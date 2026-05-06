The uncomfortable truth revealed from the Squidge vs Goode spat

It started, like so many of these nothingburgers do, with a post on X.
Squidge Rugby, AKA Robbie Owen, AKA that guy who speaks very fast and knows a hell of a lot about the sport’s tactics, didn’t like the way the Champions Cup semi-final between Bordeaux-Bègles and Bath was being commentated.
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On his list of grievances was the way co-commentator Andy Goode, AKA the former England playmaker, AKA the guy who had a pint with Nigel Farage on TV, was “tediously complaining about innocuous refereeing decisions.” According to Squidge, this “pretty neatly sums up what discourse & discussion has become the last few years.”
Goode shot back. Of course he did. He slammed down the ‘I-played-the-game-and-you-didn’t’ card before suggesting that Squidge produced his popular videos from his mum’s basement. A joke that no doubt still gets a laugh from some corners of the manosphere.
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X was set ablaze with hot takes, cold burns and stinging zingers. TNT’s own page called Squidge a “fan”, which was read as an insult. Goode reminded his audience that Squidge’s brother once called for him to be sacked. A few people posted an image of Abe Simpson yelling at clouds.
But amidst the faux outrage and sanctimonious bullshit from both sides, a small kernel of a debate survived. And as part of the anonymous mass of voyeurs watching these two content creators vie for the soul of rugby on Elon Musk’s vanity project, I found myself unsure where I’d pitch my tent.
Some of us have played the game and some of us haven’t, imagine being a Bath fan seeing the lack of replays and for blatant yellow cards. My job is to say what I see, your job is to sit in your Mum’s basement and watch https://t.co/Ob9pwdpDXC
This isn’t personal. I don’t know Squidge or Goode. Both have their fans and detractors. So let’s try to play the ball here and forget the men involved. Because when we do, we are confronted by a slightly uncomfortable truth in rugby punditry: former pros do have something the rest of us don’t.
That is not a judgment, merely reality. It does not make them smarter, more insightful or better communicators. But they do possess something invaluable: lived experience. Of dressing rooms. Of pressure. Of the strange psychological spaces elite sport drags people into.
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Former internationals recognise pictures before they fully form because they have stood inside them. They know what it feels like when a defensive system starts creaking or momentum turns half a second before the crowd notices. Like it or not, Goode has a point.
And, whisper it quietly, he was not entirely wrong about the refereeing either. French broadcasts have long had a habit of tilting emotionally towards French teams, particularly in Europe. Bath director of rugby Johann van Graan essentially said as much afterwards. Goode’s frustration may have been clumsily expressed, but there was something refreshing about hearing somebody acknowledge it in real time rather than waiting for a sanitised studio recap.
There is also a tendency to underestimate how difficult live commentary actually is. Analysts like Squidge work in a medium that allows for pause, replay, editing and reflection. Broadcasters have seconds. They are reacting emotionally and verbally while trying to interpret a game unfolding at speed in front of millions. Critiquing punditry for not sounding like a tightly edited analysis video is a little like criticising a live band for not sounding like a studio recording.
Of course, Goode made his point in a crass way. He came across as a bully, punching down on someone who has become a cult figure with a loyal following. But beneath the bluster sits something difficult to deny.
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The evidence is everywhere. Rugby’s most popular podcasts are dominated by former players. Goode himself is part of one. David Flatman has built an enormous audience. Joe Marler can say almost anything into a microphone, and fans will queue up to listen. Broadcasters continue to build coverage around figures like Sam Warburton and Ugo Monye because audiences are drawn to people who have been there and done it.
Journalists are no different. Every rugby writer knows that a story acquires extra weight when attached to one of the great and good of the game. We chase quotes from former internationals because readers care what they think. Players provide texture that analysis alone cannot replicate. Nobody wants 800 words from some bloke with a laptop when they could hear from someone who faced the Haka in front of tens of thousands of screaming Kiwis while psyching himself up to tackle an All Black.
This may sound cynical. It may come across as if I’m sniffing the jocks of the alphas in the class. But there is a reason rugby fans gravitate towards the inner circle, even in an age where anyone with editing software, a Patreon account and enough caffeine can carve out a niche online. Fans do not just want information. They want proximity. They want to feel closer to the inner sanctum. There’s something deeply human at play here and to deny it is to deny that humanity.
None of that, though, should invalidate the contributions from the rest of us in the ecosystem. Creators like Squidge have added enormously to rugby discourse and established themselves despite the traditionalism that still grips parts of rugby media. For years, supporters were expected to simply accept what rugby’s gatekeepers said, even when they communicated in clichés and broad abstractions.
