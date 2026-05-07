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International

New Zealand isn’t in a position to bid goodbye to players easily

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 23: Fehi Fineanganofo of the Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a try during the round 15 Super Rugby Pacific match between Queensland Reds and Hurricanes at Suncorp Stadium, on May 23, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
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25 Comments

I’m saddened by Devan Flanders’ decision to up sticks. 

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The Hurricanes loose forward joins peers, such as Dalton Papali’i and Hoskins Sotutu, in opting not to vie for All Blacks selection this season. 

I say saddened, but not for Flanders. I’m delighted for him. 

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No, my disappointment is for the wider New Zealand game. I don’t want him to go to Japan, or to be losing Papali’i and Sotutu. Nor others such as Fehi Fineanganofo, Sevu Reece and Dallas McLeod. 

Rugby in this country becomes significantly weaker when we lose seasoned Super Rugby players or All Blacks of recent vintage. 

The strength of our national team has always been about the quality of those not deemed good enough to make it as much as those who end up being selected. 

Flanders might have been good enough to be an All Black one day, but arguably not for long. Ten tests, maybe 15. 

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That got me thinking about how many elite players New Zealand loses. Charles Piutau was potentially one, but it’s hard to think of many others. 

Most are in the Reece, Sotutu or Papali’i camp. Guys who see their international window close and make other plans. 

Mark Tele’a went before his time, in my view, probably Charlie Faumuina too.  

For whatever reason, guys come to the no doubt difficult conclusion that they and their family will be better off elsewhere and I congratulate them for that. 

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That’s far more admirable than agitating for a season at Leinster or somewhere in Japan, while retaining your New Zealand Rugby contract. 

Contracting is a tricky business and I don’t envy those that have to do it, but let’s take a few of the names that I’ve mentioned. 

At 23, Fineanganofo has more to offer the game in this country than Ioane has. One’s not quite living up to Jordie Barrett’s reputation at Leinster and the other is heading for England after a stellar Super Rugby Pacific season. 

Ioane’s All Blacks days are numbered but, who knows, he could become a stalwart of Auckland and Blues rugby and play on long after his test career is over. I’m sure he’d have a lot to offer younger players. 

Flanders is 26 and playing some of the best rugby of his career. As he goes, New Zealand welcomes back 32-year-old Shannon Frizell from semi-retirement in Japan and form of unproven quality. 

Again, one probably has more tomorrows ahead of him than the other. 

It’s good when thorough professionals come back to this country. I think of Brad Thorn’s Super Rugby swansong at the Highlanders or what Brad Shields is offering to Wellington and the Hurricanes. 

It’s not so much the playing stuff, but the habits and culture they help instill in the gym and on the training paddock. 

But we seem to be in a situation where we seek to retain or elongate the careers of ageing stars at all costs, while not presenting a future that players such as Fineanganofo and Flanders want to be a part of. 

I have reservations about the return of Richie Mo’unga, for instance, although that’s an argument for another day. 

It’s good that Leicester Fainga’anuku went away and came back. The worry is that he was inclined to leave New Zealand in the first place. 

We will always lose talent overseas. Some, like Fainga’anuku, will realise they actually had it pretty good here and then there’s others, such as Nick Evans, who find their talents are better appreciated elsewhere. 

It’s inevitable that guys who’ve won Super titles and been All Blacks will want to try and cash in at the end of their careers, but New Zealand isn’t so flush with talent that it can say goodbye to blokes who are still to reach their full potential. 

I wish Devan Flanders all the best and I think we should all be sorry to see him go. 

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Comments

25 Comments
D
DC 4 days ago

well maybe players should have a clause in there contrat to make a final decision after the super rugby them

J
JJ 4 days ago

Learn from France. Their young talent stay home

T
Tk 4 days ago

I think we have reached the point where players are going earlier in their career and not waiting to see if an AB jersey happens. Therefore NZR has a simple decision to make. Do they still want to have these players available for the ABs. Yes or no. The world has changed since 1995 and it's probably time NZR changed with it.

J
JW 4 days ago

. I don’t want him to go to Japan, or to be losing Papali’i and Sotutu. Nor others such as Fehi Fineanganofo, Sevu Reece and Dallas McLeod. 


All it would take is a bit of an investment, a few 100 million up front to bring all the best talent back. I’m sure then, there would be enough broadcaster and sponsorship dollars to function sustainably at the level there after (essential recuperate investors or pay back loans).


