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Women's Internationals

'We want to play relentless rugby': Leti-I'iga outlines bold Black Ferns objective

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 17: Ayesha Leti-l'iga of New Zealand charges towards the tryline to score during the Pacific Four Series International Match between New Zealand Black Ferns and Canada at Apollo Projects Stadium on May 17, 2025 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)
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Ayesha Leti-I’iga has a knack for breaking try-scoring records. She scored with her very first touch as a 16-year-old at Porirua College and has been making history ever since.

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In 2015, she scored a try with her first touch for Wellington. Since then, she has set a record of 56 tries in 43 games for the Pride.

During the 2021 Rugby World Cup final, the Black Ferns beat England 34-31 at Eden Park in Auckland. Leti-I’iga scored the winning try – her second of the match – with seven minutes left in a tense game against a Red Roses team that had won 30 Tests in a row.

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Then Black Ferns Director of Rugby, Sir Wayne Smith, called Leti-I’iga “the best rugby player in the world.” Even having missed over a year with a knee injury in July 2023, Leti-I’iga has scored 23 tries in 33 Tests for the Black Ferns. 24 of those matches have ended as wins.

She scored two more tries as the Black Ferns defended their Pacific Four Series title in April, dotting down twice in a 40-5 win against Australia on the Gold Coast. This victory also kept the Laurie O’Reilly Trophy for matches against the Wallaroos.

“The scoreline didn’t reflect how competitive that game was. It was special to have a good game in front of my family,” Leti-I’iga told RugbyPass.

“My partner flew over from New Zealand, and like a lot of Kiwis, I’ve got family in Brisbane, so they came to watch the game, which was awesome.

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“The whole of PAC4 was awesome, actually. We have a new team and game plan after the World Cup. It was a proud moment for Justine McGregor, Ona Palu, Tara Turner, Maddi Robinson and Lucy Anderson to get their debuts while some of us who’ve been in the team for a while have grown since England last year.”

With typical modesty, Leti-I’iga didn’t reflect on the Aussie tries themselves. Her first involved blistering pace and precise hands to gather a pinpoint Ruahei Demant grubber. Her second started near the halfway line after a sweeping movement with centre Amy Du Plessis.

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“I don’t have a favourite try because they are all team tries. My grandfather, Faaui, taught me you get nowhere without hard work and teamwork. I used to cry when he woke me at 5am for runs. Looking back, I guess it was worth it.”

The Black Ferns’ new coach, Whitney Hansen, has so far been a player favourite. Her ability to empathise with the players and achieve a better balance between defensive and attacking strategy has resonated.

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“We want to play unpredictable, physically dominant, relentless rugby,” Leti-I’iga explained. “We want to play freely, but before we can do that, we have to earn the right.”

The Black Ferns did that in a replay of their Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final defeat against Canada, achieving a resounding 36-14 win in Kansas City. The Black Ferns trailed 14-5 at halftime but rallied to score 31 unanswered points in the second half.

“There was a lot of motivation to perform in that game after the World Cup,” Leti-I’iga said. “We stepped up in the second half with physical pressure and were clinical. It was always going to take time to gel because for many girls it was their first rugby this year.”

The next assignment for the Black Ferns is Super Rugby Aupiki, running from 13 June to 1 August. Leti-I’iga plays for the Hurricanes Poua and is their leading try scorer with six tries in 12 games.

Pacific Four Series

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
New Zealand Women
3
3
0
0
15
2
Canada Women
3
2
1
0
10
3
USA Women
3
1
2
0
5
4
Australia Women
3
0
3
0
0

When she can, Leti-I’iga also plays for her club Oriental Rongotai [Ories] in Miramar, a small suburb southeast of Wellington’s city centre.

Ories is known for its vibrant Polynesian community and tight-knit connections. All Blacks Ma’a Nonu, Julian and Ardie Savea are proud “Magpies” as is Black Ferns Women’s Rugby World Cup winning lock Joanah Ngan-Woo.

When Ories won the Jubilee Cup, Wellington men’s senior competition, in 2023, they did so with 39 players, 15 of whom were affiliated with the EFKS Ueligitone Christian Congregation Church of Samoa.

