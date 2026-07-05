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Nations Championship

World Rankings record equalled as Scotland overtake oldest rival

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA - JULY 04: Gregor Hiddleston and Alex Samuel of Scotland celebrate victory at full-time following the 2026 Nations Championship match between Argentina and Scotland at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Cordoba, Argentina. (Photo by Marcos Brindicci - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
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18 Comments

Amid the flurry of points and tries on the opening weekend of The Nations Championship and the World Rugby Nations Cup, there will be several changes to the World Rugby Men’s Rankings, with 11 of the 24 teams in action seeing their position altered, once they are officially updated at noon on Monday.

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Most significantly, Scotland will move up a couple of places to equal their all-time high of fifth after beating Argentina 47-38 at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.

In a helter-skelter match typical of the weekend, where an average of 69 points were scored per match across both competitions, Scotland registered their highest-ever score against the Pumas in Argentina.

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It not only gives them a winning start to the Nations Championship but also an improved rankings score of 84.11, which will be enough for them to replace the Pumas in the top five and leapfrog England in the process, even though their rivals south of the border don’t lose any points for their 45-21 defeat to the Springboks.

The last time Scotland had occupied fifth place was during Rugby World Cup 2023.

Gap narrows at the top

While no other team in the top 10 has managed to make any ground, South Africa’s advantage over New Zealand at the top of the rankings will be cut to 2.90 points by virtue of the All Blacks‘ nail-biting 34-32 win over a weakened France.

The win in Christchurch will boost the All Blacks score to 91.04 points, with South Africa, who won’t receive any reward for beating England, static on 93.94 points.

Ireland, who edged Australia 33-31, remain in third, one ahead of France, while the Wallabies will also be unchanged in eighth.

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Wales will fall short of breaking back into the top 10 despite their 39-24 win over Fiji and Italy’s 27-10 loss to Japan.

USA, Samoa and Canada will join Scotland in improving their ranking by a couple of places, while Chile are set to move up one as a result of their 48-31 win over Romania.

After just about getting the better of Portugal, 30-29, the US Eagles will climb to 14th – their best position since the start of RWC 2019.

Having fallen to their lowest-ever rankings, Samoa and Canada are now on their way back up.

Samoa will go from 20th to 18th, thanks to a 66-19 win over first time Men’s Rugby World Cup qualifiers Hong Kong China, while Canada’s 42-42 draw against Spain – the highest-scoring draw in Test rugby – will be enough to lift them up from 25th to 23rd.

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Spain are the biggest fallers, sinking three places to 20th, the Pumas will be down two, while Portugal, Uruguay, Hong Kong China and Zimbabwe each lose a place after starting the Nations Cup on the wrong foot.

Updated World Rugby Men’s Rankings Top 25

1. South Africa – 93.94 (-)
2. New Zealand – 91.04 (-)
3. Ireland – 89.32 (-)
4. France – 86.75 (-)
5. Scotland – 84.71 (+2)
6. England – 83.91 (-)
7. Argentina – 83.77 (-2)
8. Australia – 81.28 (-)
9. Fiji – 79.53 (-)
10. Italy – 77.31 (-)
11. Wales – 76.68 (-)
12. Japan – 76.42 (-)
13. Georgia – 72.67 (-)
14. USA – 69.40 (+2)
15. Portugal – 68.51 (-1)
16. Uruguay – 68.46 (-1)
17. Chile – 67.31 (+1)
18. Samoa – 66.91 (+2)
19. Tonga – 66.88 (-)
20. Spain – 66.64 (-3)
21. Belgium – 61.02 (-)
22. Romania – 60.08 (-)
23. Canada – 59.63 (+2)
24. Hong Kong China – 59.14 (-1)
25. Zimbabwe – 58.59 (-1)

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Comments

18 Comments
F
Flankly 4 days ago

It makes sense for your ranking to improve when you beat a team ranked much higher than you. It makes no sense for your ranking to improve when you beat a team ranked much lower than you.


Djokovic would beat me at tennis but it would be meaningless in relation to his world ranking.


