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Nations Championship

Attention to detail is still what separates the Wallabies and the best teams in the world


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 04: Harry Wilson of Australia consoles a dejected Ben Donaldson of Australia during the Nations Championship match between Australia Wallabies and Ireland at Allianz Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake – Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
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The Wallabies started their 2026 campaign miles ahead of where they were at the end of 2025, with an edge-of-your-seat defeat to Ireland in Sydney.

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In contrast, Ireland played more poorly than they had for some time, and despite this seemingly favourable slant towards the Wallabies, the fact is that Ireland remains the better side, and proved that with their narrow escape on Saturday night.

The Wallabies came raring out of the blocks with plenty of vigour and drive, managing to score first.

VIDEO

Tries were being scored anywhere from 75 metres out to 5m out from the tryline, but Ireland’s efficiency in attack proved to be the biggest difference between the two sides on the night.

Ireland was the more efficient side eight months ago, and that didn’t change in front of a record crowd at Allianz Stadium in Sydney at the weekend.

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The Irish took just seven phases total to score their first three tries; they took just 13 to score all five of their tries.

The Wallabies, on the other hand, took 10 or more phases to score their first try, and 12 or more to score those by Josh Canham and Jock Campbell.

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While the gap looks stark when put into numbers like this, tries were nonetheless being scored by the Wallabies, but it is the finer details of how the two sides got their five-pointers that matter most.

The Wallabies bent and broke the Irish defensive line on several occasions, making a total of 11 linebreaks to Ireland’s three.

The Wallabies did this with great pod shape, motion of playmakers out the back of pods, most of it coming outside the A-zone.

However, once they had made it into the 22m zone, they often reverted to crash and bash tactics.

While many will lament the goal kicking, and others will see discipline and other factors as the major reasons behind the Wallabies’ defeat, it appears as though this key difference in efficiency is the real Wallaby killer.

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The Wallabies were playing a great brand of rugby, but they won’t get 10+ phases over 60m against the likes of the Springboks, All Blacks, and perhaps against France next week.

Setting more than 10 rucks in that space and at the pace they were going at, while it looked impressive, is nonetheless energy-zapping stuff, against an Irish defence that really failed to connect in the first half.

To show this difference in starker detail, let’s look at the first try by each of the two sides.

Wallabies try 1

It took the Wallabies 10 phases to score their first try after a wayward Irish lineout was pounced on by Angus Bell, that clip shows the first seven phases.

Ireland try 1

The Irish scored their first try after a maul turned into one phase of attack, resulting in their first five-pointer.

I think the biggest thing to take away from these two videos is the running lines by the Irish attackers compared to those of the Wallabies.

Those small micro adjustments in their body language and running lines mean Cian Prendergast, Ireland’s no.6, can score after the first phase.

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Although not as efficient, the Wallabies’ attack also looked good when they were implementing tip balls, movement within pods, and players in motion behind the pods.

These aspects made all the difference to the Wallabies’ ability to get over the gainline.

There is perhaps no finer example of how pod movement, running lines, and motion made such a huge difference to the Wallabies as opposed to running into square Irish shoulders than this passage leading into the Wallabies first try.

Wallabies try 1

This clip has everything that worked, and everything that didn’t, for the Wallabies.

Notice how the carry by the Wallabies’ best ball carrier, in no.6 Rob Valetini, was ineffective, and he was actually driven backwards, despite the Irish defence scrambling and being on the back foot after a turnover.

This is because there was no deception by the Wallabies’ pod members about who was going to carry, so the Irish defenders could just line up on Valetini.

There was no ball player out the back forcing the Irish defenders to be caught in two minds whether to hit or swim, they knew there was only one option; for Valetini to run.

That carry is in stark contrast to the following carries, where no.13 Len Ikitau, distributes squarely to no.13 Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii and no.7 Fraser McReight, running off his shoulder at pace.

Wallabies second try lead up

There is a common thread in the clip above as well, just look at the carry by Jeremy Williams in the no.5 jersey.

All the play until that point, bar the Suaalii carry, had been stodgy with poor pod shape, but the real breakthrough came through Williams and good pod shape with a playmaker in motion out the back.

Match Summary

0
Penalty Goals
0
5
Tries
5
3
Conversions
4
0
Drop Goals
0
141
Carries
126
10
Line Breaks
4
10
Turnovers Lost
9
3
Turnovers Won
2

However, with all that great work being done by the Wallabies, the Irish take the cake for efficiency in the A-zone due to their highly experienced players and well-drilled tactics

Ireland try 2

The simplicity, yet devastating effect of the same square carry and awesome line by the red headgear-wearing Josh van der Flier proves yet again the gulf that remains between the two sides.

If there needed to be another example as to the gulf that exists, just look at the passage leading up to Ireland’s try just before the stroke of half-time.

Ireland try 3

There’s a ruthless efficiency and evident purpose behind every ball movement, carry, and play.

The scrum is set just outside Ireland’s 22m, and they go 80m in just six phases.

Compare that with the 13 phases it took the Wallabies to score their second try from 60m out.

In that try, six phases were in Ireland’s 22m zone, the other seven took them from their own 40m line to the Irish 22m.

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Perhaps the plainest way to put it is that while the Wallabies’ skills individually were brilliant across the team, the Irish were better at using the team as a unit to execute their shared tactics and goals.

That’s the difference in efficiency that differentiates the Irish and the Wallabies currently.

With all the above being said, the Wallabies’ ability to run a high phase count into the Irish 22m-zone for their first two tries is impressive ball retention and an important string to their bow.

Being able to muscle-up and score those types of tries in the blunt contacts is something all the best sides must be able to execute at any given time in a Test match.