Down the road is PIPC Newtown, where Wellington Lions flanker Sione Halalilo and the Solo and Ropeti families, contributors of six Ories players, congregate. Roderick Solo is in the All Blacks Sevens and Dominic Ropeti is with Moana Pasifika.

Leti-I’iga is Ories equivalent to Don Bradman. On Saturday at Kilbirnie Park, she came on as a second-half replacement for the women’s senior team in their Rebecca Liua’ana Trophy match against Poneke. Ahead 19-12 at halftime, the more highly fancied Magpies needed energy and got it. Leti-I’iga scored four tries in the 56-17 win.

Her second try was her 200th for Ories in 82 appearances, a stratospheric statistic unlikely to ever be repeated.

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“I just caught the ball and put it on the line,” Leti-I’iga said modestly. “Tylah Reihana-Aukuso mentioned the record before the game. I wasn’t thinking about it. I’m not interested in personal accolades. I just want to do what’s right for the team.

“The plan was for me to come on in the second half. Many girls have been training hard all season, so it’s not fair if I just walk in. At half-time, we talked about doing better to take the opportunities we created.”

Cell phone footage of the game was shared on the Facebook page of Poneke coach Nehe Milner-Skudder, who scored a try in the All Blacks’ 34-17 win over Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup final. The video shows Leti-I’iga in jersey ten scoring a try with a swerving run that began well before the halfway line.

“I wasn’t playing first five. I started on the wing and moved into midfield,” Leti-I’iga explained. “We wear jerseys that fit us because we don’t always have the right numbers.

“The try from halfway came from a chip kick. When I see space, I can play freely. At Ories, I’m back where I started playing with my best friends. It’s always special.”

For a while, scoring tries was profitable. Her grandfather Faaui, gave her $10 for each try she scored.

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“He stopped that after the first year,” Leti-I’iga laughed.

Sadly, Faaui passed away in 2019 before he could give his granddaughter $20 for winning the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Had Faaui lived to keep paying Leti-I’iga for her tries, he might be broke by now. Leti-I’iga’s try-scoring feats for Ories are as imperious as any rugby player in any competition on the planet.

She has scored 202 tries in 82 games, with tries in her last four consecutive matches. She has been involved in at least 69 Ories wins. In 42 of those games, Ories scored 50 or more points.

The first of her three tries hauls came in a 60-0 win against Wainuiomata on April 18, 2015. She has since scored 36 hat-tricks.

In 2018, she scored 41 tries in 13 games. She won the Wellington Women’s Club Player of the Year [now known as the Erin Rush Medal] in 2017 and 2018.

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Between a 62-10 win over Old Boys University on July 7, 2022, and a 106-0 win against Paremata-Plimmerton on July 28, 2018, she scored tries in 15 consecutive matches.

Her record for most tries in a single game is eight against Avalon in a 114-0 win on July 25, 2020.

She scored seven tries the following week in a 78-0 win against Paremata-Plimmerton and went on to score at least one try in the next twelve matches, including seven against Poneke in a 98-0 win.

In 2009, Ayesha’s mother, Mary Asolupe Leti-I’iga, died at 35 when struck by a vehicle, leaving 11-year-old Ayesha to be raised largely by her grandparents.

“I have a routine before my game. I always strap up my arm and write my mum’s name on it. It’s the first thing I do in the changing room,” Leti-I’iga said.

“Every time I score a try, on my way back to the restart, I kiss my wrist because it feels like Mum is running beside me.”

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2 Comments
B
BC1812 6 days ago

Leti-I’iga would leave the G-H full back for dead over 25 yards, though as she is not a very quick winger Sing might catch her over 60 to 70 yards. I remember Rowland hunting her down after 30 yds having given her a 5 yard start.


I don’t think the BFs will be relentless until they have a front 5 to rival England’s.

d
d 5 days ago

not forgetting Canada, who thumped them in the last WRWC, or France, who should have knocked them out of the cup they won in 2021 in the semis, missing a sitter of a penalty. Still their last win against Canada was encouraging, but yeah England have the power as well as the speed.

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Carlos 11 minutes ago
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2007 was QF.

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ck 26 minutes ago
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😂😂awesome plan

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Bazzallina 52 minutes ago
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Nice JW there is wiggle room especially in regards to players like Brodie and Ardie and moving forward maybe even some others if they wear black I’m sure they still need to get paid but there would be significant cash being freed up for the others ?

