'Long term, it's the best plan': Jordie Barrett on All Blacks changes against Italy

The matchday 23 that delivered a 34-32 win over France featured three new faces on the bench, and 10 of the familiar starters from last year continuing their incumbency to begin Dave Rennie’s reign as head coach.
Two locks, Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu, were ruled out with injuries and are expected to be fit and available this week, while Pasilio Tosi was also said to have an issue the team was monitoring.
VIDEO
Nine further players in the 34-man squad are eagerly awaiting their first minutes in the black jersey for the year.
Assistant coach Neil Barnes fronted the media on Monday and said: “There are some boys that went alright last week that might not be in there, but there were also some really good performances that are going to be rewarded.”
Jordie Barrett, who started at second five-eighth against France, also suggested changes were in the works.
“I think in the short-term it’s certainly not ideal rolling a whole lot of new bodies in, but long-term, a few weeks, months down the track, even further, it’s the best plan,” Barrett said on Sport Nation.
ADVERTISEMENT
“We’re going to get a lot of growth out of our whole squad, from one to 36. You’ve got limited reps in a Test week if you’re starting. So just trying to maximise the output of the squad and get everyone in sync in terms of the way that we’re trying to play, and our game plan, and our systems.
“It’s an exciting way we’re trying to play, and all of the boys are loving being in the system at the moment.”
Defence
165
Tackles Made
188
25
Tackles Missed
27
87%
Tackle Completion %
87%
Barrett, who began his All Blacks career primarily playing fullback, says he is open to selection in both the backfield and the midfield and often fulfils both roles during games, describing his position as “pretty fluid” throughout his 80 minutes on the park.
Coming away from the France Test, Barrett said there was some fatigue across the playing group thanks to a high-tempo game under controlled conditions at One New Zealand Stadium.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The boys are pretty wrecked. There’s no GPS under the roof, so there’s no excuse for why we’re tired,” Barrett laughed. “There was a lot of ball in play; lightning-quick ball was about 83 per cent, which is a crazy stat. Both teams came to play with a low kicking rate.”
Following up on his point about there being fewer kicks than may have been expected, Barrett shared an insight into the All Blacks’ kicking strategy.
“Certainly, from our side, the plan was to kick a whole lot less than we have in the past, and just look for opportunities to run from our own half, even deep in our own 22,” he revealed.
New Zealand kicked 17 times against France, eight fewer than their average on the Grand Slam Northern Tour.
France’s four tries left some question marks over the All Blacks’ defence, with the hosts tackling at 87 per cent and conceding 12 linebreaks. Barrett said there were flaws in New Zealand’s systems, but described the solutions as easy fixes.
“They use their big boys in the middle of the park, and their backs will swing to edges and overload. Oftentimes, you’ll have no one in front of you, and then two phases later, the whole backline’s swinging down your edge. If you haven’t created any width in your defensive line, and the overload’s coming, it can be hard to stop.
“We certainly didn’t get a lot of those edge decisions right. But we’ve got a few things in place to fix that, and we probably hadn’t spent as much time as we would’ve liked on the defensive side of the game last week. But those are areas that’ll be fixed pretty easily with a couple of touch-ups. It’s not all bad in that area.”
On attack, the Kiwis produced 11 linebreaks of their own and emerged from the contest with more post-contact metres from the exact same number of carries.
It was the first chance to see attack coach Mike Blair’s plan in action, with Barrett comparing the style of play to that of his club team, Super Rugby champions, the Hurricanes.
“It’s a small sample size, but he’s been nice, positive, bringing fresh ideas and a fearless notion around attack. In some ways, it’s pretty similar to the way we try to do things at the Hurricanes; similar attacking structure.
“We’re trying to use our big boys right across the park, use the width, extra passes. It’s positive, and we’ll need to keep growing it, because there’s perceived risk within that system, but there’s also a whole lot more opportunities that we’re creating too.”
It's 'make or bench' for Ireland's new-look half-backs against Japan
Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley have been starved of international starts and must seize their chance to show Andy Farrell they are viable options.
LONG READ
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'
The thrilling opening round of Nations Championship fare proved big men making hard yards remains a vital part of an ever-evolving sport.
LONG READ
Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?
The stand-in England skipper has been a magnificent servant to his country but knows he can't repeat missed tackle error too frequently
Search
Clear
{{searchResults.tournament.n}}
{{searchResults.team.n}}
{{searchResults.player.n}}
{{item.l}}
Fixtures
Results
{{item.n}}
Team
{{item.n}}
{{item.t}}
{{item.h.n}}
{{item.d}}
{{item.hs}} - {{item.as}}
{{item.a.n}}
{{item.n}}
Tournament
RugbyPass.tv
{{item.n}}
{{item.cp.n}}
{{item.t}}
{{item.e.name}}
{{item.d}}
{{team.n}}
No team results for {{resultName()}}.
{{player.n}}
{{player.t}}
No player results for {{resultName()}}.
{{comp.n}}
No tournament results for {{resultName()}}.
{{game.h.n}}
{{game.d}}
{{game.hs}} - {{game.as}}
{{game.a.n}}
No {{resultsType == 0 ? "fixtures" : "results"}} for {{resultName()}}.
{{article.cp.n}}
{{article.t}}
{{article.e.name}}
{{article.d}}
No news results for {{resultName()}}.
{{item.n}}
No RPTV results for {{resultName()}}.
