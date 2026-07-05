'He has that IQ': Ex-All Blacks debate whether Cam Roigard is world's best No.9

All Blacks halfback Cam Roigard produced another world class display with a man of the match performance over France in the 34-32 win in the opening round of the Nations Championship.
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Over 60 per cent of fans polled on Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown believed that New Zealand have the world’s best No.9 with Roigard’s running game becoming central to the All Blacks’ game.
In his 18 Test matches to date Roigard has 14 tries and seven try assists for a total of 21 try involvements. His 0.78 try scoring strike rate is among some of the all-time greats with Doug Howlett (0.79), Christian Cullen (0.79) and Jeff Wilson (0.73).
One fan summed up Roigard as the “best ever” halfback that New Zealand has produced: “Cam Roigard is the best halfback New Zealand’s ever had. Everyone said Aaron Smith changed half backs with his passing game, Roigard has changed it with his running game.”
Ex-All Black first five Stephen Donald agreed that Roigard was number one in the world but that he hadn’t yet overtaken Aaron Smith in the all-time ranks.
“On voting him as the best halfback in the world? Absolutely. Is he Aaron Smith yet? I’d say he’d be the first in that he’s probably not, but he’s different to Aaron Smith,” Donald told The Breakdown panel.
“He is probably a mixture of the of the era before Aaron Smith, and then Aaron Smith.
“So look, he’s young, he’s only played about two-three years, he’s had injuries, by the time the next World Cup comes around, absolutely, he could be anything.”
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Mils Muliaina explained that the ability Roigard brings to the All Blacks has fundamentally changed the way New Zealand play.
The All Blacks have historically built attack around the No.10 with the likes of Carlos Spencer, Dan Carter, and Beauden Barrett through the years, with the halfback’s core role to provide excellent service.
Against France the Roigard-Love combination found a balance with the No.9 taking over in the second half to make the big plays and drive the team around.
“Just consistently, every year gets better and better,” he said of Roigard.
“I think that’s what we’ve sort of seen, last night’s performance, particularly the things that when he’s been under pressure, like that box kicked off his own line, you know, to get us to the 40 metre mark.
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“That’s the sort of stuff you think ‘far out, here’s a guy that’s got special things’.
“The thing that’s a little bit different, and we haven’t really seen over the past few years, is do we build a game around a nine, which we seldom ever do, right? It’s always around the 10. This nine here, you’d have to say yes.”
Donald agreed that Roigard has the temperament and control to run the game and adopt the approach France have when Antoine Dupont is playing.
“You could go that route particularly with Cam, in the sense that he has that IQ, he has that game management ability,” Donald said.
“There’s a calmness as a guy who’s taking control of the game as a 10 would, where usually nine would distribute to 10, and 10 would run the show, so very much so we could go down essentially a French route, as far as a nine being the big governor.”
On the Roigard-Dupont debate, Jeff Wilson said that the 25-year-old has put himself in the conversation with Dupont but was reluctant to say that he had surpassed him.
“His instinct for instincts for the game are getting better at the highest level, and so I thought we saw him execute his skills really well,” Wilson said of Roigard.
“And then the moment the opportunity came, and there was a gaping hole, and there was a few of them, he took those.
“I think one of his great assets is conditioning around the park, he’s second to none, and that to me makes him one of the great halfbacks, because he’s never late to things.
“His anticipation of where to be at the right time. The reason you score tries as a halfback is you anticipate breaks.
“He’s in the conversation for me, he’s in the conversation [for world’s best].”
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Jesus H.
How is it that New Zealand has all the best players in the world but can’t manage more than a 2 point victory against the French B team?
Nobody saw Grant Williams play then?
Roigard is definitely a very different kind of scrum-half from Aaron Smith. Smith was above all an exceptional distributor. Nobody has ever matched his passing speed and accuracy. But he wasn’t really a playmaker.
Roigard can move the ball quickly, but he’s also able to attack the line, pose a constant threat around the ruck, and his kicking game is both long and generally accurate. That said, I don’t think his kicking game is on the same level as Antoine Dupont’s or Maxime Lucu’s. Those two could comfortably play at fly-half. I don’t think Roigard could… but he excels in every aspect of the scrum-half role.
To me, he’s like an upgraded version of Byron Kelleher—a 2.0 version.
What’s also clear is that he’s capable of taking some of the tactical burden off the fly-half. The type of No. 10 that Love is fits Roigard perfectly, and vice versa. Love can lean heavily on Roigard. That partnership feels completely natural.
