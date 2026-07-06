Attention to detail is still what separates the Wallabies and the best teams in the world

The Wallabies started their 2026 campaign miles ahead of where they were at the end of 2025, with an edge-of-your-seat defeat to Ireland in Sydney.
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In contrast, Ireland played more poorly than they had for some time, and despite this seemingly favourable slant towards the Wallabies, the fact is that Ireland remains the better side, and proved that with their narrow escape on Saturday night.
The Wallabies came raring out of the blocks with plenty of vigour and drive, managing to score first.
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Tries were being scored anywhere from 75 metres out to 5m out from the tryline, but Ireland’s efficiency in attack proved to be the biggest difference between the two sides on the night.
Ireland was the more efficient side eight months ago, and that didn’t change in front of a record crowd at Allianz Stadium in Sydney at the weekend.
The Irish took just seven phases total to score their first three tries; they took just 13 to score all five of their tries.
The Wallabies, on the other hand, took 10 or more phases to score their first try, and 12 or more to score those by Josh Canham and Jock Campbell.
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While the gap looks stark when put into numbers like this, tries were nonetheless being scored by the Wallabies, but it is the finer details of how the two sides got their five-pointers that matter most.
The Wallabies bent and broke the Irish defensive line on several occasions, making a total of 11 linebreaks to Ireland’s three.
The Wallabies did this with great pod shape, motion of playmakers out the back of pods, most of it coming outside the A-zone.
However, once they had made it into the 22m zone, they often reverted to crash and bash tactics.
While many will lament the goal kicking, and others will see discipline and other factors as the major reasons behind the Wallabies’ defeat, it appears as though this key difference in efficiency is the real Wallaby killer.
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The Wallabies were playing a great brand of rugby, but they won’t get 10+ phases over 60m against the likes of the Springboks, All Blacks, and perhaps against France next week.
Setting more than 10 rucks in that space and at the pace they were going at, while it looked impressive, is nonetheless energy-zapping stuff, against an Irish defence that really failed to connect in the first half.
To show this difference in starker detail, let’s look at the first try by each of the two sides.
Although not as efficient, the Wallabies’ attack also looked good when they were implementing tip balls, movement within pods, and players in motion behind the pods.
These aspects made all the difference to the Wallabies’ ability to get over the gainline.
There is perhaps no finer example of how pod movement, running lines, and motion made such a huge difference to the Wallabies as opposed to running into square Irish shoulders than this passage leading into the Wallabies first try.
This clip has everything that worked, and everything that didn’t, for the Wallabies.
Notice how the carry by the Wallabies’ best ball carrier, in no.6 Rob Valetini, was ineffective, and he was actually driven backwards, despite the Irish defence scrambling and being on the back foot after a turnover.
This is because there was no deception by the Wallabies’ pod members about who was going to carry, so the Irish defenders could just line up on Valetini.
There was no ball player out the back forcing the Irish defenders to be caught in two minds whether to hit or swim, they knew there was only one option; for Valetini to run.
That carry is in stark contrast to the following carries, where no.13 Len Ikitau, distributes squarely to no.13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and no.7 Fraser McReight, running off his shoulder at pace.
Perhaps the plainest way to put it is that while the Wallabies’ skills individually were brilliant across the team, the Irish were better at using the team as a unit to execute their shared tactics and goals.
That’s the difference in efficiency that differentiates the Irish and the Wallabies currently.
With all the above being said, the Wallabies’ ability to run a high phase count into the Irish 22m-zone for their first two tries is impressive ball retention and an important string to their bow.
Being able to muscle-up and score those types of tries in the blunt contacts is something all the best sides must be able to execute at any given time in a Test match.
However, the issue is that it appears as though the Wallabies’ default mindset in general is still to crash and bash in their units, without a thought of the finer aspects of how to penetrate a team’s defence as a team.
While Ireland, as evidenced by their three tries, show great variation in how and where they choose to attack the seams of the Wallabies, the Wallabies appear to be playing what’s in front of them as opposed to trying to work to manipulate the Irish defence into pictures they want to see.
The Wallabies are a side that is building, but their trajectory for improvement is big and rapid.
It may seem harsh to put this much attention on these slight shortcomings, but there is no doubt that this is exactly the kind of thing the Wallabies will be reviewing this week.
The Wallabies showed their better qualities and much of their growth, as well as their improved team tactics, but they cannot take their foot off the pedal now; they must now floor it.
