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Nations Championship

Argentina player ratings vs Scotland | Nations Championship 2026

CORDOBA, ARGENTINA - JULY 04: Julian Montoya of Argentina reacts as Jack Dempsey of Scotland celebrates his teams second try scored by Pierre Schoeman of Scotland (obscured) during the 2026 Nations Championship match between Argentina and Scotland at Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Cordoba, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
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10 Comments

Argentina player ratings: Los Pumas started with menace, power and invention at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, only to lose their grip as Scotland gradually wrestled control.

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Argentina led early through Joaquin Oviedo and briefly reignited hopes with a stunning Rodrigo Isgro score after the break, but periods of zombie, disinterested rugby and a creaking scrum eventually proved fatal.

Scotland took advantage and although Los Pumas finished strongly, the comeback came way too late.

15. Santiago Carreras – 7
The Bath playmaker was at the heart of most things good in attack. His kicking game repeatedly caused Scotland problems, including a gorgeous grubber that bounced perfectly for Isgro’s sensational second-half score. Produced some lovely touches from hand and boot all evening. Too many missed tackles dents an otherwise influential display.

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14. Rodrigo Isgro – 7
Tested relentlessly under the high ball and largely handled that responsibility well. His try two minutes into the second half was pure quality. Read the grubber perfectly before brushing aside both Kyle Steyn and Kyle Rowe to score. A constant source of energy and one of Argentina’s brightest performers.

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
4.3
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Avg. Points Scored
5.2
9
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13. Lucio Cinti – 8
Looked vulnerable at times when Scotland shifted the ball wide in the first half but grew into the contest nicely. Beat five Scottish defenders, comfortably the most of any Puma on the night, and eventually got the reward his efforts deserved with a superb solo try late on.

12. Faustino Sanchez Valarolo – 5
Worked diligently and put in a hefty defensive shift. Like Cinti, he found life uncomfortable at times when Scotland attacked the edges and stretched Argentina laterally. Plenty of tackles but limited impact with ball in hand.

11. Mateo Carreras – 5.5
The Bayonne flyer remains blessed with explosive pace and power despite his relatively small frame. Smashed through a defender early and threatened periodically, but the errors arrived at precisely the wrong moments. Knocked on after one promising break and never quite found his rhythm.

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10. Tomas Albornoz – 5
The Toulon man was probing and pulling at the Scottish defence from the outset. Mixed his game intelligently and landed an excellent clearance kick midway through the second half. However, he was trucked over by Tuipulotu before missing the follow-up tackle on Hutchinson for Scotland’s third try and later bit in defensively as Scotland exposed Argentina again. A mixed evening.

9. Gonzalo Garcia – 6
Very slick from the base in the opening exchanges and helped inject tempo into Argentina’s attack. Involved as Los Pumas started sharply and generally looked composed before his afternoon was interrupted by injury.

1. Mayco Vivas – 5
Part of a front row that was dominated Scotland in the opening scrums. Unfortunately, the picture changed dramatically as the contest unfolded and Scotland began to gain the upper hand. Deserves both credit and criticism accordingly.

2. Julian Montoya – 6
A strangely quiet game from the veteran captain considering how desperately Argentina needed leadership when momentum swung away from them. Didn’t make much attacking impact but salvages his rating thanks to a colossal defensive effort that included an astonishing 21 tackles.

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3. Pedro Delgado – 5
The Harlequins tighthead carried with real venom, using all 135kg of his frame to truck into Scottish defenders with considerable savagery. Like Vivas, he enjoyed early scrum success before finding life much tougher when Pierre Schoeman started applying serious pressure.

4. Guido Petti – 6
Busy in the opening quarter and repeatedly around the ball. Never completely dominated proceedings but added plenty of industry and worked hard in a pack that experienced significant momentum swings. Sadly faded.

5. Matias Alemanno – 5
The veteran lock got through his work but struggled physically at times. Despite his considerable frame, he couldn’t stop a charging Schoeman for Scotland’s second try. Replaced after 54 minutes having contributed without particularly imposing himself.

6. Pablo Matera – 4.5
A rare off-day from one of Argentina’s most reliable warriors. Aside from somehow stuffing a Scottish maul in the first half, the abrasive edge normally associated with Matera was largely absent. Looked battered by the time he departed after 69 minutes. One of his worst even efforts for Los Pumas.

7. Santiago Grondona – 6.5
Produced one of Argentina’s early highlights with a sharp break through the Scottish line, only for the move to fizzle out shortly afterwards. Like much of Argentina’s performance, there were flashes of promise mixed with periods where he drifted out of the contest. Good in fits and starts.

8. Joaquin Oviedo – 7
The uncompromising No.8 set the tone early. Powered through the middle of a maul on the Scottish line for Argentina’s opening try and carried with the aggression that has become his trademark. Consistently gave Scotland something to think about.

Replacements – 7
The bench actually supplied several of Argentina’s more positive moments. Tomas Rapetti squeezed over for a crucial try after sustained pressure and Agustin Moyano grabbed another late score. Matias Moroni was desperately unlucky to be held up over the line moments before Rapetti crossed. Joaquin Moro’s yellow card proved hugely damaging as Scotland scored from the ensuing maul and effectively killed the contest. Boris Wenger, Ignacio Ruiz, Franco Molina and Bautista Delguy all added energy without radically changing the outcome, but the replacements generally offered more punch than several starters.

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Comments

10 Comments
S
SB 3 days ago

Albornoz was very good at other things in the game.

T
Two Cents 3 days ago

Los Pumas are really missing Gonzalez, Kremer and Chocobares. Those three guys are genuine match winners and were immense for Argentina last Autumn.


It may have been a very different sort of game if they'd not been out injured. But you have to play with the hand you're dealt and Scotland turned up while the hosts simply never really got out of the blocks.

J
JD 3 days ago

Add Piccardo to that list as well.

C
Conrad 5 days ago

Massive fan of Tommy boy Albornoz, but I don't understand how he goes to the top 14 and his defensive game gets worse?


Scotland looked good but the pumas still have a habit of drifting out of games.

J
JD Kiwi 6 days ago

Argentina are great on their day but boy do they need some consistency. Can anyone please explain them to me?

J
JD 3 days ago

https://youtu.be/QJHUbtR0yI8?si=l-IUmW-0jkbptjDF


Well said in my opinion.

H
Henrik 6 days ago

Argentina is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get ….. usually you can tell by the amount of tears shed when the anthem is played - if there’s less than a gallon, you get Forrest Gump

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