444 points in six games: Nations Cup off to a thrilling start

Nothing separated Canada and Spain at the end of an 84-point World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 thriller in Edmonton, as Takoda McMullin secured a 42-all draw with a clutch conversion in the final play of the Test.
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Alberto Carmona helped Spain get off a dream start with a try in the third minute, but it wasn’t the start of a point-scoring avalanche for the visitors. Instead, neither side led by anything more than seven points throughout the 84-minute battle.
Antonio Ray Suarez and Estanislao Bay added to Spain’s score with a try each during the opening 40, but Canada hit back with three five-pointers of their own. Mason Flesch, Jason Higgins and Tyler Ardron all got on the scoresheet at Clake Stadium.
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Spanish fans may have thought the match was won after replacement Kerman Aurrekoetxea touched down for go-ahead points with less than two minutes left. But there was still plenty of fight left in this Canadian side.
Kyle Tremblay made it a two-point game with the clock in the red, scoring the 12th try of the match with an 82nd minute effort. Up stepped replacement McMullin, who added the extras to again draw the two teams level, with both sides avoiding defeat to start the Nations Cup.
In the earlier matches, Georgia claimed the first-ever Nations Cup victory, getting the better of Uruguay 41-34 in Montevideo. Four Georgian players recorded tries, and a penalty try was also awarded, but the accurate goal-kicking boot of Luka Matkava was especially important.
Matkava, who had scored the European side’s first try of the contest at Estadio Charrua, went four from four with conversion attempts. The fly-half also added six points Georgia’s score with accurate penalty attempts, which proved crucial in the end.
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Samoa have run away with a statement result to kick off their campaign, beating Rugby World Cup-debutants to be Hong Kong China 66-19. Tuna Tuitama started the try-scoring blitz in the first minute, with former Moana Pasifika captain Miracle Faiilagi among the point-scorers as well.
Aki Seiuli, Warren Solomona, Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia, Iakopo Petelo-Mapu, Connor Tupai and Elisapeta Alofipo also made their mark at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile. Manu Samoa will look to make it two from two when they face Romania next weekend.
Romania are searching for their first win in the Nations Cup, having fallen to Chile at the Santiago venue on Saturday. Raimundo Martinez and Diego Escobar both completed doubles, as the hosts ran away with the result in the final quarter of the match.
Gabriel Rupanu had just converted a Marius Simioneescu try, making it a three-point ball game with 21 minutes left. But Romania didn’t score any more points, while Chile added another two tries to their tally in the dying stages.
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Tonga have made a winning start to the new World Rugby competition, scoring two tries in the last 11 minutes as they defeated Zimbabwe 36-26 in Denver, the USA. Highlanders-bound fly-half Patrick Pellegrini helped Tonga take a 19-5 lead into the sheds, slotting two conversions.
But Zimbabwe fought their way back in the second term, with three different try-scorers making an impact in a nine-minute span. Tino Mavesere, Godfrey Muzanargwo and Edward Sigauke all contributed to the rallying effort, with Zimbabwe actually taking a 24-19 led with 15 left.
But Sam Moli and Sione Tuipolotu registered their first tries of the campaign, with Tonga fighting their way back into the lead. Tonga face another tough test next weekend in Edmonton, set to take on Spain at Clarke Stadium.
The USA were another triumphant side out of the opening round, with Chris Hilsenbeck staying composed under pressure when it really mattered. Hilsenbeck converted a long-range penalty attempt in the 78th minute, as the Eagles took a 30-29 lead into the final minute.
Manuel Cardoso Pinto stole the show with a four-try haul for Portugal, and it was almost enough to see Os Lobos home. But the Eagles fought till the very end, and were good enough to hold on after the Hilsenbeck penalty.
“It’s just awesome. This crowd out here on the fourth of July wearing the red, white and blue, man, incredible,” USA captain Jason Damm said post-game.
“The boys put in a lot of fight and that’s all we could ask. It’s a great way to start this Nations Cup campaign.
“Portugal is a great side and they definitely showed us some stuff we have to work on and we’re going to keep building,” he added.
“I think we showed our foundation tonight and we can use that foundation, just keep building and growing to that World Cup.”
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Man this kid Solomona from Samoa is exciting!
This whole second tier comp has great potential JW didn’t catch all of it but saw enough of all the games to feel can really give meaningful comp to lots of nations feeling bit scared for Hong Kong at next years World Cup