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Nations Championship

Dave Rennie pinpoints 'outrageous' All Blacks stat in France win

Peter Lakai of the All Blacks looks on during the Nations Championship match between New Zealand and France at One New Zealand Stadium. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Comments
18 Comments

It certainly didn’t all go the All Blacks‘ way in Christchurch, but one of Dave Rennie’s biggest calling cards was evident from the outset and executed to a degree the coach would describe as “outrageous” postgame.

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New Zealand claimed a narrow, two-point win to kick off a new era under a new head coach, in a brand-new stadium and in a brand-new global competition, weathering a frantic French storm in the process.

The coach, known as a big analyser of statistics, wasted no time in diving into the numbers from the match, entering his postgame press conference with a firm grasp on his team’s performance on paper.

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Those stats came to the fore when Rennie was asked what his favourite aspect of the win was.

“I love the effort. I love the optimism,” he responded. “There was one time we were probably overly optimistic; we had a penalty, and we had two (players), and they had four.

“But I thought we were able to play with a really high tempo; the lightning-quick ball was almost 85 per cent, which is just outrageous.

“I thought we did a lot of really good things with the ball, but we just needed to play through them a little bit more there. Their big men were tiring, and they were able to play high on the edge, and we made a few errors there.

“I can’t fault the effort, I love the mindset, we’ve just got to be a lot more accurate.”

Ruck Speed

0-3 secs
81%
77%
3-6 secs
12%
18%
6+ secs
7%
6%
120
Rucks Won
113
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On the flip side of that equation, Fabien Galthié’s squad were also operating at breakneck speed around the breakdown, only five per cent off the mark set by New Zealand.

Rennie recognised his side was unable to slow France’s roll, but was confident that it would come right with time.

“We just need more time. More reps. More around combinations,” he said. “There was a lot of guts (shown); we scrambled really well at times. We’ve just got to get off the line and apply a lot more pressure, get two in the tackle more often to give them slow ball so we can reset and get off the line and do it again.

“We spent a bit of time on it over the past few days. We just need a lot more, and it’ll make a massive difference because you can give them slow ball, which gives us time to fold, get appropriate numbers and get off the line.

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“But both teams played pretty similarly, had a similar mindset. If you look at a lot of the stats, the numbers are very similar.

“We’ve got to be a bit better, but I like the mindset, and if we tidy up a few things, we would have created a lot more opportunities tonight.”

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Neither team was able to score back-to-back points until a 65th-minute Ruben Love penalty was followed by a 70th-minute try by Will Jordan. The nine tries and penalties prior to Love and Jordan’s points had alternated, with the lead changing hands frequently. Perhaps fittingly, France had the last say in the game, continuing the blow-for-blow bout.

Rennie labelled the back-and-forth nature of the Test as an “arm-wrestle.”

“We couldn’t shake them. We’d score, and then we made a couple of errors that gifted them good field position.

“It wasn’t a great start, was it? Down seven-nil and a yellow card, but I thought we managed the next 10 minutes really well and managed to score. We constantly got our noses in front and then gave them an opportunity, and they’re good enough to take it.

“Their short passing game was excellent, and we just lacked a little bit of line speed on the inside to apply a bit more pressure. But no lack of effort.”

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Comments

18 Comments
J
JeffDAreff 5 days ago

French fanboys bleating all over social media like SHEEP, after their 4th consecutive loss to the All Blacks….sac a bleu, “B Team, B Team”. All Blacks standing tall like a ROOSTER crowing….FawF. It is not a French “B” Team, it is a French “U” Team, as in “U” for USELESS.

J
JD Kiwi 6 days ago

Both teams can be pleased with that. We played some great stuff and will be better for the run and the chance for the coaches to get more time with the team.

J
JW 6 days ago

“But I thought we were able to play with a really high tempo; the lightning-quick ball was almost 85 per cent, which is just outrageous.

Not as “good” as Razors team though. I feel Razor feel into a trap and teams would allow him quick rucks by staying out of the contest and letting his players overcommit. Rennies team still feel for this but I think less so in his team running out of options because of it, possible because he had players more interested in the run rather than ruck hitting.


I think he should worry more about getting players in the right space to mark the ball runner. Let the tackling and rucks take care of itself by more denying options.

C
Conrad 6 days ago

They couldn't dominate France on the gain line but there were hints of their deadly ruck play.


Against other teams it could be formidable, especially with Roigard.

J
JeffDAreff 5 days ago

I would call 4 consecutive victories over France, domination, unless you’re the Wallabies who haven’t had 4 consecutive victories in 4 decades….LOL.

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PL 18 minutes ago
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Cant do it alone.

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unknown 27 minutes ago
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Henrik 27 minutes ago
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I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

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Tom 29 minutes ago
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Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

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Henrik 42 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

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Utiku Old Boy 50 minutes ago
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LondonAllBlack 57 minutes ago
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LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

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Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



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Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



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49 Go to comments
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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
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