Northern | US
73 - 22
FT
U20
45 - 15
FT
U20
38 - 40
FT
U20
43 - 32
FT
U20
52 - 33
FT
U20
34 - 29
FT
U20
56 - 3
FT
U20
26 - 29
FT
U20
Tomorrow
00:10
Tomorrow
02:40
Tomorrow
05:10
Tomorrow
08:10
Tomorrow
10:40
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:10
Tomorrow
16:45
Tomorrow
17:00
Tomorrow
18:30
Tomorrow
20:00
Sunday
09:00
U20
Sunday
09:00
U20
Sunday
11:30
U20
Sunday
11:30
U20
Monday
09:00
U20
Monday
09:00
U20
Monday
11:30
U20
Monday
11:30
U20
Nations Championship

'Weird to see': Quade Cooper breaks down Jalibert and France's tactics that stunned All Blacks early


Matthieu Jalibert of France runs with the ball during the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at One New Zealand Stadium, on July 04, 2026 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
Comments
10 Comments

The All Blacks were left shocked early in Christchurch as some slick playmaking by flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert created two line breaks in the first passage of phase play, including the opening try to wing Damian Penaud in under three minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

France’s fast start seemed to find the flaw in New Zealand’s defensive system all too easily, with Penaud running into a wide open gap following a double pump by Jalibert.

Ex-Wallaby flyhalf Quade Cooper spotted the style difference immediately and broke down what was so effective for France in the opening stages, which offered a “weird” look for the All Blacks.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“Just seeing the French system that they’re playing with is that they’ve got eight forwards stuck in the middle of the field, playing really flat,” Cooper told Sky Sport NZ.

“I think when you’re used to seeing pods, especially in Super Rugby, some of the teams are playing a four-two [system].

“When you’re seeing this system of eight flat forwards across the field, and a whole back line swing. I think it caught them out very early, and it would be very weird to see that.”

France during phase play. (Image/Stan Sport)
ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper was impressed with the play of France’s No.10 who created a number of opportunities in the first half of the unique attacking system they sprung on New Zealand.

Penaud had three line breaks and Jalibert had two in the opening stages were France were able to build a 10-5 lead with a one-man advantage after Love’s yellow card.

Jalibert also tried to kick in behind a number of times inside the All Blacks’ 22 but came up empty handed without key kick chase weapons like Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the field.

“Jelibert has been able to just sit at the back and [Maxime] Lucu, who’s been able to pick them apart by having eight forwards to choose from,” he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s choosing hitting the fourth, sometimes hitting the fifth guy, which is cutting out the All Blacks defence.

“As I said, when you’re out there and you’re used to looking at pods and all of a sudden you’ve got a flat line of eight forwards and then a back line all swinging to the outside, it’s creating numbers and creating headaches for the All Blacks.”

Ex-All Black prop Angus Ta’avao agreed with Cooper’s assessment and said that it had created indecision in the defensive line with too much ball watching.

“Defensively, they’ll be talking about that system and making sure all eyes are up,” Ta’avao said of the All Blacks’ half-time message.

“I think the All Blacks were caught a little bit of ball watching, and they’re looking at the ruck and not folding around.

“If you can get around the corner, look up, set your space, get your communications, then you can come up and meet them.

“There might be just a little bit of, you know, second guessing what you’re doing, who you’re on, and allowing that decision for Jelibert to make, because at the moment he’s on top, he’ll be feeling good.”

 

Nations Championship

Watch Hemispheres collide as North faces South in the brand new Nations Championship. Live matches, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV here

Stream Nations Championship 2026 LIVE

Hemispheres collide in the new Nations Championship. Stream live, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV.