First I would start the domestic season in Australasia around March with a Pacific Champions Cup filled with the best clubs (think Blues and Ponies) and representative sides (think NPC), this would be for the purpose to host something with JRLO clubs, where they halt their league for a month and finish at the same time as everyone else in June, instead of May. You could have different teirs so all their club sides can participate, as they need something (can’t be just their best halfdozen teams). You could even invite All Star sides for North and South American leagues.


There is a trophy but the best Australasian sides progress into Super Rugby, where they go up against the best regional and State sides the NZ and Aus unions have to offer. Thats what Super Rugby is about, making sure the best players are all getting a fair and even opportunity to become All Blacks after all, as I’ve referenced a lot recently, and possibles/probables make up of ALL the best players from North, Central, and South, that aren’t part of any club or NPC side that won their way through the SR qualifiers. Same in Aus with NSW, QL, and CT, state based bodies nationally run, along side whatever clubs come out trumps from Shute nad Hospital Cup rugby, Force, Rebels, etc. This is the main body of Super Rugby, and you can even have a month were only the rep sides (State, north island/south island teams) play each other, mean that players leave their clubs are a NSW v QL match is a PROPER SoO game.


And of course after Super finishes, these club and rep teams finish in their own competitions during the international season (aug through Nov), to determine who gets to role around and get a shot the following season.


That’s a sustainable model shared around. You’ve got at least three sides each from NZ and Aus to where you’re ensuring the development of kiwi international players, along with the Drua etc, theres a much tight schedule of blockbuster Test level rugby in the front middle of the year, which lead into test selection, and then filler rugby to keep people at top notch during the test calendar. A dozen Test matchs and about a dozen of these high intensity State of Origin matches is more than you want to putting athletes through these days, but the rest of the rugby is going to be just as fun and interesting as you get to follow your club or province through a more meaningful calendar.


And if you can imagine this being done with big investment that brings most of the players from these regions back, like how other tops leagues in France England and Japan retain all their own talent, while throwing in some foreign stars and development of their wonderkids by family clubs like Ponies and you’ll get some blockbuster teams and huge global following.

B
B 4 days ago

The players who are leaving, do so knowing that NZR are aware of who they are and have cleared them to play for their offshore contracts.


The players who chose to stay with NZR and for those seeking higher honours, July 4 begins their International campaign as an AB’s squad member under the guidance of head coach Dave Rennie and his coaching staff…

C
CG 4 days ago

Yes it is impossible for nz with no supporters and no money.

The answer is to dump super rugby. Get the Aussie in the NCP and get the good lads back from the overseas clubs.

Say goodbye to Higgins, Fladdidilly, Fineanganfo, etc in their early twenties?

No!

It is tantamount to accepting Italy status.

We have no money but great players.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

I don’t think there’s a real solution to this problem… New Zealand will always remain a small country where financial opportunities are limited. They have to balance things carefully and avoid giving overly lucrative contracts to players over 30. They really need to be very cautious with players in their thirties.


It’s clear that extending Beauden Barrett’s contract was a mistake… at that price. You end up tying up a huge amount of money for a player who is declining.


More opportunities need to be given to players who are not considered regular All Blacks. The All Blacks XV is one solution, but we can see that its impact is limited. Papalii, Flanders, Nanai-Seturo, Ennor, and McLeod were all part of that team, yet it still didn’t prevent them from moving overseas.


The NZR isn’t actually doing such a bad job with the money it has.


But overall, there’s no miracle solution for New Zealand. I’d even say things will probably get worse in the future, and at some point the NZR will be forced to allow the selection of overseas-based players… it’s going to happen, it’s only a matter of time.


Players are free once their contracts end. It’s unrealistic to think they’ll stay in New Zealand to earn three or four times less than they could in Japan, France, or England. There’s no real solution unless the NZR can significantly increase its revenues…

J
JW 4 days ago

The more accurate way to phrase that is “unless the Super Rugby can significantly increase its revenues”.


Even if NZR increased it’s revenues, theres still not much point in having more than the 50 odd contracted players presented in the other article. There would be more high earners for sure, and the likes of Tele’a would not need to leave, but these names are outside that group. Youth would see more of an effect.


It’s tough, like you said. For the likes of Frizell and Mounga, NZR would have loved to have had the opportunity of a right to contest, as just has been the case with Fehi, it only became evident what their true value was after they had agreed to an overseas deal. If NZR ( or any) national body had the ability to put in a last ditch counter bid while a player is still on contract to them (this is essentially what they will be trying to do with Fehi, but in an unofficial way), you wouldn’t have seen these players leave. Probably goes the same for Piutau.