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Pretty much spot on John. I would add to your assessment something that has frustrated me about Australian rugby for the longest time and that is Australian teams seem to hate using chips and grubbers as they rarely ever do them yet those are two of the most potent tools for nullifying a rush defence of the kind that Ireland employs.
The reasons for this are very simple. When a side is intent on shutting down the passing channels and stealing a step on the ball carriers so they can catch them flat footed, they will also have two or three players dropped deep to cover for any long kicks.
The sweepers are there to put doubt in the minds of the opposing kickers about going long and compel the play of the ball to go through the hands where the rushing line is waiting to smash the ball carriers and force handling errors.
So you as the team in possession have two options: 1. You can chip the ball over the rushing line so that it lands somewhere between the line and the sweepers so that your players can run onto the ball in space. Or 2. You can grubber the ball to minimize the risk of an aerial challenge whilst still accomplishing the goal of getting the ball into space where your players can run onto it.
The benefits in both cases are that there's no risk of your players overrunning the kicker and getting offside and the chance of the opponent expecting such a tactic when they're rushing and even being able to get back to the ball is minimal.
And if your men get taken out when not possession you at the very least get a yellow card penalty advantage and in the best case scenario it's deemed a try-scoring situation and you get the penalty try in addition to the man advantage.
The earlier on in games you can do this and put the doubt in the minds of the defence the sooner the wider options become available because the rush will inevitably break down as the opponent tries to cover the space behind the line which then allows you to run it and go through the hands.
Lonergan and Donno are the kind of players to be able to effect this sort of strategy at the start of matches and Tate and Gordon are the kind of players to be able to capitalize on the space later on.
It's part of that whole “earning the right” to go wide. Trying to go wide straight up is a bold tactic but a potentially foolish one as it invites the opponent to test the offsides and push the limit of what the referee will allow.
Ireland clearly got away with a lot of this because Australia was so intent on putting it through the hands early on that it made it easy for their wider guys to push up and steal the space from the Wallabies wider channels.
Allowing them to establish this pattern early in the game then made it harder for the Wallabies later on because the acceptability of the tactic had already been cemented in the mind of the referee and someone like BOK isn't going to second guess himself once he's made up his mind.
And as a flip side when the Wallabies then tried to largely do the same thing in the second half they kept being pinged for being offside. If they'd been exploiting the latent offsides by Ireland earlier on by using chips and grubbers instead of hopefully relying on the officials to make calls it would've forced the Irish into changing their strategy.
Interestingly, it was a tactic that worked incredibly effectively in South Africa last year where in the Joburg test both White and JOC put through balls for the likes of Pietsch and Lenny and Wright to run onto and caused all sorts of havoc for the Boks defence. Not sure why we haven't seen it since.
How can this be when we have the super, amazing, incredible, stupendous, incredible, unbelievably good, kiwi Joe Schmidt coaching us ?
The issue starts because boys are coached enough detail at Super Rugby Pacific level. Some of the player’s skills were the best they’ve been all year after only 5 training sessions in camp, that is not an anomaly.
The Wallabies - have been building since 1999…they lack the will power the mental psyche to go out and own games..
That’ s because they have rarely had a coach they can believe in, most notably kiwis.
They are not playing for their country, they are playing for a hopeless mercenary.
Don’t forget they were RWC finalists in 2003 & 2015. Without making excuses, no other Rugby nation has to compete with two other sports that are financially better equipped to poach and/or divert the top talents. NRL and AFL. A huge issue is the lack of the sport in the public education system in Australia.
I’m not denying the validity of your opinion. However, sadly, it is a very complex and competitive market in Australia for the best athletes.
The detail being missed by the Wallabies is the quality of pass at 9. Notable drop off in backline attack speed, space and wide attacks when the starting 9 went off and Tate a ball running with a below Test level pass came on. Wallabies had the advantage out wide but lost the ability to get the ball wide.
Watch the clip for the first try olly and see how much width they were getting from the ruck (answer: not much). Not saying loners didn’t play very well, but you can’t claim width when half the point of the article was the wallabies attack was one out, crash and bash. I think more the difference was that with carter at 10, the wallabies are playing off their 10 more rather than the 9. And yes, loners did very well servicing him to get the most out of him.
Lonergan was elite! Really really vindicated his selection by Schmidt. Tremendous 33 minutes from the Brumby.
It’s a silly exaggeration to try and keep him out of the team because he is such an enormous threat, or to get the hapless Jake Gordon back in.
Tate offers a lot but you are right