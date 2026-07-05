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World Rugby Nations Cup

444 points in six games: Nations Cup off to a thrilling start


Diego Escobar of Chile runs with ball during a World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 match between Chile and Romania on July 4, 2026 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)
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Nothing separated Canada and Spain at the end of an 84-point World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 thriller in Edmonton, as Takoda McMullin secured a 42-all draw with a clutch conversion in the final play of the Test.

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Alberto Carmona helped Spain get off a dream start with a try in the third minute, but it wasn’t the start of a point-scoring avalanche for the visitors. Instead, neither side led by anything more than seven points throughout the 84-minute battle.

Antonio Ray Suarez and Estanislao Bay added to Spain’s score with a try each during the opening 40, but Canada hit back with three five-pointers of their own. Mason Flesch, Jason Higgins and Tyler Ardron all got on the scoresheet at Clake Stadium.

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Spanish fans may have thought the match was won after replacement Kerman Aurrekoetxea touched down for go-ahead points with less than two minutes left. But there was still plenty of fight left in this Canadian side.

Kyle Tremblay made it a two-point game with the clock in the red, scoring the 12th try of the match with an 82nd minute effort. Up stepped replacement McMullin, who added the extras to again draw the two teams level, with both sides avoiding defeat to start the Nations Cup.

In the earlier matches, Georgia claimed the first-ever Nations Cup victory, getting the better of Uruguay 41-34 in Montevideo. Four Georgian players recorded tries, and a penalty try was also awarded, but the accurate goal-kicking boot of Luka Matkava was especially important.

Matkava, who had scored the European side’s first try of the contest at Estadio Charrua, went four from four with conversion attempts. The fly-half also added six points Georgia’s score with accurate penalty attempts, which proved crucial in the end.

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Samoa have run away with a statement result to kick off their campaign, beating Rugby World Cup-debutants to be Hong Kong China 66-19. Tuna Tuitama started the try-scoring blitz in the first minute, with former Moana Pasifika captain Miracle Faiilagi among the point-scorers as well.

Aki Seiuli, Warren Solomona, Manaaki Boyle-Tiatia, Iakopo Petelo-Mapu, Connor Tupai and Elisapeta Alofipo also made their mark at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile. Manu Samoa will look to make it two from two when they face Romania next weekend.

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Romania are searching for their first win in the Nations Cup, having fallen to Chile at the Santiago venue on Saturday. Raimundo Martinez and Diego Escobar both completed doubles, as the hosts ran away with the result in the final quarter of the match.

Gabriel Rupanu had just converted a Marius Simioneescu try, making it a three-point ball game with 21 minutes left. But Romania didn’t score any more points, while Chile added another two tries to their tally in the dying stages.

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Tonga have made a winning start to the new World Rugby competition, scoring two tries in the last 11 minutes as they defeated Zimbabwe 36-26 in Denver, the USA. Highlanders-bound fly-half Patrick Pellegrini helped Tonga take a 19-5 lead into the sheds, slotting two conversions.

But Zimbabwe fought their way back in the second term, with three different try-scorers making an impact in a nine-minute span. Tino Mavesere, Godfrey Muzanargwo and Edward Sigauke all contributed to the rallying effort, with Zimbabwe actually taking a 24-19 led with 15 left.

But Sam Moli and Sione Tuipolotu registered their first tries of the campaign, with Tonga fighting their way back into the lead. Tonga face another tough test next weekend in Edmonton, set to take on Spain at Clarke Stadium.

The USA were another triumphant side out of the opening round, with Chris Hilsenbeck staying composed under pressure when it really mattered. Hilsenbeck converted a long-range penalty attempt in the 78th minute, as the Eagles took a 30-29 lead into the final minute.

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Manuel Cardoso Pinto stole the show with a four-try haul for Portugal, and it was almost enough to see Os Lobos home. But the Eagles fought till the very end, and were good enough to hold on after the Hilsenbeck penalty.

“It’s just awesome. This crowd out here on the fourth of July wearing the red, white and blue, man, incredible,” USA captain Jason Damm said post-game.

“The boys put in a lot of fight and that’s all we could ask. It’s a great way to start this Nations Cup campaign.

Portugal is a great side and they definitely showed us some stuff we have to work on and we’re going to keep building,” he added.

“I think we showed our foundation tonight and we can use that foundation, just keep building and growing to that World Cup.”

World Rugby Nations Cup 2026 round one results

Uruguay 34-41 Canada

Samoa 66-19 Hong Kong China

Chile 48-31 Romania

Tonga 36-26 Zimbabwe

USA 30-29 Portugal

Canada 42-42 Spain

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Comments

2 Comments
J
JW 5 days ago

Man this kid Solomona from Samoa is exciting!

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

This whole second tier comp has great potential JW didn’t catch all of it but saw enough of all the games to feel can really give meaningful comp to lots of nations feeling bit scared for Hong Kong at next years World Cup

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Comments on RugbyPass

H
Henrik 15 minutes ago
Sione Tuipulotu admits to last man standing 'reality check' ahead of Boks Test

I once had a Korean girlfriend who thought me: If you have nothing to say, keep quiet …. confucian wisdom vs social media world - I prefer the first

2 Go to comments
P
PL 16 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

Cant do it alone.

14 Go to comments
P
PL 18 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

No 2 in the world and climbing is Mediocrity? I think the mindset to be the best is still cranking.

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 24 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Also dawi lake seton awignright and jac Morgan all moving over to English Orem teams 😀

4 Go to comments
u
unknown 25 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Love this I couldn’t believe some of these signings

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 25 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

however how do you want to “expand the game” (as World Rugby verbally intends to do ….) if the best players a Tier 2 or 3 nation has, get picked by Tier 1 nations? …. Rugby will remain a competition between 10-12 nations for generations to come this way …. that’s one thing (and maybe the ONLY thing) football is doing better



...

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 28 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 40 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

49 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 49 minutes ago
Rising star No.10 among seven offseason departures for Highlanders

He is one I think is a really big loss. Can’t say I blame him as he never got much of a shot at 6 with the Landers. Still young enough to expand his opportunities. Canes play Delaney at lock a lot too and I think he has a better shot at International at six as well.

3 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 55 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

I just don't believe he has any value to add in test match rugny other than being a player coach. He had a very below par Super Rugby season. Father Time will expose him - if not already.

31 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

12 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

49 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

58 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



...

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

12 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

58 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
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