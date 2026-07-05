'Pathetic': England player targeted by Springboks fans in case of mistaken identity

In the lead-up to the Springboks playing England in the opening round of the Nations Championship, the South African public had spent the best part of a week making clear what they thought of Henry Pollock.
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Indeed, by the time England arrived at Ellis Park on Saturday, the 21-year-old Northampton Saints flanker had been declared “public enemy number one” and the stadium PA had even prepped the crowd, saying: “When HenryPollock walks onto this park, you make him feel it.”
However, their execution may need a little work, as it was England teammate Guy Pepper who initially took the brunt of the booing during England’s 45-21 defeat in Jo’burg.
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The Bath flanker came off the bench and was jeered every time he touched the ball, with supporters apparently confusing him with fellow England back-row colleague Pollock.
Pollock did subsequently come on as a replacement and received his own hostile reception from the crowd.
Respected rugby journalist Ben Coles wrote on X: “Guy Pepper getting booed because the crowd think he’s Henry Pollock is excellent.”
Other reactions on the platform included: “The South African crowd booing Guy Pepper, thinking he’s Henry Pollock, is HILARIOUS.”
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Another post read: “Pathetic and hilarious how the crowd who allegedly hated Pollock so much didn’t even know what he looks like and booed and jeered Guy Pepper when he came on earlier, mistaking him for Pollock. One of the highlights of the day.”
A fourth post read: “Henry Pollock is a super star. The boy is barely 21 and was getting booed by the whole of Ellis Park before he even played a minute of footy. Says a lot about the lad.”
England ultimately fell to a bruising seven-try defeat. South Africa built a commanding 17-0 lead inside 12 minutes and never looked back, condemning England head coach Steve Borthwick’s side to their fifth consecutive loss.
Prior the game, Borthwick defended Pollock, who seems to get a big reception wherever he plays from opposition and, indeed, the players themselves: “Over the last couple of years as Henry Pollock has emerged he’s faced challenges, especially in European rugby.
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“Teams see what he gives to his own team and they want to try and nullify that. I’ve seen that over and over, yet Henry Pollock just always seems to shine and thrive, with a smile on his face.
“We want more personalities like that. We want more people playing rugby in that way, smiling like that. He’s a wonderful character and we love having him in our squad.”
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Yeah AB’s are rugby! But they are not the top side anymore, and haven’t been since COVID interrupted the Springbok march to the top 🔝
Bye now little mouse 🐭
57-0
The ABs ARE rugby! Always will be.
The boks are just a steroid pumped sideshow to distract from their countries crime rate.
You're falling for it.
It is great being a Bok supporter. It sucks to be a Cape Crusader, with the Ab’s being reduced to also rans for the past decade
Troll 😂😂😂😂😂
Troll 😂😂😂😂😂😂
Of course you are confused. You have 3 brain cells.
Your previous reply wasn't to me, it was another poster.
You still keep talking about children. Weirdo.
Electricity can be dangerous if you use it in tents/homes, be careful. I don't live in a shanty town.
I didn't use the term. It wasn’t my comment.
It would be bad enough to actually be a bok supporter. It would be worse still to pretend to be one.
I am confused. Because you don’t know who or what you are 😂😂😂😂😂
His grandfather stole whose farm… come on girl, gather your thoughts 💭 😂😂😂😂
Lol Saffa troll 🧌
You might not have electricity , but we do. Which part of Kayelitsha do you live?
Lol 😂 you fcucked up with the term braai 😂😂😂
You’re arguing with your own supporters!
Probably still sore that his grandfather stole your family farm.
If your electricity supply holds up and you get to watch the next RWC, then you’ll see.
You mention girl/girls VERY often…
Hmmm do you? Heard you do them first before braaing them. Ah so you are a closet Saffa? Only Saffa’s use the term braai 😂😂😂😂😂
Oh and by the by Brits live in England. You really screwed this one up 😂😂😂😂
“We want more personalities like that”
REALLY???
Panto villains get booed. It spoils the production if they don't.
As a bok fan this is much of a muchness. No one player can make that much of a difference in a team sport anyway and honestly buying into this nonsense is just dumb and shows lack of IQ. It is sport, he is an opponent, so you have respect. End of.
Meh aslong as he don’t get anything thrown at him or stuff like that or anything off the paddock in public and any friends or family in crowd don’t get harassed I’m fine with it he probs loves it they all do if I anything ine hopes any crowd can appreciate when opposition player does something great like that French try down that 5 meter channel with the quick hands offloads you could hear the kiwi crowd could do nothing but applaud
And because they said that, England lost their stride, couldn’t focus on their game and every other excuse for the loss, yet another example of sore losers, focus on your task instead of all the hype. It just might change your win loss ratio.
This is an utterly ignorant comment.
Not a single person in England thinks England were the better side. SA dominated us. This has nothing to do with “sore losers” or the result of the game.
Please open your brain to the fact that two things can be true at the same time: SA deserved to win, the stadium announcer in an official capacity shouldn't be encouraging harassment of opposition players.
The announcer told the crowd to make him feel “it”. Do we know that there is a negative connotation to “it”? For all we know, he could have meant give him a warm welcome. Probably not, but let's not jump to conclusions and start attacking people's character.
It is funny that the crowd got the wrong bloke though.
What was more interesting was when one of the “Impis” walked up to the England players pointing his spear and tuning them. Which a few English players took exception to.
Hostile.
Isandlwana all over again. Lucky they weren’t wearing red coats.
Bad form from the boks.
So true the Springboks should have won by more.
Oh dear.
You either can’t read or you are just dumb. It wasn’t the Boks.
To be fair if you want to blame anyone, blame the media. They created the hype. Pollock himself hasn’t wndeared himself to
Fans the world over, including English fans with some of his antics.
I have to say… there is a bit of craic and then there is this!! I am delighted for the SA Fans and scarlet for them in equal measure. As for the stadium announcer… not very professional really to be drumming up abuse and hatred for a 21 year old. It seems like HP has the self belief to embrace it… which is lucky really. I now feel myself (and Irishman) hoping and wishing that he keeps that confidence for the duration of his career to ensure that the abuse never gets to him. I cannot help think of Gary Speed and Caroline Flack!!
Yeah well said, this feels like it's crossing the line into bullying. He's 21, he's not actually done anything wrong, let's just go a bit careful here.
Cheese and Rice… It’s all just fun. We respect and enjoy Pollock cause he’s a good player with personality. No need to be so sensitive around this banter. Pathetic, Douchey … get a life . Go Pollock.. Go England.
“stadium PA had even prepped the crowd, saying: “When Henry Pollock walks onto this park, you make him feel it.”
Really? That's kinda douchey.
The stadium DJs are known to be douches yes.
Could we focus on the performance of the England team against a severely depleted Springboks team, rather than what fans had to say. This will be a very long year for England supporters if that's the performance fans can expect.
Not enough buzz…
In your heeeead, in your heeeead, Henry, Henry, Henry-ry-ry
To be fair though, on the day the SA players seemed like their heads were well screwed on and focused on winning the match. The same definitely can't be said for England.
The stadium PA had prepped the crowd to jeer Pollock ? How utterly pathetic.
What is truly pathetic is posting as an an unknown
In 2023 before the RWC match, Erasmus had a video created, compiling Irish TV rugby pundits allegedly disrespecting SA. It was horsh1t, but it was shown again in Pretoria on the big screens just before the first test in 2024.
Meanwhile, back at the ranch…getting booed by a South African crowd is literally a massive badge of honor & symbolic of their recognition and admiration for the player
The average South African could not name the English coach or 3 players in the England squad, yet they know who Henry Pollock is