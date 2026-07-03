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Nations Championship

There's only one position where England look stronger than Boks – Andy Goode


JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 03: The England team take to the field prior to the England Captain's Run ahead of the 2026 Nations Championship match against South Africa at Ellis Park Stadium on July 03, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Comments
30 Comments

There may be just one position where England look stronger than South Africa on paper but if they can play with the freedom of underdogs, you just never know.

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That isn’t something you associate with Steve Borthwick’s side but let’s hope he has learned from the mistakes of the Six Nations, and the manner of the final game against France, because just kicking and chasing certainly won’t work against the Springboks

Tests don’t come any tougher than a visit to Ellis Park and this is a Boks outfit that has expanded their game, with Tony Brown a growing influence, so England have to commit to a clear style and play with intent.

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I don’t think a single member of England’s forward pack would get in the Springboks line-up and, despite Tommy Freeman’s excellent recent form, I’m not sure you can make a case for any of the outside backs but you’d take Fin Smith over Manie Libbok.

It’s hard to believe this is just the Northampton man’s eighth Test start but he has won the PREM title in two of the last three seasons and been on a British & Irish Lions tour so he has to be given the keys to drive his country forwards now.

Tommy Freeman
Tommy Freeman scored a try ine ach of England’s matches in last year’s Six nations – including a win over eventual champions France (Photo Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Freeman would get into almost every other team in the world but that would be on the wing and I’d have picked him in his more familiar position with Henry Slade, who has been in the form of his life for Exeter, at outside centre.

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Nevertheless, it’s great to see Cadan Murley trusted to continue in the side, despite Quins enduring a torrid campaign, but he’s going to have his work cut out against Cheslin Kolbe.

You have to assume that Freeman has got the nod at centre at least partly because of his size as he and Seb Atkinson won’t be dwarfed by the sizeable centre pairing of Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel.

The Saints flyer’s game is far more about footwork than physicality though and I can’t help but feel that Slade’s experience and left-footed kicking option at altitude would have been a better way to go.

It’s a huge game for Jack van Poortvliet, who starts a Test for just the second time in two years, but I think he’s in because Alex Mitchell picked up an injury and finished the season on the Northampton bench.

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The rest of the team pretty much picks itself and, whilst it’s no surprise at all to see Ollie Chessum at blindside as both another lineout option and extra physicality, it’s the back row where I think the Boks have the biggest advantage.

Tom Curry
Tom Curry of England reacts during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between England and Fiji at Allianz Stadium on November 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan – RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

Tom Curry is a top player but he’s missed a lot of rugby and hasn’t played more than 50 minutes in a game since January 2 and Ben Earl’s footwork before contact is excellent but he’s going to have to do a lot of close-quarter carrying.

I’m sure he’ll make an impact from the bench but I would have started with Henry Pollock to give Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Jasper Wiese something a bit different to think about.

That trio is about as good as we’ve ever seen in terms of a loose forward combination and if they are as dominant as we’ve seen them against better teams than England in the past, then it could be a long afternoon.

The Boks looked pretty slick in their hit out against the Barbarians a couple of weeks ago so it’s probably wishful thinking to be hoping to catch them cold in their first proper outing for eight months but it is better to play them now than when they’ve got a head of steam up.

They might be missing Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager in the engine room but otherwise it’s really only the mercurial Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu who is missing and would walk into this Springbok side and improve it significantly.

Libbok was the name on everyone’s lips a few years ago and he might have another inspired day that reminds everyone exactly what he can do but he is just as likely to put in a performance where a few errors creep in and England have to put him under pressure.

Manie Libbok
Manie Libbok of South Africa looks on during the Autumn Nations Series 2024 match between England and South Africa at Allianz Stadium on November 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

It’ll probably be cagey to begin with but Borthwick has to trust Fin Smith to play what’s in front of him and use the attack-minded players around him to break the line and get South Africa on the back foot.

George Furbank hasn’t played for his country for two years because of injury but his first instinct is to run, which should make a big difference, and Manny Feyi-Waboso has the x-factor to light up any stadium in the world.

England again averaged more kicks in play per game than anyone else in the Six Nations but Damian Willemse will lap up anything that isn’t absolutely on the money and Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse might be diminutive but they’re excellent under the high ball.

So, we need to see some shape and creativity from the men in white in attack, with Lee Blackett given more licence to put his imprint on things, but all of that will be a moot point if England’s discipline is as atrocious as it was in February and March.

Eight yellow cards and a red across five matches was not a good look at all and makes it very hard to win games. If they see men sent to the bin, have a double-figure penalty count and struggle at the breakdown against the Boks, then it’ll be good night.

The South African bomb squad might not have quite the same intimidating feel as it did a couple of years ago but it’s still strong and they’ll probably be licking their lips at Beno Obano and Asher Opoku-Fordjour coming on with their lack of Test experience.

These are the games you need to play in if you’re going to make it to the top level and there’s only one way to get experience. It’s just that the Boks have no fewer than 935 caps among their starting XV and you have to think that will show.

South Africa's Siya Kolisi (L) and Malcolm Marx watch a TMO during the <a href=
Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa at The Allianz Stadium” width=”1024″ height=”577″ /> South Africa’s Siya Kolisi (L) and Malcolm Marx watch a TMO during the Rugby Championship Test match between Argentina and South Africa at The Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, south-west London on October 4, 2025. (Photo by Adrian Dennis / AFP)

I can’t imagine many England fans are expecting a victory but they will be expecting to see desire, attacking intent and something to hang your hat on in terms of a game plan.