Squidge and others helped drag rugby analysis into a more literate age. Young fans are more knowledgeable about innovative set-piece routines and the pros and cons of bench splits because of this democratisation of rugby intel. Pretending otherwise feels increasingly detached from how modern supporters consume the game.
That said, Squidge himself is not entirely innocent in all of this either. One of the reasons his critics bristle is because he can occasionally position himself as rugby’s self-appointed moral compass, as though disagreement is not simply wrong but intellectually or ethically inferior. He is capable of being just as dismissive of opposing views as the ex-pros he critiques. The difference is that his authority comes from analysis rather than experience.
Perhaps this is where it all lands. Not with one side winning and the other losing, but with both slightly humbled and a little more gracious. Losing independent creators would damage rugby just as much as losing former pros willing to share their expertise.
The smartest conversations in sport rarely come from one voice talking into an echo chamber. They come from tension. From the insider who remembers and the outsider who interrogates. Rugby is richer for having both.
*The sentence stating that only white men had won the SJA rugby awards was removed the original article for accuracy purposes
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Squidge is wrong and Goode is correct.
As I said previously; anyone with a weave on his head is clearly a questionable decision
Wig? Goode’s that precious?
Goode was a mediocre player and is now a mediocre commentator….and anyway playing the game does not automatically qualify you to commentate or coach. he should go back to drinking with that other yob Farage.
This is such a stupid discussion when you have Eggchasers posting a video about an actual discussion topic like bring EPCR into the first world as far as video replays go, by suggesting the TMO has no access to the footage.
That’s what Squidge should be making his point about (of course his frustrated twitter post was just as a fan)!
Many ex pro pundits seem to still be on the pitch and trying to win the games, but through commentaries. And that’s tiring to me.
You can be an ex pro without any capacity of analysis, or any capacity of vulgarisation, or even just vocabulary.
Some can be incredible rugby brains, but still unable to deliver the message.
Watching Eggchasers talk about South African or French rugby, about players from around the world, what a delight.
Squidge literally started from nothing, and he became a renown and respected voice of the rugby world, with a recent cross-over with another non ex pro French pundit, Aymeric Milan, to promote a rugby game in Iceland.
I’ve seen so many ex pros unable to deliver quality commentary or even insights
So when a passionate person who has those skills can propose that kind of content, adding wit, fun and lighthearted energy, it’s way more appealing than a “listen to me I’m the best just because”. In addition, Goode’s anti-French positions have been there for as long as I remember listening to the podcast (although less and less).
Chauvinism can be appealing to some. For me, it’s really limiting.
I personally love when French pundits can recognize and admire the skills of non-French players/opposite teams players.
But that’s just me.
In the end, Squidge gets invited to a podcast with… ex-pros (Youngs and Cole). Ex pros who genuinely have the love of rugby, and can appreciate clubs and players from other countries without feeling attacked in their masculinity.
The best of the 2 worlds in my mind.
Great point, you give Squidge and his mate far more respect than someone like Goode (post rugby no doubt, never heard of him as a player) for actually becoming something.
Is the French commentary scene much the same as the rest of the world Sol, or does it have it’s unique characters/ristics like on the field?
That’s an interesting use of the word chauvinism, I don’t really see it used like that. I was asking AI to give me such a word earlier and it couldn’t.
If a point is a good point, it doesn’t matter who makes the point.
Rather than appealing to his own authority, Goode could’ve made a proper reply explaining why he thought he was right and why he thought Squidge was incorrect.
When people resort to insults it generally means they don’t have any worthwhile points to make. Goode came across as an emotional wind bag with his ‘nothing’ reply.
Some ex players mostly talk nonsense e.g. The Breakdown, while some like Aotearoa Rugby Pod make some pretty logical points.
Meh, he sounds like a bully. They don’t really think at all.
The Morgan Turinui reference is a good one. One of the best technical commentators but he took a philosophical approach during the Lions series (where this author is basing views from) to make it abundantly clear to his viewers their team got a raw deal. Of course his coverage went to a lot more places than just Australia.
I think Goode is probably just using this angle as an excuse (it really formed nothing of his rant) but I do (and have in this article) ask the point has merit.
PS, it quite frankly ammusing me much the commentating matters to these people (like Squidge), like what do you need them for? Turn them off.
Everything ok… but Squidge was right in the most important issue: the commentary was incredibly boring, focused solely on the refereeing, which is a real drag. Leave the referees alone, let's not be like football.
