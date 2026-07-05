All Blacks attack coach explains 'freedom' behind France performance

All Blacks assistant coach Mike Blair has reviewed his team’s attacking performance against France, where they created a bunch of opportunities through an instinctive style of play.
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Dave Rennie’s buzzword prior to the first Test was “optimism”, and the All Blacks showcased that in abundance on Saturday night, even though the head coach thought at times they overplayed their hand.
Blair, who was appointed as the All Blacks assistant coach back in March, has been Rennie’s designated attack coach for a couple of seasons now.
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Blair and Rennie won a Japan Rugby League One title together back in June with the Kobelco Kobe Steelers, which meant the coaching staff had only ten days to apply a game plan for the first Test against France in Christchurch.
Speaking to media in Christchurch the day after the first Nations Championship Test match, Blair admitted it was a start, but they won’t rest on their laurels.
“I was pretty pleased. We created a lot of opportunities, some of them we didn’t take. That’s a bit of rustiness, a bit of cohesion, with the players,” the attack coach said.
“It’s not a huge amount of time we’ve had together. We’ll build on that next week. It’s time in the saddle, training together, working together to get that cohesion.”
The All Blacks were helped by some exceptional finishing by Crusaders outside back Will Jordan, who scored the 47th try of his international career against France.
His first of the evening was an acrobatic finish in the right-hand corner, before his second, was being in the right place at the right time, as Luke Jacobson got his arms free for an offload.
Jordan sits behind Doug Howlett as the all-time leading try-scorer for the All Blacks with 49, and has the chance to break the long-standing record at some point during 2026.
On the attacking structures that Jordan benefited from, Blair said they started to look threatening in Christchurch.
“We think we’re dangerous with ball in hand and we can stress opposition with that.
“We probably could have kicked a little bit more to have a bit more balance to the game. But kicking isn’t a negative thing.It can be used to break a game up, to create unstructured turnovers and counter-attack.
“We need to get the balance right with that but I love the mentality to go after the French team, hold on to the ball and create stress on their defence.”
“We’ve talked about momentum and how you can play with that. We’ve talked about multi options and everyone being alive. It’s giving the players a bit of freedom and not being really structured, letting guys express themselves. They’ve got huge natural ability, so letting that be at the forefront of our attack.
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When asked about how the players adapted to the new style of play, the 84-Test former Scotland halfback said it will take some time to perfect.
“Did they enjoy the speed of the game? I’m not too sure. They worked really hard and they’re feeling it this morning, but we’ve shown the players where we have to be to play that type of game. We’ve got a good idea of it now, and some hard work ahead.”
“When you coach a team, you look at how the game is being played, the direction it’s going, the quality of player you’ve got, the skills they’ve got and then try and mould and formulate a plan to get the best out of them.”
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Let’s be honest - that was a bigger change in style and tactics than people imagined and for a 1st hit out under new coaches, that really was a decent start.
AB’s have definitely changed the trajectory and if they keep building and still tighten that defence, they will be a really tough team by RWC2027.
Spot on. The defence will take a bit of time but the intent in attack was fantastic to see. Looking forward to the next two weeks.
I still think Ritchie will end up at 10 and Love will likely be 15 longer term.
I think that will add to that backline and it will be pretty rapid in attack.
In their previous run out vs ENG, that AB’s back line lacked creativity and looked devoid of ideas in attack.
Whilst being the majority of the same players, they were full of creativity, moved the ball well and were quite exciting in attack.
It’s been a remarkable transformation in style and tactics under the new coaches, whilst using many of the same players within the squad.
Was a great game of rugby and I believe the AB’s will continue to improve as they refine the squad and build on the foundations and should be a threat by RWC 2027.
Great job by Rennie & Co - really nice to see. 👏👏👏
Mould to our players for sure but we should also up skill if I’m attack coach I’m stealing some of that French offload game saw some socials of them practicing playing a hybrid of football and touch rugby with the round ball lots of lil one hand over the top passes with players around them reacting that’s something I could see in our box of tricks and def within our skills who hasn’t chucked round the netball
This was Razor’s favourite line. That, as well as that a certain player was playing “good footy” and “both sides of the ball”.
The All Blacks attacking intent looked totally changed, completely different from the last two years.
Haha I remmer him saying this for an entire year…
Until the opportunities all but dried up!
You forgot how “special” a player is.
Instead of the long high kick to the fullback, NZ should employed the short medium high kick over the scrum or lineout, like Ponty Reid used to do, and easily arrive in time to contest it.
Music to my ears.
We can't attack like the Canes and defend like Moana.
There were positives and negatives in the AB performance. The positives: Some skilful attack, played for the full 80 minutes,a reduction in kicking away that hard won possession, new players blooded successfully. The negatives: Sketchy defence at times, too many handling errors, too many penalties conceded needlessly. Just their first outing so cut some slack until systems are fully bedded in and all squad members have had the chance to play. Unrealistic to expect perfection just yet.
Fair comments but they will get better in the months ahead, which will be the true test for where that team are at.
When your attack is very busy ,your défense is a bit weaker… it's the same thing for France, at the begining 6 years ago ,Galthie's game plan was kick , chase and exploit the turnovers, the défense was very accurate. Then came the “ dupont law” and Galthie had to change his game plan. And now France scores a lot and concède a lot too. It has very few to do with Shaun Edwards or an other défense coach…
I love that he seems to be developing the attack that suits the players rather than develop a plan that the players have to adapt to. They need to cut down their mistakes and step up in defence as both let them down at times on Saturday
Good intent.
But if the accuracy does not increase, they are going to have a tough time this year.
Sure. But for 10 days prep w a new coach there's plenty of room for optimism. I thought that was the best attack I've seen since 23 when it all start to click under Schmidt… err I mean Fozzie…
They are playing the whole 6N plus the Wallaboes plus 4 v SA. Yes its a difficult uear.
Great improvement from Razor after test 1. Will only improve.