Northern | US
73 - 22
FT
U20
45 - 15
FT
U20
38 - 40
FT
U20
43 - 32
FT
U20
52 - 33
FT
U20
34 - 29
FT
U20
56 - 3
FT
U20
26 - 29
FT
U20
Tomorrow
00:10
Tomorrow
02:40
Tomorrow
05:10
Tomorrow
08:10
Tomorrow
10:40
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:10
Tomorrow
16:45
Tomorrow
17:00
Tomorrow
18:30
Tomorrow
20:00
Sunday
09:00
U20
Sunday
09:00
U20
Sunday
11:30
U20
Sunday
11:30
U20
Monday
09:00
U20
Monday
09:00
U20
Monday
11:30
U20
Monday
11:30
U20
Nations Championship

All Blacks claim tense win over France in first-ever Nations Championship Test


CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 04: Will Jordan of New Zealand celebrates scoring his team's first try with Jordie Barrett of New Zealand during the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at One New Zealand Stadium, on July 04, 2026 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
Comments
161 Comments

The first game of the inaugural Nations Championship was a seesaw battle in Christchurch, with the lead changing hands consistently throughout 80 minutes of fast rugby under the new roof of One New Zealand Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Will Jordan try in the 70th minute was the winner for New Zealand, who survived one final charge from the visitors to begin the Dave Rennie era with a hard-fought 34-32 win.

It was a dream start for France, with an early attack from 10 metres inside the New Zealand half seeing Damian Penaud make metres down the right edge, before the winger was taken high by Ruben Love. Almost instantly, the ball was swung left, and it was Penaud who burst through a gap that opened in centrefield and scored the opening try of the game after just 110 seconds.

VIDEO

Following the conversion, the TMO was called into action, and Love’s tackle was deemed cyclical, with the No.10 handed a yellow card.

The one-man deficit didn’t stop the All Blacks‘ attacking endeavour, and the hosts kept the ball in hand, pushing for five points when three were on offer. An Ardie Savea breakdown steal made amends for a lost lineout, and the ball swung wide to Will Jordan, who won the race to the corner with a dive for the line.

A couple of Matthieu Jalibert grubbers got in behind the New Zealand defence when France next made their way into the 22, but Damian McKenzie covered back for the first, and the ball beat the players to the dead ball line the second time.

Defence

165
Tackles Made
188
25
Tackles Missed
27
87%
Tackle Completion %
87%

With the next penalty against the hosts, Maxime Lucu added three points from a comfortable position.

ADVERTISEMENT

France’s attack continued to make ground, but a knock-on deep into phase play saw New Zealand launch a response, and with Love back on the field, the All Blacks put some phases of their own together. Some swift ball-handling saw Peter Lakai and Caleb Clarke combine down the left edge, with the blindside flanker set free for his second Test try.

Quick recycles and faster hands saw France make more half-breaks and press steadily upfield on attack, and Lucu again opted for three points when within comfortable range.

France led 13-12 after 30 minutes, with New Zealand’s lineout looking shaky while the scrum remained even.

Play remained dynamic as halftime neared, and New Zealand had their sixth 22m entry of the opening stanza, making the most of it as Cam Roigard sold a dummy at the base of the ruck to dart through a gap and score.

ADVERTISEMENT

The converted try gave the hosts a 19-13 lead at the break. France ended the period with a lightning-quick ball rate of 81 per cent, while New Zealand recorded an even more remarkable LQB rate of 94 per cent.

Related

All Blacks forced into late change with hometown lock set to debut

Dave Rennie, who is already without the experience of Tupou Vaa'i and Scott Barrett, will be forced to blood in yet another newbie.

Read Now

It was an inaccurate start to the second half for New Zealand, with the desire to play fast evident and the decision-making suffering as a result.

A steadier hand from the French got them within striking distance, and there was a clever, lobbed try assist from Theo Attissogbe that put Antoine Hastoy away and gave France a one-point lead.

New Zealand struck back through another to Cam Roigard after consecutive charges down the blindside, with Jordie Barrett delivering the try assist.

France almost had the third try of the half after a box kick saw the ball go loose and some swift attack got them under the posts, but their points were postponed until the 58th minute, when Attissogbe was put into space down the right edge and pinned his ears back to win the race. The score left France just one point behind on the scoreboard entering the final quarter.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
3.7
9
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
3.2
9
Entries

France opted for contestable kicks at a much higher rate in the third quarter, placing them on a dime and contesting well.

