Gallagher Premiership

All 10 team selections for Gallagher Premiership round four

By Liam Heagney
Saracens' Ben Earl will be in action at Harlequins on Sunday (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Gallagher Premiership round four has been designated derby weekend by the tournament organisers, a schedule that gets going in Manchester on Friday night and concludes in London on Sunday afternoon.

With England versus New Zealand on the November 2 horizon and Steve Borthwick poised to name his Test squad on Wednesday for the four-game Autumn Nations Series, a number of leading candidates have been pencilled in for some timely club action.

For instance, Tom Curry, who hasn’t featured since his September 22 round one, half-time substitution due to a concussion, has been named at No8 for Sale versus Newcastle. Saturday’s East Midlands derby will see the Test full-back contenders, Freddie Steward of Leicester and Northampton’s George Furbank, go head to head.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s London derby has Marcus Smith switch back to out-half from No15 and the fit-again Joe Marler on the Harlequins bench to face a Saracens XV led by Maro Itoje, who will pack down at lock behind England skipper Jamie George.

Not all England hopefuls are full-on this weekend. The Bristol decision to pick Ellis Genge and Harry Randall on the bench is an example of the minutes-welfare currently surrounding Borthwick’s players heading into a November that has games against Australia, South Africa and Japan after the hosting of the All Blacks. Here are all the Gallagher Premiership round four teams:

Gallagher Premiership

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Saracens
3
3
0
0
15
2
Bristol
3
2
1
0
12
3
Leicester
3
2
1
0
10
4
Bath
3
2
1
0
10
5
Northampton
3
2
1
0
9
6
Sale
3
2
1
0
9
7
Harlequins
3
1
2
0
8
8
Gloucester
3
1
2
0
8
9
Exeter Chiefs
3
0
3
0
2
10
Newcastle
3
0
3
0
0

FRIDAY
Sale Sharks vs Newcastle Falcons (Salford Community Stadium, 7.45pm)Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Sale: 15. Joe Carpenter; 14. Tom Roebuck, 13. Will Addison, 12. Sam Bedlow, 11. Arron Reed; 10. Rob du Preez, 9. Gus Warr; 1. Si McIntyre, 2. Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3. James Harper, 4. Ben Bamber, 5. Hyron Andrews, 6. Ernst van Rhyn, 7. Ben Curry (capt), 8. Tom Curry. Reps: 16. Ethan Caine, 17. Tumy Onasanya, 18. Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 19. Ben Bamber, 20. Dan du Preez, 21. Nye Thomas, 22. Tom Curtis, 23. Sam Dugdale.

Newcastle: 15. Elliott Obatoyinbo; 14. Adam Radwan, 13. Oli Spencer, 12. Cameron Hutchison, 11. Ben Stevenson; 10. Ethan Grayson, 9 .Sam Stuart; 1. Adam Brocklebank, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Richard Palframan, 4. Pedro Rubiolo, 5. John Hawkins, 6. Philip van der Walt, 7. Tom Gordon, 8. Callum Chick (capt). Reps: 16. Ollie Fletcher, 17. Luan de Bruin, 18. Murray McCallum, 19. Freddie Lockwood, 20. Adam Scott, 21. Joe Davis, 22. Jack Metcalf, 23. Louis Brown.

SATURDAY
Exeter Chiefs vs Bristol Bears (Sandy Park, 3pm) Live on discovery+

Exeter: 15. Josh Hodge; 14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13. Olly Woodburn, 12. Joe Hawkins, 11. Paul Brown-Bampoe; 10. Harvey Skinner, 9. Sam Maunder; 1. Scott Sio, 2. Jack Yeandle (capt), 3. Marcus Street, 4. Rusi Tuima, 5. Franco Molina, 6. Jacques Vermeulen, 7. Richard Capstick, 8. Ross Vintcent. Reps: 16. Dan Frost, 17. Will Goodrick-Clarke, 18. Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19. Jack Dunne, 20. Ethan Roots, 21. Tom Cairns, 22. Ben Hammersley, 23. Greg Fisilau.

Bristol: 15. Rich Lane; 14. Jack Bates, 13. Joe Jenkins, 12. Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11. Gabriel Ibitoye; 10. AJ MacGinty, 9. Kieran Marmion; 1. Jake Woolmore, 2. Gabriel Oghre, 3. Max Lahiff, 4. Josh Caulfield, 5. Joe Batley, 6. Steven Luatua, 7. Santiago Grondona, 8. Fitz Harding (capt). Reps: 16. Will Capon, 17. Ellis Genge, 18. George Kloska, 19. James Dun, 20. Benjamin Grondona, 21. Harry Randall, 22. Sam Worsley, 23. Benjamin Elizalde.

