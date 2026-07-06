Attention to detail is still what separates the Wallabies and the best teams in the world

The Wallabies started their 2026 campaign miles ahead of where they were at the end of 2025, with an edge-of-your-seat defeat to Ireland in Sydney.

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In contrast, Ireland played more poorly than they had for some time, and despite this seemingly favourable slant towards the Wallabies, the fact is that Ireland remains the better side, and proved that with their narrow escape on Saturday night.

The Wallabies came raring out of the blocks with plenty of vigour and drive, managing to score first.

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Tries were being scored anywhere from 75 metres out to 5m out from the tryline, but Ireland’s efficiency in attack proved to be the biggest difference between the two sides on the night.

Ireland was the more efficient side eight months ago, and that didn’t change in front of a record crowd at Allianz Stadium in Sydney at the weekend.

The Irish took just seven phases total to score their first three tries; they took just 13 to score all five of their tries.

The Wallabies, on the other hand, took 10 or more phases to score their first try, and 12 or more to score those by Josh Canham and Jock Campbell.

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While the gap looks stark when put into numbers like this, tries were nonetheless being scored by the Wallabies, but it is the finer details of how the two sides got their five-pointers that matter most.

The Wallabies bent and broke the Irish defensive line on several occasions, making a total of 11 linebreaks to Ireland’s three.

The Wallabies did this with great pod shape, motion of playmakers out the back of pods, most of it coming outside the A-zone.

However, once they had made it into the 22m zone, they often reverted to crash and bash tactics.

While many will lament the goal kicking, and others will see discipline and other factors as the major reasons behind the Wallabies’ defeat, it appears as though this key difference in efficiency is the real Wallaby killer.

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The Wallabies were playing a great brand of rugby, but they won’t get 10+ phases over 60m against the likes of the Springboks, All Blacks, and perhaps against France next week.

Setting more than 10 rucks in that space and at the pace they were going at, while it looked impressive, is nonetheless energy-zapping stuff, against an Irish defence that really failed to connect in the first half.

To show this difference in starker detail, let’s look at the first try by each of the two sides.

It took the Wallabies 10 phases to score their first try after a wayward Irish lineout was pounced on by Angus Bell, that clip shows the first seven phases.

The Irish scored their first try after a maul turned into one phase of attack, resulting in their first five-pointer.

I think the biggest thing to take away from these two videos is the running lines by the Irish attackers compared to those of the Wallabies.

Those small micro adjustments in their body language and running lines mean Cian Prendergast, Ireland’s no.6, can score after the first phase.

Although not as efficient, the Wallabies’ attack also looked good when they were implementing tip balls, movement within pods, and players in motion behind the pods.

These aspects made all the difference to the Wallabies’ ability to get over the gainline.

There is perhaps no finer example of how pod movement, running lines, and motion made such a huge difference to the Wallabies as opposed to running into square Irish shoulders than this passage leading into the Wallabies first try.

This clip has everything that worked, and everything that didn’t, for the Wallabies.

Notice how the carry by the Wallabies’ best ball carrier, in no.6 Rob Valetini, was ineffective, and he was actually driven backwards, despite the Irish defence scrambling and being on the back foot after a turnover.

This is because there was no deception by the Wallabies’ pod members about who was going to carry, so the Irish defenders could just line up on Valetini.

There was no ball player out the back forcing the Irish defenders to be caught in two minds whether to hit or swim, they knew there was only one option; for Valetini to run.

That carry is in stark contrast to the following carries, where no.13 Len Ikitau, distributes squarely to no.13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and no.7 Fraser McReight, running off his shoulder at pace.

There is a common thread in the clip above as well, just look at the carry by Jeremy Williams in the no.5 jersey.

All the play until that point, bar the Suaalii carry, had been stodgy with poor pod shape, but the real breakthrough came through Williams and good pod shape with a playmaker in motion out the back.

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 5 Tries 5 3 Conversions 4 0 Drop Goals 0 141 Carries 126 10 Line Breaks 4 10 Turnovers Lost 9 3 Turnovers Won 2

However, with all that great work being done by the Wallabies, the Irish take the cake for efficiency in the A-zone due to their highly experienced players and well-drilled tactics

The simplicity, yet devastating effect of the same square carry and awesome line by the red headgear-wearing Josh van der Flier proves yet again the gulf that remains between the two sides.

If there needed to be another example as to the gulf that exists, just look at the passage leading up to Ireland’s try just before the stroke of half-time.

There’s a ruthless efficiency and evident purpose behind every ball movement, carry, and play.

The scrum is set just outside Ireland’s 22m, and they go 80m in just six phases.

Compare that with the 13 phases it took the Wallabies to score their second try from 60m out.

In that try, six phases were in Ireland’s 22m zone, the other seven took them from their own 40m line to the Irish 22m.

Perhaps the plainest way to put it is that while the Wallabies’ skills individually were brilliant across the team, the Irish were better at using the team as a unit to execute their shared tactics and goals.

That’s the difference in efficiency that differentiates the Irish and the Wallabies currently.

With all the above being said, the Wallabies’ ability to run a high phase count into the Irish 22m-zone for their first two tries is impressive ball retention and an important string to their bow.

Being able to muscle-up and score those types of tries in the blunt contacts is something all the best sides must be able to execute at any given time in a Test match.

However, the issue is that it appears as though the Wallabies’ default mindset in general is still to crash and bash in their units, without a thought of the finer aspects of how to penetrate a team’s defence as a team.

While Ireland, as evidenced by their three tries, show great variation in how and where they choose to attack the seams of the Wallabies, the Wallabies appear to be playing what’s in front of them as opposed to trying to work to manipulate the Irish defence into pictures they want to see.

The Wallabies are a side that is building, but their trajectory for improvement is big and rapid.

It may seem harsh to put this much attention on these slight shortcomings, but there is no doubt that this is exactly the kind of thing the Wallabies will be reviewing this week.

The Wallabies showed their better qualities and much of their growth, as well as their improved team tactics, but they cannot take their foot off the pedal now; they must now floor it.