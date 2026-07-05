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Nations Championship

'He has that IQ': Ex-All Blacks debate whether Cam Roigard is world's best No.9


Cam Roigard of New Zealand reacts following the Nations Championship match between New Zealand All Blacks and France at One New Zealand Stadium, on July 04, 2026 in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Photo by Kai Schwoerer - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
Comments
93 Comments

All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard produced another world class display with a man of the match performance over France in the 34-32 win in the opening round of the Nations Championship.

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Over 60 per cent of fans polled on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown believed that New Zealand have the world’s best No.9 with Roigard’s running game becoming central to the All Blacks’ game.

In his 18 Test matches to date Roigard has 14 tries and seven try assists for a total of 21 try involvements. His 0.78 try scoring strike rate is among some of the all-time greats with Doug Howlett (0.79), Christian Cullen (0.79) and Jeff Wilson (0.73).

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One fan summed up Roigard as the “best ever” halfback that New Zealand has produced: “Cam Roigard is the best halfback New Zealand’s ever had. Everyone said Aaron Smith changed half backs with his passing game, Roigard has changed it with his running game.”

Ex-All Black first five Stephen Donald agreed that Roigard was number one in the world but that he hadn’t yet overtaken Aaron Smith in the all-time ranks.

“On voting him as the best halfback in the world? Absolutely. Is he Aaron Smith yet? I’d say he’d be the first in that he’s probably not, but he’s different to Aaron Smith,” Donald told The Breakdown panel.

“He is probably a mixture of the of the era before Aaron Smith, and then Aaron Smith.

“So look, he’s young, he’s only played about two-three years, he’s had injuries, by the time the next World Cup comes around, absolutely, he could be anything.”

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Mils Muliaina explained that the ability Roigard brings to the All Blacks has fundamentally changed the way New Zealand play.

The All Blacks have historically built attack around the No.10 with the likes of Carlos Spencer, Dan Carter, and Beauden Barrett through the years, with the halfback’s core role to provide excellent service.

Against France the Roigard-Love combination found a balance with the No.9 taking over in the second half to make the big plays and drive the team around.

“Just consistently, every year gets better and better,” he said of Roigard.

“I think that’s what we’ve sort of seen, last night’s performance, particularly the things that when he’s been under pressure, like that box kicked off his own line, you know, to get us to the 40 metre mark.

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“That’s the sort of stuff you think ‘far out, here’s a guy that’s got special things’.

“The thing that’s a little bit different, and we haven’t really seen over the past few years, is do we build a game around a nine, which we seldom ever do, right? It’s always around the 10. This nine here, you’d have to say yes.”

Donald agreed that Roigard has the temperament and control to run the game and adopt the approach France have when Antoine Dupont is playing.

“You could go that route particularly with Cam, in the sense that he has that IQ, he has that game management ability,” Donald said.

“There’s a calmness as a guy who’s taking control of the game as a 10 would, where usually nine would distribute to 10, and 10 would run the show, so very much so we could go down essentially a French route, as far as a nine being the big governor.”

On the Roigard-Dupont debate, Jeff Wilson said that the 25-year-old has put himself in the conversation with Dupont but was reluctant to say that he had surpassed him.

“His instinct for instincts for the game are getting better at the highest level, and so I thought we saw him execute his skills really well,” Wilson said of Roigard.

“And then the moment the opportunity came, and there was a gaping hole, and there was a few of them, he took those.

“I think one of his great assets is conditioning around the park, he’s second to none, and that to me makes him one of the great halfbacks, because he’s never late to things.

“His anticipation of where to be at the right time. The reason you score tries as a halfback is you anticipate breaks.

“He’s in the conversation for me, he’s in the conversation [for world’s best].”

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Comments

93 Comments
H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Jesus H.


How is it that New Zealand has all the best players in the world but can’t manage more than a 2 point victory against the French B team?


Nobody saw Grant Williams play then?

B
Blackmania 6 days ago

Roigard is definitely a very different kind of scrum-half from Aaron Smith. Smith was above all an exceptional distributor. Nobody has ever matched his passing speed and accuracy. But he wasn’t really a playmaker.

Roigard can move the ball quickly, but he’s also able to attack the line, pose a constant threat around the ruck, and his kicking game is both long and generally accurate. That said, I don’t think his kicking game is on the same level as Antoine Dupont’s or Maxime Lucu’s. Those two could comfortably play at fly-half. I don’t think Roigard could… but he excels in every aspect of the scrum-half role.

To me, he’s like an upgraded version of Byron Kelleher—a 2.0 version.

What’s also clear is that he’s capable of taking some of the tactical burden off the fly-half. The type of No. 10 that Love is fits Roigard perfectly, and vice versa. Love can lean heavily on Roigard. That partnership feels completely natural.

I
IZITBRU 6 days ago

This is a Ben Smith article. And it's not even April 1st.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

One things for sure i reckon if you were starting a new club in say the top 14 you wouldn’t take another halfback over him given his age

J
JW 6 days ago

Maybe Dylan Pledger.