Rassie Erasmus described Borthwick this week as “someone who works with numbers and chases trends” and he needs to start showing the world that he’s more than that if he is to remain in the job and take England forwards.

Given that they have only ever beaten the Boks four times on South African soil, and you have to go back 54 years for the only one of those victories that was at Ellis Park, a battling display and close defeat probably constitutes success for England at this point.

Everything’s against them and if they can channel that underdog spirit, then they might just make it interesting but you won’t find many people backing against this Springbok side and I think it’ll be a 15-point victory for Rassie’s men.

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Comments

30 Comments
H
Hard Boiled 6 days ago

Decent article apart from the Fin Smith for Libbok part. Granted Libbok has missed a few kicks which everyone talks about because they are easy to remember but other than that? I mean there is not much you can fault the guy on. His playmaking is potentially the best in the world, out of hand kicking is certainly the best in the world ( the guy has the most ambidextrous feet in WR), he has got wheels, not many break his channel in defence and he can pinpoint his passing like not many else…Yes he has a better game because of the dominant springbok pack but doesn’t every ten play his best when go forward ball? Smith is talented yes but very inexperienced. You’re telling me he would crack the nod ahead of Libbok? Simply no

u
unknown 6 days ago

I hope Mannie reads this before the match. Love Andy but stop disrespecting the bok 10s

A
Ayre123 None 6 days ago

The Boks’ half combo of Libbok & Grant Williams will get close attentions from England, specifically Grant who had some horror shows vs Australia at EP and vs The ABs at Eden Park 😢

u
unknown 6 days ago

England need to get Scott Robinson quickly !

G
Gg 6 days ago

Underestimating Libbok? Wow.

D
Drundy 6 days ago

Freeman is my fifth choice at winger and 4th choice at centre


Why do you mention all these players from england that have lost for 25 years


Why dont we play our good players

F
FC 7 days ago

If Goode believes Smith is better than Libbok, he’s as s**t a pundit as he was a player.

Libbok has beaten the All Blacks by record scores. TWICE. Once in their own backyard. He's won a World Cup.

Smith has won a watered down local competition.

Libbok unproven?

English ego’s on steroids, as always.

T
TF 6 days ago

Yeah Libbok is the best. His work taking Stormers all the way to the top in the URC and of course who could forget his incredible work at Kintetsu Liners - which you’ve obviously been keeping your one eye closely on.

Can’t beat a bit of low IQ arrogance BTL

D
Drundy 6 days ago

You are spot on


Finn smith is slow


South africa have like 5 better ten then him


Libbock is a superstar

M
Maulering 7 days ago

Players you could make an argument for being considered good enough to be in the SA XV: Chessum, Martin, Earl, Mitchell, Feyi-Waboso, Furbank.


that’s it.


Not Fin Smith.

S
SF 6 days ago

Considered yes, but can’t think of any of those replacing Siya, Nortje, Wiese, Williams, Kolbe, or Willemse. I rate Fin Smith (not over Mannie though), and think he has the temperament to play at this level. I hope he does well.

T
Thom13 6 days ago

I think that the only english player who could really be lined-up for SA is Jack Willis. Other than him, I can see none. And since he plays for Toulouse, he’s never going to be in the conversation…

M
Martin 7 days ago

What? You mean you'd go with Fin Smith, when you have a Manie Libbok?! 😳


I can't think of a part of play where Smith is better than Libbok, even in kicking numbers Manie is slightly ahead, and he’s pretty average at that.

B
Bazzallina 7 days ago

He is a better tackler but don’t think Marnie has been selected for that part of his game and neither Fin really it’s just a bonus

G
GrahamVF 7 days ago

Fin Smith hasn’t orchestrated a quarter final WC win against France.

M
Maulering 7 days ago

Don’t worry Martin. Anyone who actually watches rugby knows Libbok is streets ahead of Fin. But Fin is the new England 10 so obviously the hype machine needs to get moving. Doesn’t matter that he is clearly a very average 10 at this stage of his career.

T
Tom 7 days ago

He's basing this on Fin’s performances for Northampton. He's yet to replicate that consistently at test level. I'm all for giving Fin a good run of games, he's the best option we have but the jury is still out.

T
Tom 7 days ago

Both 10s are unproven at test level with many unconvincing performances. I don't think you can convincingly claim Fin is a better international 10 than Mannie yet.

F
FC 7 days ago

Libbok unproven at yest level? Did you start watching rugby yesterday?

Stop talking out of your ear.

M
Maulering 7 days ago

Nonsense. I mean, agreed you can’t claim Fin is better. Nonsense that Libbok is unproven.

f
fl 7 days ago

Libbok is 28 with 28 caps. He started a RWC QF and SF almost 3 years ago. There's no real excuse for still being ‘unproven’ at test level.

B
BM 7 days ago

Libbok's floor and ceiling are lower and higher than smith’s.

Focusing on the floor is a bit of coping I'd reckon.

M
Mark 7 days ago

Good article Andy.

Agree on many points.

Freeman is a wing, and 13 is the most defensively exposed channel on the pitch, plus his distribution is not of high quality.

Agree re Curry, his best rugby’s behind him, and Chessum plays his best rugby at lock.

A
AD 7 days ago

Excellent article. Sums it up well! Thanks!

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👍

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It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

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Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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That's never held you back!

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

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Beggars can’t be choosers.

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