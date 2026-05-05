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United Rugby Championship

Taine Basham: 'It felt like the right time to move on'

Wales' flanker Taine Basham throws the ball during the captain's run at la Beaujoire Stadium in Nantes, western France, on October 6, 2023, on the eve of the World Cup 2023 match between Wales and Georgia. (Photo by Damien MEYER / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)
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Welsh international Taine Basham says moving to Cardiff Rugby has been just the refresh his career needed.

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After some eight years with Dragons RFC, the back row forward decided to make the short journey from Rodney Parade to the Arms Park last summer.

He has gone on to make 15 appearances for Cardiff this season, showing his versatility by packing down both on the flank and at No.8 as he has shared in the push for the URC play-offs.

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In his most recent outing, the crucial 24-21 derby day victory over the Ospreys, he was the game’s top carrier by some distance, with 19, demonstrating his trademark dynamism with ball in hand.

Now he turns his attention to the final two games of the regular season, away to Glasgow Warriors and home to the DHL Stormers, as Cardiff look to nail down a top eight finish.

Reflecting on his new start at the Arms Park, the 26-year-old says: “I was at a stage in my career where I wanted to kick on again.

“I’m not really a youngster anymore. It felt like the right time to move on and, as soon as Cardiff came calling, I was really attracted to the idea. It’s a club with a really rich history and they play a great brand of rugby.

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“Coming in pre-season, it was probably the refresh that I needed, a change of scenery and training.

“Even though Wales is a small bubble, it is different and I’ve really enjoyed it. I think it’s been a good move for me.

“I settled in quite quickly. They are a great bunch of boys and they have been very welcoming.
“We have been competitive in pretty much every game and we’ve had some good wins against some really big teams.

“It’s been the first time with the fans being on my side here and hopefully I have made a good impression. There is a really good buzz with the supporters. I am loving it and just enjoying my craft here.”

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Player Carries

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Taine Basham
19
2
Morgan Morris
13
3
Jacob Beetham
11

Expanding on what the move to Cardiff has brought him, Basham said: “Fresh faces, fresh ideas, but the biggest thing that has stood out for me is the way players speak to each other on the pitch. We sort of coach each other out there.

“The likes of Liam Belcher, Callum Sheedy and Josh McNally, they lead the week, which has been great, and they are sort of coaching you on the pitch as well.

“There are quality players here with many skills and talents who you can learn off and there is quality coaching here too.

“As with everywhere in Wales, the back row is really competitive and it’s just a case of showing what you can do when you have the opportunity of playing.

“Being a competitor, you want to play every game. I just want to be the best sort of player I can for Cardiff.”

On his positional preference, he says: “I have played most of my rugby during my career at 7, but I’ve obviously played a lot at 8 as well.

“It’s all about what I can bring to the game in whatever jersey I can do it. I am happy to play anywhere in the back row as long as I am on the pitch. In terms of my attributes, I don’t think it changes for me.

“I like to get my hands on the ball, get my team-mates on the front foot and then in defence make some good reads and be dominant in that area.

“Wherever I am asked to play, I am more than happy to go out and do a job anywhere I can help the team.”

Related

Taine Basham: ‘I want the Wales No. 7 jersey back on my back’

Taine Basham faces a battle to reclaim a Wales berth but the Dragons flanker is up for the fight.

Read Now

Looking back on his career to date, five years have now passed since Basham exploded onto the international scene.

After scoring two tries on his Wales debut against Canada in June 2021, he then produced outstanding displays on the openside flank against New Zealand and South Africa that autumn, having only just turned 22.

The young man from the village of Talywain, just north of Pontypool, has gone on to take his tally of caps up to 17, with the last of those coming in February 2024.

“I came on to the international scene early. My rise was fairly quick, starting against the All Blacks at such a young age,” he says.

“I felt like I did well, but injuries and selection sometimes don’t go your way and I haven’t been in recent squads. It’s how you bounce back from that.

“Obviously, I have ambitions to play for Wales again, but I just want to play well for Cardiff first and foremost. I want to play as much as I can and as well as I can.

“I am probably a bit more mature now. I have played a lot of rugby for a 26-year-old, I guess, but I feel like there’s plenty of miles left in the tank. I am still enjoying it, that’s the most important thing.”

Related

'His rugby IQ is next level': Cardiff make important re-signing

Callum Sheedy has signed a new contract with his hometown club, keeping him at the Arms Park beyond the end of this season.

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Comments on RugbyPass

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PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 8 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

I still don’t believe NZR will enforce this. No way. They need him for SA. know it’s a ‘prep for the World Cup’ mission but still.