New Zealand captain Ardie Savea wasn’t satisfied with his one-point lead when France gave away their next penalty deep in their own 22, and decided to go for three points for the first time in the match.

The All Blacks’ bench started to make an impact in the final 15 minutes, with debutants Xavier Numia and Fehi Fineanganofo impressing and contributing well to a try to Will Jordan that pushed the lead to nine. Luke Jacobson delivered the try assist after a strong counterruck from Billy Proctor won New Zealand the ball.

France weren’t going to die wondering, reverting to playing with the ball in hand and pressing deep into New Zealand territory. Mickael Guillard’s carrying added plenty of muscle off the bench, and Jalibert wriggled through a gap and had the strength to score.

Tense moments ensued, but New Zealand clung to their two-point lead for the dying moments. Final score: 34-32.

Recommended

‘Rugby World Cup and beyond’: Wallabies great backs potential debutant

Maxime Lucu on Bordeaux's 9-10-12 playing the Hurricanes' 9-10-12

Caleb Clarke on edge over chip on Damian Penaud's shoulder in Christchurch

INTERVIEW

Wallabies must outwork Ireland with a team light on gainline threats

OPINION

Nations Championship

Watch Hemispheres collide as North faces South in the brand new Nations Championship. Live matches, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV here

Stream Nations Championship 2026 LIVE

Hemispheres collide in the new Nations Championship. Stream live, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV.

Watch on RPTV
Starts 4th July 2026 - USA only.
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

5
2

The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

4
3

Andy Farrell responds to Eddie Jones prediction for Japan’s clash with Ireland

7
4

Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

49
5

England keep faith in XV with only two changes, but 3 debutants wait on bench

17
6

'Birthplace of Welsh Rugby' threatened with closure

4
7

'I think he's probably the most underrated player in world rugby': Victor Matfield

11
8

England forced into two squad changes as fallout from Bok loss continues

3

Comments

161 Comments
S
SB 4 days ago

Yea that is a fair assessment. The numbers that you use I trust, it’s not my system but I am getting a better understanding of it.


Hard to say what the score would be if both had their very best players. What I do know is that game will be great again. Maybe in the Nations Championship final in November?


I don’t think Tangitau can be considered a first choice player yet. No caps and while he has had great Super Rugby form, this does not always translate.

P
PMcD 5 days ago

What a brilliant game of rugby that was.


Both teams will be very happy, NZ are on the way back and will only get better, FRA looked very good in the back line and will get far stronger when the ST players return.

A
Andrew Nichols 5 days ago

The most encouraging thing was the evidence of a playing pattern that was never apparent even when we won in the last two years.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

It's 'make or bench' for Ireland's new-look half-backs against Japan

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley have been starved of international starts and must seize their chance to show Andy Farrell they are viable options.

4
LONG READ

'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

The thrilling opening round of Nations Championship fare proved big men making hard yards remains a vital part of an ever-evolving sport.

14
LONG READ

Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

The stand-in England skipper has been a magnificent servant to his country but knows he can't repeat missed tackle error too frequently

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Henrik 16 minutes ago
Sione Tuipulotu admits to last man standing 'reality check' ahead of Boks Test

I once had a Korean girlfriend who thought me: If you have nothing to say, keep quiet …. confucian wisdom vs social media world - I prefer the first

2 Go to comments
P
PL 16 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

Cant do it alone.

14 Go to comments
P
PL 19 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

No 2 in the world and climbing is Mediocrity? I think the mindset to be the best is still cranking.

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 24 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Also dawi lake seton awignright and jac Morgan all moving over to English Orem teams 😀

4 Go to comments
u
unknown 26 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Love this I couldn’t believe some of these signings

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 26 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

however how do you want to “expand the game” (as World Rugby verbally intends to do ….) if the best players a Tier 2 or 3 nation has, get picked by Tier 1 nations? …. Rugby will remain a competition between 10-12 nations for generations to come this way …. that’s one thing (and maybe the ONLY thing) football is doing better



...

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 28 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 41 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

49 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 49 minutes ago
Rising star No.10 among seven offseason departures for Highlanders

He is one I think is a really big loss. Can’t say I blame him as he never got much of a shot at 6 with the Landers. Still young enough to expand his opportunities. Canes play Delaney at lock a lot too and I think he has a better shot at International at six as well.

3 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 56 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

I just don't believe he has any value to add in test match rugny other than being a player coach. He had a very below par Super Rugby season. Father Time will expose him - if not already.

31 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

12 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

49 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

58 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



...

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

12 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

58 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close