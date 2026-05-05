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Six Nations

RFU's Six Nations review uncovers multiple issues

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 19: RFU Chief Executive Officer Bill Sweeney (r) and Steve Borthwick (l) talk to the media after he is announced as England Rugby Men’s Head Coach during a press conference at Twickenham Stadium on December 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Comments
34 Comments

Steve Borthwick has been backed as the man to lead England forward, following a review into the team’s hugely disappointing Guinness Men’s Six Nations.

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Having gone into the championship as second favourites to France, England endured their worst-ever Six Nations campaign.

England’s only victory was an opening-round rout of wooden spoonists Wales, as they finished in fifth place.

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“This has been a thorough and honest review, and it is clear that improvement will come from addressing several areas rather than chasing one simple answer,” said RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney.

“This is a young England team that is still growing and developing, and we understand progress in international sport is rarely linear.

“Steve has engaged in this process with full openness and has clear plans in place to address these findings.

“We are all behind him and his coaching team going into the Nations Championship and the series of matches leading into Rugby World Cup 2027.”

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The RFU didn’t disclose specifics about where things went wrong for fear of giving rivals a competitive advantage, but the review, carried out by an unnamed panel of rugby experts, did say there were multiple, interconnected failings.

The RFU’s statement said: “Following the conclusion of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, the RFU, with the support of external independent contributors, has completed a detailed and robust review of the campaign, informed by players, coaches and the wider back-room team.

“The process included a series of in person one to one conversations, enabling open, constructive and, at times, challenging discussions. These conversations, along with other insight, helped ensure the review was grounded in honesty and a focused assessment of where things didn’t go well across the Championship.

“The review concluded that, despite coming off a 12 game winning run, England’s underperformance across the Six Nations was not the result of a singular failure or issue. Instead, it highlighted a number of interconnected performance areas, such as discipline, execution of opportunities and making the most of key moments, where improvement is required if England are to consistently perform at the level expected.

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“While performance confidentiality in a competitive international sporting environment limits the level of detail that can be shared publicly – particularly around game strategy and execution – the way in which the team aspires to play was clear throughout the review.

“We recognise why supporters felt frustrated and that they expected more. That disappointment was shared internally, and it underpinned the seriousness with which everyone engaged in this process.

“England Head Coach Steve Borthwick has engaged in the review with honesty and rigour, and he and his coaching team are already addressing issues identified.”

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Comments

34 Comments
F
Flankly 4 days ago

discipline, execution of opportunities and making the most of key moments, where improvement is required

The suspense is over. England were fantastic, except where good teams excel. No worries.

P
PMcD 4 days ago

Does anyone else believe this report that we can’t see will make a significant impact to our current performance? I’m struggling to see what (if anything) will actually change.

P
PMcD 4 days ago

Sorry but the coaching decision to stick with Ford over Finn Smith alone, was worthy of a coaching departure in it’s own right.


We’ve lost an entire year based on that and gone backwards.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

I mean for the long-term, sticking with SB to 2027 is a good thing. At this rate, and unless he shoots the lights out, he is a placeholder until the market expands with big names and better prospects for the RFU to consider after the World Cup.


Start canvassing now already.


England shouldn’t have any problem signing up the best available - if they get their timing right.


Coaching England is a pretty big deal and should attract the best.


I reckon Razor has a look in. And that fellow coaching Ireland. Wotsisname? Possibly even another New Zealander, like Joseph? But the timing right now limits them to dregs, flyby-nights, charlatans and people with terrible baggage.

f
fl 5 days ago

Michael Cheika might be available now, and might be a better placeholder!


England aren’t - as the report claims - a young team, but they do have a young coaching team. If Borthwick is going to be trusted until 2027 (which I don’t think he should be) then you might as well trust him (or at least the bulk of his backroom staff) until 2031.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Usual incompetence from the RFU. The RFU conduct a review by a panel that isn’t disclosed, identifies issues that aren’t disclosed and the action plans to address them are not disclosed, which is put down to confidentiality for competitive reasons. Some would argue if a review was even undertaken, and if it did why it took so long to complete. Most could see the issue was the selection and gameplan from Borthwick which didn’t allow England to play to their strengths or compete against teams that have moved on. The RFU lacks the competency to admit Borthwick was not the right man for the job and they lack the testicular fortitude to take the hard decision to say they were wrong and replace Borthwick and Wigglesworth. Instead they cowardly kick the can down the road and hope he can turn things around and adopt a style of rugby (which is alien to him) that will allow England to compete with the best. Will they act if England have an abject summer like they did 6N or will they allow things to meander to the World Cup because they can’t make the tough decisions?

