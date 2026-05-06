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23:35
Gallagher Premiership

The Gallagher PREM debutant team of the season so far

BARNET, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Noah Caluori of Saracens celebrates with his teammates after scoring his sides second try during the Gallagher PREM match between Saracens and Leicester Tigers at StoneX Stadium on April 25, 2026 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)
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When Sam Winters set foot on the lush Franklin’s Gardens turf a minute from the end of Bath’s agonising 41-38 defeat to Northampton in Round 14, he became the 98th player to make their PREM debut this season. At the same stage last season, there were just 62.

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A glut of injuries across the league and the willingness to try out new blood given that the threat of relegation has been removed are possible reasons why there has been a 58% increase. And it’s perhaps instructive that the three bottom clubs in the league, Gloucester (15), Harlequins (13) and Newcastle (15) have fielded the most.

Gloucester handed out more PREM debuts in the first game, a 27-10 loss at Sale, than Bath in the whole of this season, with Archie McArthur, Harrison Bellamy, James Venter and Ross Byrne joining the cast list of thousands to have graced English rugby’s top-flight in its near 30-year existence. Of all the experienced players coming into the league for the first time, Byrne has perhaps been the biggest disappointment in terms of impact, with Exeter’s Len Ikitau running him close.

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Newcastle’s glut of debutants is understandable, given that they are fashioning a new-look squad, while Harlequins have been beset by injuries and have needed new signings and academy graduates to step up to the plate.

Having made his debut in the Round 1 defeat at home to reigning champions Bath, new lock signing Guido Petti has got through a mountain of work, clocking up the most minutes of any first-timer (855) this season, with lock partner Kieran Treadwell not far behind on 812.

Some of the debutants, like Harlequins hooker George Turner and Leicester flanker Hamish Watson, are no fresh-faced youngsters and have enjoyed long and fruitful careers in other environments before tasting PREM Rugby for the first time. But for rookies like Winters, appearing in English rugby’s top flight for the first time could act as a springboard to something special.

Maybe it’s down to the depth they have at their disposal, but Winters is only the third PREM debutant fielded by defending champions Bath, well below the league average of 9.8 and easily the lowest tally in the league.

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It wasn’t until Round 9, when Bath played Exeter, that they introduced their first new boy, giant lock Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, who would go on to achieve another first the following month – a Test debut for Italy.

After an injury-plagued start to life at Bath, ex-Stormers scrum-half Bernard van der Linde joined him in ticking off the career milestone in the next round, the 30-26 win at Gloucester.

Van der Linde felt straight at home in the PREM and scored three tries in his next four games to push ahead of Tom Carr-Smith as Ben Spencer’s principal cover at scrum-half, before needing ankle surgery after being injured in Round 14.

As the scorer of 18 tries in nine appearances in his debut season, the best PREM newcomer contest is a walkover. Noah Caluori, has taken the game to new heights, metaphorically and literally with his aerial ability, and looks certain to break Sam Simmonds’ record for most tries in a regular PREM season (20).

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The cast list around the PREM’s star turn is also pretty impressive, and it’s likely that Northampton’s Edoardo Todaro would have been breathing down his neck in the try-scoring stakes had he not been injured on the eve of the Six Nations.

With Caluori and Todaro on the wings, we’ve selected Exeter’s breakthrough player, Campbell Ridl, to complete the back three. Londoners Caluori and Ridl, who’s of South African descent, are the only English-born players in our Debutant XV.

Bristol’s Kiwi playmaker, the Scotland international Tom Jordan, is paired in midfield with Sale’s Marius Louw.

At half-back, we’ve gone for an Argentinean-French combination of Simon Benitez Cruz, who’s made a big impact at Newcastle, and Anthony Belleau of Northampton.

In terms of props, Archie van der Flier has fast established himself as a regular in the Leicester front-row, while Georgian Bachuki Tchumbadze has got through a tonne of work and featured in all but one league game.

With not too many new hookers putting their hand up, the aforementioned Turner is our pick to pack down between them, based more on reputation than performance.

Two non-English locks are the standout choices for the second row, with Exeter ‘s Italian international Andrea Zambonin and uncapped South African man-mountain, JJ van der Mescht, given our seal of approval.

We’re spoilt for choice in the back-row, with two Antipodean Toms, Hooper and Christie, selected as the flankers, and Leicester’s versatile Puma, Joaquin Moro, as the No.8.

Tigers director of rugby Geoff Parling spoke highly about the impact made by Moro in this week’s media session: “He was an unknown for me, he was signed before I took the job. Was I surprised? I can’t answer that because I didn’t know what to expect.

“He’s has a raw intensity to what he does; he still has lots of growth in his game, but I think his collision work for a guy that isn’t actually the biggest back-row, has been exceptional.

“If you look at his ball carrying, the way he fights in contact, the way he uses his pace well, he is a good tackler. I think he has been really good and he seems to be really enjoying his rugby here.”

Parling will likely have to plan to negate the sizeable presence of JJ van der Mescht when Leicester meet Northampton in Saturday’s East Midlands derby. The South African behemoth is one of nine players that Northampton have introduced to the PREM for the first time this season, and another to make our debutant XV.