The problem for the team ranked #1 is that there are no teams above you to beat, and thereby increase your ranking score. The only way to do it is to beat teams ranked slightly below you. It helps to beat them by more than 15 points, but it no longer helps to beat them away from home.

u
unknown 4 days ago

The rankings will be relevant at the end of this this competition !

A
AB 4 days ago

As per the rankings on the World Rugby website, these rankings are close but not 100% correct. Example - NZ have 90.74 and not 91.04 as shown here.

u
unknown 5 days ago

OMG no wonder most people get annoyed with us bok fans… Guys please dont be hung up by points, only concern yourselves with ranking/position long term (or during year of WC draws).


If that doesn’t help, there will be 6+ opportunities/games to earn points this year. That is, during greatest rivalry, when its 4x 1st vs 2nd, and Ireland + France in November (plus finals week). But, spoiler alert, if we win all of those (which is crazy & incredibly vain) we’ll still be in the EXACT SAME POSITION as we are now. So chill out!

F
FC 5 days ago

OMG? Are you a 12 year old girl??

M
MS 5 days ago

Thankfully these very flawed rankings, thought up by WR to attempt to temper the game and punish top teams sothat participation medalist could also be acknowledged, isn't taken serious by anyone. On behalf of the Boks could you please remove us from consideration for rankings? NB. We will still play any team anywhere.

P
Paul Ennis 5 days ago

I think fans are getting a little hung up on the actual points received for a win.


The only thing that really matters is where your team sits in the rankings and the points are merely a way to reflect that over a 4 to 6 year cycle.


If SA fans are feeling sorry for themselves… spare a thought for the Red Roses. At 98.07 ranking points they cannot pick up any ranking points against any country in the world when they play at home. And only 2 fixtures away offer an opportunity.


Is that fair… of course it is! There has to be some sort of jeopardy in sport!!

u
unknown 5 days ago

Valid point. Dont forget that the home advantage weighting has now been removed.

W
WM 5 days ago

These rankings are made by idiots. If the team in 1st place faces the team in 100th place and wins they should score points even if it's 0.001 points

u
unknown 5 days ago

That is literally pointless [almost]

J
J Marc 5 days ago

For the last six nations ,just an example, if games had been played in a différent order, with exactly the same scores, the ranking should be différent too…

G
GP 5 days ago

Hi world Rugby, no one in South Africa and New Zealand cannot believe world rankings , everyone is saying how can a team like the Springboks virtually win all their matches and get no points at all not even 0.1 of a point what must the Springboks do to get points. Springboks and All Blacks are winning teams both of them hate to lose, looks like Northern teams always get points and they are teams that lose half their matches , so you want the Springboks to lose to get points, Springboks and All Blacks are not losers they are winners

D
Dogtrix 5 days ago

Dogtrix

I agree with PB regarding the flawed ranking system. The Bokke should've at least moved up 1 or 2 points!

P
PB 5 days ago

Just again reinforces the flaws in the ranking system. Boks flay England but get 0 traction on the rankings. AB’s scrape a win vs a French B team and gain 2 points!


Luckily the Boks don’t focus too much on rankings till the draw is imminent.

P
Paul Ennis 5 days ago

There is no rankings system in the world that can be justified week by week. It is a measure of performance over time. Sometimes a team should be a place or 2 higher based on recent performances but they rightly suffer due to inconsistency.


A factor of any rankings system will be that the closer a team gets to 100%, it gets progressively harder to pick up points. And one off defeats hit much harder.


But, even taking all that into consideration… NZ did not pick up 2 points… it was less than 1 (.7 I think) and they were playing the 6N Champions. SA, the RC Champions, were playing a team that finished 5th in the 6N and lost their last 4 games on the trot (including Italy).


The WR Rankings are not always perfect, but this particular example makes it look like a good system.

B
BM 5 days ago

Please let this be some sort of joke.

P
PB 5 days ago

Scotlands upwards trajectory continues.

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
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👍

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

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Henrik 1 hour ago
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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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That's never held you back!

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
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I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

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Hammer Head 2 hours ago
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Beggars can’t be choosers.

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