However, the issue is that it appears as though the Wallabies’ default mindset in general is still to crash and bash in their units, without a thought of the finer aspects of how to penetrate a team’s defence as a team.

While Ireland, as evidenced by their three tries, show great variation in how and where they choose to attack the seams of the Wallabies, the Wallabies appear to be playing what’s in front of them as opposed to trying to work to manipulate the Irish defence into pictures they want to see.

The Wallabies are a side that is building, but their trajectory for improvement is big and rapid.

It may seem harsh to put this much attention on these slight shortcomings, but there is no doubt that this is exactly the kind of thing the Wallabies will be reviewing this week.

The Wallabies showed their better qualities and much of their growth, as well as their improved team tactics, but they cannot take their foot off the pedal now; they must now floor it.

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Comments

19 Comments
T
Two Cents 5 days ago

Pretty much spot on John. I would add to your assessment something that has frustrated me about Australian rugby for the longest time and that is Australian teams seem to hate using chips and grubbers as they rarely ever do them yet those are two of the most potent tools for nullifying a rush defence of the kind that Ireland employs.


The reasons for this are very simple. When a side is intent on shutting down the passing channels and stealing a step on the ball carriers so they can catch them flat footed, they will also have two or three players dropped deep to cover for any long kicks.


The sweepers are there to put doubt in the minds of the opposing kickers about going long and compel the play of the ball to go through the hands where the rushing line is waiting to smash the ball carriers and force handling errors.


So you as the team in possession have two options: 1. You can chip the ball over the rushing line so that it lands somewhere between the line and the sweepers so that your players can run onto the ball in space. Or 2. You can grubber the ball to minimize the risk of an aerial challenge whilst still accomplishing the goal of getting the ball into space where your players can run onto it.


The benefits in both cases are that there's no risk of your players overrunning the kicker and getting offside and the chance of the opponent expecting such a tactic when they're rushing and even being able to get back to the ball is minimal.


And if your men get taken out when not possession you at the very least get a yellow card penalty advantage and in the best case scenario it's deemed a try-scoring situation and you get the penalty try in addition to the man advantage.


The earlier on in games you can do this and put the doubt in the minds of the defence the sooner the wider options become available because the rush will inevitably break down as the opponent tries to cover the space behind the line which then allows you to run it and go through the hands.


Lonergan and Donno are the kind of players to be able to effect this sort of strategy at the start of matches and Tate and Gordon are the kind of players to be able to capitalize on the space later on.


It's part of that whole “earning the right” to go wide. Trying to go wide straight up is a bold tactic but a potentially foolish one as it invites the opponent to test the offsides and push the limit of what the referee will allow.


Ireland clearly got away with a lot of this because Australia was so intent on putting it through the hands early on that it made it easy for their wider guys to push up and steal the space from the Wallabies wider channels.


Allowing them to establish this pattern early in the game then made it harder for the Wallabies later on because the acceptability of the tactic had already been cemented in the mind of the referee and someone like BOK isn't going to second guess himself once he's made up his mind.


And as a flip side when the Wallabies then tried to largely do the same thing in the second half they kept being pinged for being offside. If they'd been exploiting the latent offsides by Ireland earlier on by using chips and grubbers instead of hopefully relying on the officials to make calls it would've forced the Irish into changing their strategy.


Interestingly, it was a tactic that worked incredibly effectively in South Africa last year where in the Joburg test both White and JOC put through balls for the likes of Pietsch and Lenny and Wright to run onto and caused all sorts of havoc for the Boks defence. Not sure why we haven't seen it since.

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

How can this be when we have the super, amazing, incredible, stupendous, incredible, unbelievably good, kiwi Joe Schmidt coaching us ?

J
John 5 days ago

The issue starts because boys are coached enough detail at Super Rugby Pacific level. Some of the player’s skills were the best they’ve been all year after only 5 training sessions in camp, that is not an anomaly.

l
livoni1935@gmail.com 6 days ago

The Wallabies - have been building since 1999…they lack the will power the mental psyche to go out and own games..

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

That’ s because they have rarely had a coach they can believe in, most notably kiwis.

They are not playing for their country, they are playing for a hopeless mercenary.

D
Dean 6 days ago

Don’t forget they were RWC finalists in 2003 & 2015. Without making excuses, no other Rugby nation has to compete with two other sports that are financially better equipped to poach and/or divert the top talents. NRL and AFL. A huge issue is the lack of the sport in the public education system in Australia.


I’m not denying the validity of your opinion. However, sadly, it is a very complex and competitive market in Australia for the best athletes.

O
Olly 6 days ago

The detail being missed by the Wallabies is the quality of pass at 9. Notable drop off in backline attack speed, space and wide attacks when the starting 9 went off and Tate a ball running with a below Test level pass came on. Wallabies had the advantage out wide but lost the ability to get the ball wide.

N
NH 3 days ago

Watch the clip for the first try olly and see how much width they were getting from the ruck (answer: not much). Not saying loners didn’t play very well, but you can’t claim width when half the point of the article was the wallabies attack was one out, crash and bash. I think more the difference was that with carter at 10, the wallabies are playing off their 10 more rather than the 9. And yes, loners did very well servicing him to get the most out of him.

J
John 5 days ago

Lonergan was elite! Really really vindicated his selection by Schmidt. Tremendous 33 minutes from the Brumby.

R
Rugby3 5 days ago

It’s a silly exaggeration to try and keep him out of the team because he is such an enormous threat, or to get the hapless Jake Gordon back in.

P
PM 5 days ago

Tate offers a lot but you are right

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 4 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 5 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 6 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 7 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 8 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 9 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 12 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 15 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 19 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 21 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 26 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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