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Nations Championship

'Long term, it's the best plan': Jordie Barrett on All Blacks changes against Italy

Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor of New Zealand (L-R) react following the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and France. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
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12 Comments

Hints from within the All Blacks camp point to some selection changes coming for round 2 of the Nations Championship against Italy in Wellington.

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The matchday 23 that delivered a 34-32 win over France featured three new faces on the bench, and 10 of the familiar starters from last year continuing their incumbency to begin Dave Rennie’s reign as head coach.

Two locks, Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu, were ruled out with injuries and are expected to be fit and available this week, while Pasilio Tosi was also said to have an issue the team was monitoring.

VIDEO

Nine further players in the 34-man squad are eagerly awaiting their first minutes in the black jersey for the year.

Assistant coach Neil Barnes fronted the media on Monday and said: “There are some boys that went alright last week that might not be in there, but there were also some really good performances that are going to be rewarded.”

Jordie Barrett, who started at second five-eighth against France, also suggested changes were in the works.

“I think in the short-term it’s certainly not ideal rolling a whole lot of new bodies in, but long-term, a few weeks, months down the track, even further, it’s the best plan,” Barrett said on Sport Nation.

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“We’re going to get a lot of growth out of our whole squad, from one to 36. You’ve got limited reps in a Test week if you’re starting. So just trying to maximise the output of the squad and get everyone in sync in terms of the way that we’re trying to play, and our game plan, and our systems.

“It’s an exciting way we’re trying to play, and all of the boys are loving being in the system at the moment.”

Defence

165
Tackles Made
188
25
Tackles Missed
27
87%
Tackle Completion %
87%

Barrett, who began his All Blacks career primarily playing fullback, says he is open to selection in both the backfield and the midfield and often fulfils both roles during games, describing his position as “pretty fluid” throughout his 80 minutes on the park.

Coming away from the France Test, Barrett said there was some fatigue across the playing group thanks to a high-tempo game under controlled conditions at One New Zealand Stadium.

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“The boys are pretty wrecked. There’s no GPS under the roof, so there’s no excuse for why we’re tired,” Barrett laughed. “There was a lot of ball in play; lightning-quick ball was about 83 per cent, which is a crazy stat. Both teams came to play with a low kicking rate.”

Following up on his point about there being fewer kicks than may have been expected, Barrett shared an insight into the All Blacks’ kicking strategy.

“Certainly, from our side, the plan was to kick a whole lot less than we have in the past, and just look for opportunities to run from our own half, even deep in our own 22,” he revealed.

New Zealand kicked 17 times against France, eight fewer than their average on the Grand Slam Northern Tour.

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France’s four tries left some question marks over the All Blacks’ defence, with the hosts tackling at 87 per cent and conceding 12 linebreaks. Barrett said there were flaws in New Zealand’s systems, but described the solutions as easy fixes.

“They use their big boys in the middle of the park, and their backs will swing to edges and overload. Oftentimes, you’ll have no one in front of you, and then two phases later, the whole backline’s swinging down your edge. If you haven’t created any width in your defensive line, and the overload’s coming, it can be hard to stop.

“We certainly didn’t get a lot of those edge decisions right. But we’ve got a few things in place to fix that, and we probably hadn’t spent as much time as we would’ve liked on the defensive side of the game last week. But those are areas that’ll be fixed pretty easily with a couple of touch-ups. It’s not all bad in that area.”

On attack, the Kiwis produced 11 linebreaks of their own and emerged from the contest with more post-contact metres from the exact same number of carries.

It was the first chance to see attack coach Mike Blair’s plan in action, with Barrett comparing the style of play to that of his club team, Super Rugby champions, the Hurricanes.

“It’s a small sample size, but he’s been nice, positive, bringing fresh ideas and a fearless notion around attack. In some ways, it’s pretty similar to the way we try to do things at the Hurricanes; similar attacking structure.

“We’re trying to use our big boys right across the park, use the width, extra passes. It’s positive, and we’ll need to keep growing it, because there’s perceived risk within that system, but there’s also a whole lot more opportunities that we’re creating too.”

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Comments

12 Comments
B
B 4 days ago

Beauden Barrett to get some game time with Ireland next up??…or not…

L
LondonAllBlack 5 days ago

We have to move on from Beauden Barrett now. Get Reihana and Kemera in the sqaud to train with the All Blacks to start getting used to the environment etc. Put top three first-fives when Mo'unga is back will be Love, Mo'unga and McKenzie - in no particular order. I think all three players bring something special to the number ten jersey. I would suggest selecting the best player suited to the game plan for each individual game. Not simply the have a pecking order because 1..2..and 3. I see them all as the best and there is Reihana, Kemera and Jacomb.

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 4 days ago

With Rivez and Taha getting selected for the Maori ABs, it looks like the coaches feel they aren’t quite ready yet for ABs level.

I think BB is basically in there until they’re ready which should be the SA tour. I’d be surprised if Beudan was picked for that ahead of them.

B
Bazzallina 4 days ago

I hear you but jeesh Beady vibe at training on the socials and on WE running water looked felt really good to me ..if he plays this WE at 15 and they keep Love at 10 ( which they should as much time in saddle as possible for now) Hope he goes in with the instruction and mindset to let Rubes be the guy and not do to much quarterbacking more facilitating

G
GT 5 days ago

I think leave the front row and the locks as is replaced Clarke with morby and shift Will Jordan to 15 and put tge other Wellington winfer on the other wing have veaudeab Barrett on the bench with the Hurricanes front row Tupavai if fir and tge young Cantervury lock bring sitting and the young German flanker on to replace saved and Jacobson sub all those players at the 50 mark or even earlier so they get game time leave Love and roriagarf on till the 60 minute then replace Proctor to start with Jordie than again at the 60 mark replace

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

Numia Aumua Tosi

Tupou V Darry

Parker Wallace Segner

Preston Love

QT Proctor

Fehi Jordan Moorby


Bower Samisoni Lomax Paddy T Ardie Cortez Jordie Dmac

L
LondonAllBlack 5 days ago

I like it, but Ardie needs a break. Let him.drop out of the 23 and give the Captains arm band to Sititi.

O
OutRun22 5 days ago

no ratimer, no bower. no problem with the team otherwise Moorbys a FB Jordans a R winger for me. Vaii is a 6 SB is a 6 and Hanna should be at 6 . we can still play fast but have an extra legit ball winner in the air with a taller 6. Hanna to me looks good. you could play slightly smaller Segner at 6 and he can also do line out is the other option. Savea is a 7. Jacobson is an 8 that much is obvious.

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 7 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 8 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 8 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 17 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 18 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 22 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 22 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 24 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 29 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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