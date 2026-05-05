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Super Rugby Pacific

Ex-Wallabies duo call for Suaalii position switch at Waratahs

Joseph Aukuso-Suaalii of the Waratahs runs out for the round 12 Super Rugby match between NSW Waratahs and Western Force at Allianz Stadium, on May 01, 2026, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
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11 Comments

Former Wallabies Morgan Turinui and Michael Hooper agree the NSW Waratahs need to move Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii to the back three, after the 22-year-old failed to fire against the Western Force on Friday evening.

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Suaalii hadn’t played for the Waratahs since February but was named to return ahead of the key Australian derby, which featured a clash between two former State of Origin teammates. Zac Lomax featured in the run-on side for the Force, lining up on one wing.

With only a handful of matches left in the round-robin, Suaalii’s inclusion came at an important stage of the season for the Waratahs. Aside from this clash with the Force, the Tahs only have one other home match left, set to host the ACT Brumbies on May 22.

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The midfielder started the match with a spectacular somersault take off the kick-off and got a couple of early touches, but Suaalii finished the contest ranked 35th overall for total carries, with just three runs for two metres.

Suaalii was named in the Super Rugby Pacific Team of the Year last season after starting six games at fullback for the Tahs. Turinui insists the Waratahs should consider moving the star Wallaby to the outside backs, to form a trio with Max Jorgensen and rookie Sid Harvey.

“Your back three is Harvey, Suaalii and Jorgensen… I think you put those three guys at the back. Harvey has got very, very much a fullbacks way of playing the game.

“That guy I’d have at 13, Triston Reilly. I think he runs great lines back against the grain, I think he can create space for others on the back of what he does. I think it’s time to shelve that 13 experiment [for Suaalii], I understand at the Wallabies it might be different, but at the Waratahs they’ve got to be somewhat selfish, or more than selfish now.

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“It’s not just about how many touches he gets, it’s the situation of those touches… he’s just got to find some space. I think he’s very much a get the ball in his hands early guy, and let him create. I’m not sure he’s a hit the line, hit the hole hard and then he’s going to carry over with three guys hanging off him, get us over the gain line, we play off the back.

“That’s the way I’d do it… I haven’t seen any evidence to change my mind.”

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When Suaalii made a high-profile move across codes, the former Sydney Roosters flyer started at outside centre for the Wallabies. Of course, fans will remember the Australian was recognised with Player of the Match honours after a win over England in 2024.

Suaalii didn’t start a match at fullback until debuting for the Waratahs, wearing the No. 15 jumper in an opening round win over the Highlanders last season. Andrew Kellaway and Jorgensen were named on the wings that week, with Darby Lancaster coming off the bench.

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After shifting to outside centre for an away trip to Wellington, Suaalii returned to the midfield for another five appearances before suffering an injury. Suaalii was ultimately named in the Team of the Year at fullback ahead of others like Tom Wright and Will Jordan.

“Beating that same drum, again, you’ve got to take into context we aren’t in there week to week, we aren’t privy to the conversations that are going on,” Hooper explained.

“We’re just going off what we’re seeing and what we’re seeing and what we’ve seen from other players who are similar builds and similar athlete profiles to him would be more suited to a different position.”

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Comments

11 Comments
L
Larksome 5 days ago

Su is extremely overrated, has delivered almost nothing overall, is susceptible to injury and cost millions. But he is guaranteed to be the number one Wallaby pick by RA.

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

Not really. He is an incredible freak athlete and talent. He’s just trying to learn rugby in the most difficult backline position of all, at 13.

It’s madness.

S
SB 5 days ago

One thing is for sure, the investment has not helped the Wallabies get better results. Obviously that is not solely his fault.

r
rs 5 days ago

he look overrated because his forward pack are always under-par.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Gift him to the ARL !

There’s nothing there. Suaalii is BS !

K
KwAussie 5 days ago

The most over rated player in Australian rugby. Hasn’t got the experience to know where to be or what to do on both attack and defence. Can’t pass properly and doesn’t know when to or not and can’t kick. There’s only place I’d put him would be the right wing which is where we put all the kids who came to rugby and didn’t know what to do.

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

Or fullback with Tom Wright backing him up on the wing as a second fullback.

Most overrated 13 would be fairer.

W
Worn old prop 5 days ago

I would like to see him at 12 with Tristan Reilly at 13.

K
KwAussie 5 days ago

If he played at 12 no one outside him would ever see the ball. That’d be the worst position to ever play him

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BH 25 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 28 minutes ago
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I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

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jh 28 minutes ago
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Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

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BH 30 minutes ago
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42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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Cantab 1 hour ago
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Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
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For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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MM 1 hour ago
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Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

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BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



...

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Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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BH 2 hours ago
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...

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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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jh 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

41 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

41 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 3 hours ago
JP Pietersen: 'I always say, if I can do it, anyone can do it. I wasn't the most talented ‘oke’ at 18 or 19.'

JP has tons of potential. What he needs more than anything is for his senior players to play for him. He couldn’t be around a tougher collection of players to manage.

They need to take that pressure off the young man by playing to their fullest potential week in and week out.



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2 Go to comments
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