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Nations Championship

Peter Lakai on All Blacks' 'soft' defensive moments against France

Henry Lee Henry Lee
at One New Zealand Stadium, Christchurch

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – JULY 04: Peter Lakai of New Zealand scores his team’s second try during the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at One New Zealand Stadium, on July 04, 2026 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
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21 Comments

All Blacks and Hurricanes loose-forward Peter Lakai wasn’t completely satisfied with their two-point triumph over France in Christchurch, pinpointing a couple of areas they can improve on.

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Securing a victory over France is no mean feat, though, so Dave Rennie will be pleased with their intent with ball in hand, and the ability to get over the line late in the game.

Lakai, who was replaced by Wallace Sititi during the second half, told media in Christchurch that their first win was progress.

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Yeah, obviously you know few things to work on, but you know we’re happy to start our campaign off over here,” Lakai said.

“Obviously a few things to polish off, and yeah, we’re looking forward to, next week, now.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the versatile loose-forward knows they struggled to limit France’s dangerous attack.

“To an extent, we scored some brilliant tries, but we also let him a few soft ones as well.”

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“So, just like I said, it’s just polishing, we’ve been together for a week, so I guess it’s just building combinations, and we’ll take our learnings from this week and hopefully apply them next week.”

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“We expected them [France] to play quick, especially around the ruck. The nines jumping out, and they obviously came down the middle, and they scored a few soft tries.

“But we’ll review that come Monday, and hopefully be better.”

The 23-year-old explained that the victory wasn’t a relief, as they achieved their main goal.

“No, I wouldn’t say it’s relief. It’s our first test of the year, we’re obviously going to be a little bit rusty, but you know to come away with the win was the main goal.”

Fabien Galthié’s side didn’t shy away from the contest and opened the scoring less than five minutes into the contest through Damian Penaud.

The All Blacks then hit back through Will Jordan, as the home side started to manoeuvre their way back into the game after going down to 14 as Ruben Love was sent to the sin bin for a high tackle.

Rennie’s men adjusted to the yellow card and managed the next ten minutes efficiently, trailing by only two points when Love returned.

Back-to-back tries from Hurricanes halfback Cameron Roigard on either side of the break saw the All Blacks storm into the lead, before France proved tough to put away at Te Kaha.

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A late Matthieu Jalibert five-pointer close to the posts provided the All Blacks with nervous moments as the final whistle approached, but one-off carries were enough as referee Luke Pearce called time.

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Comments

21 Comments
C
Cantab 5 days ago

That match was enthralling from start to finish when 2 very good teams play with such a positive attitude. Sure the ABs made mistakes and there are areas they need to work on but the good outweighed the bad and this was only their 1st outing. Look forward to further developement.

S
SB 5 days ago

The French attack was quality.

L
LondonAllBlack 5 days ago

Without Jalibert, that whole back line would fall apart.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

As for Peter Lakai, he had a respectable game yesterday without looking indispensable, much like many of the No. 6s we’ve seen over the past few years.

Could we see Wallace Sititi return against Italy?

Or perhaps Parker getting his first start this year ?

That blindside flanker spot remains a real mystery…

At least until Shannon Frizell eventually returns ?

j
johnz 5 days ago

In fairness to Lakai it was his first professional game at 6 - so in reality it’s a new position for him. Perhaps he will get better there with more games once he gets used to it - but he’d be more like a 7.5 type player to me, just playing the oposite side.


It’s the forever problem isn’t it - trying to solve the balance of the loose trio. We’ve got such a good selection of hybrids, but together they don’t necessarily make a whole.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

It’s a win, and you have to take it, even if it’s only by a narrow margin against a very good French side. These French players are so creative in the way they play. To me, they’re the best in the world in that respect. I’m talking specifically about the creativity of their attacking game, not their overall game. In that department, the Boks are still one or even two levels above. They steamrolled England yesterday with such ease…

P
PB 5 days ago

French when they play like that are a joy to watch.

When Tony leaves our shores, Rassie should try get the French attack coach 😂

Though to be fair, it is the French DNA, much like the Kiwis

P
PickOllieMathisOrKeepLosing,Rob. 5 days ago

Got the win in the first game with a new coaching setup and not our first choice team. Gotta be happy with that, its a positive start.

Remember that France had a game before this against England A, so they were better prepared.

P
PB 5 days ago

What constitutes the first choice team? Williams might usurp de Groot, but both are good. Little to choose between Lomax and Newell. Amongst the locks for sure. Holland sure starter but I think Lord is fast nailing down a spot. Little argument about the backline though.

L
Locke 5 days ago

The French were more clinical than the ABs, while the ABs were guilty of pushing unneccessary passes, going lateral to often and isolating themselves.

There’s a bit too much chaos to this AB approach and I think they need to dial it back to a slightly more structured approach. When they held onto the ball, went direct and focused on recycling they looked dangerous.

But this is a first game outing and I think they will recognise the need to tweak.

P
PB 5 days ago

Going to be interesting to watch the evolution.

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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Henrik 1 hour ago
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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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That's never held you back!

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

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Hammer Head 2 hours ago
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Beggars can’t be choosers.

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