However, Zimbabwe prop Cleopas Kundiona, another one who’s fresh to the league this season, is unlikely to make it after being troubled by a series of stinger injuries, which would be a blow to director of rugby Phil Dowson, who is never afraid to give players a chance.

“The core of our team is around our academy as everybody knows, and then we bring in players that the academy can’t produce and those players have to contribute, so it is great to have debutants that we have signed,” said Dowson.

“Cleopas (Kundiona) is a great one because he was playing in ProD2 and has had a huge impact with us; I am delighted with how he has gone.”

RugbyPass’ PREM debutant XV (after 14 rounds): 15. Campbell Ridl (Exeter); 14. Noah Caluori (Saracens), 13. Marius Louw (Sale Sharks), 12. Tom Jordan (Bristol), 11. Edoardo Todaro (Northampton); Anthony Belleau (Northampton), Simon Benitez Cruz (Newcastle); 1. Archie van der Flier (Leicester), 2. George Turner (Harlequins), 3. Bachuki Tchumbadze (Exeter), 4. Andrea Zambonin (Exeter), 5. JJ van der Mescht (Northampton), 6. Tom Hooper (Exeter), 7. Tom Christie (Newcastle), Joaquin Moro (Leicester)
Bench (5-3): Joseph Dweba (Exeter), Boris Wenger (Harlequins), Cleopas Kundiona (Northampton), Guido Petti (Harlequins), Deian Gwynne (Gloucester), Bernard van der Linde (Bath), Ben Healy (Newcastle), Jack Bracken (Saracens).

Club-by-club debutants (in order of appearance):
Bath (3): Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, Bernard van der Linde, Sam Winters
Bristol (7): Josh Carrington, Tom Jordan, Aidan Boshoff, Luka Ivanishvili, Tomas Gwilliam, George Taylor, Kofi Cripps
Exeter (9): Andrea Zambonin, Bachuki Tchumbadze, Joseph Dweba, Ethan Burger, Julian Heaven, Len Ikitau, Tom Hooper, Campbell Ridl, Finn Worley-Brady.
Gloucester (15): Archie McArthur, Harrison Bellamy, James Venter, Ross Byrne, Hugh Bokenham, Jack Mann, Josiah Edwards-Giraud, Nepo Laulala, Mike Austin, Dian Bleuler, Will Knight, Rob Russell, Deian Gwynne, George Knowles, Rhys Price.
Harlequins (13): George Turner, Kieran Treadwell, Ludo Kolade, Zach Kerr, Boris Wenger, Guido Petti, Pedro Delgado, Harry Browne, Elliot Williams, Seb Driscoll, Jack Grant, Ethan Clarke, Hayden Hyde.
Leicester (10): James Thompson, Joaquin Moro, Josh Manx, Archie van der Flier, Ale Loman, Ollie Allan, Sam Williams, George Pearson, Hamish Watson, Harry Palmer.
Newcastle Red Bulls (15): Boeta Chamberlain, Jack Dickens, Simon Benitez Cruz, Rhys Beeckmans, Stefan Coetzee, Nathan Greenwood, Tom Christie, Connor Hancock, Finn Baker, Reuben Parsons, Harrison Obatoyinbo, Nicky Little, Ben Healy, Jamie Clark, George Bolam.
Northampton (9): Anthony Belleau, Edoardo Todaro, JJ van der Mescht, Cleopas Kundiona, James Martin, Amena Caqusau, Ollie Scola, Aiden Ainsworth-Cave, Charlie Ulcoq.
Sale Sharks (10): Tristan Woodman, Dom Hanson, Marius Louw, Ollie Davies, Joe Bedlow, Gurshwin Wehr, Patreece Bell, Jos Gilmore, Ralph McEachran, Dylan Hodkinson.
Saracens (6): Eoghan Clarke, Noah Caluori, Charlie West, Jack Bracken, Tietie Tuimauga, Alex O’Driscoll.

Top 10 Debutants (mins played):
1. Guido Petti (Harlequins) 855
2. Kieran Treadwell (Harlequins) 812
3. Andrea Zambonin (Exeter Chiefs) 805
4. Joaquin Moro (Leicester Tigers) 734
5. Edoardo Todaro (Northampton Saints) 721
6. Tom Christie (Newcastle Red Bulls) 718
7. Ross Byrne (Gloucester Rugby) 711
8. Tom Jordan (Bristol Bears) 702
9. Simon Benitez Cruz (Newcastle Red Bulls) 688
10. Tom Hooper (Exeter Chiefs) 669

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Ic 4 days ago

Archie van der Flier is English born and raised.

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C
Carlos 10 minutes ago
'Strong opinions': Dave Rennie appoints Sir Graham Henry as All Blacks selector

2007 was QF.

17 Go to comments
c
ck 25 minutes ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

😂😂awesome plan

8 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 50 minutes ago
'Best lock in the world': Rennie clarifies update on former All Black lock’s possible return

Nice JW there is wiggle room especially in regards to players like Brodie and Ardie and moving forward maybe even some others if they wear black I’m sure they still need to get paid but there would be significant cash being freed up for the others ?

