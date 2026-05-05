Ex-Wallabies duo call for Suaalii position switch at Waratahs

Former Wallabies Morgan Turinui and Michael Hooper agree the NSW Waratahs need to move Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to the back three, after the 22-year-old failed to fire against the Western Force on Friday evening.

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Suaalii hadn’t played for the Waratahs since February but was named to return ahead of the key Australian derby, which featured a clash between two former State of Origin teammates. Zac Lomax featured in the run-on side for the Force, lining up on one wing.

With only a handful of matches left in the round-robin, Suaalii’s inclusion came at an important stage of the season for the Waratahs. Aside from this clash with the Force, the Tahs only have one other home match left, set to host the ACT Brumbies on May 22.

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The midfielder started the match with a spectacular somersault take off the kick-off and got a couple of early touches, but Suaalii finished the contest ranked 35th overall for total carries, with just three runs for two metres.

Suaalii was named in the Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year last season after starting six games at fullback for the Tahs. Turinui insists the Waratahs should consider moving the star Wallaby to the outside backs, to form a trio with Max Jorgensen and rookie Sid Harvey.

“Your back three is Harvey, Suaalii and Jorgensen… I think you put those three guys at the back. Harvey has got very, very much a fullbacks way of playing the game.

“That guy I’d have at 13, Triston Reilly. I think he runs great lines back against the grain, I think he can create space for others on the back of what he does. I think it’s time to shelve that 13 experiment [for Suaalii], I understand at the Wallabies it might be different, but at the Waratahs they’ve got to be somewhat selfish, or more than selfish now.

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“It’s not just about how many touches he gets, it’s the situation of those touches… he’s just got to find some space. I think he’s very much a get the ball in his hands early guy, and let him create. I’m not sure he’s a hit the line, hit the hole hard and then he’s going to carry over with three guys hanging off him, get us over the gain line, we play off the back.

“That’s the way I’d do it… I haven’t seen any evidence to change my mind.”



When Suaalii made a high-profile move across codes, the former Sydney Roosters flyer started at outside centre for the Wallabies. Of course, fans will remember the Australian was recognised with Player of the Match honours after a win over England in 2024.

Suaalii didn’t start a match at fullback until debuting for the Waratahs, wearing the No. 15 jumper in an opening round win over the Highlanders last season. Andrew Kellaway and Jorgensen were named on the wings that week, with Darby Lancaster coming off the bench.

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After shifting to outside centre for an away trip to Wellington, Suaalii returned to the midfield for another five appearances before suffering an injury. Suaalii was ultimately named in the Team of the Year at fullback ahead of others like Tom Wright and Will Jordan.

“Beating that same drum, again, you’ve got to take into context we aren’t in there week to week, we aren’t privy to the conversations that are going on,” Hooper explained.

“We’re just going off what we’re seeing and what we’re seeing and what we’ve seen from other players who are similar builds and similar athlete profiles to him would be more suited to a different position.”