Scotland player ratings vs Argentina | Nations Championship 2026

Scotland player ratings: Scotland conquered the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes emphatically, with Gregor Townsend’s men overpowering Argentina 47-38 after a sensational all-round performance.

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With Pierre Schoeman, Matt Fagerson and Rory Darge drawing the line in the set-piece, Scotland slowly got in control of the match’s operations, scoring at every opportunity with Rory Hutchinson and Kyle Rowe putting in close-to-pitch-perfect performances.

1. Pierre Schoeman – 8.5

Proper ‘hammer slams nail’ stuff from Pierre Schoeman on Scotland’s second finish, as the prop came charging in to trample the Argentinian blockade before grounding the ball, pushing his side into the lead. He was tireless right up until he came off, delivering what was arguably his best performance in the last two years.

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2. Ewan Ashman – 7.5

Kept a tidy tight five which allowed Scotland to have the upper hand in the set-piece clearly. His aggression around the ruck and breakdown added another layer of threat. Adding to an impressive all-round display, he was flawless at the lineout, key for his side’s massive win in Córdoba.

3. Elliot Millar Mills – N/A

Helped land a pivotal scrum penalty, but it came at a high cost, as he hobbled off injured before the first quarter.

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 4.3 8 Entries Avg. Points Scored 5.2 9 Entries

4. Jonny Gray – 7

Good commanding presence from the lineout, Gray looked back to his best, providing several good supporting lines and getting massively involved in chasing down his team’s kicks.

5. Scott Cummings – 8

Most will only remember Cummings rushing in to score his side’s 5th finish, but the lock’s contribution extended far beyond those five points. A towering presence in the lineout, Cummings was highly involved in the off-the-ball work, putting in a monumental shift that was integral to Scotland’s chances of winning the game.

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6. Matt Fagerson – 8

There are few players with the breakdown pedigree of Matt Fagerson, as the blindside flanker disrupted the Argentinian ruck consistently, giving a foothold for a turnover or winning a penalty. Was one of Scotland’s two main enforcers – with Rory Darge being the other – fronting up the Pumas pack with high-level physicality and aggression.

7. Rory Darge – 8

Got under the skin of the Pumas, fostering several tussles that ended up riling up the home team. Like Fagerson, Darge was ferocious in his work at the breakdown, poaching two crucial turnovers before the break. Left the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes as Scotland’s leading tackler, completing 18 successful tackles.

8. Jack Dempsey – 7.5

After a shaky opening 10 minutes, the Australian-born No. 8 found his rhythm, pumping out eight dominant carries and winning the gain line on 80 per cent of them, making significant ground in every instance. Bullied Oviedo and the Argentinian back-row trio.

9. Ben White – 9

If Scotland looked slick and sharp with the ball under their control, much of the credit has to go to Ben White, who puppeteered the game at will. The RC Toulon scrum-half connected well with Tom Jordan, providing an enticing and menacing flow of the ball that displaced the Argentinian defence several times. Timed to perfection, that short pass sent Scott Cummings towards the whitewash.

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10. Tom Jordan – 7.5

On his first Test start at fly-half, Tom Jordan overcame an early injury scare to help steer Scotland to a 47-38 win. Combined well with his backline, stringing several key plays that boosted the chances of Rory Hutchinson, Kyle Rowe and Sione Tuipulotu making proper damage in the Argentinian defence. Missed a couple of conversions, but in the end it had little impact on Scotland’s win.

11. Jamie Dobie – 6.5

Was a spectator for much of the evening, with Argentina targeting several high kicks in his direction. Was sent to the sin-bin for not releasing the ball carrier.

12. Sione Tuipulotu – 8

Scotland’s captain offered brutality and physicality to the Pumas line of defence, winning several contact contests and claiming seven defenders beaten by the match’s end. Displayed remarkable tactical awareness to limit Tomás Albornoz’s options, applying pressure cunningly and disrupting the Argentine fly-half’s influence from start to finish.

13. Rory Hutchinson – 8

Epic wide pass to unlock Scotland’s first finish. Rory Hutchinson had a field day with Argentina, building at least a dozen attacking plays that pushed Scotland to control the ball flow completely. Bagged a finish of his own and was a headache for the likes of Faustino Valarolo and Lucio Cinti.

14. Kyle Steyn – 7.5

Great work under the high ball, which ultimately played an ace card in putting a leash on the Argentinian tactical kicking. Like Dobie, the winger had few opportunities to go on a running rampage, but his defensive contribution and tactical awareness were of the highest standard and played a key role in Scotland’s success.

15. Kyle Rowe – 8.5

Aside from that minor mistake that led to Rodrigo Isgró’s finish, Rowe was everywhere. He repeatedly troubled the Argentine defence, making five line breaks and inspiring Scotland’s most dangerous attacking movements. Grabbed a well-deserved try to complete what was arguably his finest performance on the Test stage.

REPLACEMENTS

The bench played a crucial role in Scotland’s win, with Zander Fagerson and Gregor Brown coming in at the right time, refreshing their side when Argentina was trying to mount a comeback. Fergus Burke also deserves to be highlighted for his clinical work in setting up some clever plays, while looking composed from the tee.