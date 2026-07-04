Northern | US
73 - 22
FT
U20
45 - 15
FT
U20
38 - 40
FT
U20
43 - 32
FT
U20
52 - 33
FT
U20
34 - 29
FT
U20
56 - 3
FT
U20
26 - 29
FT
U20
Tomorrow
00:10
Tomorrow
02:40
Tomorrow
05:10
Tomorrow
08:10
Tomorrow
10:40
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:10
Tomorrow
16:45
Tomorrow
17:00
Tomorrow
18:30
Tomorrow
20:00
Sunday
09:00
U20
Sunday
09:00
U20
Sunday
11:30
U20
Sunday
11:30
U20
Monday
09:00
U20
Monday
09:00
U20
Monday
11:30
U20
Monday
11:30
U20
Nations Championship

Joe Schmidt’s assessment of Wallabies fly-halves after Ireland heartbreak

Finn Morton Finn Morton
reporting from Sydney

Carter Gordon of the Wallabies watches on a scrum packs during the Nations Championship match between Australia Wallabies and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe Photography/Getty Images)
Comments
4 Comments

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has praised the performances of fly-halves Carter Gordon and Ben Donaldson against Ireland, highlighting the duo’s influence and game-driving ability despite the heartbreaking 33-31 Nations Championship defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon hadn’t started a Wallabies Test on Australian soil in almost three years, but the playmaker got the chance to wear the No. 10 jersey against the world’s third-ranked side. The 25-year-old put in a 57-minute shift before coming off the field due to cramp.

That change saw Donaldson enter the international arena for the first time since the final Lions Series fixture on August 2 last year. The Wallabies had several playmakers get a run last season, but it was Gordon and ‘Dono’ who got first crack in 2026.

VIDEO

Donaldson had a chance to snatch the win with a difficult penalty attempt in the final play, but that shot at the sticks was pushed wide right. But as Schmidt highlighted post-game, there were other factors that can be looked at as reasons for the loss.

Instead, the coach highlighted the efforts of both Gordon and Donaldson, who stepped up on both sides of the ball. Gordon played well in a new-look halves pairing with Ryan Lonergan before Donaldson combined with Tate McDermott for most of the second half.

“I thought Carter, he split them up the middle. He’s a good running threat. He ran the game, he drove the players around I thought really well. He runs a lot of the play that we create and I thought he did a really good job of it,” Schmidt told reporters.

“I felt for Ben Donaldson, in the second half we didn’t have the ball to play with. We were often defending for long periods and he didn’t get the opportunity to quite open the game up in the same way, but I thought there were a couple of times he did it really well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We created space and lost the ball there at one stage when we were five points up where you’d love to get those moments back but [Donaldson has] done a good job in setting the play up for that to happen. I felt he kicked nice and long for a couple of touch finders, when we won those scrum penalties for example, so they were certainly positive parts of it.

“He had to make a tackle in behind the line and it was either he had to make the tackle or they score and he delivered that, Dono, as well. They are things that might get overlooked when you’re looking at a couple of kicks at the end of the game.

“It’s a position that we’re really trying to build.”

Related

Wallabies player ratings vs Ireland | Nations Championship 2026

The Wallabies have fallen agonisingly short of a Nations Championship win against Ireland, losing 31-33 in Sydney.

Read Now

Ireland have now won six straight against the Wallabies, with the men in gold last tasting victory back in 2018. The Irish have claimed two Six Nations titles in the years since, and recorded a statement 46-19 triumph over the Wallabies in Dublin last November.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Wallabies showed clear signs of improvement on Saturday, giving a record rugby crowd at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium plenty to cheer about. Dylan Pietsch and Jock Campbell touched down for an early try each, as the Wallabies built up a first half lead.

Josh Canham and Ryan Lonergan also got on the scoresheet, before a last-gasp Jamison Gibson-Park five-pointer made it a one-score game at the break. The Wallabies led until the final three minutes when Sam Prendergast kicked the visitors ahead.

“It was a lot better to how we finished the year,” Wallabies captain Harry Wilson said.

“Obviously we’ll judge ourselves on the result but there was plenty of good tonight and the game was there for us tonight and we’re going to try and take a bit of that positive momentum into next week.