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am not totally against Joseph at 13 but one things for sure why he hadn’t been used at 15 and the wing more is a missed opportunity at the least my feels on his defensive mistakes often come out of being left out in the cold with not getting the ball and he gets anxious somewhere between looking for a big play and not wanting to make mistakes

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Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Earlier in the season when Creighton was starting 10 first handful of games he had the most carries for Tahs with zero nil line breaks and a heap of handling errors what a waste of JAS and Jorgo hate picking on dudes

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

its a big place to cut your teeth… instead of paying for 10 odd springboks, they could cut a few and bring in a cracker of coach from abroad, under whom JP could learn…

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cnw 1 hour ago
All Blacks coach weighs in on Leicester Fainga'anuku's flanker switch

Yes - the important point is that there is additional mass / energy available to the forwards given the brutal demands in the set piece and rucks. The way LF plays he is what I call a polymorph - he can morph between 7 - 10 - 8 - 13 - 11 - 6 depending on what is in front of him as he did against the Blues. But he can also play the “traditional” hybrid role in terms of where he is formally positioned within the team unit.

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CV 2 hours ago
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

The only rugby nation that understands commerce in sports is France. Their comp is the best because clubs are privately run, get a piece of the (huge) TV-revenue cake and so on. The clubs pay for and develop players. Their marketing is excellent too. The league runs for a full season meaning 13 home games in the Top 14 and 15 in the ProD2, before playoffs en not counting the 2 home games Top14 teams always play in Europe. They run the Top 14 like the NRL or EPL. Clubs rule because that’s what every successful sport does.

Bordeaux sold out every home game over the last two seasons. That’s 30 x 35000.. over a million fans through the gates. La Rochelle sold out over the last 10 (TEN) seasons in their 19000 seat stadium. NZR can only dream of those numbers for the ABs.



...

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DP 2 hours ago
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What?! No Bok players?! How can this be!?

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J
Jonty McGrath 2 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

Oh, come on, it’s not rocket science. NZ and the Boks have developed a fear of Ireland because they have upset the cozy, traditional apple cart by becoming a serious threat to the two previously dominant sides in the world.

Ireland became ‘upstarts’ and they didn’t like it.



...

3 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I always knew Thorn should have had an 11 on his back

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

No doubt NB and the younger Pritchard at Reds probably indicates that has already started he was outstanding at the global youth 7s tournament and there was some really good players at that one hopefully he stays injury free for u20s

124 Go to comments
G
Guest 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am afraid so, just heard CD mention it on the ESPN podcast too :(

124 Go to comments
S
SouthernRuckby 3 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

It’s always funny seeing Irish players talk up this non-existent “rivalry” with NZ. A rivalry is two-sided, aint no one here thinking about you. Australia and South Africa though…

3 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Why start NB? SBW found his place as the best impact 12 in the world. JS has all the credentials to be a world class impact player.

124 Go to comments
N
NJ 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

Bloody farce.

8 Go to comments
P
Paul Ennis 3 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

Either would be great. I don't see any of the Murphy's coming back to Leinster though. There was a collective “let's get out of here” 2 years ago and when there was talk of Ben going to Munster, Leinster never seemed to come into the equation. Connacht and Ulster have much to offer right players right now (I am sure Munster will eventually get their sh1t together) so I really hope both qualify for Europe next week. There are 8 to 10 players at each province who need to be playing at the highest level next year to help push Ireland on to another level

16 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Maybe sacrilege and cliche in the same breath - but isn’t JS the perfect impact player. He can cover 13-15, but more importantly has an attacking X factor that could unleash from min 60. His point of difference is not grinding out immaculate defensive displays but liquifying defensive screens. If anything the impact role allows their very competent centres like Flook (who looks like a modern Conrad Smith to me) and Ikitau to play their role, while also enabling them to use the other hugely talented back three resource they have too as starters.

124 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Why France's potential next head coach looked to South Africa for inspiration

Saffas helping French teams win titles. Nothing new here..

3 Go to comments
G
GS 4 hours ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

Answering a bit hard for this one is it?

Ah, no, however unlike you I have a life and responsbilties to attend to and can’t live on a rugby website apparantly having to answer questions that are demanded of me.



...

60 Go to comments
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