WR could totally make that a thing if they wanted to too. But yes, fully agree with your comment, the author totally misses the point that theres no point holding onto these 23 to 28 year olds, unless you’re prepared to keep them through there 30’s, like Rieko Ioane, when you need those players at the top for the toughest series like this Greatest Rivalry tour. The whole point to have Rieko of in Ireland is to get the tiny edge or improvement that is the small margins that you need to win series like this. The likes of Flanders or Reece is not going to help you at all with that.

I
Icefarrow 5 days ago

Start implementing worthy player fees, and I’m sure overseas clubs will be less inclined to take any on a whim.

r
rs 5 days ago

I think it’s important that Super Rugby grows financially to be self-sustainable. This will ultimately lead to long-term growth and better talent pools, as they have in France now.


The international game has already maxed out it’s financial potential, but the domestic game has long way to go before it reaches it’s potential.


In order to do that, there needs to be continued investment in the quality of the sport by retaining good talent, even if they’re not world-class. Super Rugby is growing commercially, especially in Australia, and that trend needs to be fostered.


The flip side is that with NZ sides losing quality players, Aussie sides have become more competitive, leading to a growing fanbase, more competitive matches, which can only be a good thing.


As long as there’s enough of a quality product on show, than people will have something to watch.


The other thing that goes unnoticed is the quality of coaching, compared to Northern Hemisphere sides that have more coaches & a high budget for better brains.


The club World Cup happening soon should hopefully grow the domestic game, but if SH sides can’t retain their talent, there’s a danger they’ll get embarrassed.

J
JW 4 days ago

I think it’s important that Super Rugby grows financially to be self-sustainable. This will ultimately lead to long-term growth and better talent pools, as they have in France now.

Haha wait wut? That’s not how that happened lol

The international game has already maxed out it’s financial potential, but the domestic game has long way to go before it reaches it’s potential.

Dman straight.

In order to do that, there needs to be continued investment in the quality of the sport by retaining good talent, even if they’re not world-class. Super Rugby is growing commercially, especially in Australia, and that trend needs to be fostered.

uh excuse me, but how does this work with being financially sustainable?!?


The great thing is International rugby has turned itself around. The last 3 years have been fantastic, from the pools, through to that quarter final round in 23, we hadn’t seen anything like that contest before, we now have TRC and 6N being absolute competitive blockbusters coming down to the last day/game. And now were leading into the Nations Cup, if it weren’t for France stinking the joint out, this series would be next level. It’s a great way to get new engagement in rugby, and agree 100%, Super rugby needs to improve to catch and make the most out of it (as yuo’re right, that international engagement is already in the revenue streams, fans would just want more of that sort of thing, which is where club rugby comes into play).

S
SB 5 days ago

Shannon Frizell from semi-retirement in Japan

He has played consistently in Japan since the World Cup when not injured. Hardly a semi-retirement. The top 3 Japanese clubs would be at least mid table in Super Rugby, particularly if they could field all their foreigners at once.

T
TokoRFC 5 days ago

That got me thinking about how many elite players New Zealand loses. Charles Piutau was potentially one, but it’s hard to think of many others. 

This may be the case but I think this is a big issue in NZ rugby thinking. We like to think that players should be All Blacks quality from birth and burst onto the test scene and never look back.


We don’t give enough credit to the value of guys like Flanders who take a few years of professional rugby to reach their potential. This means we loose out on many solid but not superstar players.


Super rugby and NPC as a development pathways obviously suffer, but so do the All Blacks themselves. We don’t have a reserve of experienced club rugby players to draw on when inevitable injuries strike down our blessed superstars. We then have to select the next best 20-24 year old who may or may not have what it takes to make the step up yet (see our lock and half-back crises recently).


France, South Africa and England regularly cap solid 25-28 year old club players and they often fill a gap pretty well and sometimes grasp the opportunity and perform above expectations.

J
JW 4 days ago

They suffer in a way (you no longer have that player, so you have to) but it terms of making a choice about what you don’t have (NZ is a tiny country so it can’t have everything) they are absolutely thriving with the method of player retention they have now.


There are slight problems or occurrences like a NZR contractor going for re-signing BB because they se all the value in his mana (corporately and the like) and may not appropriately be seeing the value someone like Love has in burgeoning fan base. But things are things that change over time and so we have to give NZR some time to react (even if I think theyre are slow).

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Comments on RugbyPass

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Carlos 8 minutes ago
'Strong opinions': Dave Rennie appoints Sir Graham Henry as All Blacks selector

2007 was QF.