“We know what sort of team France are we’re definitely to have to shape up again.”

Recommended

'Weird to see': Quade Cooper breaks down Jalibert and France's tactics that stunned All Blacks early

Watch: Super Rugby duo score twice as Manu Samoa put 66 on Hong Kong China

Peter Lakai on All Blacks' 'soft' defensive moments against France

Argentina player ratings vs Scotland | Nations Championship 2026

OPINION

Nations Championship

Watch Hemispheres collide as North faces South in the brand new Nations Championship. Live matches, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV here

Stream Nations Championship 2026 LIVE

Hemispheres collide in the new Nations Championship. Stream live, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV.

Watch on RPTV
Starts 4th July 2026 - USA only.
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

5
2

The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

4
3

Andy Farrell responds to Eddie Jones prediction for Japan’s clash with Ireland

7
4

Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

49
5

England keep faith in XV with only two changes, but 3 debutants wait on bench

17
6

'Birthplace of Welsh Rugby' threatened with closure

4
7

'I think he's probably the most underrated player in world rugby': Victor Matfield

11
8

England forced into two squad changes as fallout from Bok loss continues

3

Comments

4 Comments
O
Olly 4 days ago

10s are fine..bench 9 is the issue. Wallabies is the only team in the world that would pick a 9 with such a weak passing game particularly with a backline with so many running threats. Wallabies ability to attack the wide channels was excellent and very dominant…then the 9 goes off and the ball gets stuck narrow and in the teeth of the defensive system of the opposition. Wallabies will continue to be beaten until the focus stays with strong passing 9s to allow the 10 and forward pods to stand wider, stretching the defensive system of the opposition… a running 9 is great, but they must have a strong pass still.

u
unknown 4 days ago

I wouldn’t stake my life on Donaldson , Campbell or Gordon’s defense Joe .

O
Olly 4 days ago

Carter Gordon’s defense is excellent…Campbell is questionable…Jorgensen is weak as we just saw on the weekend. His positioning is terrible.

P
Penik 5 days ago

The first five eight from the last game, he needs more game time. He was playing really well and kind of Larkam styles of footy. I Hope for more game time this coming week.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

It's 'make or bench' for Ireland's new-look half-backs against Japan

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley have been starved of international starts and must seize their chance to show Andy Farrell they are viable options.

4
LONG READ

'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

The thrilling opening round of Nations Championship fare proved big men making hard yards remains a vital part of an ever-evolving sport.

14
LONG READ

Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

The stand-in England skipper has been a magnificent servant to his country but knows he can't repeat missed tackle error too frequently

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Henrik 21 minutes ago
Sione Tuipulotu admits to last man standing 'reality check' ahead of Boks Test

I once had a Korean girlfriend who thought me: If you have nothing to say, keep quiet …. confucian wisdom vs social media world - I prefer the first

2 Go to comments
P
PL 22 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

Cant do it alone.

14 Go to comments
P
PL 24 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

No 2 in the world and climbing is Mediocrity? I think the mindset to be the best is still cranking.

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 30 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Also dawi lake seton awignright and jac Morgan all moving over to English Orem teams 😀

4 Go to comments
u
unknown 31 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Love this I couldn’t believe some of these signings

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 31 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

however how do you want to “expand the game” (as World Rugby verbally intends to do ….) if the best players a Tier 2 or 3 nation has, get picked by Tier 1 nations? …. Rugby will remain a competition between 10-12 nations for generations to come this way …. that’s one thing (and maybe the ONLY thing) football is doing better



...

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 33 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 46 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

49 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 54 minutes ago
Rising star No.10 among seven offseason departures for Highlanders

He is one I think is a really big loss. Can’t say I blame him as he never got much of a shot at 6 with the Landers. Still young enough to expand his opportunities. Canes play Delaney at lock a lot too and I think he has a better shot at International at six as well.

3 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

I just don't believe he has any value to add in test match rugny other than being a player coach. He had a very below par Super Rugby season. Father Time will expose him - if not already.

31 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

12 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

49 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

58 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



...

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

12 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

58 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close