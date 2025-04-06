Ronan O'Gara eyes huge Six Nations star for free-falling La Rochelle

La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara is in advanced talks with Italy star Tommaso Menoncello about joining his rebuilding programme – a much-needed boost following Saturday’s Champions Cup exit at the hands of Munster.

O’Gara has watched Les Maritimes, who haven’t won since beating Toulouse on January 4, slide alarmingly down the Top 14 table after eight defeats and a draw in their last nine outings. Now, they’ve been booted out of Europe following a 25-24 defeat at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre, prompting the Ireland legend to admit that La Rochelle, currently eight points above the relegation places, are in freefall.

“We’re in freefall, so for Top 14, it’s the same standard, if not better, with the teams coming. The opposition isn’t going to get any weaker. We’re missing a key ingredient, which is confidence and belief, but we have to find that quickly.

“I was hoping [the Munster game] would turn our season, but we have to go back to the drawing board and see what can be resurrected,” a disappointed O’Gara told the BBC.

Major surgery is underway, with veteran scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 34, on his way to Stade Francais, winger Teddy Thomas, 21, joining Toulouse, and full-back Brice Dulan, 35, set to link up with Stade Niçois.

O’Gara, who led La Rochelle to back-to-back Champions Cup final triumphs in 2022 and 2023, has already recruited scrum-half Nolann Le Garrec from Racing 92 and Georgian full-back Davit Niniashvili from Lyon. Colomiers full-back Ugo Pacome will also join, and according to Midi Olympique, La Rochelle are in advanced talks with Menoncello, 22, who was named the 2024 Six Nations Player of the Championship.

Menoncello, who can play inside centre, outside centre and on the wing, scored two tries in this year’s tournament against France and England. Despite being under contract with Benetton until June 2026, he is reportedly closing in on a move to the Bay of Biscay this summer.