Gloucester vs Bath (Kingsholm, 3.05pm)Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Gloucester: 15. Santi Carreras; 14. Josh Hathaway, 13. Max Llewellyn, 12. Seb Atkinson, 11. Ollie Thorley; 10. Gareth Anscombe, 9. Tomos Williams; 1. Ciaran Knight, 2. Jack Singleton, 3. Afolabi Fasogbon, 4. Arthur Clark, 5. Freddie Thomas, 6. Jack Clement, 7. Lewis Ludlow (capt), 8. Zach Mercer. Reps: 16. Seb Blake, 17. Val Rapava-Ruskin, 18. Kirill Gotovtsev, 19. Freddie Clarke, 20. Ruan Ackermann, 21. Caolan Englefield, 22. Charlie Atkinson, 23. George Barton.

Bath: 15. Tom de Glanville; 14. Will Butt, 13. Ollie Lawrence, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Austin Emens; 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (capt); 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Ted Hill, 5. Ross Molony, 6. Josh Bayliss, 7. Miles Reid, 8. Alfie Barbeary. Reps: 16. Niall Annett, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Will Stuart, 19. Charlie Ewels, 20. Sam Underhill, 21. Louis Schreuder, 22. Orlando Bailey, 23. Jaco Coetzee.

Leicester Tigers vs Northampton Saints (Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 5.30pm)Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Leicester: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Dan Kelly, 12. Joseph Woodward, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Handre Pollard, 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Nicky Smith, 2. Julian Montoya, 3. Joe Heyes, 4. Harry Wells, 5. Ollie Chessum, 6. Hanro Liebenberg, 7. Tommy Reffell, 8. Olly Cracknell. Reps: 16. Charlie Clare, 17. James Cronin, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Come Joussain, 20. Emeka Ilione, 21. Ben Youngs, 22. Jamie Shillcock, 23. Will Wand.

Northampton: 15. George Furbank (capt); 14. James Ramm, 13. Tom Litchfield, 12. Rory Hutchinson, 11. Tommy Freeman; 10. Fin Smith, 9. Archie McParland; 1. Emmanuel Iyogun, 2. Curtis Langdon, 3. Elliot Millar Mills, 4. Temo Mayanavanua, 5. Chunya Munga, 6. Josh Kemeny, 7. Angus Scott-Young, 8. Sam Graham. Reps: 16. Robbie Smith, 17. Tom West, 18. Trevor Davison, 19. Gavin Thornbury, 20. Tom Pearson, 21. Henry Pollock, 22. Jake Garside, 23. Ollie Sleightholme.

SUNDAY
Harlequins vs Saracens (Twickenham Stoop, 3pm)  Live on TNT Sports 1 and UHD

Harlequins: 15. Leigh Halfpenny; 14. Nick David, 13. Oscar Beard, 12. Lennox Anyanwu, 11. Cadan Murley; 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Will Porter; 1. Fin Baxter, 2. Jack Walker, 3. Titi Lamositele, 4. Irne Herbst, 5. Stephan Lewies (capt), 6. Dino Lamb, 7. Jack Kenningham, 8. James Chisholm. Reps: 16. Nathan Jibulu, 17. Joe Marler, 18. Dillon Lewis, 19. Joe Launchbury, 20. Chandler Cunningham-South, 21. Will Evans, 22. Danny Care, 23. Jarrod Evans.

Saracens: 15. Alex Goode; 14. Tobias Elliott, 13. Alex Lozowski, 12. Nick Tompkins, 11. Elliot Daly; 10. Fergus Burke, 9. Ivan van Zyl; 1. Rhys Carre, 2. Jamie George, 3. Marco Riccioni, 4. Maro Itoje (capt), 5 Nick Isiekwe, 6. Juan Martin Gonzalez, 7. Andy Onyeama-Christie, 8. Ben Earl. Reps: 16. Theo Dan, 17. Eroni Mawi, 18. Alec Clarey, 19. Hugh Tizard, 20. Tom Willis, 21. Toby Knight, 22. Gareth Simpson, 23. Lucio Cinti.

