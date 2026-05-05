RFU's Six Nations review uncovers multiple issues

The RFU didn’t disclose specifics about where things went wrong for fear of giving rivals a competitive advantage, but the review, carried out by an unnamed panel of rugby experts, did say there were multiple, interconnected failings.
The RFU’s statement said: “Following the conclusion of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, the RFU, with the support of external independent contributors, has completed a detailed and robust review of the campaign, informed by players, coaches and the wider back-room team.
“The process included a series of in person one to one conversations, enabling open, constructive and, at times, challenging discussions. These conversations, along with other insight, helped ensure the review was grounded in honesty and a focused assessment of where things didn’t go well across the Championship.
“The review concluded that, despite coming off a 12 game winning run, England’s underperformance across the Six Nations was not the result of a singular failure or issue. Instead, it highlighted a number of interconnected performance areas, such as discipline, execution of opportunities and making the most of key moments, where improvement is required if England are to consistently perform at the level expected.
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“While performance confidentiality in a competitive international sporting environment limits the level of detail that can be shared publicly – particularly around game strategy and execution – the way in which the team aspires to play was clear throughout the review.
“We recognise why supporters felt frustrated and that they expected more. That disappointment was shared internally, and it underpinned the seriousness with which everyone engaged in this process.
“England Head Coach Steve Borthwick has engaged in the review with honesty and rigour, and he and his coaching team are already addressing issues identified.”
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places
With criticism is some quarters about an ageing squad, Andy Farrell has a plethora of young talent to blood onto the Test stage
LONG READ
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'
The 70-cap Springbok and Sharks head coach reflects on the challenges he's faced and bringing back the glory days to the Sharks
LONG READ
‘Sarries may be outsiders in Prem play-off race but it would be unwise to write them off’
Saracens may be seven points off fourth place with four games left, but their form and experience could yet take the race down to the wire.
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The suspense is over. England were fantastic, except where good teams excel. No worries.
Does anyone else believe this report that we can’t see will make a significant impact to our current performance? I’m struggling to see what (if anything) will actually change.
Sorry but the coaching decision to stick with Ford over Finn Smith alone, was worthy of a coaching departure in it’s own right.
We’ve lost an entire year based on that and gone backwards.
I mean for the long-term, sticking with SB to 2027 is a good thing. At this rate, and unless he shoots the lights out, he is a placeholder until the market expands with big names and better prospects for the RFU to consider after the World Cup.
Start canvassing now already.
England shouldn’t have any problem signing up the best available - if they get their timing right.
Coaching England is a pretty big deal and should attract the best.
I reckon Razor has a look in. And that fellow coaching Ireland. Wotsisname? Possibly even another New Zealander, like Joseph? But the timing right now limits them to dregs, flyby-nights, charlatans and people with terrible baggage.
Michael Cheika might be available now, and might be a better placeholder!
England aren’t - as the report claims - a young team, but they do have a young coaching team. If Borthwick is going to be trusted until 2027 (which I don’t think he should be) then you might as well trust him (or at least the bulk of his backroom staff) until 2031.
Usual incompetence from the RFU. The RFU conduct a review by a panel that isn’t disclosed, identifies issues that aren’t disclosed and the action plans to address them are not disclosed, which is put down to confidentiality for competitive reasons. Some would argue if a review was even undertaken, and if it did why it took so long to complete. Most could see the issue was the selection and gameplan from Borthwick which didn’t allow England to play to their strengths or compete against teams that have moved on. The RFU lacks the competency to admit Borthwick was not the right man for the job and they lack the testicular fortitude to take the hard decision to say they were wrong and replace Borthwick and Wigglesworth. Instead they cowardly kick the can down the road and hope he can turn things around and adopt a style of rugby (which is alien to him) that will allow England to compete with the best. Will they act if England have an abject summer like they did 6N or will they allow things to meander to the World Cup because they can’t make the tough decisions?
Sadly the objective is to kick the can down the road and then say there isn’t enough time to change due to the RWC 2027.
Given Sweeney held on to Eddie for too long and appointed Borthwick, an admission he was the wrong man would cost Sweeney his job, so we have what we have and the rest of us have to endure the outcome.
Hugely disappointing . . . . But not a complete surprise.
The members of the RFU review panel may not have been formally identified .. but I think that we can safely say they included Stevie Wonder .. Roy Orbison .. and Helen Keller!!
This is so frustrating.
When you see how Northampton is playing with mostly the same players as England in the backline (Mitchell, F. Smith, Dingwall, Freeman, Furbank), you can only be sad to see the way Borthwick and Wigglesworth chose to follow.
If you add the strength of the English pack, you can genuinely think that this team could destroy anybody else.
There are huge talent everywhere but probably misused.
When UBB played Toulouse, the majority of the French matchday 23 were on show, as they select the best players from the best teams.
When Bath played Saints (the two best teams in the Premiership), not so many were on show.
Bothwick has persisted with this limited Sarries style of attack that permeated Sale & Leicester but is a very limited game plan in the modern era.
The defence has fallen apart under Wigglesworth, which doesn’t even get a mention in the report and the outcome was we need less cards during games (which we do) and we need to be more efficient at scoring points.
I think selection, tactics, defence (which is mostly coaching) is where the problems actually lies and it’s highly disappointing not to see any mention of this come out of the report.
So what they really mean is . . . . . More of the same but with better results please. 🥴
Neither league nor European rugby styles and tactics translate directly into a formula for international success. In the same way, poor club teams can, with the right coach, be successful internationally - Wales 2007 to 2021 and the Sharks now! Razor Robertson won 7 league titles in a row and could not turn that into international success. Crusaders missed the playoffs next season! England have their problems, but it would be a mistake to think that there is an “oven ready” solution in Northampton.
Ok so the die has been cast unless there is a change in direction regarding the attack, i.e. give Blackett more of a say in the strategy and selection ( cant’ see that happening tbh) and getting shot of WW who, it appears to me has been detrimental to the team in every role he has had i cannot see things changing.
The upcoming summer series will be definitive, if the squad selection contains the same old faces then expect more of the same strategy.
July 5th will be revealing.
Who is WW? Not Wavell Wakefield, surely? No wonder we’re stuck in the past!
what’s the evidence that Blackett doesn’t get a say in strategy?
🥱
So ignore the woeful choice of players that Borthwick was responsible for. Then the tactics by choosing the limited Ford it was always going to be kick the ball in the air. Borthwick continues to ignore better players ask him why. Borthwick and Wigglesworth are the problem,
Don't disagree with most of your comments lads but do remember that SB is totally shacked by not being able to pick the best EQPs available cos they ain't in (what some people call) the Prem cos by removing iership we must all get exited by it…..stacks of imports taking EQP places and stacks of good EQPs stuck in France. So more of RFU incompetence than SB and RW ( who are poor) stupidity methinks.
England only kicked more than their opponents in 2 of their six nations games.
The RFU's so-called review is a pile of self-serving, a** covering tosh!! All that they are doing is kicking the can down the road and delaying the inevitable!
Borthwick has to go! As a diehard England fan, I hope that England perform well in South Africa. But a big defeat by the Boks MUST lead to a change!!
“This is a young England team”
is it? is it actually?
My thoughts exactly. Farce of a comment.