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Nations Championship

The verdict on Ruben Love from Rennie and Savea after first No.10 start

Ruben Love of the New Zealand All Blacks makes a break during the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at One New Zealand Stadium, on July 04, 2026 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)
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27 Comments

All Blacks new first five Ruben Love has been prasied by his coach and captain following his first run in the No.10 jersey in the 34-32 win over France.

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The 25-year-old previously had two starts at fullback for the All Blacks and a few appearances from the bench but much was expected from Love after guiding the Hurricanes to a Super Rugby title.

His night began with a yellow card in just the second minute for a high tackle in the backfield as the All Blacks struggled to get a grip on the match in the first 20 minutes.

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But when Love returned the All Blacks were able to find a rhythm and climb out of a 10-5 deficit to take a 19-13 lead at half-time.

“Really pleased for him. He’s impressive young man, he’s very confident, he’s taking control, doesn’t mind bossing around some of the old fellows. Yes, I’m really, really pleased for Ruben,” Rennie said.

The new No.10 found his way into the game running the shape, connecting with Jordie Barrett well with short passes. On his second touch in phase play he put Damian McKenzie through for a line break, two phases later Peter Lakai ran in a try round by the posts down the left edge.

On his first run of the night off a quick lineout on a kick return, he split the French open with a big left foot step and found Josh Lord for a half break. The tempo attack worked the ball down inside the five before a wayward back shoulder pass from Lakai to De Groot resulted in a knock-on.

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On a scrum play sweeping wide to the left he skinned the French centre and Penaud, drifting through the line to start another 22 entry.

In the second half there was one game management blemish between Roigard and Love where the No.9 took a quick tap around halfway only for Love to kick possession away two phases later.

“There was one time where we’re probably overly optimist that we get a penalty and we had two [attackers] and they had four [defenders], but yeah, like I thought we were able to play with a really high tempo behind a quick ball, almost 85% which is just outrageous,” Rennie said.

It was an error-free, mature, composed performance by Love to finish the first half. When the frantic play broke down, it was a result of a pushed pass wider out in the movement.

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Rennie highlighted that he wanted the side to find more balance between going for width and through the middle.

“So I thought we did a lot of really good things with the ball, but we just needed to play through them a little bit more. Their big men were tiring and they were able to play high on the edge, and you know, we made a few errors here, so can’t fault the effort.

“I love the mindset, just got to be a lot more accurate.”

There was less touches for Love in the second half as Roigard took control, but overall it was an impressive outing for Love that promises so much more.

Captain Ardie Savea was equally happy with how his No.10 organised the troops.

“Ruben [Love] took control, really direct in his messaging and what we needed to do next, so like Ren’s said, really proud of the mindset and the effort.”

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Comments

27 Comments
E
EW 4 days ago

Instead of taking the contact with the shoulder, defenders should simply put their hands up in self defence. Result, not even a penalty.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

You seldom see anything written when any other test no. 10 has an average game.


He must be the best in the world!

J
Jordon 5 days ago

Nailed it

S
SB 5 days ago

Hot take but I think he wasn’t great. Not bad of course but did some things quite poorly including that weird high kick to Spring which led to the French try.


With the way he took that high ball, his future might be at 15 with Mo’unga slotting in at 10. Really interested to see how Rennie uses him moving forward.

J
Jordon 5 days ago

Has always been great under the high ball. He would def be a very solid test fullback. But mounga is back for world cup year only and then will be back to Japan so unless someone else comes through post 2027 the 10 jersey is Love’s for the taking.

G
Gary C 5 days ago

It was a good test for Ruben Love to have very capable French opponents. Not perfect but plenty of talent to unleash in future. Notable games from new Japan and South Africa 10’s plus Carter Gordon for Wallabies.

P
PB 5 days ago

And from Scotland.

B
Blackmania 5 days ago

It seems pretty clear that Love will hold on to the No. 10 jersey for the next few years. The question is whether Richie Mo’unga will challenge him for it when he returns. It’s always a good thing to have two strong contenders for the position.

DMK is likely to be seen more as the third-choice option at fly-half and a future first-choice fullback, although I’d like to see a Moorby/Jordan back three sooner rather than later (against Italy, perhaps?).

Beauden Barrett will probably struggle to have much influence from now on. But he’s a great person to have around and still brings a lot to the group.

B
Bazzallina 5 days ago

Def Jordan Moorby this WE I asked this question on another post couple yesterdayand Wilson mentioned it on breakdown but if Love keeps doing the biz and Richie looks the goods could we see them paired up ? Loves highball take was the best one in the game and the one that hit him in the face man did he get up for that

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