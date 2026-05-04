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International

Schmidt says Kiss to have say on Wallabies' July selection calls

Will (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
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2 Comments

Les Kiss will be afforded considerable influence at the selection table before he takes over as Wallabies coach from Joe Schmidt.

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Two months out from Australia’s Sydney Test against Ireland, Schmidt outlined his handover plan, revealed he’d remained in close contact with Jordan Petaia, gave his verdict on Zac Lomax, and questioned why the off-contract Tom Lynagh would leave Australian rugby next year.

The New Zealander will coach against Ireland, France and Italy in July, before current Reds coach Kiss assumes the role ahead of next year’s home Rugby World Cup.

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The pair struck up a tight bond while working together for Ireland and caught up in Brisbane last week when Schmidt made a flying visit to assess his stocks.

“I’ll definitely involve Les in anything selection-wise,” Schmidt said, stressing his coaching and selection style had always been collaborative.

“It’s very much a collective (with the assistant coaches), and on the back of that I’ll run things past Les and there’s a little bit of influence he can have.”

Kiss will observe preparations in Brisbane and Perth before taking the reins from Schmidt, who took over from Eddie Jones following the Wallabies’ disastrous 2023 World Cup campaign.

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Australia were pipped 2-1 by the British and Irish Lions last year and showed promise in rousing wins over South Africa and Argentina, before limping to a 5-10 record in 2025.

Lynagh was illegally roughed up in his three starts against the Lions, taken out in the air in the first Test then concussed by a shoulder in a clean-out in the third Test.

He failed to finish his only other Test last year because of a leg injury, while also copping more high contact in a tackle, and has played just 18 minutes this season for the Reds thanks to various leg injuries and illness.

Off-contract beyond this season, the 23-year-old wouldn’t qualify for Test selection under current Rugby Australia eligibility rules if he signs overseas.

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Carter Gordon, Declan Meredith and Ben Donaldson have all shown glimpses during the Super Rugby Pacific season, but Schmidt, keen for continuity, hinted he was prepared to back in Lynagh.

“He’s going to need some sort of game time, but it doesn’t have to be a whole heap, and Tate (McDermott) is another guy in a similar situation,” Schmidt said.

“They have a known value.

“He’s seen there’s a fair bit of confidence shown in him, and he’s pretty keen to be involved with the Wallabies.

“And under the current rules if he did go offshore, he wouldn’t really be accessible to us.

“He could get another couple of years under his belt (in Australia) and then, if he did choose to go offshore, he’d still be (eligible).”

Kiss said NRL recruit Zac Lomax, who has started twice on the wing for the Western Force, was in the reckoning for the July Tests.

But tellingly, Schmidt rattled off 11 other names, including his freshly re-signed Force teammate Dylan Pietsch and uncapped Reds winger Lachie Anderson, who hasn’t played since March because of a wrist injury.

“There’s lots of good wingers, and just because we don’t pick them it doesn’t mean we’re not talking to them,” Schmidt said.

He singled out former Reds star and two-time World Cup centre Jordan Petaia, who has flourished in France’s Top 14 since being waived by the NFL’s LA Chargers last year.

“I talk to Jordy Petaia a bit … he’s looked really good,” Schmidt said of the utility back, who is still only 26.

“He’s playing big at the moment. He came in as a kid – was always quite lean – but now he’s playing with a bit more authority.”

Schmidt also said he’d spoken to veteran fly-halves James O’Connor (Leicester) and Bernard Foley (Kubota), who are off contract and have been linked to Super Rugby returns.

“A lot more of that will be for Les to answer,” Schmidt said, all but ruling out a cameo from either of them in his final three Tests in charge.

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Comments

2 Comments
r
rs 5 days ago

has to be Dono at 10, no other 10 comes as complete as that guy is at the moment

S
SB 5 days ago

“I talk to Jordy Petaia a bit … he’s looked really good,” Schmidt said of the utility back, who is still only 26.

He’s looked ok. Not really good. There are other Aussies in France who have looked far better, interested to see if any get called in July.

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Comments on RugbyPass

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 8 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

I still don’t believe NZR will enforce this. No way. They need him for SA. know it’s a ‘prep for the World Cup’ mission but still.

I don’t think NZ rugby can afford a losing tour, not with the amount of people turning more to rugby league.



...

42 Go to comments
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BH 30 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

21 Go to comments
B
BH 33 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

21 Go to comments
j
jh 33 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

42 Go to comments
B
BH 35 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

21 Go to comments
B
B 39 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

1 Go to comments
C
Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

10 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

10 Go to comments
L
Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

15 Go to comments
M
MM 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

41 Go to comments
B
BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

15 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

10 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

15 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

42 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

42 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

4 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



...

9 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

10 Go to comments
j
jh 3 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

42 Go to comments
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