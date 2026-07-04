All Blacks player ratings vs France | Nations Championship 2026

Ethan de Groot – 6.5/10

After a strong Super Rugby Pacific campaign, de Groot’s first touch was a scintillating out-the-back pass in midfield. Was penalised for a seatbelt high tackle, giving France the opportunity to extend their lead. Strong scrum against Demba Bamba to earn a penalty.

A couple of inaccurate moments, but added four carries and six tackles in the first 40 minutes. The scrum stability continued in the 13 minutes he was on the field in the second half, before being replaced at 53 minutes.

Codie Taylor – 7

The 107-Test veteran showed that despite not having his strongest Super Rugby Pacific season, he’s still a valuable member of the All Blacks forward pack. One miss at lineout time in the first half, but carried dominantly and was abrasive. Eight carries and six tackles in the first half, before adding two to each in his 25-minute second-half stint.

VIDEO

Off at 65.

Fletcher Newell – 7

Not one to make the flashy plays, Newell was solid and reliable during the first half in his home city of Christchurch. Led the All Blacks with ten tackles at the halftime interval and contributed to the largely effective All Blacks scrum.

Off at 53 with 13 tackles, only bettered by Sam Darry while he was on the paddock.

Josh Lord – 5

Workmanlike first half, where Lord was aggressively throwing himself into contact on both sides of the ball. Didn’t get involved much during the early stages of the second, as Darry grabbed the headlines. Left the field for Hannah in the 68th minute, with ten tackles and four carries.

Sam Darry – 8

Massive shift. There’s no denying the All Blacks are missing crucial pieces of the puzzle in the second row, but Rennie will be extremely pleased with Darry’s work.

Nice steal at a 15th-minute French lineout, and got through a bulk of work early. Very strong first half, assuming the “senior lock” role, running the lineout with only one miss in the first half.

Lineout was close to seamless under his guidance, and the Blues lock, in his hometown of Christchurch, led the game in tackles with Luke Jacobson, adding 21.

Peter Lakai – 7

In a different number jumper than usual, Lakai continued his Super Rugby form. Lakai shifted the ball to Caleb Clarke early, before finding his way to a superb support line to dot down under the posts. Surprisingly, Lakai was taken off in the 53rd minute for Wallace Sititi, with not much impact in the second half, but overall, a strong showing from the Super Rugby Pacific champion.

Luke Jacobson – 7.5

Tale of two halves. An error-ridden first 40 minutes, but was superb in the second half. Two strong hits early defensively, prior to him having a go at a tenth-minute breakdown. Judged to not be in a position to jackal the ball, resulting in him being penalised by English referee Luke Pearce.

The All Blacks then looked to be in a dangerous counter-attacking position, before Jacobson’s pass was slightly ahead of Caleb Clarke. Pinged once more before the break, for not rolling away after a nice shot in midfield.

Fantastic adjustment in the second half, dominating French attackers in the contact area, and fending off one to provide Jordan with his second five-pointer of the evening. Finished his 80-minute shift having made 21-tackles, only missing one.

Ardie Savea – 8

Influential as ever in his first Test as the official All Blacks captain. Won a momentum-switching breakdown turnover after Love was sent to the bin.

Helped turn some French defenders away on pure strength and want, after pulling up with a slight injury during the warm-up. Continued where he left off in the second half, and, if there were any doubts about whether he could adjust back to the international level, Savea put that to bed quickly.

Finished with an All Black high 13 carries, and sixteen tackles.

Cam Roigard – 9

One of the most in-form players in the World. Rennie gave him the licence to play what’s in front of him, and that’s exactly what he did. Although the two tries were different, they were cut from the same cloth, as the Hurricanes halfback was at the right place at the right time. The first one, on the stroke of halftime, fell into the hands of the All Blacks No.9 as he darted under the posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second was brilliant support play where Jordie Barrett was able to free his left arm and find his club teammate. Off to a standing ovation with minutes to play.

Ruben Love – 7

Exciting outing despite the second-minute yellow card. The worst possible beginning to his first start at No.10. The first five put a shoulder on France fullback Max Spring, resulting in a yellow card in the second minute. Bounced back nicely with ball in hand, playing a part in Lakai’s 20th-minute try. He shifted the ball swiftly and accurately and approached the defence at pace.

His best moment of the first half was when he accessed the situation in his own half, taking on the French defence with a left foot step. Love beat one defender, kickstarting a scoring opportunity with an offload to Lord.

Quieter second half, but a definite pass-mark heading into a Test in Wellington next week.

Caleb Clarke – 6.5

Some nice contributions, highlighted by his nice draw and pass for Lakai for the All Blacks’ first try of 2026. Didn’t get an opportunity in open space apart from the try, but tried to get involved in and around the field, taking multiple pick-and-go’s. Replaced by Fehi Fineanganofo with twelve minutes to play.

Jordie Barrett – 6.5

Was part of a poor team shut defensively to let Damien Penaud through a gaping hole, before bouncing back with a nice left-to-right long ball to set up Will Jordan’s try. Had a nibble at a breakdown in an illegal position, as Maxime Lucu converted the resulting penalty from in front.

Barrett’s fundamental skills were on show for large parts of the game, but he lacked the execution with his insides and outsides at times. A couple of interesting options were taken, but he continued to offer a safe hand in attack.

Quinn Tupaea – 6

The Super Rugby Pacific Player of the Year carried directly early, but missed two crucial tackles during the first half that gave France some important momentum. Aggressive as usual with ball in hand, but couldn’t find a line break as often as he did during the 2026 domestic season.

Slightly more influential second-half stint, before making way for Billy Proctor in the 60th minute.

Will Jordan – 8

Despite being down a man early, Jordan got his hands on the ball early. Had one chance, and took it with both hands on the back of a looping Barrett long ball. Followed in Jacobson down the right-hand touchline to go in for his second, showcasing exactly why Rennie sees him as a genuine option at right-wing with his clinical try-scoring ability.

Damian McKenzie – 7

After being labelled one of “the two best fullbacks in the world” alongside Jordan by Rennie during the week, McKenzie had a strong showing at One New Zealand Stadium in Christchurch. Not perfect, but the livewire playmaker played his part in the narrow victory.

Couple of long kicks in the second-half that earned possession back for the All Blacks and helped Rennie’s side get over the line in Christchurch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Player Carries 1 Tom Staniforth 14 2 Ardie Savea 12 3 Matthieu Jalibert 12

Substitutes

Asafo Aumua – 5

Aumua’s 21st All Blacks Test began in the 65th minute, but the strong hooker didn’t add much impact.

Xavier Numia – 6

The bulldozing Hurricanes prop entered the contest in the 53rd minute and added subtle impact. His side of the scrum was going forward on multiple occasions.

Tyrel Lomax – 5

Playing in his 49th Test, Lomax was thrown into the game at the 53-minute mark, dropping one ball cold, before getting the ball ripped in one of his first carries.

Jamie Hannah – 5

Hannah, a late inclusion due to Patrick Tuipulotu’s tight calf, gave the ball away with his first touch as he tried to find a teammate with an offload.

Wallace Sititi – 6

Looked busy in his 27-minute stint, but couldn’t directly impact the game other than a few carries.

Cortez Ratima – N/A

Billy Proctor – 6

Came on with 20 minutes to play, and didn’t find a way to influence the game. Could get a starting opportunity next week against Italy.

Fehi Fineanganofo – 6

Some exciting moments on the left edge in his short stint.