England face anxious wait over star injuries as Fiji plans up-in-air

England must contend with a developing back-three injury crisis as they attempt to halt their five-Test losing run when they clash with Fiji on Saturday.
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Fresh from a 45-21 mauling by South Africa at Ellis Park, Steve Borthwick’s men will limp into Liverpool with concerns over wing Cadan Murley and full-back Freddie Steward.
Both players are doubts for the Hill Dickinson Stadium showdown at a time when England are already reeling from the loss of George Furbank after he had his appendix removed at a Johannesburg hospital on Friday.
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Furbank, who is unable to return home with the squad on Sunday night as a result of the procedure, was withdrawn from the starting XV to take on the Springboks with Marcus Smith taking his place at full-back.
Borthwick is awaiting updates on the respective shoulder and ankle issues affecting Murley and Steward before making a decision on whether call-ups are needed to cover for the remainder of the tour.
“I don’t know the extent of the bumps and bruises,” the head coach said. “When I get a full understanding of that, I will make a decision on who will come into the squad.”
One member of the 36-man touring party unavailable against the world champions now enters the selection frame with Benhard Janse van Rensburg’s England eligibility on residency grounds beginning on July 8.
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South African-born Janse van Rensburg is set to be involved against Fiji at inside or outside centre in what will be his Test debut.
“He’s an excellent player, a very strong ball-carrier, a formidable tackler and works exceptionally hard off the ball,” Borthwick said. “And then there’s his distribution, so he adds a lot.
“The most important thing, on top of that, is the character he brings. He’s an incredibly positive, energetic guy who lifts those around him because of his presence.
“I’ll pick the 23 I believe is the right 23 to get the result against Fiji and the performance we want next Saturday.”
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England will spend the early part of the week at their Surrey training camp before heading to Liverpool to finalise preparations for Fiji.
On Sunday their 25,000-mile tour continues by flying to Buenos Aires ahead of their July 18 showdown with Argentina in Santiago del Estero.
Borthwick’s top priority this week is addressing the reasons behind England losing the aerial battle so conclusively against South Africa – in his view the single most significant factor in deciding the Nations Championship opener.
“On the contestable kick game they won seven kicks back and we won a couple back,” Borthwick said.
“That’s a big discrepancy at this level and clearly one of the big deciding factors because that gave them field position and put pressure on the team.”
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It says everything about Borthwick that he believes the problem is we didn't win the ball back that we hoofed in the air. The game is moving on, top sides are playing much more with ball in hand, changing the point of attack and supporting the ball carrier ( tbf NZ have always played that way) and we're still obsessing about catching kicks. A win against Fiji will tell us nothing…
Englands game against Fiji, will tell us nothing we dont already know…England can beat sides ranked below them, and Fiji cant play anymore than 40mins of 15 a side rugby.
Correct. SA did win the aerial game.
Having said that, was there any aspect of the game in which England were dominant?
Murley won't play. He will be confused for at least another week trying to figure out how Kolbe managed to step him <1m from the touchline.
What on earth was that New Zealand vs France match? Was I watching rugby union or some watered-down version of league?
If that's the direction the game is heading, it's an absolute disgrace. Rugby union is built on contests at the breakdown, physicality, and genuine competition for possession—not endless phases with referees policing every little thing until the game resembles league with extra players.
It feels like New Zealand have spent years pushing for interpretations that strip away what makes union unique. Instead of protecting the contest, the game is becoming faster, softer, and far less competitive.
It's pathetic. Stop trying to turn the greatest game in the world into rugby league. Rugby union doesn't need to imitate league—it needs to remember what made it great in the first place.
Give me BJVR and Slade 12 and 13. I’d like to see how they go for a game.
Full back. It has to be Joe Carpenter surely? Looking at the most recent squads he is next in line and always impresses for Sale.
Anyone heard of a guy called Ian Hendy ?
George Hendy?
I haven’t. Who is he?