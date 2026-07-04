All Blacks claim tense win over France in first-ever Nations Championship Test

The first game of the inaugural Nations Championship was a seesaw battle in Christchurch, with the lead changing hands consistently throughout 80 minutes of fast rugby under the new roof of One New Zealand Stadium.
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A Will Jordan try in the 70th minute was the winner for New Zealand, who survived one final charge from the visitors to begin the Dave Rennie era with a hard-fought 34-32 win.
It was a dream start for France, with an early attack from 10 metres inside the New Zealand half seeing Damian Penaud make metres down the right edge, before the winger was taken high by Ruben Love. Almost instantly, the ball was swung left, and it was Penaud who burst through a gap that opened in centrefield and scored the opening try of the game after just 110 seconds.
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Following the conversion, the TMO was called into action, and Love’s tackle was deemed cyclical, with the No.10 handed a yellow card.
The one-man deficit didn’t stop the All Blacks‘ attacking endeavour, and the hosts kept the ball in hand, pushing for five points when three were on offer. An Ardie Savea breakdown steal made amends for a lost lineout, and the ball swung wide to Will Jordan, who won the race to the corner with a dive for the line.
A couple of Matthieu Jalibert grubbers got in behind the New Zealand defence when France next made their way into the 22, but Damian McKenzie covered back for the first, and the ball beat the players to the dead ball line the second time.
Defence
165
Tackles Made
188
25
Tackles Missed
27
87%
Tackle Completion %
87%
With the next penalty against the hosts, Maxime Lucu added three points from a comfortable position.
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France’s attack continued to make ground, but a knock-on deep into phase play saw New Zealand launch a response, and with Love back on the field, the All Blacks put some phases of their own together. Some swift ball-handling saw Peter Lakai and Caleb Clarke combine down the left edge, with the blindside flanker set free for his second Test try.
Quick recycles and faster hands saw France make more half-breaks and press steadily upfield on attack, and Lucu again opted for three points when within comfortable range.
France led 13-12 after 30 minutes, with New Zealand’s lineout looking shaky while the scrum remained even.
Play remained dynamic as halftime neared, and New Zealand had their sixth 22m entry of the opening stanza, making the most of it as Cam Roigard sold a dummy at the base of the ruck to dart through a gap and score.
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The converted try gave the hosts a 19-13 lead at the break. France ended the period with a lightning-quick ball rate of 81 per cent, while New Zealand recorded an even more remarkable LQB rate of 94 per cent.
It was an inaccurate start to the second half for New Zealand, with the desire to play fast evident and the decision-making suffering as a result.
A steadier hand from the French got them within striking distance, and there was a clever, lobbed try assist from Theo Attissogbe that put Antoine Hastoy away and gave France a one-point lead.
New Zealand struck back through another to Cam Roigard after consecutive charges down the blindside, with Jordie Barrett delivering the try assist.
France almost had the third try of the half after a box kick saw the ball go loose and some swift attack got them under the posts, but their points were postponed until the 58th minute, when Attissogbe was put into space down the right edge and pinned his ears back to win the race. The score left France just one point behind on the scoreboard entering the final quarter.
22m Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.7
9
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.2
9
Entries
France opted for contestable kicks at a much higher rate in the third quarter, placing them on a dime and contesting well.
New Zealand captain Ardie Savea wasn’t satisfied with his one-point lead when France gave away their next penalty deep in their own 22, and decided to go for three points for the first time in the match.
The All Blacks’ bench started to make an impact in the final 15 minutes, with debutants Xavier Numia and Fehi Fineanganofo impressing and contributing well to a try to Will Jordan that pushed the lead to nine. Luke Jacobson delivered the try assist after a strong counterruck from Billy Proctor won New Zealand the ball.
France weren’t going to die wondering, reverting to playing with the ball in hand and pressing deep into New Zealand territory. Mickael Guillard’s carrying added plenty of muscle off the bench, and Jalibert wriggled through a gap and had the strength to score.
Tense moments ensued, but New Zealand clung to their two-point lead for the dying moments. Final score: 34-32.
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Yea that is a fair assessment. The numbers that you use I trust, it’s not my system but I am getting a better understanding of it.
Hard to say what the score would be if both had their very best players. What I do know is that game will be great again. Maybe in the Nations Championship final in November?
I don’t think Tangitau can be considered a first choice player yet. No caps and while he has had great Super Rugby form, this does not always translate.
What a brilliant game of rugby that was.
Both teams will be very happy, NZ are on the way back and will only get better, FRA looked very good in the back line and will get far stronger when the ST players return.
The most encouraging thing was the evidence of a playing pattern that was never apparent even when we won in the last two years.