'Weird to see': Quade Cooper breaks down Jalibert and France's tactics that stunned All Blacks early

The All Blacks were left shocked early in Christchurch as some slick playmaking by flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert created two line breaks in the first passage of phase play, including the opening try to wing Damian Penaud in under three minutes.

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France’s fast start seemed to find the flaw in New Zealand’s defensive system all too easily, with Penaud running into a wide open gap following a double pump by Jalibert.

Ex-Wallaby flyhalf Quade Cooper spotted the style difference immediately and broke down what was so effective for France in the opening stages, which offered a “weird” look for the All Blacks.

“Just seeing the French system that they’re playing with is that they’ve got eight forwards stuck in the middle of the field, playing really flat,” Cooper told Sky Sport NZ.

“I think when you’re used to seeing pods, especially in Super Rugby, some of the teams are playing a four-two [system].

“When you’re seeing this system of eight flat forwards across the field, and a whole back line swing. I think it caught them out very early, and it would be very weird to see that.”

France during phase play. (Image/Stan Sport)

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Cooper was impressed with the play of France’s No.10 who created a number of opportunities in the first half of the unique attacking system they sprung on New Zealand.

Penaud had three line breaks and Jalibert had two in the opening stages were France were able to build a 10-5 lead with a one-man advantage after Love’s yellow card.

Jalibert also tried to kick in behind a number of times inside the All Blacks’ 22 but came up empty handed without key kick chase weapons like Louis Bielle-Biarrey on the field.

“Jelibert has been able to just sit at the back and [Maxime] Lucu, who’s been able to pick them apart by having eight forwards to choose from,” he explained.

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“He’s choosing hitting the fourth, sometimes hitting the fifth guy, which is cutting out the All Blacks defence.

“As I said, when you’re out there and you’re used to looking at pods and all of a sudden you’ve got a flat line of eight forwards and then a back line all swinging to the outside, it’s creating numbers and creating headaches for the All Blacks.”

Ex-All Black prop Angus Ta’avao agreed with Cooper’s assessment and said that it had created indecision in the defensive line with too much ball watching.

“Defensively, they’ll be talking about that system and making sure all eyes are up,” Ta’avao said of the All Blacks’ half-time message.

“I think the All Blacks were caught a little bit of ball watching, and they’re looking at the ruck and not folding around.

“If you can get around the corner, look up, set your space, get your communications, then you can come up and meet them.

“There might be just a little bit of, you know, second guessing what you’re doing, who you’re on, and allowing that decision for Jelibert to make, because at the moment he’s on top, he’ll be feeling good.”