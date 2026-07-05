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PREM Rugby

Fissler Confidential: Scottish Lion going nowhere, Munster land Irish-qualified England star


Dublin , Ireland - 11 April 2025; RG Snyman of Leinster is tackled by Glasgow Warriors players, from left, Rory Darge, JP du Preez and Adam Hastings during the Investec Champions Cup quarter-final match between Leinster and Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)
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Munster have completed the signing of Irish-qualified former England tighthead Kieran Brookes on a two-year deal after having the final year of his Perpignan contract ripped up.

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Brookes, who is 36 in August, played for Newcastle, Leicester Tigers, Northampton Saints, Wasps and Toulon before joining Perpignan two years ago, playing 21 times last season, and won the last of his caps a decade ago.

And he has signed on with Munster, where head coach Clayton McMillan has been looking to strengthen his front row for the next two seasons until 2028.

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Brumbies and Wallabies back-rower Rob Valetini is attracting interest from Japanese clubs for a move to League One after the World Cup next year.

Valetini, 27, who plays at blindside flanker and No 8, has clocked up over 100 appearances for the Brumbies and over 63 for Australia, and has been offered a lucrative deal to join Kubota Spears when his contract runs out following the World Cup.

He is unlikely to be the only member of the current Wallabies side to leave, with Exeter Chiefs, freshly minted after an American takeover, seeking a deal to bring back outside centre Len Ikitau.

Japanese international No. 8 Amanaki Mafi is still looking for a new club for next season after being released by Newcastle Red Bulls at the end of last season.

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The 36-year-old’s one-year contract with the Red Bulls officially ran out last week, and despite being one of their standout players last season, scoring three tries in 15 appearances, they didn’t sort out a new deal for him.

Meanwhile, former South African fly-half Boeta Chamberlain, who also plays full-back and was another player released by the Red Bulls, is poised to join the Lions.

Former Scotland scrum-half Ali Price has extended his stay with Montpellier until 2028 after starting their Challenge Cup win over Ulster and their Top 14 final defeat to Toulouse.

L’Equipe are reporting that Price, 33, who has won 71 international caps and has made a major impression at Montpellier since arriving from Edinburgh at the start of last season, was under contract for next season.

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But after making 27 appearances in all competitions last season, he has been handed and signed a one-year extension that will keep him at the club for the next two seasons.

Former Sale Sharks and Glasgow Warriors lock JP du Preez has left his Japanese club, Red Hurricanes, and is looking for a club to play for next season, though it’s unlikely to be in the UK.

Du Preez, 31, who stands at 6 ft 10 in, only made three appearances for the Red Hurricanes last season and doesn’t have a Governing Body Endorsement for a UK visa because his former club is not in Division One in Japan.

He has been struck down by injuries in the last few seasons, and Glasgow Warriors boss Franco Smith admitted it was a miracle that he managed to return from a knee problem he suffered in August 2023 that sidelined him for 650 days.

Vannes are splashing the cash in a bid to avoid a second relegation in three years after paying €300,000 (£257,000) to buy inside centre Raymond Nu’u out of his contract with Pro D2 outfit Colomiers.

The New Zealander, who played Super Rugby for the Melbourne Rebels last season, scored five tries in 20 appearances for Colomiers, who were beaten in the Pro D2 semi-finals by Provence Rugby.

Vannes have made 12 signings ahead of next season, the latest of which is Perpignan loosehead Giorgi Beria, who last summer won his first France cap against New Zealand.

Two-time Olympian Dietrich Roache has made the cross-code switch to join the Sydney Roosters after signing a one-year contract and more players are set to cross to the NRL.

Roache, 24, who is one of Australia’s best sevens stars, played a key role in helping his country win the World Championship in Valladolid, Spain, at the end of May.

Australian under-20s and Waratahs star Leo Jacques, who has scored two tries in three appearances this year, is set to sign with Cronulla Sharks.

Doncaster Knights are keen on speaking to some of the investors who were rejected by Exeter Chiefs as they look to make themselves ‘oven-ready’ for when the Gallagher PREM expands from 10 to 12 clubs in three or four years’ time.

The ambitious Champ outfit last week appointed former Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers and Harlequins boss Dean Richards as their director of rugby and are now seeking investment to take them to the next level, according to president Steve Lloyd.

“It would be a fool who went up trying to pretend they had the assets and money to spend. It’s got to be involvement from a third party. And these people are around. We know there were under-bidders on Exeter and other clubs. That shows there are people out there,” Lloyd told the Yorkshire Post.

Nice are continuing to splash the cash following their promotion back to the Pro D2 and have taken the number of new signings ahead of next season to 15 with the arrivals of former France winger Vincent Rattez and Canadian lock Evan Olmstead.

Rattez, who has won eight caps for his country, scored one try in four appearances for Lyon last season and is vastly experienced, with spells at Racing 92, Narbonne, Montpellier and La Rochelle on his CV.

Olmstead is leaving Agen, while another player joining the Nice outfit next season is centre Samuel Bielle-Biarrey, the brother of France superstar Louis.

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Comments

2 Comments
u
unknown 5 days ago

Mafi would be lovely injury cover signing for Quins with Dommers out….

M
Maulering 5 days ago

No thanks

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Comments on RugbyPass

H
Henrik 19 minutes ago
Sione Tuipulotu admits to last man standing 'reality check' ahead of Boks Test

I once had a Korean girlfriend who thought me: If you have nothing to say, keep quiet …. confucian wisdom vs social media world - I prefer the first

2 Go to comments
P
PL 19 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

Cant do it alone.

14 Go to comments
P
PL 21 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

No 2 in the world and climbing is Mediocrity? I think the mindset to be the best is still cranking.

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 27 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Also dawi lake seton awignright and jac Morgan all moving over to English Orem teams 😀

4 Go to comments
u
unknown 29 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Love this I couldn’t believe some of these signings

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 29 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

however how do you want to “expand the game” (as World Rugby verbally intends to do ….) if the best players a Tier 2 or 3 nation has, get picked by Tier 1 nations? …. Rugby will remain a competition between 10-12 nations for generations to come this way …. that’s one thing (and maybe the ONLY thing) football is doing better



...

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 31 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 44 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

49 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 52 minutes ago
Rising star No.10 among seven offseason departures for Highlanders

He is one I think is a really big loss. Can’t say I blame him as he never got much of a shot at 6 with the Landers. Still young enough to expand his opportunities. Canes play Delaney at lock a lot too and I think he has a better shot at International at six as well.

3 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 59 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

I just don't believe he has any value to add in test match rugny other than being a player coach. He had a very below par Super Rugby season. Father Time will expose him - if not already.

31 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

12 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

49 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

58 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



...

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

12 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

58 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
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