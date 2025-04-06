Why Mark McCall is proud of Saracens despite shock scoreline in Toulon

Saracens boss Mark McCall hailed his team’s bravery after a remarkable Investec Champions Cup clash against Toulon saw them lose 72-42 in the south of France.

McCall rested his entire England contingent at Stade Mayol after choosing to prioritise the Gallagher Premiership, with Maro Itoje and Tom Willis the latest players to complete their mandatory post-Six Nations stand-down week, while Jamie George, Ben Earl and Elliot Daly were also absent.

But for most of the first half Saracens defied the odds as they raced into a commanding lead following tries from Juan Martin Gonzalez (two), Nick Tompkins, Olly Hartley and Ivan van Zyl, with Fergus Burke kicking five conversions.

Toulon, though, then scored 40 unanswered points and pulled away in a game that produced 16 tries.

“It is funny feeling proud when you concede 70 points, but then you have got to check yourself, and with 12 minutes to go I think it was an 11-point game,” McCall told Premier Sports.

Points Flow Chart Toulon win +30 Time in lead 26 Mins in lead 51 32% % Of Game In Lead 63% 49% Possession Last 10 min 51% 19 Points Last 10 min 0

“We did some magnificent stuff in the first half, but second half we just couldn’t get our hands on the ball. They spent a lot of time in our 22, and they are a big side and are hard to stop.

“The commitment of our playing group from start to finish was superb. We will learn a lot from it, but what an experience for a group of young players.

“We were brave. To come away to somewhere like this and not play within ourselves was really important. We gave it a go in a good way for a long time.

“There is a lot to like, a lot to learn and a lot to be proud of.”

Number eight Facundo Isa led the way for Toulon with a hat-trick, while there were also touchdowns for Melvyn Jaminet (two), who finished with 32 points, Jiuta Wainiqolo, Brian Alainu’uese, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Baptiste Serin and Setariki Tuicuvu.

Substitute hooker James Hadfield added a sixth Saracens try that Burke again converted late on, but there was no way back in an extraordinary contest that secured a home quarter-final for Toulon.

Toulon captain and England international lock David Ribbans said: “We will take the win and move on. The last 10 minutes of the first half, we got our game on the park and it gave us confidence.

“I am proud of the way we fought back. There have been times in the past when we have fallen away.

“It is a pretty special place to play rugby, and it is a long time since this club has been in this position. We are looking to create our own history.”