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c
ck 23 minutes ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

😂😂awesome plan

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 49 minutes ago
'Best lock in the world': Rennie clarifies update on former All Black lock’s possible return

Nice JW there is wiggle room especially in regards to players like Brodie and Ardie and moving forward maybe even some others if they wear black I’m sure they still need to get paid but there would be significant cash being freed up for the others ?

10 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 59 minutes ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am not totally against Joseph at 13 but one things for sure why he hadn’t been used at 15 and the wing more is a missed opportunity at the least my feels on his defensive mistakes often come out of being left out in the cold with not getting the ball and he gets anxious somewhere between looking for a big play and not wanting to make mistakes

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Earlier in the season when Creighton was starting 10 first handful of games he had the most carries for Tahs with zero nil line breaks and a heap of handling errors what a waste of JAS and Jorgo hate picking on dudes

124 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

its a big place to cut your teeth… instead of paying for 10 odd springboks, they could cut a few and bring in a cracker of coach from abroad, under whom JP could learn…

60 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
All Blacks coach weighs in on Leicester Fainga'anuku's flanker switch

Yes - the important point is that there is additional mass / energy available to the forwards given the brutal demands in the set piece and rucks. The way LF plays he is what I call a polymorph - he can morph between 7 - 10 - 8 - 13 - 11 - 6 depending on what is in front of him as he did against the Blues. But he can also play the “traditional” hybrid role in terms of where he is formally positioned within the team unit.

12 Go to comments
C
CV 2 hours ago
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

The only rugby nation that understands commerce in sports is France. Their comp is the best because clubs are privately run, get a piece of the (huge) TV-revenue cake and so on. The clubs pay for and develop players. Their marketing is excellent too. The league runs for a full season meaning 13 home games in the Top 14 and 15 in the ProD2, before playoffs en not counting the 2 home games Top14 teams always play in Europe. They run the Top 14 like the NRL or EPL. Clubs rule because that’s what every successful sport does.

Bordeaux sold out every home game over the last two seasons. That’s 30 x 35000.. over a million fans through the gates. La Rochelle sold out over the last 10 (TEN) seasons in their 19000 seat stadium. NZR can only dream of those numbers for the ABs.



...

83 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Bans totalling 35-plus years for Georgians found guilty of anti-doping violations

What?! No Bok players?! How can this be!?

1 Go to comments
J
Jonty McGrath 2 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

Oh, come on, it’s not rocket science. NZ and the Boks have developed a fear of Ireland because they have upset the cozy, traditional apple cart by becoming a serious threat to the two previously dominant sides in the world.

Ireland became ‘upstarts’ and they didn’t like it.



...

3 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I always knew Thorn should have had an 11 on his back

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

No doubt NB and the younger Pritchard at Reds probably indicates that has already started he was outstanding at the global youth 7s tournament and there was some really good players at that one hopefully he stays injury free for u20s

124 Go to comments
G
Guest 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am afraid so, just heard CD mention it on the ESPN podcast too :(

124 Go to comments
S
SouthernRuckby 3 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

It’s always funny seeing Irish players talk up this non-existent “rivalry” with NZ. A rivalry is two-sided, aint no one here thinking about you. Australia and South Africa though…

3 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Why start NB? SBW found his place as the best impact 12 in the world. JS has all the credentials to be a world class impact player.

124 Go to comments
N
NJ 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

Bloody farce.

8 Go to comments
P
Paul Ennis 3 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

Either would be great. I don't see any of the Murphy's coming back to Leinster though. There was a collective “let's get out of here” 2 years ago and when there was talk of Ben going to Munster, Leinster never seemed to come into the equation. Connacht and Ulster have much to offer right players right now (I am sure Munster will eventually get their sh1t together) so I really hope both qualify for Europe next week. There are 8 to 10 players at each province who need to be playing at the highest level next year to help push Ireland on to another level

16 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Maybe sacrilege and cliche in the same breath - but isn’t JS the perfect impact player. He can cover 13-15, but more importantly has an attacking X factor that could unleash from min 60. His point of difference is not grinding out immaculate defensive displays but liquifying defensive screens. If anything the impact role allows their very competent centres like Flook (who looks like a modern Conrad Smith to me) and Ikitau to play their role, while also enabling them to use the other hugely talented back three resource they have too as starters.

124 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Why France's potential next head coach looked to South Africa for inspiration

Saffas helping French teams win titles. Nothing new here..

3 Go to comments
G
GS 3 hours ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

Answering a bit hard for this one is it?

Ah, no, however unlike you I have a life and responsbilties to attend to and can’t live on a rugby website apparantly having to answer questions that are demanded of me.



...

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