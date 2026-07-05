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Nations Championship

England face anxious wait over star injuries as Fiji plans up-in-air

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 4: Alex Coles of England during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and England at Ellis Park Stadium on July 4, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Johan Rynners - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)
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9 Comments

England must contend with a developing back-three injury crisis as they attempt to halt their five-Test losing run when they clash with Fiji on Saturday.

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Fresh from a 45-21 mauling by South Africa at Ellis Park, Steve Borthwick’s men will limp into Liverpool with concerns over wing Cadan Murley and full-back Freddie Steward.

Both players are doubts for the Hill Dickinson Stadium showdown at a time when England are already reeling from the loss of George Furbank after he had his appendix removed at a Johannesburg hospital on Friday.

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Furbank, who is unable to return home with the squad on Sunday night as a result of the procedure, was withdrawn from the starting XV to take on the Springboks with Marcus Smith taking his place at full-back.

Borthwick is awaiting updates on the respective shoulder and ankle issues affecting Murley and Steward before making a decision on whether call-ups are needed to cover for the remainder of the tour.

“I don’t know the extent of the bumps and bruises,” the head coach said. “When I get a full understanding of that, I will make a decision on who will come into the squad.”

One member of the 36-man touring party unavailable against the world champions now enters the selection frame with Benhard Janse van Rensburg’s England eligibility on residency grounds beginning on July 8.

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South African-born Janse van Rensburg is set to be involved against Fiji at inside or outside centre in what will be his Test debut.

“He’s an excellent player, a very strong ball-carrier, a formidable tackler and works exceptionally hard off the ball,” Borthwick said. “And then there’s his distribution, so he adds a lot.

“The most important thing, on top of that, is the character he brings. He’s an incredibly positive, energetic guy who lifts those around him because of his presence.

“I’ll pick the 23 I believe is the right 23 to get the result against Fiji and the performance we want next Saturday.”

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England will spend the early part of the week at their Surrey training camp before heading to Liverpool to finalise preparations for Fiji.

On Sunday their 25,000-mile tour continues by flying to Buenos Aires ahead of their July 18 showdown with Argentina in Santiago del Estero.

Borthwick’s top priority this week is addressing the reasons behind England losing the aerial battle so conclusively against South Africa – in his view the single most significant factor in deciding the Nations Championship opener.

“On the contestable kick game they won seven kicks back and we won a couple back,” Borthwick said.

“That’s a big discrepancy at this level and clearly one of the big deciding factors because that gave them field position and put pressure on the team.”

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Comments

9 Comments
N
Neil 4 days ago

It says everything about Borthwick that he believes the problem is we didn't win the ball back that we hoofed in the air. The game is moving on, top sides are playing much more with ball in hand, changing the point of attack and supporting the ball carrier ( tbf NZ have always played that way) and we're still obsessing about catching kicks. A win against Fiji will tell us nothing…

M
Mark 4 days ago

Englands game against Fiji, will tell us nothing we dont already know…England can beat sides ranked below them, and Fiji cant play anymore than 40mins of 15 a side rugby.

F
Flankly 4 days ago

Correct. SA did win the aerial game.


Having said that, was there any aspect of the game in which England were dominant?

I
Itsallacademic 5 days ago

Murley won't play. He will be confused for at least another week trying to figure out how Kolbe managed to step him <1m from the touchline.

J
JJ 5 days ago

What on earth was that New Zealand vs France match? Was I watching rugby union or some watered-down version of league?

If that's the direction the game is heading, it's an absolute disgrace. Rugby union is built on contests at the breakdown, physicality, and genuine competition for possession—not endless phases with referees policing every little thing until the game resembles league with extra players.

It feels like New Zealand have spent years pushing for interpretations that strip away what makes union unique. Instead of protecting the contest, the game is becoming faster, softer, and far less competitive.

It's pathetic. Stop trying to turn the greatest game in the world into rugby league. Rugby union doesn't need to imitate league—it needs to remember what made it great in the first place.

J
JD 5 days ago

Give me BJVR and Slade 12 and 13. I’d like to see how they go for a game.


Full back. It has to be Joe Carpenter surely? Looking at the most recent squads he is next in line and always impresses for Sale.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Anyone heard of a guy called Ian Hendy ?

M
MN 5 days ago

George Hendy?

f
fl 5 days ago

I haven’t. Who is he?

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PL 18 minutes ago
'Rugby's old, muscular truth has survived its new, cerebral jargon'

Cant do it alone.

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PL 20 minutes ago
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No 2 in the world and climbing is Mediocrity? I think the mindset to be the best is still cranking.

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unknown 26 minutes ago
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unknown 28 minutes ago
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Henrik 28 minutes ago
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I am more than happy for Noah to get his first England cap, as I am for Segner becoming an AB (or the Tchituka brothers becoming Boks ….)

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...

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Tom 30 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Its ok, they're mostly illiterate anyway.

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Henrik 43 minutes ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

the good thing about the Nations Championship (and here World Rugby has got it right for once) is, that it basically is just a frame for the July and November tests already in place …. I wonder however, if the finals will be of much interest (apart the grand final)

on the negative side, the NC is not expanding the game outside of the Top12 nations, rather case-hardening the gap



...

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Utiku Old Boy 51 minutes ago
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He is one I think is a really big loss. Can’t say I blame him as he never got much of a shot at 6 with the Landers. Still young enough to expand his opportunities. Canes play Delaney at lock a lot too and I think he has a better shot at International at six as well.

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LondonAllBlack 57 minutes ago
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LondonAllBlack 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

I think Borthwick has lost the change room!

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H
Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

the sword of damocles which pundits and England fanbase seem to put on Borthwick is a bit ridiculous …. if there were any better coach available, the RFU should hire him and sack Borthers, regardless of the result against Fiji … if there is no better option around, then it’s futile to rant and rave

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

👍

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

Must be.

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B
Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

It’s not a movie. It's a cultural landmark.

Who you gonna call?



...

49 Go to comments
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Henrik 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

winning should be enough …. the winning-in-style-requirement is more of a Kiwi thing

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

Have you not been reading my posts? We're going to equal the perfection of 57-0.

Momentum.



...

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
Jake White: The brutal truth that could decide the 2027 World Cup

That's never held you back!

I've never supported England in any sporting event but I know it would feel horrible…



...

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Ben Smith 1 hour ago
New TMO hub could be just what the doctor ordered – Andy Goode

I don’t know, Hammer head - is it?

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Hammer Head 1 hour ago
What Borthwick must do if he wants to save his job – Andy Goode

Beggars can’t be choosers.

12 Go to comments
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