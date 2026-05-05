Taine Basham: 'It felt like the right time to move on'

Welsh international Taine Basham says moving to Cardiff Rugby has been just the refresh his career needed.

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After some eight years with Dragons RFC, the back row forward decided to make the short journey from Rodney Parade to the Arms Park last summer.

He has gone on to make 15 appearances for Cardiff this season, showing his versatility by packing down both on the flank and at No.8 as he has shared in the push for the URC play-offs.

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In his most recent outing, the crucial 24-21 derby day victory over the Ospreys, he was the game’s top carrier by some distance, with 19, demonstrating his trademark dynamism with ball in hand.

Now he turns his attention to the final two games of the regular season, away to Glasgow Warriors and home to the DHL Stormers, as Cardiff look to nail down a top eight finish.

Reflecting on his new start at the Arms Park, the 26-year-old says: “I was at a stage in my career where I wanted to kick on again.

“I’m not really a youngster anymore. It felt like the right time to move on and, as soon as Cardiff came calling, I was really attracted to the idea. It’s a club with a really rich history and they play a great brand of rugby.

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“Coming in pre-season, it was probably the refresh that I needed, a change of scenery and training.

“Even though Wales is a small bubble, it is different and I’ve really enjoyed it. I think it’s been a good move for me.

“I settled in quite quickly. They are a great bunch of boys and they have been very welcoming.

“We have been competitive in pretty much every game and we’ve had some good wins against some really big teams.

“It’s been the first time with the fans being on my side here and hopefully I have made a good impression. There is a really good buzz with the supporters. I am loving it and just enjoying my craft here.”

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Player Carries 1 Taine Basham 19 2 Morgan Morris 13 3 Jacob Beetham 11

Expanding on what the move to Cardiff has brought him, Basham said: “Fresh faces, fresh ideas, but the biggest thing that has stood out for me is the way players speak to each other on the pitch. We sort of coach each other out there.

“The likes of Liam Belcher, Callum Sheedy and Josh McNally, they lead the week, which has been great, and they are sort of coaching you on the pitch as well.

“There are quality players here with many skills and talents who you can learn off and there is quality coaching here too.

“As with everywhere in Wales, the back row is really competitive and it’s just a case of showing what you can do when you have the opportunity of playing.

“Being a competitor, you want to play every game. I just want to be the best sort of player I can for Cardiff.”

On his positional preference, he says: “I have played most of my rugby during my career at 7, but I’ve obviously played a lot at 8 as well.

“It’s all about what I can bring to the game in whatever jersey I can do it. I am happy to play anywhere in the back row as long as I am on the pitch. In terms of my attributes, I don’t think it changes for me.

“I like to get my hands on the ball, get my team-mates on the front foot and then in defence make some good reads and be dominant in that area.

“Wherever I am asked to play, I am more than happy to go out and do a job anywhere I can help the team.”

Looking back on his career to date, five years have now passed since Basham exploded onto the international scene.

After scoring two tries on his Wales debut against Canada in June 2021, he then produced outstanding displays on the openside flank against New Zealand and South Africa that autumn, having only just turned 22.

The young man from the village of Talywain, just north of Pontypool, has gone on to take his tally of caps up to 17, with the last of those coming in February 2024.

“I came on to the international scene early. My rise was fairly quick, starting against the All Blacks at such a young age,” he says.

“I felt like I did well, but injuries and selection sometimes don’t go your way and I haven’t been in recent squads. It’s how you bounce back from that.

“Obviously, I have ambitions to play for Wales again, but I just want to play well for Cardiff first and foremost. I want to play as much as I can and as well as I can.

“I am probably a bit more mature now. I have played a lot of rugby for a 26-year-old, I guess, but I feel like there’s plenty of miles left in the tank. I am still enjoying it, that’s the most important thing.”