I don’t think NZ rugby can afford a losing tour, not with the amount of people turning more to rugby league.



...

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BH 31 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

The Reds were on the wrong end of most of the stats in the game. Especially in missed tackles where they had 32 compared to the Chiefs’ 9. They were inferior in the set pieces, and had very poor discipline. The rough calls wouldn’t have saved them or won them the game. Don’t forget the Chiefs also had a few calls go against them too.

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BH 33 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

I disagree. It was poor decision by the TMO for Wilson’s head collision, especially when you consider other controversial incidents in the past few weeks.

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j
jh 34 minutes ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Why is everyone saying that Love is the best 10, He is lucky because he is playing outside the best half back. Love has not shown that he is going to be any better than BB, Reihana, DMac or jacomb

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BH 35 minutes ago
Reds vs Chiefs takes: Fine margins, title fight and world-class players

42mins 40 secs. Wilson leads with his head making contact with Tupaea’s face. Multiple replays show the incident again at 43mins 50secs. You’re welcome.

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B 39 minutes ago
All Black Ardie Savea puts one over Springbok superstar

Points of difference…Malcom scored a try and Ardie kicked the ball out at full-time…

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Cantab 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Aye there's the rub. Whatever selections are made there is bound to be players worthy of selection that miss out unfortunately.

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

For the tour they will need a heap but for Nations I think one of those 6 will not make it most will say Reiko but he has been playing pretty good and legit covers both wings or is wing? With Clarke.Tangitau Carter and I like Fihaki ( especially if we need to win or attack contestables ) and who knows maybe even Fehi F? there us plenty there if big Jim makes squad he needs a start in any of first 3 games can’t be just riding pine on bench or stands

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Lofty 1 hour ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

If he just played rugby he would probably be awesome but it seems like his new status and k**b coach is telling him you earn more money by being a pr**k on field. Not the rugby I enjoy but if he concentrates on his game he could make the top 20 of back rows and that would be a greater achievement than looking like a teenager with attitude !!

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MM 2 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Name the 7-8 players currently overseas that are better than the incumbents then!

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BigGabe 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

It’s almost as if Pollock actually is the w*nker everyone has been saying that he is.

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Cantab 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

The selectors are spoilt for choice not only for the midfield but also the back 3 positions. I don't envy them as it is a real conundrum for them to determine and may well come down to survival of the fittest ( injuries ) and who can cover a variety of positions.

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BH 2 hours ago
Henry Pollock branded 'clown' for latest antics with South African bruiser

Saffa pushed him first so he was asking for it. Good on ya Pollock! 😂

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

57-0 counts as one of the “greatest”

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BH 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

NZ 57 - 0 SA

Or that time Japan beat South Africa in 2015



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Mzilikazi 2 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

That is a great result for Connacht, Eric. And I recall you are Connacht born ? But not good to see Munster in such a bad place now. I watched the Chiefs beat Qld. on Sat. night, and it struck me that Clayton McMillan must be thinking he would have been better to stay in the Waikato, rather than step into what seems to now be poisoned chalice environment. Actually maybe that is an unfair/uneducated comment. Munster did win the URC under Graham Rowntree relatively recently.

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BH 2 hours ago
New Zealand U20 salvage late draw in dramatic clash with South Africa

Amazing achievement by the NZ team to draw with the mighty South Africans who had a big home advantage and a very boisterous crowd cheering them along. Could’ve beaten them had they kicked their goals.

Signs are looking great for NZ!!! Rotorua Boys High School are the world champs and then this. Nice work NZ.



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Bazzallina 2 hours ago
The five performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round thirteen

Jordie QT Leicester Jim Proctor Reiko all legit contenders for midfield squad spots 6 dudes would be at expense of say a winger or 2

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jh 3 hours ago
NZR not budging on Richie Mo'unga's All Blacks eligibilty for South Africa tour

Whats all the fuss about? Richie might come back and we find that he is not the player he once was. He might be just a very average player. Maybe he doesnt walk on water anymore like a lot of people think. Lets get real and start looking at the guys who are playing 10 in this country. Richie was never a huge match winner for the all blacks

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Bazzallina 3 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

ABs and Rennie&co need to focus on Nations cup and France Italy Ireland first and if form continues Reuben should get first shot up against France especially if Cam is at 9 and Jordie at 12 it’s not really a risk and let’s see how he goes as for Richie if we don’t see him in SA we will in November if everyone is fit and firing don’t know what that means for BB next year as I don’t see the point in taking 4 10s to WC

42 Go to comments
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