This is a Ben Smith article. And it's not even April 1st.
One things for sure i reckon if you were starting a new club in say the top 14 you wouldn’t take another halfback over him given his age
Maybe Dylan Pledger.
These New Zealanders are sadly delusional. Antoine Dupont is clearly the best No.9 ( Rugby GOAT) the global rugby playing and following community has ever witnessed - by quite some margin. It’s frankly laughable that anyone would think Roigard is anywhwere near the same class.
Actually Ireland’s Jamison Gibson-Park is arguably better than Roigard!
I support Ireland.
But until what he has done in club and 6 nations against Boks and to a certain extent ABs there will still be doubters / haters and it’s a fair argument regardless of opinions about Cam ..he needs to prove them wrong if he does there won’t be an argument but unfortunately so far he hasn’t
Dupont not even really a halfback like he couldn't immediately make any other international team better.
What is funny with “ the best players of the world “ is that there is a new one at every game….
What can I say they seem to be a weekly occurrence in NZ😅
I don’t know if he’s the best in the World, but what’s clear is he’s super important to the ABs. After Roigard there is daylight. If we didn’t have Roigard scoring tries - we would have lost a fair few more tests.
If we did have him in the RWC final we won!
Why not name them too I'm sure that would add content.
Over the sideline was his name.
In the same show, they talked about Jordan being the best fullback in the world. In terms of one eyed rugby punditry shows, The Breakdown is the absolute best.
two best fullbacks in the world, best halfback/scrum-half, best this, best that ….. seems a bit of a Kiwi thing ….. I’d rather have third best players, but the best team
Only two positions, think you are fine to stop there.
He's not doing himself any harm but this Q is a bunch of years early. Let's just agree that he's in pretty good form & if he can stay injury free. The sky's the limit. As an aside, why bring him off. They should be training up Leroy as a emergency 9 for a multiple position back on the bench along with Leicester.
Hypothetical question; would the world’s best 9 aimlessly box kick possession away under pressure? asking for a friend.
All 9s do at some point they touch ball more than anybody gonna get it wrong sonetimes multiple times
Tell your friend it’s a silly question.
U nz fans are some day's so funny really lucky to beat a b French team,and now your 9 best in the world, give us a break if the French caught that last ball u would have cried and lost to a b team,cheeze guy’s just take the win and enjoy it,attacking look better but defense was grap,relax just take the win and build a team.
Our 9 was dream team 9 best 9 off the year last year buddy.
Us NZ fans ALL wrote this? What “last ball” bulldust. NZ held the ball for 3mins at the end mate. NZ had the LAST BALL.
We beat France man. AGAIN. 52-15-1 is now the record between the two nations.
Just relax dude. Chill out man.
NZ played with their B-team too. No Holland, S.Barrett, Vaa’i, Tuipolotu, Fainga’anuku, and Tosi.
This inane narrative around France B team is getting a little tired. Every single team at any given time has first choice players out due to injuries or club commitments. NZ were down to their 4-5 choice locks for example. NZ won. France lost and that is all the record will show.
He makes my world 23 one of the best no doubt
Have they not heard of Du Pont ?
Who?
Hype that Roigard does not need. Smith stands as the best I've seen. Was Roigard better than Lucu on Saturday? Don't know, which shows you that the number one claims are bogus.
It’s bit like saying SFM is the new Dan Carter. When Cam has done what Smith or DuPont has done he will then enter the conversation. As to Du Pont v Smith - well only one of them has won a World Cup - just saying ….
Roigard got 2 tries, so yes he was better than Lucu.
This will get Hammerhead excited lol😁I know how much he loves Mr. Smith.
Roigard is certainly good. Is he the best? It seems like a puerile debate to me. Just to troll people.
Love is a strong word.
I think Roigard is putting his hand up!
Roigard is in the conversation of ‘Who is the best current 9’. But is still to early in his career to be in the conversation for ‘Best ever 9’.
DuPont is the default answer to ‘Who is the best current 9’, any challenger must be shown to be better than him. DuPont is an immediate candidate for ‘Best ever 9’.
Roigard has not outplayed DuPont, yet.
Roigard isn’t even, clearly, New Zealand’s best ever halfback. Roigard may be the best New Zealand, running, halfback. A Smith is clearly the better passer, and has years of top level performances to back that up. Roigard may end up better than A Smith. But not yet.