10 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am not totally against Joseph at 13 but one things for sure why he hadn’t been used at 15 and the wing more is a missed opportunity at the least my feels on his defensive mistakes often come out of being left out in the cold with not getting the ball and he gets anxious somewhere between looking for a big play and not wanting to make mistakes

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Earlier in the season when Creighton was starting 10 first handful of games he had the most carries for Tahs with zero nil line breaks and a heap of handling errors what a waste of JAS and Jorgo hate picking on dudes

124 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

its a big place to cut your teeth… instead of paying for 10 odd springboks, they could cut a few and bring in a cracker of coach from abroad, under whom JP could learn…

60 Go to comments
c
cnw 1 hour ago
All Blacks coach weighs in on Leicester Fainga'anuku's flanker switch

Yes - the important point is that there is additional mass / energy available to the forwards given the brutal demands in the set piece and rucks. The way LF plays he is what I call a polymorph - he can morph between 7 - 10 - 8 - 13 - 11 - 6 depending on what is in front of him as he did against the Blues. But he can also play the “traditional” hybrid role in terms of where he is formally positioned within the team unit.

12 Go to comments
C
CV 2 hours ago
‘Hurricanes may end up champions, but they might be the symbol of why Super Rugby needs a radical overhaul’

The only rugby nation that understands commerce in sports is France. Their comp is the best because clubs are privately run, get a piece of the (huge) TV-revenue cake and so on. The clubs pay for and develop players. Their marketing is excellent too. The league runs for a full season meaning 13 home games in the Top 14 and 15 in the ProD2, before playoffs en not counting the 2 home games Top14 teams always play in Europe. They run the Top 14 like the NRL or EPL. Clubs rule because that’s what every successful sport does.

Bordeaux sold out every home game over the last two seasons. That’s 30 x 35000.. over a million fans through the gates. La Rochelle sold out over the last 10 (TEN) seasons in their 19000 seat stadium. NZR can only dream of those numbers for the ABs.



...

83 Go to comments
D
DP 2 hours ago
Bans totalling 35-plus years for Georgians found guilty of anti-doping violations

What?! No Bok players?! How can this be!?

1 Go to comments
J
Jonty McGrath 2 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

Oh, come on, it’s not rocket science. NZ and the Boks have developed a fear of Ireland because they have upset the cozy, traditional apple cart by becoming a serious threat to the two previously dominant sides in the world.

Ireland became ‘upstarts’ and they didn’t like it.



...

3 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I always knew Thorn should have had an 11 on his back

124 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

No doubt NB and the younger Pritchard at Reds probably indicates that has already started he was outstanding at the global youth 7s tournament and there was some really good players at that one hopefully he stays injury free for u20s

124 Go to comments
G
Guest 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

I am afraid so, just heard CD mention it on the ESPN podcast too :(

124 Go to comments
S
SouthernRuckby 3 hours ago
'You’re like: ‘These are some of the worst people in the world''- Mack Hansen

It’s always funny seeing Irish players talk up this non-existent “rivalry” with NZ. A rivalry is two-sided, aint no one here thinking about you. Australia and South Africa though…

3 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Why start NB? SBW found his place as the best impact 12 in the world. JS has all the credentials to be a world class impact player.

124 Go to comments
N
NJ 3 hours ago
Dave Rennie reveals scrapped All Blacks plan for Richie Mo'unga

Bloody farce.

8 Go to comments
P
Paul Ennis 3 hours ago
The best uncapped Irish prospects pushing for summer tour places

Either would be great. I don't see any of the Murphy's coming back to Leinster though. There was a collective “let's get out of here” 2 years ago and when there was talk of Ben going to Munster, Leinster never seemed to come into the equation. Connacht and Ulster have much to offer right players right now (I am sure Munster will eventually get their sh1t together) so I really hope both qualify for Europe next week. There are 8 to 10 players at each province who need to be playing at the highest level next year to help push Ireland on to another level

16 Go to comments
c
cnw 3 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Maybe sacrilege and cliche in the same breath - but isn’t JS the perfect impact player. He can cover 13-15, but more importantly has an attacking X factor that could unleash from min 60. His point of difference is not grinding out immaculate defensive displays but liquifying defensive screens. If anything the impact role allows their very competent centres like Flook (who looks like a modern Conrad Smith to me) and Ikitau to play their role, while also enabling them to use the other hugely talented back three resource they have too as starters.

124 Go to comments
D
DP 3 hours ago
Why France's potential next head coach looked to South Africa for inspiration

Saffas helping French teams win titles. Nothing new here..

3 Go to comments
G
GS 4 hours ago
New NZR CEO addresses growing Super Rugby Pacific player exodus

Answering a bit hard for this one is it?

Ah, no, however unlike you I have a life and responsbilties to attend to and can’t live on a rugby website apparantly having to answer questions that are demanded of me.



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60 Go to comments
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