P
PMcD 4 days ago

Sadly the objective is to kick the can down the road and then say there isn’t enough time to change due to the RWC 2027.


Given Sweeney held on to Eddie for too long and appointed Borthwick, an admission he was the wrong man would cost Sweeney his job, so we have what we have and the rest of us have to endure the outcome.


Hugely disappointing . . . . But not a complete surprise.

u
unknown 5 days ago

The members of the RFU review panel may not have been formally identified .. but I think that we can safely say they included Stevie Wonder .. Roy Orbison .. and Helen Keller!!

U
Uther 5 days ago

This is so frustrating.

When you see how Northampton is playing with mostly the same players as England in the backline (Mitchell, F. Smith, Dingwall, Freeman, Furbank), you can only be sad to see the way Borthwick and Wigglesworth chose to follow.

If you add the strength of the English pack, you can genuinely think that this team could destroy anybody else.

There are huge talent everywhere but probably misused.

P
PMcD 4 days ago

When UBB played Toulouse, the majority of the French matchday 23 were on show, as they select the best players from the best teams.


When Bath played Saints (the two best teams in the Premiership), not so many were on show.


Bothwick has persisted with this limited Sarries style of attack that permeated Sale & Leicester but is a very limited game plan in the modern era.


The defence has fallen apart under Wigglesworth, which doesn’t even get a mention in the report and the outcome was we need less cards during games (which we do) and we need to be more efficient at scoring points.


I think selection, tactics, defence (which is mostly coaching) is where the problems actually lies and it’s highly disappointing not to see any mention of this come out of the report.


So what they really mean is . . . . . More of the same but with better results please. 🥴

P
Paul Ennis 5 days ago

Neither league nor European rugby styles and tactics translate directly into a formula for international success. In the same way, poor club teams can, with the right coach, be successful internationally - Wales 2007 to 2021 and the Sharks now! Razor Robertson won 7 league titles in a row and could not turn that into international success. Crusaders missed the playoffs next season! England have their problems, but it would be a mistake to think that there is an “oven ready” solution in Northampton.

B
BH 5 days ago

Ok so the die has been cast unless there is a change in direction regarding the attack, i.e. give Blackett more of a say in the strategy and selection ( cant’ see that happening tbh) and getting shot of WW who, it appears to me has been detrimental to the team in every role he has had i cannot see things changing.

The upcoming summer series will be definitive, if the squad selection contains the same old faces then expect more of the same strategy.

July 5th will be revealing.

R
RL 5 days ago

Who is WW? Not Wavell Wakefield, surely? No wonder we’re stuck in the past!

f
fl 5 days ago

what’s the evidence that Blackett doesn’t get a say in strategy?

T
Tom 5 days ago

🥱

C
CM 5 days ago

So ignore the woeful choice of players that Borthwick was responsible for. Then the tactics by choosing the limited Ford it was always going to be kick the ball in the air. Borthwick continues to ignore better players ask him why. Borthwick and Wigglesworth are the problem,

L
Lofty 5 days ago

Don't disagree with most of your comments lads but do remember that SB is totally shacked by not being able to pick the best EQPs available cos they ain't in (what some people call) the Prem cos by removing iership we must all get exited by it…..stacks of imports taking EQP places and stacks of good EQPs stuck in France. So more of RFU incompetence than SB and RW ( who are poor) stupidity methinks.

f
fl 5 days ago

England only kicked more than their opponents in 2 of their six nations games.

u
unknown 5 days ago

The RFU's so-called review is a pile of self-serving, a** covering tosh!! All that they are doing is kicking the can down the road and delaying the inevitable!

Borthwick has to go! As a diehard England fan, I hope that England perform well in South Africa. But a big defeat by the Boks MUST lead to a change!!

f
fl 5 days ago

“This is a young England team”

is it? is it actually?

I
Icefarrow 5 days ago

My thoughts exactly. Farce of a comment.

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Comments on RugbyPass

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 7 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

I still don’t believe NZR will enforce this. No way. They need him for SA. know it’s a ‘prep for the World Cup’ mission but still.

I don’t think NZ rugby can afford a losing tour, not with the amount of people turning more to rugby league.



...

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BH 30 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

21 Go to comments
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BH 32 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

21 Go to comments
j
jh 33 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

42 Go to comments
B
BH 34 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 38 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

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C
Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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M
MM 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

41 Go to comments
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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

15 Go to comments
C
Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

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B
BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

15 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

42 Go to comments
B
BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



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Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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jh 3 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
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Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

42 Go to comments
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