Thing is, there wasn’t clear evidence of head contact from the angles we saw, though I’d argue that there was sufficient evidence to investigate further. So Goode can’t simultaneously claim there was clear head contact whilst bemoaning the absence of angles that would prove or disprove it. Plus, he was pretty rubbish in that game, offering little insight or analysis. And his lived experience is as a player, not a ref.
Is it too much to ask that articles on a rugby site, focus on the rugby?
Articles about pseudocelebrities having a tiff belong in tabloids.
Rugby commentators are part of rugby. So are content creators. And the conversation about whose opinion has more value is worth having.
I found Goodes constant carping during commentary, extremely tedious as well.
And he's not alone in being a bore, Austin healey in commentary is constantly saying “Ooh they need to go back and look at that, yeah of course because there arent enough stoppages already is there!!.
If every 50/50 incident was reviewed, a game would last 3hrs, its getting harder & harder to watch union.
The game could learn alot from league re officiating.
I say we have each side assemble a team, the Squidge NPC team, and the Goode ex player team, and go at it in the “It's a knockout” format from the 80’s.
in what sense are squidge and/or his fans ‘NPC’s?
It’s probably a very nice basement probably nicer than my house making assumptions about his schooling and you know certain sections of the tweed English rugby crowd if I am wrong I apologize on the bright side of my housing situation weather here on the East coast of NZ is still the biz this far into May warm enough to get in the ocean again as I did today great waves clear water atm
He needs to dip his head into cement each more before going on camera.. actually some surf would do a good job to his mop as well.
He is Welsh!
Much prefer their commentary from the forums that suit their core competencies, so we should offer both of these guys some cheese with their whine and tell them to get on with it.
Also, its about time guys grow a pair. There will be days where things go against you but you have to tighten up, maintain your discipline, take it on the chin and just carry harder the next time.
The simple fact is that former players and non-players both have their strengths and weaknesses. Ex players can speak with authority about the challenges of the sport but are often reluctant to criticise current players they know personally. Also, just because you played the game doesn’t make you an expert on tactics. Those who have not played the game at a high level will never understand the real challenges of being on the field but have probably watched and analysed way more footage and have a take that is less driven by emotion. Personally, I think there is space for both in punditry.
Simply put, most sports markets are so full of quality people that you have both outlook’s/skills to succeed.
It’s certainly possible to be a student of the other side you lived, this guy doesn’t strike me as that but then also neither does Squidge (could be wrong but I haven’t got any historian vibes from him).
There’s a space for ex-players, but not for Goode - he’s a prat
I haven’t got a particular problem with Goode although I did find his ‘blatant head contact’ comments to be a bit strange. One of them didn’t look like any head contact at all never mind blatant.
The “something” that ex pros have is name and face recognition. I find pundits like Squidge, Eggchasers and two cents to be on the whole more informed and neutral. I know a decent amount on Irish rugby and I find the above degrees more knowledgable on that. Punditry and communications are themselves talents and a good pundit can inform himself to a high degree about rugby. The opposite isn’t necessarily true.
I find a pundit who has been a recent coach (rather than player) to be potentially excellent. Look at Bernard Jackman. I would also point out ex players like Ian Madigan who are scholars in the sport after their careers.
Fans are more into the analysis now and there will be diminishing returns for laddish low level (Biggs aside) shows like rugby pod or the one eyed jingoism of a Mike Tindall.
I personally fast forward Squidge on ITVs programme but the doesn't make him wrong. But if you listened to ROG and Dan Biggar on the Lions series they were telling us what was going to happen, not what was happening/happened. That is insightful and knowledgeable beyond what most people give
Its pretty ridiculous of DG to lump Goode in with people like David Flatman! Flatman clearly spent his rugby career learning how to play and explain rugby. Goode clearly let the money and fame turn him into an ingorant prat.
Who’s Nigel Farage?
Zionist ex-banker
He thinks he’s the Messiah but he’s just a very naughty boy
Haha just the fact that he used that line should get a laugh out of everyone, a classic!
Brilliantly written, and I have to say, I agree. Even though I am a Squidge Rugby diehard, and although I don’t particularly like Andy Goode or his commentating or the way he said it, the reffing wasn’t good enough, and French TV need to do more to enable better refereeing.
French TV? Don’t ask people to be something they are not. Have a look at Eggchasers video, appears to be the governing body at fault.
He was correct in that and the complaining may have meant that the EP final will have an independent TV director. But the commentary was repetetively zingoistic.