J
Jonty McGrath 6 days ago

These New Zealanders are sadly delusional. Antoine Dupont is clearly the best No.9 ( Rugby GOAT) the global rugby playing and following community has ever witnessed - by quite some margin. It’s frankly laughable that anyone would think Roigard is anywhwere near the same class.

Actually Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park is arguably better than Roigard!

I support Ireland.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

But until what he has done in club and 6 nations against Boks and to a certain extent ABs there will still be doubters / haters and it’s a fair argument regardless of opinions about Cam ..he needs to prove them wrong if he does there won’t be an argument but unfortunately so far he hasn’t

J
JW 6 days ago

Dupont not even really a halfback like he couldn't immediately make any other international team better.

J
J Marc 6 days ago

What is funny with “ the best players of the world “ is that there is a new one at every game….

J
JW 6 days ago

What can I say they seem to be a weekly occurrence in NZ😅

j
johnz 6 days ago

I don’t know if he’s the best in the World, but what’s clear is he’s super important to the ABs. After Roigard there is daylight. If we didn’t have Roigard scoring tries - we would have lost a fair few more tests.

J
JW 6 days ago

If we did have him in the RWC final we won!

J
JW 6 days ago

One fan summed up Roigard as the “best ever” halfback

Why not name them too I'm sure that would add content.

S
SB 6 days ago

Over the sideline was his name.

S
SB 6 days ago

In the same show, they talked about Jordan being the best fullback in the world. In terms of one eyed rugby punditry shows, The Breakdown is the absolute best.

H
Henrik 6 days ago

two best fullbacks in the world, best halfback/scrum-half, best this, best that ….. seems a bit of a Kiwi thing ….. I’d rather have third best players, but the best team

J
JW 6 days ago

Only two positions, think you are fine to stop there.

N
NucK 6 days ago

He's not doing himself any harm but this Q is a bunch of years early. Let's just agree that he's in pretty good form & if he can stay injury free. The sky's the limit. As an aside, why bring him off. They should be training up Leroy as a emergency 9 for a multiple position back on the bench along with Leicester.

d
d 6 days ago

Hypothetical question; would the world’s best 9 aimlessly box kick possession away under pressure? asking for a friend.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

All 9s do at some point they touch ball more than anybody gonna get it wrong sonetimes multiple times

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

Tell your friend it’s a silly question.

M
MR 6 days ago

U nz fans are some day's so funny really lucky to beat a b French team,and now your 9 best in the world, give us a break if the French caught that last ball u would have cried and lost to a b team,cheeze guy’s just take the win and enjoy it,attacking look better but defense was grap,relax just take the win and build a team.

J
JW 6 days ago

Our 9 was dream team 9 best 9 off the year last year buddy.

O
Over the sideline 6 days ago

Us NZ fans ALL wrote this? What “last ball” bulldust. NZ held the ball for 3mins at the end mate. NZ had the LAST BALL.

We beat France man. AGAIN. 52-15-1 is now the record between the two nations.

Just relax dude. Chill out man.

B
BH 6 days ago

NZ played with their B-team too. No Holland, S.Barrett, Vaa’i, Tuipolotu, Fainga’anuku, and Tosi.

T
Tim 6 days ago

This inane narrative around France B team is getting a little tired. Every single team at any given time has first choice players out due to injuries or club commitments. NZ were down to their 4-5 choice locks for example. NZ won. France lost and that is all the record will show.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

He makes my world 23 one of the best no doubt

u
unknown 6 days ago

Have they not heard of Du Pont ?

E
EL 6 days ago

Who?

O
OtagomanII 6 days ago

Hype that Roigard does not need. Smith stands as the best I've seen. Was Roigard better than Lucu on Saturday? Don't know, which shows you that the number one claims are bogus.

c
cnw 6 days ago

It’s bit like saying SFM is the new Dan Carter. When Cam has done what Smith or DuPont has done he will then enter the conversation. As to Du Pont v Smith - well only one of them has won a World Cup - just saying ….

B
BH 6 days ago

Roigard got 2 tries, so yes he was better than Lucu.

C
ColinK 6 days ago

This will get Hammerhead excited lol😁I know how much he loves Mr. Smith.

Roigard is certainly good. Is he the best? It seems like a puerile debate to me. Just to troll people.

H
Hammer Head 6 days ago

Love is a strong word.

L
LondonAllBlack 6 days ago

I think Roigard is putting his hand up!

S
Spew_81 6 days ago

Roigard is in the conversation of ‘Who is the best current 9’. But is still to early in his career to be in the conversation for ‘Best ever 9’.


DuPont is the default answer to ‘Who is the best current 9’, any challenger must be shown to be better than him. DuPont is an immediate candidate for ‘Best ever 9’.


Roigard has not outplayed DuPont, yet.


Roigard isn’t even, clearly, New Zealand’s best ever halfback. Roigard may be the best New Zealand, running, halfback. A Smith is clearly the better passer, and has years of top level performances to back that up. Roigard may end up better than A Smith. But not yet.

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 6 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 6 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 7 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 8 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 9 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 14 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 15 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 16 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 22 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 28 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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