The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

It started, like so many of these nothingburgers do, with a post on X.

Squidge Rugby, AKA Robbie Owen, AKA that guy who speaks very fast and knows a hell of a lot about the sport’s tactics, didn’t like the way the Champions Cup semi-final between Bordeaux-Bègles and Bath was being commentated.

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On his list of grievances was the way co-commentator Andy Goode, AKA the former England playmaker, AKA the guy who had a pint with Nigel Farage on TV, was “tediously complaining about innocuous refereeing decisions.” According to Squidge, this “pretty neatly sums up what discourse & discussion has become the last few years.”

Goode shot back. Of course he did. He slammed down the ‘I-played-the-game-and-you-didn’t’ card before suggesting that Squidge produced his popular videos from his mum’s basement. A joke that no doubt still gets a laugh from some corners of the manosphere.

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X was set ablaze with hot takes, cold burns and stinging zingers. TNT’s own page called Squidge a “fan”, which was read as an insult. Goode reminded his audience that Squidge’s brother once called for him to be sacked. A few people posted an image of Abe Simpson yelling at clouds.

But amidst the faux outrage and sanctimonious bullshit from both sides, a small kernel of a debate survived. And as part of the anonymous mass of voyeurs watching these two content creators vie for the soul of rugby on Elon Musk’s vanity project, I found myself unsure where I’d pitch my tent.

Some of us have played the game and some of us haven’t, imagine being a Bath fan seeing the lack of replays and for blatant yellow cards. My job is to say what I see, your job is to sit in your Mum’s basement and watch https://t.co/Ob9pwdpDXC — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) May 3, 2026

This isn’t personal. I don’t know Squidge or Goode. Both have their fans and detractors. So let’s try to play the ball here and forget the men involved. Because when we do, we are confronted by a slightly uncomfortable truth in rugby punditry: former pros do have something the rest of us don’t.

That is not a judgment, merely reality. It does not make them smarter, more insightful or better communicators. But they do possess something invaluable: lived experience. Of dressing rooms. Of pressure. Of the strange psychological spaces elite sport drags people into.

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Former internationals recognise pictures before they fully form because they have stood inside them. They know what it feels like when a defensive system starts creaking or momentum turns half a second before the crowd notices. Like it or not, Goode has a point.

And, whisper it quietly, he was not entirely wrong about the refereeing either. French broadcasts have long had a habit of tilting emotionally towards French teams, particularly in Europe. Bath director of rugby Johann van Graan essentially said as much afterwards. Goode’s frustration may have been clumsily expressed, but there was something refreshing about hearing somebody acknowledge it in real time rather than waiting for a sanitised studio recap.

There is also a tendency to underestimate how difficult live commentary actually is. Analysts like Squidge work in a medium that allows for pause, replay, editing and reflection. Broadcasters have seconds. They are reacting emotionally and verbally while trying to interpret a game unfolding at speed in front of millions. Critiquing punditry for not sounding like a tightly edited analysis video is a little like criticising a live band for not sounding like a studio recording.

Of course, Goode made his point in a crass way. He came across as a bully, punching down on someone who has become a cult figure with a loyal following. But beneath the bluster sits something difficult to deny.

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The evidence is everywhere. Rugby’s most popular podcasts are dominated by former players. Goode himself is part of one. David Flatman has built an enormous audience. Joe Marler can say almost anything into a microphone, and fans will queue up to listen. Broadcasters continue to build coverage around figures like Sam Warburton and Ugo Monye because audiences are drawn to people who have been there and done it.

Journalists are no different. Every rugby writer knows that a story acquires extra weight when attached to one of the great and good of the game. We chase quotes from former internationals because readers care what they think. Players provide texture that analysis alone cannot replicate. Nobody wants 800 words from some bloke with a laptop when they could hear from someone who faced the Haka in front of tens of thousands of screaming Kiwis while psyching himself up to tackle an All Black.

This may sound cynical. It may come across as if I’m sniffing the jocks of the alphas in the class. But there is a reason rugby fans gravitate towards the inner circle, even in an age where anyone with editing software, a Patreon account and enough caffeine can carve out a niche online. Fans do not just want information. They want proximity. They want to feel closer to the inner sanctum. There’s something deeply human at play here and to deny it is to deny that humanity.

None of that, though, should invalidate the contributions from the rest of us in the ecosystem. Creators like Squidge have added enormously to rugby discourse and established themselves despite the traditionalism that still grips parts of rugby media. For years, supporters were expected to simply accept what rugby’s gatekeepers said, even when they communicated in clichés and broad abstractions.

Squidge and others helped drag rugby analysis into a more literate age. Young fans are more knowledgeable about innovative set-piece routines and the pros and cons of bench splits because of this democratisation of rugby intel. Pretending otherwise feels increasingly detached from how modern supporters consume the game.

That said, Squidge himself is not entirely innocent in all of this either. One of the reasons his critics bristle is because he can occasionally position himself as rugby’s self-appointed moral compass, as though disagreement is not simply wrong but intellectually or ethically inferior. He is capable of being just as dismissive of opposing views as the ex-pros he critiques. The difference is that his authority comes from analysis rather than experience.

Perhaps this is where it all lands. Not with one side winning and the other losing, but with both slightly humbled and a little more gracious. Losing independent creators would damage rugby just as much as losing former pros willing to share their expertise.

The smartest conversations in sport rarely come from one voice talking into an echo chamber. They come from tension. From the insider who remembers and the outsider who interrogates. Rugby is richer for having both.

*The sentence stating that only white men had won the SJA rugby awards was removed the original article for accuracy purposes