Munster foil club legend Ronan O'Gara with dramatic win over La Rochelle
Munster moved into the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals after beating Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle 25-24 in dramatic fashion at Stade Marcel-Deflandre.
Former Munster and Ireland fly-half O’Gara had guided La Rochelle to two Champions Cup final wins during the past three seasons.
But his team were edged out after a thrilling finish that saw La Rochelle exert relentless pressure.
La Rochelle flanker Levani Botia scored the game’s opening try – converted by Ihaia West – after Munster wing Andrew Smith had been yellow-carded but the visitors soon drew level.
A flowing move was finished superbly by Craig Casey, with Jack Crowley converting, before a West penalty put La Rochelle three points clear at half-time.
But the second period belonged to Munster, with a Crowley penalty being followed by back-row forward Gavin Coombes charging down a kick and scoring.
Crowley converted and after La Rochelle full-back Dillyn Leyds was yellow-carded, Smith touched down in the corner for a 12-point lead.
Munster nerves were tested when La Rochelle were awarded a penalty try 13 minutes from time but Crowley then landed a drop-goal.
There was still time for La Rochelle to rally and Hoani Bosmorin touched down before Antoine Hastoy’s conversion made it a one-point game.
But Munster held out to claim one of their biggest Champions Cup victories and march on to the last eight.
Castres, meanwhile, booked a quarter-final trip to Northampton despite being reduced to 14 men against visitors Benetton.
It looked bleak for the French club when Adrien Seguret was sent off just two minutes into the second half.
But a thrilling game went Castres’ way when Jeremy Fernandez converted his own try in the final minute as they booked a last-eight place for the first time since 2002.
Epic match, thrilled for Munster. What a performance.
Super stuff. Lesser teams would have folded under that pressure at the end. Incredible.