Schmidt says Kiss to have say on Wallabies' July selection calls

Les Kiss will be afforded considerable influence at the selection table before he takes over as Wallabies coach from Joe Schmidt.

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Two months out from Australia’s Sydney Test against Ireland, Schmidt outlined his handover plan, revealed he’d remained in close contact with Jordan Petaia, gave his verdict on Zac Lomax, and questioned why the off-contract Tom Lynagh would leave Australian rugby next year.

The New Zealander will coach against Ireland, France and Italy in July, before current Reds coach Kiss assumes the role ahead of next year’s home Rugby World Cup.

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The pair struck up a tight bond while working together for Ireland and caught up in Brisbane last week when Schmidt made a flying visit to assess his stocks.

“I’ll definitely involve Les in anything selection-wise,” Schmidt said, stressing his coaching and selection style had always been collaborative.

“It’s very much a collective (with the assistant coaches), and on the back of that I’ll run things past Les and there’s a little bit of influence he can have.”

Kiss will observe preparations in Brisbane and Perth before taking the reins from Schmidt, who took over from Eddie Jones following the Wallabies’ disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign.

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Australia were pipped 2-1 by the British and Irish Lions last year and showed promise in rousing wins over South Africa and Argentina, before limping to a 5-10 record in 2025.

Lynagh was illegally roughed up in his three starts against the Lions, taken out in the air in the first Test then concussed by a shoulder in a clean-out in the third Test.

He failed to finish his only other Test last year because of a leg injury, while also copping more high contact in a tackle, and has played just 18 minutes this season for the Reds thanks to various leg injuries and illness.

Off-contract beyond this season, the 23-year-old wouldn’t qualify for Test selection under current Rugby Australia eligibility rules if he signs overseas.

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Carter Gordon, Declan Meredith and Ben Donaldson have all shown glimpses during the Super Rugby Pacific season, but Schmidt, keen for continuity, hinted he was prepared to back in Lynagh.

“He’s going to need some sort of game time, but it doesn’t have to be a whole heap, and Tate (McDermott) is another guy in a similar situation,” Schmidt said.

“They have a known value.

“He’s seen there’s a fair bit of confidence shown in him, and he’s pretty keen to be involved with the Wallabies.

“And under the current rules if he did go offshore, he wouldn’t really be accessible to us.

“He could get another couple of years under his belt (in Australia) and then, if he did choose to go offshore, he’d still be (eligible).”

Kiss said NRL recruit Zac Lomax, who has started twice on the wing for the Western Force, was in the reckoning for the July Tests.

But tellingly, Schmidt rattled off 11 other names, including his freshly re-signed Force teammate Dylan Pietsch and uncapped Reds winger Lachie Anderson, who hasn’t played since March because of a wrist injury.

“There’s lots of good wingers, and just because we don’t pick them it doesn’t mean we’re not talking to them,” Schmidt said.

He singled out former Reds star and two-time World Cup centre Jordan Petaia, who has flourished in France’s Top 14 since being waived by the NFL’s LA Chargers last year.

“I talk to Jordy Petaia a bit … he’s looked really good,” Schmidt said of the utility back, who is still only 26.

“He’s playing big at the moment. He came in as a kid – was always quite lean – but now he’s playing with a bit more authority.”

Schmidt also said he’d spoken to veteran fly-halves James O’Connor (Leicester) and Bernard Foley (Kubota), who are off contract and have been linked to Super Rugby returns.

“A lot more of that will be for Les to answer,” Schmidt said, all but ruling out a cameo from either of them in his final three Tests in charge.