Watch on RPTV
Starts 4th July 2026 - USA only.
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

5
2

The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

4
3

Andy Farrell responds to Eddie Jones prediction for Japan’s clash with Ireland

7
4

Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

49
5

England keep faith in XV with only two changes, but 3 debutants wait on bench

17
6

'Birthplace of Welsh Rugby' threatened with closure

4
7

'I think he's probably the most underrated player in world rugby': Victor Matfield

11
8

England forced into two squad changes as fallout from Bok loss continues

3

Comments

10 Comments
T
The Flying Dutchman 5 days ago

Only thing that was weird to see was Quade on tv in a NZ France game.

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

Well he is Māori born in NZ

d
d 5 days ago

I think this is just evidence of how hidebound NZ rugby thinking is, stuck in old patterns by coaches who think “pods” are the be-all and end-all. The real question is: do we have the coaching skills in NZ? This is not the first time the ABs have been exposed in the first few minutes.

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

It’s pretty hard when u can coach to defend it but players never see it on Field so instinctively they don’t react personally feel it gets close to obstruction 6 guys standing 3 meters apart in a line with the ball going behind them

S
SB 5 days ago

The attacking shapes that France showed despite their pack often not winning collisions was great to see. Particularly in the second half. With their best pack, they know they can get the upper hand on the All Blacks like in the second half of November 2024. But with this personnel, Galthie knew he had to do something different and it worked a treat.

J
JPM 5 days ago

Jalibert became Jelibert in the SH. This is why Dupont is so scared to travel there as he would become DuPont like the US chemical company…😉

d
d 4 days ago

if they’d won would it have been Jolibert?

S
Soliloquin 5 days ago

Or du Pont, Du Pont…

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

He’ll make a great commentator will Quade. Great insights

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

It's 'make or bench' for Ireland's new-look half-backs against Japan

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley have been starved of international starts and must seize their chance to show Andy Farrell they are viable options.

4
LONG READ

'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

The thrilling opening round of Nations Championship fare proved big men making hard yards remains a vital part of an ever-evolving sport.

14
LONG READ

Can Jamie George maintain sky-high standards until his last dance at the Rugby World Cup?

The stand-in England skipper has been a magnificent servant to his country but knows he can't repeat missed tackle error too frequently

11

Comments on RugbyPass

H
Henrik 27 minutes ago
Sione Tuipulotu admits to last man standing 'reality check' ahead of Boks Test

I once had a Korean girlfriend who thought me: If you have nothing to say, keep quiet …. confucian wisdom vs social media world - I prefer the first

2 Go to comments
P
PL 28 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

Cant do it alone.

14 Go to comments
P
PL 30 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

No 2 in the world and climbing is Mediocrity? I think the mindset to be the best is still cranking.

14 Go to comments
u
unknown 36 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Also dawi lake seton awignright and jac Morgan all moving over to English Orem teams 😀

4 Go to comments
u
unknown 37 minutes ago
The best XV of Gallagher PREM signings ahead of the 2026/2027 season

Love this I couldn’t believe some of these signings

4 Go to comments
H
Henrik 37 minutes ago
Jamie George: 'I’ve genuinely never seen anything like it'

I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

however how do you want to “expand the game” (as World Rugby verbally intends to do ….) if the best players a Tier 2 or 3 nation has, get picked by Tier 1 nations? …. Rugby will remain a competition between 10-12 nations for generations to come this way …. that’s one thing (and maybe the ONLY thing) football is doing better



...

5 Go to comments
T
Tom 39 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 52 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

49 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Rising star No.10 among seven offseason departures for Highlanders

He is one I think is a really big loss. Can’t say I blame him as he never got much of a shot at 6 with the Landers. Still young enough to expand his opportunities. Canes play Delaney at lock a lot too and I think he has a better shot at International at six as well.

3 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

I just don't believe he has any value to add in test match rugny other than being a player coach. He had a very below par Super Rugby season. Father Time will expose him - if not already.

31 Go to comments
L
LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

12 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

12 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

49 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

58 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



...

49 Go to comments
H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

12 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



...

49 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

58 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT
Copied to clipboard

Share Article close