Popular
{{comp.n}}
Tournament
{{team.n}}
Team
{{player.n}}
{{player.t}}
Edition & Time Zone
{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Editions
{{item.title}}
Change Time Zone
{{item.title}}
[{"tz":"Africa\/Abidjan","location":"Abidjan","code":"CI","country":"Cate d'Ivoire","title":"Abidjan - Cote d'Ivoire"},{"tz":"Africa\/Accra","location":"Accra","code":"GH","country":"Ghana","title":"Accra - Ghana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Addis_Ababa","location":"AddisAbaba","code":"ET","country":"Ethiopia","title":"Addis Ababa - Ethiopia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Algiers","location":"Algiers","code":"DZ","country":"Algeria","title":"Algiers - Algeria"},{"tz":"Africa\/Asmara","location":"Asmara","code":"ER","country":"Eritrea","title":"Asmara - Eritrea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bamako","location":"Bamako","code":"ML","country":"Mali","title":"Bamako - Mali"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bangui","location":"Bangui","code":"CF","country":"Central African Republic","title":"Bangui - Central African Republic"},{"tz":"Africa\/Banjul","location":"Banjul","code":"GM","country":"Gambia","title":"Banjul - Gambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bissau","location":"Bissau","code":"GW","country":"Guinea-Bissau","title":"Bissau - Guinea-Bissau"},{"tz":"Africa\/Blantyre","location":"Blantyre","code":"MW","country":"Malawi","title":"Blantyre - Malawi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Brazzaville","location":"Brazzaville","code":"CG","country":"Congo (Brazzaville)","title":"Brazzaville - The Republic of the Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Bujumbura","location":"Bujumbura","code":"BI","country":"Burundi","title":"Bujumbura - Burundi"},{"tz":"Africa\/Cairo","location":"Cairo","code":"EG","country":"Egypt","title":"Cairo - Egypt"},{"tz":"Africa\/Casablanca","location":"Casablanca","code":"MA","country":"Morocco","title":"Casablanca - Morocco"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ceuta","location":"Ceuta","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Ceuta - Spain"},{"tz":"Africa\/Conakry","location":"Conakry","code":"GN","country":"Guinea","title":"Conakry - Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dakar","location":"Dakar","code":"SN","country":"Senegal","title":"Dakar - Senegal"},{"tz":"Africa\/Dar_es_Salaam","location":"DaresSalaam","code":"TZ","country":"Tanzania","title":"Dar es Salaam - Tanzania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Djibouti","location":"Djibouti","code":"DJ","country":"Djibouti","title":"Djibouti"},{"tz":"Africa\/Douala","location":"Douala","code":"CM","country":"Cameroon","title":"Douala - Cameroon"},{"tz":"Africa\/El_Aaiun","location":"ElAaiun","code":"EH","country":"Western Sahara","title":"El Aaiun - Western Sahara"},{"tz":"Africa\/Freetown","location":"Freetown","code":"SL","country":"Sierra Leone","title":"Freetown - Sierra Leone"},{"tz":"Africa\/Gaborone","location":"Gaborone","code":"BW","country":"Botswana","title":"Gaborone - Botswana"},{"tz":"Africa\/Harare","location":"Harare","code":"ZW","country":"Zimbabwe","title":"Harare - Zimbabwe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Johannesburg","location":"Johannesburg","code":"ZA","country":"South Africa","title":"Johannesburg - South Africa"},{"tz":"Africa\/Juba","location":"Juba","code":"SS","country":"South Sudan","title":"Juba - South Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kampala","location":"Kampala","code":"UG","country":"Uganda","title":"Kampala - Uganda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Khartoum","location":"Khartoum","code":"SD","country":"Sudan","title":"Khartoum - Sudan"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kigali","location":"Kigali","code":"RW","country":"Rwanda","title":"Kigali - Rwanda"},{"tz":"Africa\/Kinshasa","location":"Kinshasa","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Kinshasa - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lagos","location":"Lagos","code":"NG","country":"Nigeria","title":"Lagos - Nigeria "},{"tz":"Africa\/Libreville","location":"Libreville","code":"GA","country":"Gabon","title":"Libreville - Gabon"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lome","location":"Lome","code":"TG","country":"Togo","title":"Lome - Togo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Luanda","location":"Luanda","code":"AO","country":"Angola","title":"Luanda - Angola"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lubumbashi","location":"Lubumbashi","code":"CD","country":"Congo (Kinshasa)","title":"Lubumbashi - The Democratic Republic of Congo"},{"tz":"Africa\/Lusaka","location":"Lusaka","code":"ZM","country":"Zambia","title":"Lusaka - Zambia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Malabo","location":"Malabo","code":"GQ","country":"Equatorial Guinea","title":"Malabo - Equatorial Guinea"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maputo","location":"Maputo","code":"MZ","country":"Mozambique","title":"Maputo - Mozambique"},{"tz":"Africa\/Maseru","location":"Maseru","code":"LS","country":"Lesotho","title":"Maseru - Lesotho"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mbabane","location":"Mbabane","code":"SZ","country":"Swaziland","title":"Mbabane - Eswatini"},{"tz":"Africa\/Mogadishu","location":"Mogadishu","code":"SO","country":"Somalia","title":"Mogadishu - Somalia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Monrovia","location":"Monrovia","code":"LR","country":"Liberia","title":"Monrovia - Liberia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nairobi","location":"Nairobi","code":"KE","country":"Kenya","title":"Nairobi - Kenya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ndjamena","location":"Ndjamena","code":"TD","country":"Chad","title":"Ndjamena - Chad"},{"tz":"Africa\/Niamey","location":"Niamey","code":"NE","country":"Niger","title":"Niamey - Niger"},{"tz":"Africa\/Nouakchott","location":"Nouakchott","code":"MR","country":"Mauritania","title":"Nouakchott - Mauritania"},{"tz":"Africa\/Ouagadougou","location":"Ouagadougou","code":"BF","country":"Burkina Faso","title":"Ouagadougou - Burkina Faso"},{"tz":"Africa\/Porto-Novo","location":"Porto-Novo","code":"BJ","country":"Benin","title":"Porto-Novo - Benin"},{"tz":"Africa\/Sao_Tome","location":"SaoTome","code":"ST","country":"Sao Tome and Principe","title":"Sao Tome and Principe"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tripoli","location":"Tripoli","code":"LY","country":"Libya","title":"Tripoli - Libya"},{"tz":"Africa\/Tunis","location":"Tunis","code":"TN","country":"Tunisia","title":"Tunis - Tunisia"},{"tz":"Africa\/Windhoek","location":"Windhoek","code":"NA","country":"Namibia","title":"Windhoek - Namibia"},{"tz":"America\/Adak","location":"Adak","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Adak - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anchorage","location":"Anchorage","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Anchorage - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Anguilla","location":"Anguilla","code":"AI","country":"Anguilla","title":"Anguilla"},{"tz":"America\/Antigua","location":"Antigua","code":"AG","country":"Antigua and Barbuda","title":"Antigua and Barbuda"},{"tz":"America\/Araguaina","location":"Araguaina","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Araguaina - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Buenos_Aires","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Buenos Aires - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Catamarca","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Catamarca - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Cordoba","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Cordoba - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Jujuy","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Jujuy - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/La_Rioja","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"La Rioja - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Mendoza","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Mendoza - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Rio_Gallegos","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Rio Gallegos - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Salta","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Salta - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Juan","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Juan - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/San_Luis","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"San Luis - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Tucuman","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Tucuman - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Argentina\/Ushuaia","location":"America","code":"AR","country":"Argentina","title":"Ushuaia - Argentina"},{"tz":"America\/Aruba","location":"Aruba","code":"AW","country":"Aruba","title":"Aruba"},{"tz":"America\/Asuncion","location":"Asuncion","code":"PY","country":"Paraguay","title":"Asuncion - Paraguay"},{"tz":"America\/Atikokan","location":"Atikokan","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Atikokan - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia","location":"Bahia","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Bahia - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bahia_Banderas","location":"BahiaBanderas","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Bahia Banderas - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Barbados","location":"Barbados","code":"BB","country":"Barbados","title":"Barbados"},{"tz":"America\/Belem","location":"Belem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Belem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Belize","location":"Belize","code":"BZ","country":"Belize","title":"Belize"},{"tz":"America\/Blanc-Sablon","location":"Blanc-Sablon","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Blanc-Sablon - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Boa_Vista","location":"BoaVista","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Boa Vista - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Bogota","location":"Bogota","code":"CO","country":"Colombia","title":"Bogota - Colombia"},{"tz":"America\/Boise","location":"Boise","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Boise - Idaho - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Cambridge_Bay","location":"CambridgeBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Cambridge Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Campo_Grande","location":"CampoGrande","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Campo Grande - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Cancun","location":"Cancun","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Cancun - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Caracas","location":"Caracas","code":"VE","country":"Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic)","title":"Caracas - Venezuela"},{"tz":"America\/Cayenne","location":"Cayenne","code":"GF","country":"French Guiana","title":"Cayenne - French Guiana"},{"tz":"America\/Cayman","location":"Cayman","code":"KY","country":"Cayman Islands","title":"Cayman Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Chicago","location":"Chicago","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Chicago - Illinois - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Chihuahua","location":"Chihuahua","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Chihuahua - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Ciudad_Juarez","location":"CiudadJuarez","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ciudad Juarez - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Costa_Rica","location":"CostaRica","code":"CR","country":"Costa Rica","title":"Costa Rica"},{"tz":"America\/Creston","location":"Creston","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Creston - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Cuiaba","location":"Cuiaba","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Cuiaba - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Curacao","location":"Curacao","code":"CW","country":"","title":"Curacao"},{"tz":"America\/Danmarkshavn","location":"Danmarkshavn","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Danmarkshavn - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson","location":"Dawson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Dawson_Creek","location":"DawsonCreek","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Dawson Creek - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Denver","location":"Denver","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Denver - Colorado - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Detroit","location":"Detroit","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Detroit - Michigan - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Dominica","location":"Dominica","code":"DM","country":"Dominica","title":"Dominica"},{"tz":"America\/Edmonton","location":"Edmonton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Edmonton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Eirunepe","location":"Eirunepe","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Eirunepe - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/El_Salvador","location":"ElSalvador","code":"SV","country":"El Salvador","title":"El Salvador"},{"tz":"America\/Fort_Nelson","location":"FortNelson","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Fort Nelson - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Fortaleza","location":"Fortaleza","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Fortaleza - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Glace_Bay","location":"GlaceBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Glace Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Goose_Bay","location":"GooseBay","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Goose Bay - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Grand_Turk","location":"GrandTurk","code":"TC","country":"Turks and Caicos Islands","title":"Grand Turk - Turks and Caicos Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Grenada","location":"Grenada","code":"GD","country":"Grenada","title":"Grenada"},{"tz":"America\/Guadeloupe","location":"Guadeloupe","code":"GP","country":"Guadeloupe","title":"Guadeloupe"},{"tz":"America\/Guatemala","location":"Guatemala","code":"GT","country":"Guatemala","title":"Guatemala"},{"tz":"America\/Guayaquil","location":"Guayaquil","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Guayaquil - Ecuador"},{"tz":"America\/Guyana","location":"Guyana","code":"GY","country":"Guyana","title":"Guyana"},{"tz":"America\/Halifax","location":"Halifax","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Halifax - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Havana","location":"Havana","code":"CU","country":"Cuba","title":"Havana - Cuba"},{"tz":"America\/Hermosillo","location":"Hermosillo","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Hermosillo - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Indianapolis","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Indianapolis - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Knox","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Knox - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Marengo","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Marengo - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Petersburg","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Petersburg - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Tell_City","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Tell City - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vevay","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vevay - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Vincennes","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Vincennes - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Indiana\/Winamac","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Winamac - Indiana - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Inuvik","location":"Inuvik","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Inuvik - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Iqaluit","location":"Iqaluit","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Iqaluit - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Jamaica","location":"Jamaica","code":"JM","country":"Jamaica","title":"Jamaica"},{"tz":"America\/Juneau","location":"Juneau","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Juneau - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Louisville","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Louisville - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kentucky\/Monticello","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Monticello - Kentucky - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Kralendijk","location":"Kralendijk","code":"BQ","country":"","title":"Kralendijk - Bonaire"},{"tz":"America\/La_Paz","location":"LaPaz","code":"BO","country":"Bolivia","title":"La Paz - Bolivia"},{"tz":"America\/Lima","location":"Lima","code":"PE","country":"Peru","title":"Lima - Peru"},{"tz":"America\/Los_Angeles","location":"LosAngeles","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Los Angeles - California - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Lower_Princes","location":"LowerPrinces","code":"SX","country":"","title":"Lower Princes - Sint Maarten"},{"tz":"America\/Maceio","location":"Maceio","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Maceio - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Managua","location":"Managua","code":"NI","country":"Nicaragua","title":"Managua - Nicaragua"},{"tz":"America\/Manaus","location":"Manaus","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Manaus - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Marigot","location":"Marigot","code":"MF","country":"Saint-Martin (French part)","title":"Marigot - Saint-Martin"},{"tz":"America\/Martinique","location":"Martinique","code":"MQ","country":"Martinique","title":"Martinique"},{"tz":"America\/Matamoros","location":"Matamoros","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Matamoros - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Mazatlan","location":"Mazatlan","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mazatlan - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Menominee","location":"Menominee","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Menominee - Wisconsin - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Merida","location":"Merida","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Merida - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Metlakatla","location":"Metlakatla","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Metlakatla - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Mexico_City","location":"MexicoCity","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Mexico City - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Miquelon","location":"Miquelon","code":"PM","country":"Saint Pierre and Miquelon","title":"Miquelon - Saint Pierre and Miquelon"},{"tz":"America\/Moncton","location":"Moncton","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Moncton - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Monterrey","location":"Monterrey","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Monterrey - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Montevideo","location":"Montevideo","code":"UY","country":"Uruguay","title":"Montevideo - Uruguay"},{"tz":"America\/Montserrat","location":"Montserrat","code":"MS","country":"Montserrat","title":"Montserrat"},{"tz":"America\/Nassau","location":"Nassau","code":"BS","country":"Bahamas","title":"Nassau - Bahamas"},{"tz":"America\/New_York","location":"NewYork","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New York - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nome","location":"Nome","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Nome - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Noronha","location":"Noronha","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Noronha - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Beulah","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Beulah - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/Center","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Center - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/North_Dakota\/New_Salem","location":"America","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"New Salem - North Dakota - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Nuuk","location":"Nuuk","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Nuuk - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Ojinaga","location":"Ojinaga","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Ojinaga - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Panama","location":"Panama","code":"PA","country":"Panama","title":"Panama"},{"tz":"America\/Paramaribo","location":"Paramaribo","code":"SR","country":"Suriname","title":"Paramaribo - Suriname"},{"tz":"America\/Phoenix","location":"Phoenix","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Phoenix - Arizona - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/Port-au-Prince","location":"Port-au-Prince","code":"HT","country":"Haiti","title":"Port-au-Prince - Haiti"},{"tz":"America\/Port_of_Spain","location":"PortofSpain","code":"TT","country":"Trinidad and Tobago","title":"Port of Spain - Trinidad and Tobago"},{"tz":"America\/Porto_Velho","location":"PortoVelho","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Porto Velho - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Puerto_Rico","location":"PuertoRico","code":"PR","country":"Puerto Rico","title":"Puerto Rico"},{"tz":"America\/Punta_Arenas","location":"PuntaArenas","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Punta Arenas - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Rankin_Inlet","location":"RankinInlet","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Rankin Inlet - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Recife","location":"Recife","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Recife - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Regina","location":"Regina","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Regina - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Resolute","location":"Resolute","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Resolute - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Rio_Branco","location":"RioBranco","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Rio Branco - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santarem","location":"Santarem","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Santarem - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Santiago","location":"Santiago","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Santiago - Chile"},{"tz":"America\/Santo_Domingo","location":"SantoDomingo","code":"DO","country":"Dominican Republic","title":"Santo Domingo - Dominican Republic"},{"tz":"America\/Sao_Paulo","location":"SaoPaulo","code":"BR","country":"Brazil","title":"Sao Paulo - Brazil"},{"tz":"America\/Scoresbysund","location":"Scoresbysund","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Scoresbysund - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Sitka","location":"Sitka","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Sitka - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"America\/St_Barthelemy","location":"StBarthelemy","code":"BL","country":"Saint-Barthelemy","title":"Saint Barthelemy"},{"tz":"America\/St_Johns","location":"StJohns","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"St Johns - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/St_Kitts","location":"StKitts","code":"KN","country":"Saint Kitts and Nevis","title":"Saint Kitts and Nevis"},{"tz":"America\/St_Lucia","location":"StLucia","code":"LC","country":"Saint Lucia","title":"Saint Lucia"},{"tz":"America\/St_Thomas","location":"StThomas","code":"VI","country":"Virgin Islands","title":"St Thomas - US Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/St_Vincent","location":"StVincent","code":"VC","country":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines","title":"Saint Vincent and Grenadines"},{"tz":"America\/Swift_Current","location":"SwiftCurrent","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Swift Current - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tegucigalpa","location":"Tegucigalpa","code":"HN","country":"Honduras","title":"Tegucigalpa - Honduras"},{"tz":"America\/Thule","location":"Thule","code":"GL","country":"Greenland","title":"Thule - Greenland"},{"tz":"America\/Tijuana","location":"Tijuana","code":"MX","country":"Mexico","title":"Tijuana - Mexico"},{"tz":"America\/Toronto","location":"Toronto","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Toronto - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Tortola","location":"Tortola","code":"VG","country":"British Virgin Islands","title":"Tortola - British Virgin Islands"},{"tz":"America\/Vancouver","location":"Vancouver","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Vancouver - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Whitehorse","location":"Whitehorse","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Whitehorse - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Winnipeg","location":"Winnipeg","code":"CA","country":"Canada","title":"Winnipeg - Canada"},{"tz":"America\/Yakutat","location":"Yakutat","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Yakutat - Alaska - United States of America"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Casey","location":"Casey","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Casey - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Davis","location":"Davis","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Davis - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/DumontDUrville","location":"DumontDUrville","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Dumont D'Urville - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Macquarie","location":"Macquarie","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Macquarie Island - Australia"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Mawson","location":"Mawson","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Mawson - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/McMurdo","location":"McMurdo","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"McMurdo - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Palmer","location":"Palmer","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Palmer - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Rothera","location":"Rothera","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Rothera - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Syowa","location":"Syowa","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Syowa - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Troll","location":"Troll","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Troll - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Antarctica\/Vostok","location":"Vostok","code":"AQ","country":"Antarctica","title":"Vostok - Antarctica"},{"tz":"Arctic\/Longyearbyen","location":"Longyearbyen","code":"SJ","country":"Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands","title":"Longyearbyen - Svalbard and Jan Mayen Islands"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aden","location":"Aden","code":"YE","country":"Yemen","title":"Aden - Yemen"},{"tz":"Asia\/Almaty","location":"Almaty","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Almaty - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Amman","location":"Amman","code":"JO","country":"Jordan","title":"Amman - Jordan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Anadyr","location":"Anadyr","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Anadyr - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtau","location":"Aqtau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Aqtobe","location":"Aqtobe","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Aqtobe - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ashgabat","location":"Ashgabat","code":"TM","country":"Turkmenistan","title":"Ashgabat - Turkmenistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Atyrau","location":"Atyrau","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Atyrau - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baghdad","location":"Baghdad","code":"IQ","country":"Iraq","title":"Baghdad - Iraq"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bahrain","location":"Bahrain","code":"BH","country":"Bahrain","title":"Bahrain"},{"tz":"Asia\/Baku","location":"Baku","code":"AZ","country":"Azerbaijan","title":"Baku - Azerbaijan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bangkok","location":"Bangkok","code":"TH","country":"Thailand","title":"Bangkok - Thailand"},{"tz":"Asia\/Barnaul","location":"Barnaul","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Barnaul - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Beirut","location":"Beirut","code":"LB","country":"Lebanon","title":"Beirut - Lebanon"},{"tz":"Asia\/Bishkek","location":"Bishkek","code":"KG","country":"Kyrgyzstan","title":"Bishkek - Kyrgyzstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Brunei","location":"Brunei","code":"BN","country":"Brunei Darussalam","title":"Brunei Darussalam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Chita","location":"Chita","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Chita - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Choibalsan","location":"Choibalsan","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Choibalsan - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Colombo","location":"Colombo","code":"LK","country":"Sri Lanka","title":"Colombo - Sri Lanka"},{"tz":"Asia\/Damascus","location":"Damascus","code":"SY","country":"Syrian Arab Republic (Syria)","title":"Damascus - Syria"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dhaka","location":"Dhaka","code":"BD","country":"Bangladesh","title":"Dhaka - Bangladesh"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dili","location":"Dili","code":"TL","country":"Timor-Leste","title":"Dili - Timor-Leste"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dubai","location":"Dubai","code":"AE","country":"United Arab Emirates","title":"Dubai - United Arab Emirates"},{"tz":"Asia\/Dushanbe","location":"Dushanbe","code":"TJ","country":"Tajikistan","title":"Dushanbe - Tajikistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Famagusta","location":"Famagusta","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Famagusta - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Gaza","location":"Gaza","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Gaza - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hebron","location":"Hebron","code":"PS","country":"Palestinian Territory","title":"Hebron - Palestinian Territory"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ho_Chi_Minh","location":"HoChiMinh","code":"VN","country":"Viet Nam","title":"Ho Chi Minh City - Vietnam"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hong_Kong","location":"HongKong","code":"HK","country":"Hong Kong","title":"Hong Kong China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Hovd","location":"Hovd","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Hovd - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Irkutsk","location":"Irkutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Irkutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jakarta","location":"Jakarta","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jakarta - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jayapura","location":"Jayapura","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Jayapura - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Jerusalem","location":"Jerusalem","code":"IL","country":"Israel","title":"Jerusalem - Israel"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kabul","location":"Kabul","code":"AF","country":"Afghanistan","title":"Kabul - Afghanistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kamchatka","location":"Kamchatka","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kamchatka - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Karachi","location":"Karachi","code":"PK","country":"Pakistan","title":"Karachi - Pakistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kathmandu","location":"Kathmandu","code":"NP","country":"Nepal","title":"Kathmandu - Nepal"},{"tz":"Asia\/Khandyga","location":"Khandyga","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Khandyga - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kolkata","location":"Kolkata","code":"IN","country":"India","title":"Kolkata - India"},{"tz":"Asia\/Krasnoyarsk","location":"Krasnoyarsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Krasnoyarsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuala_Lumpur","location":"KualaLumpur","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuching","location":"Kuching","code":"MY","country":"Malaysia","title":"Kuching - Malaysia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Kuwait","location":"Kuwait","code":"KW","country":"Kuwait","title":"Kuwait"},{"tz":"Asia\/Macau","location":"Macau","code":"MO","country":"Macau","title":"Macau"},{"tz":"Asia\/Magadan","location":"Magadan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Magadan - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Makassar","location":"Makassar","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Makassar - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Manila","location":"Manila","code":"PH","country":"Philippines","title":"Manila - Philippines"},{"tz":"Asia\/Muscat","location":"Muscat","code":"OM","country":"Oman","title":"Muscat - Oman"},{"tz":"Asia\/Nicosia","location":"Nicosia","code":"CY","country":"Cyprus","title":"Nicosia - Cyprus"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novokuznetsk","location":"Novokuznetsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novokuznetsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Novosibirsk","location":"Novosibirsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Novosibirsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Omsk","location":"Omsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Omsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Oral","location":"Oral","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Oral - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Phnom_Penh","location":"PhnomPenh","code":"KH","country":"Cambodia","title":"Phnom Penh - Cambodia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pontianak","location":"Pontianak","code":"ID","country":"Indonesia","title":"Pontianak - Indonesia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Pyongyang","location":"Pyongyang","code":"KP","country":"Korea (North)","title":"Pyongyang - North Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qatar","location":"Qatar","code":"QA","country":"Qatar","title":"Qatar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qostanay","location":"Qostanay","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qostanay - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Qyzylorda","location":"Qyzylorda","code":"KZ","country":"Kazakhstan","title":"Qyzylorda - Kazakhstan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Riyadh","location":"Riyadh","code":"SA","country":"Saudi Arabia","title":"Riyadh - Saudi Arabia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Sakhalin","location":"Sakhalin","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Sakhalin - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Samarkand","location":"Samarkand","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Samarkand - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Seoul","location":"Seoul","code":"KR","country":"Korea (South)","title":"Seoul - South Korea"},{"tz":"Asia\/Shanghai","location":"Shanghai","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Shanghai - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Singapore","location":"Singapore","code":"SG","country":"Singapore","title":"Singapore"},{"tz":"Asia\/Srednekolymsk","location":"Srednekolymsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Srednekolymsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Taipei","location":"Taipei","code":"TW","country":"Taiwan","title":"Taipei - Chinese Taipei"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tashkent","location":"Tashkent","code":"UZ","country":"Uzbekistan","title":"Tashkent - Uzbekistan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tbilisi","location":"Tbilisi","code":"GE","country":"Georgia","title":"Tbilisi - Georgia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tehran","location":"Tehran","code":"IR","country":"Iran","title":"Tehran - Iran"},{"tz":"Asia\/Thimphu","location":"Thimphu","code":"BT","country":"Bhutan","title":"Thimphu - Bhutan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tokyo","location":"Tokyo","code":"JP","country":"Japan","title":"Tokyo - Japan"},{"tz":"Asia\/Tomsk","location":"Tomsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Tomsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ulaanbaatar","location":"Ulaanbaatar","code":"MN","country":"Mongolia","title":"Ulaanbaatar - Mongolia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Urumqi","location":"Urumqi","code":"CN","country":"China","title":"Urumqi - China"},{"tz":"Asia\/Ust-Nera","location":"Ust-Nera","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ust-Nera - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vientiane","location":"Vientiane","code":"LA","country":"Lao PDR","title":"Vientiane - Laos"},{"tz":"Asia\/Vladivostok","location":"Vladivostok","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Vladivostok - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yakutsk","location":"Yakutsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yakutsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yangon","location":"Yangon","code":"MM","country":"Myanmar","title":"Yangon - Myanmar"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yekaterinburg","location":"Yekaterinburg","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Yekaterinburg - Russia"},{"tz":"Asia\/Yerevan","location":"Yerevan","code":"AM","country":"Armenia","title":"Yerevan - Armenia"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Azores","location":"Azores","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Azores - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Bermuda","location":"Bermuda","code":"BM","country":"Bermuda","title":"Bermuda"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Canary","location":"Canary","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Canary Islands - Spain"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Cape_Verde","location":"CapeVerde","code":"CV","country":"Cape Verde","title":"Cape Verde"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Faroe","location":"Faroe","code":"FO","country":"Faroe Islands","title":"Faroe Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Madeira","location":"Madeira","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Madeira - Portugal"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Reykjavik","location":"Reykjavik","code":"IS","country":"Iceland","title":"Reykjavik - Iceland"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/South_Georgia","location":"SouthGeorgia","code":"GS","country":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands","title":"South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/St_Helena","location":"StHelena","code":"SH","country":"Saint Helena","title":"Saint Helena"},{"tz":"Atlantic\/Stanley","location":"Stanley","code":"FK","country":"Falkland Islands (Malvinas)","title":"Stanley - Falkland Islands"},{"tz":"Australia\/Adelaide","location":"Adelaide","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Adelaide - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Brisbane","location":"Brisbane","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Brisbane - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Broken_Hill","location":"BrokenHill","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Broken Hill - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Darwin","location":"Darwin","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Darwin - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Eucla","location":"Eucla","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Eucla - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Hobart","location":"Hobart","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Hobart - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lindeman","location":"Lindeman","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lindeman - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Lord_Howe","location":"LordHowe","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Lord Howe - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Melbourne","location":"Melbourne","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Melbourne - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Perth","location":"Perth","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Perth - Australia"},{"tz":"Australia\/Sydney","location":"Sydney","code":"AU","country":"Australia","title":"Sydney - Australia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Amsterdam","location":"Amsterdam","code":"NL","country":"Netherlands","title":"Amsterdam - Netherlands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Andorra","location":"Andorra","code":"AD","country":"Andorra","title":"Andorra"},{"tz":"Europe\/Astrakhan","location":"Astrakhan","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Astrakhan - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Athens","location":"Athens","code":"GR","country":"Greece","title":"Athens - Greece"},{"tz":"Europe\/Belgrade","location":"Belgrade","code":"RS","country":"Serbia","title":"Belgrade - Serbia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Berlin","location":"Berlin","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Berlin - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bratislava","location":"Bratislava","code":"SK","country":"Slovakia","title":"Bratislava - Slovakia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Brussels","location":"Brussels","code":"BE","country":"Belgium","title":"Brussels - Belgium"},{"tz":"Europe\/Bucharest","location":"Bucharest","code":"RO","country":"Romania","title":"Bucharest - Romania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Budapest","location":"Budapest","code":"HU","country":"Hungary","title":"Budapest - Hungary"},{"tz":"Europe\/Busingen","location":"Busingen","code":"DE","country":"Germany","title":"Busingen - Germany"},{"tz":"Europe\/Chisinau","location":"Chisinau","code":"MD","country":"Moldova","title":"Chisinau - Moldova"},{"tz":"Europe\/Copenhagen","location":"Copenhagen","code":"DK","country":"Denmark","title":"Copenhagen - Denmark"},{"tz":"Europe\/Dublin","location":"Dublin","code":"IE","country":"Ireland","title":"Dublin - Ireland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Gibraltar","location":"Gibraltar","code":"GI","country":"Gibraltar","title":"Gibraltar"},{"tz":"Europe\/Guernsey","location":"Guernsey","code":"GG","country":"Guernsey","title":"Guernsey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Helsinki","location":"Helsinki","code":"FI","country":"Finland","title":"Helsinki - Finland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Isle_of_Man","location":"IsleofMan","code":"IM","country":"Isle of Man","title":"Isle of Man"},{"tz":"Europe\/Istanbul","location":"Istanbul","code":"TR","country":"Turkey","title":"Istanbul - Turkey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Jersey","location":"Jersey","code":"JE","country":"Jersey","title":"Jersey"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kaliningrad","location":"Kaliningrad","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kaliningrad - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kirov","location":"Kirov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Kirov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Kyiv","location":"Kyiv","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Kyiv - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Lisbon","location":"Lisbon","code":"PT","country":"Portugal","title":"Lisbon - Portugal"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ljubljana","location":"Ljubljana","code":"SI","country":"Slovenia","title":"Ljubljana - Slovenia"},{"tz":"Europe\/London","location":"London","code":"GB","country":"United Kingdom","title":"London - United Kingdom"},{"tz":"Europe\/Luxembourg","location":"Luxembourg","code":"LU","country":"Luxembourg","title":"Luxembourg"},{"tz":"Europe\/Madrid","location":"Madrid","code":"ES","country":"Spain","title":"Madrid - Spain"},{"tz":"Europe\/Malta","location":"Malta","code":"MT","country":"Malta","title":"Malta"},{"tz":"Europe\/Mariehamn","location":"Mariehamn","code":"AX","country":"Aland Islands","title":"Mariehamn - Aland Islands"},{"tz":"Europe\/Minsk","location":"Minsk","code":"BY","country":"Belarus","title":"Minsk - Belarus"},{"tz":"Europe\/Monaco","location":"Monaco","code":"MC","country":"Monaco","title":"Monaco"},{"tz":"Europe\/Moscow","location":"Moscow","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Moscow - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Oslo","location":"Oslo","code":"NO","country":"Norway","title":"Oslo - Norway"},{"tz":"Europe\/Paris","location":"Paris","code":"FR","country":"France","title":"Paris - France"},{"tz":"Europe\/Podgorica","location":"Podgorica","code":"ME","country":"Montenegro","title":"Podgorica - Montenegro"},{"tz":"Europe\/Prague","location":"Prague","code":"CZ","country":"Czech Republic","title":"Prague - Czech Republic"},{"tz":"Europe\/Riga","location":"Riga","code":"LV","country":"Latvia","title":"Riga - Latvia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Rome","location":"Rome","code":"IT","country":"Italy","title":"Rome - Italy"},{"tz":"Europe\/Samara","location":"Samara","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Samara - russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/San_Marino","location":"SanMarino","code":"SM","country":"San Marino","title":"San Marino"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sarajevo","location":"Sarajevo","code":"BA","country":"Bosnia and Herzegovina","title":"Sarajevo - Bosnia and Herzergovina"},{"tz":"Europe\/Saratov","location":"Saratov","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Saratov - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Simferopol","location":"Simferopol","code":"UA","country":"Ukraine","title":"Simferopol - Ukraine"},{"tz":"Europe\/Skopje","location":"Skopje","code":"MK","country":"Macedonia","title":"Skopje - Macedonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Sofia","location":"Sofia","code":"BG","country":"Bulgaria","title":"Sofia - Bulgaria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Stockholm","location":"Stockholm","code":"SE","country":"Sweden","title":"Stockholm - Sweden"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tallinn","location":"Tallinn","code":"EE","country":"Estonia","title":"Tallinn - Estonia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Tirane","location":"Tirane","code":"AL","country":"Albania","title":"Tirana - Albania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Ulyanovsk","location":"Ulyanovsk","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Ulyanovsk - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vaduz","location":"Vaduz","code":"LI","country":"Liechtenstein","title":"Vaduz - Liechtenstein"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vatican","location":"Vatican","code":"VA","country":"Holy See (Vatican City State)","title":"Vatican City"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vienna","location":"Vienna","code":"AT","country":"Austria","title":"Vienna - Austria"},{"tz":"Europe\/Vilnius","location":"Vilnius","code":"LT","country":"Lithuania","title":"Vilnius - Lithuania"},{"tz":"Europe\/Volgograd","location":"Volgograd","code":"RU","country":"Russia","title":"Volgograd - Russia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Warsaw","location":"Warsaw","code":"PL","country":"Poland","title":"Warsaw - Poland"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zagreb","location":"Zagreb","code":"HR","country":"Croatia","title":"Zagreb - Croatia"},{"tz":"Europe\/Zurich","location":"Zurich","code":"CH","country":"Switzerland","title":"Zurich - Switzerland"},{"tz":"Indian\/Antananarivo","location":"Antananarivo","code":"MG","country":"Madagascar","title":"Antananarivo - Madagascar"},{"tz":"Indian\/Chagos","location":"Chagos","code":"IO","country":"British Indian Ocean Territory","title":"Chagos - British Indian Ocean Territory"},{"tz":"Indian\/Christmas","location":"Christmas","code":"CX","country":"Christmas Island","title":"Christmas Island"},{"tz":"Indian\/Cocos","location":"Cocos","code":"CC","country":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands","title":"Cocos (Keeling) Islands"},{"tz":"Indian\/Comoro","location":"Comoro","code":"KM","country":"Comoros","title":"Comoros"},{"tz":"Indian\/Kerguelen","location":"Kerguelen","code":"TF","country":"French Southern Territories","title":"Kerguelen - French Southern Territories"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mahe","location":"Mahe","code":"SC","country":"Seychelles","title":"Mahe - Seychelles"},{"tz":"Indian\/Maldives","location":"Maldives","code":"MV","country":"Maldives","title":"Maldives"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mauritius","location":"Mauritius","code":"MU","country":"Mauritius","title":"Mauritius"},{"tz":"Indian\/Mayotte","location":"Mayotte","code":"YT","country":"Mayotte","title":"Mayotte"},{"tz":"Indian\/Reunion","location":"Reunion","code":"RE","country":"Reunion","title":"Reunion"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Apia","location":"Apia","code":"WS","country":"Samoa","title":"Apia - Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Auckland","location":"Auckland","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Auckland - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Bougainville","location":"Bougainville","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Bougainville - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chatham","location":"Chatham","code":"NZ","country":"New Zealand","title":"Chatham Islands - New Zealand"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Chuuk","location":"Chuuk","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Chuuk - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Easter","location":"Easter","code":"CL","country":"Chile","title":"Easter Island - Chile"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Efate","location":"Efate","code":"VU","country":"Vanuatu","title":"Efate - Vanuatu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fakaofo","location":"Fakaofo","code":"TK","country":"Tokelau","title":"Fakaofo - Tokelau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Fiji","location":"Fiji","code":"FJ","country":"Fiji","title":"Fiji"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Funafuti","location":"Funafuti","code":"TV","country":"Tuvalu","title":"Funafuti - Tuvalu"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Galapagos","location":"Galapagos","code":"EC","country":"Ecuador","title":"Galapagos Islands - Ecuador"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Gambier","location":"Gambier","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Gambier - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guadalcanal","location":"Guadalcanal","code":"SB","country":"Solomon Islands","title":"Guadalcanal - Solomon Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Guam","location":"Guam","code":"GU","country":"Guam","title":"Guam"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Honolulu","location":"Honolulu","code":"US","country":"United States of America","title":"Honolulu - Hawaii - United States of America"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kanton","location":"Kanton","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kanton - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kiritimati","location":"Kiritimati","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Kiritimati - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kosrae","location":"Kosrae","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Kosrae - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Kwajalein","location":"Kwajalein","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Kwajalein - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Majuro","location":"Majuro","code":"MH","country":"Marshall Islands","title":"Majuro - Marshall Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Marquesas","location":"Marquesas","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Marquesas - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Midway","location":"Midway","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Midway - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Nauru","location":"Nauru","code":"NR","country":"Nauru","title":"Nauru"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Niue","location":"Niue","code":"NU","country":"Niue","title":"Niue"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Norfolk","location":"Norfolk","code":"NF","country":"Norfolk Island","title":"Norfolk Island"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Noumea","location":"Noumea","code":"NC","country":"New Caledonia","title":"Noumea - New Caledonia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pago_Pago","location":"PagoPago","code":"AS","country":"American Samoa","title":"Pago Pago - American Samoa"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Palau","location":"Palau","code":"PW","country":"Palau","title":"Palau"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pitcairn","location":"Pitcairn","code":"PN","country":"Pitcairn","title":"Pitcairn"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Pohnpei","location":"Pohnpei","code":"FM","country":"Micronesia","title":"Pohnpei - Micronesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Port_Moresby","location":"PortMoresby","code":"PG","country":"Papua New Guinea","title":"Port Moresby - Papua New Guinea"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Rarotonga","location":"Rarotonga","code":"CK","country":"Cook Islands","title":"Rarotonga - Cook Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Saipan","location":"Saipan","code":"MP","country":"Northern Mariana Islands","title":"Saipan - Northern Marinara Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tahiti","location":"Tahiti","code":"PF","country":"French Polynesia","title":"Tahiti - French Polynesia"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tarawa","location":"Tarawa","code":"KI","country":"Kiribati","title":"Tarawa - Kiribati"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Tongatapu","location":"Tongatapu","code":"TO","country":"Tonga","title":"Tongatapu - Tonga"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wake","location":"Wake","code":"UM","country":"US Minor Outlying Islands","title":"Wake - US Minor Outlying Islands"},{"tz":"Pacific\/Wallis","location":"Wallis","code":"WF","country":"Wallis and Futuna Islands","title":"Wallis and Futuna Islands"},{"tz":"UTC","location":"UTC","code":"UTC","country":"","title":"UTC\/GMT"}]
Beauden Barrett to get some game time with Ireland next up??…or not…
We have to move on from Beauden Barrett now. Get Reihana and Kemera in the sqaud to train with the All Blacks to start getting used to the environment etc. Put top three first-fives when Mo'unga is back will be Love, Mo'unga and McKenzie - in no particular order. I think all three players bring something special to the number ten jersey. I would suggest selecting the best player suited to the game plan for each individual game. Not simply the have a pecking order because 1..2..and 3. I see them all as the best and there is Reihana, Kemera and Jacomb.
With Rivez and Taha getting selected for the Maori ABs, it looks like the coaches feel they aren’t quite ready yet for ABs level.
I think BB is basically in there until they’re ready which should be the SA tour. I’d be surprised if Beudan was picked for that ahead of them.
I hear you but jeesh Beady vibe at training on the socials and on WE running water looked felt really good to me ..if he plays this WE at 15 and they keep Love at 10 ( which they should as much time in saddle as possible for now) Hope he goes in with the instruction and mindset to let Rubes be the guy and not do to much quarterbacking more facilitating
I think leave the front row and the locks as is replaced Clarke with morby and shift Will Jordan to 15 and put tge other Wellington winfer on the other wing have veaudeab Barrett on the bench with the Hurricanes front row Tupavai if fir and tge young Cantervury lock bring sitting and the young German flanker on to replace saved and Jacobson sub all those players at the 50 mark or even earlier so they get game time leave Love and roriagarf on till the 60 minute then replace Proctor to start with Jordie than again at the 60 mark replace
Numia Aumua Tosi
Tupou V Darry
Parker Wallace Segner
Preston Love
QT Proctor
Fehi Jordan Moorby
Bower Samisoni Lomax Paddy T Ardie Cortez Jordie Dmac
I like it, but Ardie needs a break. Let him.drop out of the 23 and give the Captains arm band to Sititi.
no ratimer, no bower. no problem with the team otherwise Moorbys a FB Jordans a R winger for me. Vaii is a 6 SB is a 6 and Hanna should be at 6 . we can still play fast but have an extra legit ball winner in the air with a taller 6. Hanna to me looks good. you could play slightly smaller Segner at 6 and he can also do line out is the other option. Savea is a 7. Jacobson is an 8 that much is obvious.