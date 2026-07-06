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Nations Championship

The four All Blacks who impressed Steve Hansen in France win


Ethan de Groot, Luke Jacobson, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard, Quinn Tupaea and Will Jordan of New Zealand sing the national anthem. (Photo by Joe Allison - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
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2 Comments

Sir Steve Hansen has weighed in on the first All Blacks Test of the year, highlighting four players who impressed him and identifying key changes he says Dave Rennie has made in the coach’s brief time with the team so far.

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Until last weekend, the opening match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup was the only All Blacks Test Hansen had attended live since stepping away from the team in 2019. With Christchurch finally having its new stadium completed and ready to host international rugby again, Hansen decided a visit was in order.

While his first comment during his guest appearance on the Rugby Unity podcast this week was dedicated to how “special” One New Zealand Stadium is, he then praised France’s depth, discrediting the suggestions that the team that fronted in Christchurch was a second-string outfit.

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“They don’t mind dropping the odd Test match to give people the opportunity to grow, so there’s no such thing as a B team,” Hansen said.

When podcast host David Pembroke asked what Hansen noticed as new in Rennie’s first game at the helm, a familiar talking point quickly emerged.

“I think they’re more inclined to use the ball, not kicking as much. I think they only kicked six times in the first half.” Hnsen analysed. “And there’s a real enthusiasm, or optimism, about having to be energetic to get back into the game so they can do that.

“They’ve picked a young five-eighth, who was the form five-eighth in Super Rugby, and I thought (Ruben) Love played particularly well for his first start. He got yellow-carded but bounced back from that really well and directed them around the traps well.

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“They created a lot of opportunities. The timing, at times, wasn’t as good as it could have been, but that’s to be expected when it’s the first Test of the year. They just looked like they wanted to play more uptempo.

“But the word I’d use is they had better clarity, I think, about what they wanted to do. They looked like they knew what they wanted to do. Whilst they probably weren’t as clinical as they wanted to be, they certainly knew how they wanted to play.”

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Former Australia head coach and podcast panellist Ewen McKenzie was beating a similar drum to Hansen when sharing his thoughts on the performance.

“I was thinking about phase attack, and there was a significant improvement from New Zealand from where they were last year; they were quite static in phase play, and maybe a bit too organised,” McKenzie said.”

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“(Sam) Darry carried the ball four times in the first six minutes, so everyone was looking and keen to touch the ball, and everyone was in motion; that was the difference.

“Love organised the game well, and they were actually moving in phase play, whereas I thought they were quite static last year and got caught behind the advantage line a lot. So that was a significant difference.”

Hansen, who recently left his post as Toyota Verblitz head coach, added to his praise of Ruben Love and shared McKenzie’s praise for Sam Darry, while going on to highlight two further players who stood out in the All Blacks’ win.

“They’re going to play with pace. They’re going to force the opposition to go with them, and the more successful they get at that, the harder they’re going to be to combat.

“Love definitely showed that he’s up to the mark. I thought Darry had his best Test match for a wee while and looked more comfortable playing the style of footy that they want to play. (Luke) Jacobson was very good at seven, I thought he did a lot of under-the-radar stuff and he was tough.

“We’ve got some people to come back into the squad. So, next week, it will be interesting to see if they stay with the same selections or if they give some other people a go.

“The young prop (Xavier Numia) that came on, I thought he played well, scrummed ok, but looks really, really comfortable with the ball in hand. All Blacks teams, when they have a tight five that can play some footy, become very, very difficult to beat.”

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Comments

2 Comments
E
Eric Elwood 3 days ago

NZ and France absolutely correct to develop their attacking and transition games. The world cup will be a hybrid of this and a kicking game depending on the opposition.

To beat SA tries will have to be scored from open play as well as containing SA in the set piece and contestables enough to win.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

Sir Hansen has a very good eye.

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 8 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 18 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 19 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 23 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 23 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 25 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 30 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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