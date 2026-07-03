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Nations Championship

Wallabies must outwork Ireland with a team light on gainline threats


Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii warms up with team mates during a Wallabies captain's run at Allianz Stadium. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)
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Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has chosen a fast, mobile, and skilful side for their first Test match of the Inaugural Nations Championship.

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The Wallabies will go head-to-head with a vastly experienced Irish side, with Irish coach Andy Farrell naming a relatively established side with an eye on outmuscling the Wallabies in contact.

Schmidt-ball is high possession, low error rate with sweeping backline plays, which puts a premium on breakdown retention and defensive line integrity.

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To execute this game style, Schmidt has selected a starting XV of workmen.

Props Angus Bell and Allan Alaalatoa are both high-work-rate players, with Bell an incredible ball runner who busts tackles with his bulk and quick feet.

Alaalatoa is most dangerous at the pick and drive when within 5m from the try-line; few can stop the ACT Brumbies veteran from that distance.

Hooker Josh Nasser is another workman who was the biggest surprise in the matchday 23, with reserve hooker Brandon Paenga Amosa the form rake by all accounts.

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Locks Jeremy Williams and Josh Canham are the two most experienced second-rowers in an extremely inexperienced batch.

While Williams is a no-frills kind of lock, Canham is very much the baller, who has deft hands and quick feet.

All the pressure will be on the young Queensland Red, as Canham has been handed the reins at lineout time, an area of the game the Wallabies struggled with the last time they played Ireland.

The set piece operated at a very poor 68 per cent completion rate, a fault in their attacking motor that ultimately robbed them of several point-scoring opportunities.

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Fixture
Nations Championship
Australia
31 - 33
Full-time
Ireland
All Stats and Data

The backrow is the most settled part of the side with two-time John Eales Medallist Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, who got the most jackal turnovers in 2025 of any player, and captain Harry Wilson.

Valetini made the most carries of any player in the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific competition, while McReight and Wilson were regularly the foundation from which the Reds’ performances were built.

This pack will be charged with laying a platform for the star-studded Wallabies backline, but how they go about this remains to be seen.

Pound-for-pound, and player for player, the Wallabies are actually the same size in both weight and height as their Irish opponents, where the difference comes from is the finer details of the game.

The Wallabies were battered backwards repeatedly by the Irish when the two sides clashed eight months ago in Dublin in the Autumn Nations Series.

At that time, a lack of variation in the Wallabies’ pod system allowed the Irish defence to repel and frustrate the Wallabies’ attack.

Things like motion or a playmaker out the back of pods, tip passes amongst pod members, and footwork at the line all may sound like obvious things, but initially, the Wallabies were very limited in their ball movement and deception.

On Saturday night, the Wallabies cannot afford to overlook the importance of such micro-skills in their pursuit of breaking the Irish streak of five wins in a row against the Aussies.

The game-driving skills of halfback Ryan Lonergan will definitely help this bid for variation and deception.

Much like his Irish opponent, Jamison Gibson-Park, Lonergan is a game driver who has quick service and astute pass selection, which helps to dictate the rhythm of games.

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While flyhalf Carter Gordon throws a pass like few others can, he tends to move laterally too early in matches, and it handicaps his centre’s ability to find space.

If the forwards get Gordon front-foot ball, Gordon must ensure he capitalises on it, attacks squarely and perpetuates that momentum.

Centres Len Ikitau and Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii are set for two distinct roles.

While Ikitau will work to give the Wallabies impetus in the midfield with his devilishly sharp step into contact, Suaalii will use his height, brawn, and vertical leap to keep the Irish rush defence on their heels.

While Max Jorgensen can conjure something out of nothing, the Wallabies will need to use the brutality of Dylan Pietsch to soften up the Irish wingers, Ulsterman Robert Baloucoune and Leinsterman Jamie Osborne.

For the Wallabies, despite having incredible X-factor from Jock Campbell at fullback to Bell in the No.1 jersey, Gordon, and Lonergan, must work to stress Ireland through the middle before finding space for Suaalii, Jorgo, and Pietschy out wide.

Those soft skills in the pods, footwork, and a playmaker out the back of pods are all crucial micro skills which must be on display by the Aussies.

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Eight months ago, the Wallabies lost that physicality battle in a straight-up bash-fest with the two sides almost fielding identical teams as are to take the field on Saturday night.

Such a direct approach didn’t work last November and won’t work in Sydney on Saturday night either, particularly with the squad and team chosen.

Blunt force trauma will not do in this match for the Aussies; they will require brains as well as brawn, and must show an attacking shape other than pick and drives in the Irish 22m zone.

Last November, the Wallabies took 19 and 11 phases to score their first two tries of the match; the Irish took less than six to score their first three tries combined.

It was so blatant that while the Irish were working off a rehearsed game plan with a common purpose, the Wallabies were relying on a relentless work rate to outwork and out-enthuse the home side.

One way yielded quick tries with minimal effort, the other eventually gave tries after plenty of effort and mental fortitude.

One of the biggest positives of this Wallabies side is that the bench is full of Test caps and plenty of great experience, even with the potential debut of second rower Lachlan Shaw.

If there is one player in this 23 that screams work rate, it’s Shaw. The guy has built a reputation over his last two full seasons in Super Rugby as being an absolute workhorse as well as an offensive ruck specialist. 

There is a genuine concern about whether this Wallabies team can win the gainline battle and whether they will have the defensive starch to keep the men from the Emerald Isles at bay.

However, should the Wallabies find themselves achieving parity in the set piece and in the contact zone, then they have the class, skill, and finishing capability to break their losing streak against the Irish.

It would see the Aussies claim a famous victory in front of a sold-out Allianz Stadium in front of their home fans.

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Comments on RugbyPass

H
Henrik 27 minutes ago
Sione Tuipulotu admits to last man standing 'reality check' ahead of Boks Test

I once had a Korean girlfriend who thought me: If you have nothing to say, keep quiet …. confucian wisdom vs social media world - I prefer the first

2 Go to comments
P
PL 27 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

Cant do it alone.

14 Go to comments
P
PL 29 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

No 2 in the world and climbing is Mediocrity? I think the mindset to be the best is still cranking.

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 35 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Also dawi lake seton awignright and jac Morgan all moving over to English Orem teams 😀

4 Go to comments
u
unknown 37 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Love this I couldn’t believe some of these signings

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 37 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

however how do you want to “expand the game” (as World Rugby verbally intends to do ….) if the best players a Tier 2 or 3 nation has, get picked by Tier 1 nations? …. Rugby will remain a competition between 10-12 nations for generations to come this way …. that’s one thing (and maybe the ONLY thing) football is doing better



...

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 39 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 52 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

49 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Rising star No.10 among seven offseason departures for Highlanders

He is one I think is a really big loss. Can’t say I blame him as he never got much of a shot at 6 with the Landers. Still young enough to expand his opportunities. Canes play Delaney at lock a lot too and I think he has a better shot at International at six as well.

3 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

I just don't believe he has any value to add in test match rugny other than being a player coach. He had a very below par Super Rugby season. Father Time will expose him - if not already.

31 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

12 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

49 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

58 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



...

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

12 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

58 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
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