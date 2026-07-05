Fissler Confidential: Scottish Lion going nowhere, Munster land Irish-qualified England star

Munster have completed the signing of Irish-qualified former England tighthead Kieran Brookes on a two-year deal after having the final year of his Perpignan contract ripped up.
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Brookes, who is 36 in August, played for Newcastle, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Wasps and Toulon before joining Perpignan two years ago, playing 21 times last season, and won the last of his caps a decade ago.
And he has signed on with Munster, where head coach Clayton McMillan has been looking to strengthen his front row for the next two seasons until 2028.
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Brumbies and Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini is attracting interest from Japanese clubs for a move to League One after the World Cup next year.
Valetini, 27, who plays at blindside flanker and No 8, has clocked up over 100 appearances for the Brumbies and over 63 for Australia, and has been offered a lucrative deal to join Kubota Spears when his contract runs out following the World Cup.
He is unlikely to be the only member of the current Wallabies side to leave, with Exeter Chiefs, freshly minted after an American takeover, seeking a deal to bring back outside centre Len Ikitau.
Japanese international No. 8 Amanaki Mafi is still looking for a new club for next season after being released by Newcastle Red Bulls at the end of last season.
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The 36-year-old’s one-year contract with the Red Bulls officially ran out last week, and despite being one of their standout players last season, scoring three tries in 15 appearances, they didn’t sort out a new deal for him.
Meanwhile, former South African fly-half Boeta Chamberlain, who also plays full-back and was another player released by the Red Bulls, is poised to join the Lions.
L’Equipe are reporting that Price, 33, who has won 71 international caps and has made a major impression at Montpellier since arriving from Edinburgh at the start of last season, was under contract for next season.
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But after making 27 appearances in all competitions last season, he has been handed and signed a one-year extension that will keep him at the club for the next two seasons.
Former Sale Sharks and Glasgow Warriors lock JP du Preez has left his Japanese club, Red Hurricanes, and is looking for a club to play for next season, though it’s unlikely to be in the UK.
Du Preez, 31, who stands at 6 ft 10 in, only made three appearances for the Red Hurricanes last season and doesn’t have a Governing Body Endorsement for a UK visa because his former club is not in Division One in Japan.
He has been struck down by injuries in the last few seasons, and Glasgow Warriors boss Franco Smith admitted it was a miracle that he managed to return from a knee problem he suffered in August 2023 that sidelined him for 650 days.
Vannes are splashing the cash in a bid to avoid a second relegation in three years after paying €300,000 (£257,000) to buy inside centre Raymond Nu’u out of his contract with Pro D2 outfit Colomiers.
The New Zealander, who played Super Rugby for the Melbourne Rebels last season, scored five tries in 20 appearances for Colomiers, who were beaten in the Pro D2 semi-finals by Provence Rugby.
Vannes have made 12 signings ahead of next season, the latest of which is Perpignan loosehead Giorgi Beria, who last summer won his first France cap against New Zealand.
Two-time Olympian Dietrich Roache has made the cross-code switch to join the Sydney Roosters after signing a one-year contract and more players are set to cross to the NRL.
Roache, 24, who is one of Australia’s best sevens stars, played a key role in helping his country win the World Championship in Valladolid, Spain, at the end of May.
Australian under-20s and Waratahs star Leo Jacques, who has scored two tries in three appearances this year, is set to sign with Cronulla Sharks.
Doncaster Knights are keen on speaking to some of the investors who were rejected by Exeter Chiefs as they look to make themselves ‘oven-ready’ for when the Gallagher PREM expands from 10 to 12 clubs in three or four years’ time.
The ambitious Champ outfit last week appointed former Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins boss Dean Richards as their director of rugby and are now seeking investment to take them to the next level, according to president Steve Lloyd.
“It would be a fool who went up trying to pretend they had the assets and money to spend. It’s got to be involvement from a third party. And these people are around. We know there were under-bidders on Exeter and other clubs. That shows there are people out there,” Lloyd told the Yorkshire Post.
Nice are continuing to splash the cash following their promotion back to the Pro D2 and have taken the number of new signings ahead of next season to 15 with the arrivals of former France winger Vincent Rattez and Canadian lock Evan Olmstead.
Rattez, who has won eight caps for his country, scored one try in four appearances for Lyon last season and is vastly experienced, with spells at Racing 92, Narbonne, Montpellier and La Rochelle on his CV.
Olmstead is leaving Agen, while another player joining the Nice outfit next season is centre Samuel Bielle-Biarrey, the brother of France superstar Louis.
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Mafi would be lovely injury cover signing for Quins with Dommers out….
No thanks