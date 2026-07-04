France player ratings vs NZ | Nations Championship 2026

France player ratings: France flew out of the blocks in what was a classic encounter in Christchurch, but defensive lapses and some costly errors ultimately saw the All Blacks take this one 34-32. Fabien Galthie’s side looked capable of pulling off a statement win on several occasions, with their Bordeaux-Begles axis driving much of the attack, only for New Zealand’s finishing power to prove decisive.
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There was plenty to admire in defeat, though, with several young French players enhancing their reputations in a helter-skelter contest.
15. Max Spring – 6 His involvement in the opening try was hugely important and he paid for it by taking a shoulder to the head from Reuben Love which sent him off for a lengthy HIA. Returned later but never quite got fully into the contest. Guilty of a knock-on that ultimately scrubbed out what looked like a brilliant Brau-Boirie try and fell off a few too many tackles.
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14. Damian Penaud – 7 Back in the French side for the first time this year and needed barely two minutes to remind everyone what he offers. Finished the opening try clinically after Jalibert’s break. One poor pass midway through the first half but remained a threat whenever France found space out wide before departing at the break.
13. Fabien Brau-Boirie – 8.5 A quiet enough first half gave way to an outstanding second. Produced a huge ball-and-all hit on Damian McKenzie early after the restart which forced the error. Somehow failed to score in the corner when it looked easier to finish, then thought he had redeemed himself with a superb opportunistic effort only for the TMO to intervene. His catch, draw and pass for Attissogbe’s try was excellent and he led France’s tackling efforts from midfield.
12. Yoram Moefana – 7.5 Didn’t get many attacking opportunities as New Zealand largely kept him contained with ball in hand. Defensively, however, he was his usual brickwall self, repeatedly stopping carriers in their tracks and bringing a physical edge to the midfield battle.
11. Theo Attissogbe – 8 Possibly held off Will Jordan a touch too much before being unable to prevent the All Black winger scoring early on. More than made up for it. Produced a magnificent offload to send Hastoy away for France’s second try and finished superbly himself after another excellent attacking movement. Constantly looked dangerous with ball in hand.
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10. Matthieu Jalibert – 8.5 The conductor of much of France’s best attacking work. Opened up New Zealand several times with his running game and his kicking continually asked questions, even if one chip was overcooked. Produced a massive touchfinder, some sensational footwork in the build-up to Hastoy’s try and battered his way over late on a line more befitting a centre. A couple of turnovers and a costly missed tackle on Roigard prevent a higher mark.
9. Maxime Lucu – 8 Kept the tempo high throughout and the Bordeaux flavour of the French attack was obvious. Put in a huge defensive shift, covered an immense amount of ground and kicked intelligently. One glaring defensive absence before Roigard’s first try and a missed conversion after Attissogbe’s score take a little shine off an otherwise influential display.
8. Marko Gazzotti – 6 Beat a few defenders and worked tirelessly but never quite imposed himself on the contest the way he would have liked. Also guilty of a missed tackle during a crucial New Zealand attack in the second half.
7. Oscar Jegou – 8 The pick of the French back-row. Came up with a brilliant lineout steal inside the opening 10 minutes and covered a huge amount of ground all afternoon. Industrious, aggressive and consistently involved around the breakdown.
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6. Pierre Bochaton – 5.5 Worked hard before his afternoon was disrupted by a first-half HIA on 33 minutes and he didn’t return.
5. Tom Staniforth – 6.5 The Australian-born lock raised a few eyebrows when he was named in the squad but delivered a worthy performance on debut. Got through a mountain of hard graft, carrying repeatedly even if most of those efforts generated limited metres. Did the unseen work and did it well.
4. Hugo Auradou – 7 A strong outing from the young lock. Operated effectively at the lineout and showed good value as a carrier. One of France’s more reliable forwards in a contest where the set-piece came under increasing pressure.
3. Demba Bamba – 4.5 Too many mistakes. Penalised for collapsing at scrum time and struggled as New Zealand gradually gained the upper hand in that department. Some useful involvements around the field but overall a difficult afternoon.
2. Maxime Lamothe – 5 A mixed display that ultimately tilted too far towards error. Threw a poor pass inside the opening quarter and then badly overthrew a promising attacking lineout opportunity early in the second half that squandered a probable try-scoring chance.
1. Jefferson Poirot – 6.5 Part of a French scrum that initially won penalties and looked competitive before the All Blacks wrestled back control. Busy around the field and generally solid during his 55-minute shift.
Replacements – 7 Antoine Hastoy was excellent after being thrust unexpectedly into the action early and later returning permanently. Took his try smartly, attacked the line with confidence and distributed well, although he missed the tackle on Will Jordan’s decisive score. Mickael Guillard, Reda Wardi, Regis Montagne, Killian Tixeront, Nolann Le Garrec, Barnabe Massa and Nicolas Depoortere all contributed energy as France chased the game. Tixeront’s line break helped create late momentum, while Le Garrec injected real spark in the closing stages as France pushed the All Blacks all the way.
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Penaud stopped playing after his early score.
Penaud far too high I think.
Overall fair though.
The ratings from Rugbyrama to have a comparison:
Spring - 6 (RP - 6)
Penaud - 4 (RP - 7)
Brau-Boirie - 6,5 (RP - 8,5)
Moefana - 5 (RP - 7,5)
Attissogbé - 6 (RP - 8)
Jalibert - 7 (RP - 8,5)
Lucu - 6 (RP - 8)
Gazzotti - 7 (RP - 6)
Jégou - 6,5 (RP - 8)
Guillard - 6 (RP - Bochaton - 5,5)
Staniforth - 5,5 (RP - 6,5)
Auradou - 6 (RP - 7)
Bamba - 3,5 (RP - 4,5)
Lamothe - 4,5 (RP - 5)
Poirot - 5 (RP - 6,5)
Not surprisingly, I am closer to the Rugbyrama ranking than to the RugbyPass one. Lucu was much too slow comparing to what was needed against the AB. Jalibert semt lost at time without his usual partners on the wings. These are only tenths of seconds but you need all possible advantages against a top tier team. The first line was a shame, France can produce tons of players at every line except the first.
Moefana was great, ABs need a 12 like that.
Goldie is an all time great AB but I do wish he would stop implying that Northern Hemisphere teams are not as fit.
Why’s that?
Goldie is a pain….i wish they could bring in some fresh blood to the commentary team…
Terrible performance! Imagine if the AB’s played there A TEAM!
were still missing some our first choice players too like Holland, Vaai etc, so this was an All Black B Side
ABs don’t know what their A team is!
Whatever
Thanks Ian. A general question for RP ratings: why don’t you have one person rate both teams to have better consistency across a match?
While we sometimes have someone do two ratings (for each team) simultaneously, it puts a lot of pressure on a writer to get both out rapidly. It’s doable, but difficult, if you want to do thorough ratings etc Point taken re consistency, as some people see games and player performances very differently.