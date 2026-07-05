'Pathetic': England player targeted by Springboks fans in case of mistaken identity

In the lead-up to the Springboks playing England in the opening round of the Nations Championship, the South African public had spent the best part of a week making clear what they thought of Henry Pollock.

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Indeed, by the time England arrived at Ellis Park on Saturday, the 21-year-old Northampton Saints flanker had been declared “public enemy number one” and the stadium PA had even prepped the crowd, saying: “When Henry Pollock walks onto this park, you make him feel it.”

However, their execution may need a little work, as it was England teammate Guy Pepper who initially took the brunt of the booing during England’s 45-21 defeat in Jo’burg.

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The Bath flanker came off the bench and was jeered every time he touched the ball, with supporters apparently confusing him with fellow England back-row colleague Pollock.

Pollock did subsequently come on as a replacement and received his own hostile reception from the crowd.

Respected rugby journalist Ben Coles wrote on X: “Guy Pepper getting booed because the crowd think he’s Henry Pollock is excellent.”

Other reactions on the platform included: “The South African crowd booing Guy Pepper, thinking he’s Henry Pollock, is HILARIOUS.”

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Another post read: “Pathetic and hilarious how the crowd who allegedly hated Pollock so much didn’t even know what he looks like and booed and jeered Guy Pepper when he came on earlier, mistaking him for Pollock. One of the highlights of the day.”

A fourth post read: “Henry Pollock is a super star. The boy is barely 21 and was getting booed by the whole of Ellis Park before he even played a minute of footy. Says a lot about the lad.”

England ultimately fell to a bruising seven-try defeat. South Africa built a commanding 17-0 lead inside 12 minutes and never looked back, condemning England head coach Steve Borthwick’s side to their fifth consecutive loss.

Prior the game, Borthwick defended Pollock, who seems to get a big reception wherever he plays from opposition and, indeed, the players themselves: “Over the last couple of years as Henry Pollock has emerged he’s faced challenges, especially in European rugby.

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“Teams see what he gives to his own team and they want to try and nullify that. I’ve seen that over and over, yet Henry Pollock just always seems to shine and thrive, with a smile on his face.

“We want more personalities like that. We want more people playing rugby in that way, smiling like that. He’s a wonderful character and we love having him in our squad.”