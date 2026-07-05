Fin Smith offers scathing verdict on England loss to Boks

Fin Smith admitted England were “soft” in defence against South Africa as he offered an honest appraisal of the 45-21 mauling at Ellis Park on Saturday that registered a fifth straight Test defeat.
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Smith refuses to take any reassurance from the second-quarter rally that saw the Springboks’ blistering 17-0 early lead pegged back to just three points at half-time following tries by Ellis Genge and George Martin.
England finished with 13 men after Tommy Freeman and Guy Pepper were shown yellow cards for illegal tackles, resulting in an inevitable late collapse, but it was the start that really concerned their 24-year-old fly-half.
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“We still have to question why we started as poorly as we did,” Smith said. “For about 50 minutes of that game you saw how we wanted to play but then, ultimately, they were too good for us in the end.
“I’m actually more frustrated about how we started rather than how it went at the end. At the end, down to 13, we were still fighting against a top side like that.
Nations Championship
Northern Hemisphere
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
Wales
1
1
0
0
5
2
Scotland
1
1
0
0
5
3
Ireland
1
1
0
0
5
4
France
1
0
1
0
2
5
Italy
1
0
1
0
0
6
England
1
0
1
0
0
Southern Hemisphere
P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
South Africa
1
1
0
0
5
2
New Zealand
1
1
0
0
5
3
Japan
1
1
0
0
4
4
Australia
1
0
1
0
2
5
Argentina
1
0
1
0
1
6
Fiji
1
0
1
0
0
“It is understandable, 15 against 13, they might get a few but for us to start as poorly as we did was more frustrating.
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“We were soft defensively, missed a lot of tackles and ultimately they scored quickly when they got into our 22.
“Deep down I’m probably pretty proud of our efforts, we stuck in it, but we gave ourselves too much to do.”
Smith is unable to explain how England’s 12-Test winning run lasting until the Six Nations opener against Wales has descended into their current losing sequence.
Their July tour continues with Saturday’s match against dangerous Fiji and a trip to Santiago del Estero to take on unpredictable Argentina.
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“It’s very frustrating,” Smith said. “After our win streak people were talking about us being the team to beat and now we have lost five on the trot. We are digging deep to find out why that is the case but right now I couldn’t tell you.
“You can go big picture in sport and talk about breaking streaks, but you lose yourself a little bit and don’t focus on what are the most important things that are going to matter.”
England’s inquest into their Nations Championship opener has already begun with two recurring themes at the centre of the discussions over what went wrong.
“There will be some tough conversations over the next couple of days and then we will just turn our focus onto what is coming up next,” Smith said.
“We’ll try to get to the bottom of it. I feel like I could summarise pretty quickly already what it is going to be about – it is going to be around discipline and the aerial game which they got the better of us in.
“It’s not a quick fix, it’s a slow burner and you have got to stick at it and learn as a team and play as a team. You get there in the end.”
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Having finally watched the game im not convinced England were that soft in defence in the first 20m (bar one Ox Nche run that skittled through the middle) the issue and the key difference between the teams over the 80m is that every single time the boks kicked it was contestable and if England managed to retain the ball there was a flood of players following through to apply real pressure to the next breakdown. England on the otherhand every time they kicked the ball it was too long or the chase too soft giving SA time to run it back and eat up the metres gained from the kick far too easily.
Thus England found themselves done for territory and possetion and trying to defend regular 22 entries against a world class Bok team which inevitably led to conceeding scores. If we want to compete we need to not just kick possetion away but try to apply pressure on those kicks like SA did. When we were winning our kick chase was great now it is non existant and we are losing badly. Coincidence?
IMO , RFU should’ve sack Borthwick after the 2025 season. If they are terrible again this year, which im sue they will be, then you have ZERO momentum going into the World Cup year.
Their box kicking was very inaccurate, both scrumhalves were poor.
Ironically I thought that Fin Smith was one of the few England players who tackled his heart out yesterday! However, he's spot on when he says that England lacked the necessary physicality and intensity in the first quarter.
I’m afraid that's down to poor preparation .. and that's a reflection on the coaches!
Fin was really good I thought. Under extreme pressure he took the ball to the line and managed to find gaps.
Marcus Smith is a waste talent under Borthwick would wouldn’t know a fly half from a fly swatter.
Agree gutsy as well
A waste of what talent?
If you loose seven out of nine of your up and unders it would seems that at some stage during that lesson you would say - Oh OK I get it they are beating us in the air, let’s try something different.
You're assuming they have something different to try
ENG tactics are very dull and predictable.
We passed off 9 to a static player, 2m from SA defensive line.
You aren’t going to beat them playing like that, there needs to be more depth s d deception to our play.
ENG are looking very similar to the AB’s under Razor and they have gone backwards since Autumn with FRA, NZ & AUS all making gains at their expense.
Pressure you go back to what you know I guess
Very refreshing from the young man. No shame in losing at Ellis park but not all losses are created equally.
Losing at Ellis Park isn't a big issue but the manner of the defeat was quite shameful. Being 3 tries down in the first ten minutes should never be acceptable… and still trying to play an aerial game with the shortest back three in test history (possibly?) including a flyhalf at 15.