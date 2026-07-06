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Nations Championship

Springboks make 10 changes for Scotland as Rassie swings selection axe


JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 04: Players of South Africa sing the national anthem prior to the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and England at Ellis Park Stadium on July 04, 2026 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag - Nations Championship/Nations Championship via Getty Images)
Comments
95 Comments

Rassie Erasmus has rung the changes for the Springboks’ Nations Championship clash against Scotland in Pretoria, making 10 alterations to the starting XV that defeated England 45-21 last weekend.

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Only five starters from the England victory retain their places in the run-on side: Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers and Ruan Nortje.

Du Toit will captain the side again after taking over the role following Siya Kolisi’s late withdrawal last week, while Willemse returns after celebrating his 50th Test appearance against England. De Villiers, meanwhile, keeps his place after making his debut off the bench.

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Canan Moodie has been promoted from the replacements to the starting XV, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Zach Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon and Grant Williams are among those retained in the matchday 23.

In the backline, Aphelele Fassi is selected at fullback alongside wings Edwill van der Merwe and Moodie.

Fixture
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Scotland
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Kriel continues in midfield but is paired with Willemse, while Handre Pollard and Embrose Papier form the halfback partnership at Loftus Versfeld.

Up front, Boan Venter, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw make up an entirely new front row. Cobus Wiese comes into the second row alongside Nortje, while De Villiers joins Du Toit and Evan Roos in the back row.

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Erasmus has again opted for a six-two bench split. Wessels, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Porthen provide the front-row cover, with Dixon, Vincent Tshituka and Elrigh Louw completing the forward reserves. Williams and Quan Horn are the backline replacements.

A cluster of senior players remains unavailable through injury niggles, including Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Andre Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker.

“We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team,” said Erasmus.

“We told the players from the outset that we would give as many of them a chance as possible to play this season, while we are also trying to manage some players, while others are not available for selection this week, so it was important to select a team with some continuity from last week, while bringing in players we believe will be the right fit for what we are expecting from Scotland.

“They had a good Six Nations campaign, and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match.

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“All of the players have been working extremely hard at training, and they are fully aware of the threat Scotland poses,” he said.

“Many of these combinations have played together for the Springboks and for their provincial teams this season.

“Many of the players will also be playing at their home ground at Loftus Versfeld, so they know the field and conditions well.”

Looking ahead to the contest, Erasmus added: “They [Scotland] are a quality team, who will test us in all areas of the game, and they are well coached, so they will throw everything they have at us.

“Matches against them are always tough, and looking back, there have been some very close encounters between the sides in the past, so we need to be switched on from the first whistle, be accurate in all departments of the game, and use our opportunities if we want to get the desired result.”

South Africa have won their last nine Tests against Scotland and boast an 83.3 per cent win record in the fixture, having won 25 of 30 meetings between the sides. Saturday’s encounter will also be the first between the nations in Pretoria.

Du Toit will move to within three Tests of becoming a Springbok centurion when he takes the field for his 97th cap, while Pollard returns to the city where he made his Test debut against Scotland in 2014.

The match kicks off at 17:40 local time.

Springboks: 15 Aphelele Fassi; 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Canan Moodie; 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier; 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (c), 6 Paul de Villiers; 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Cobus Wiese; 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter.

Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Quan Horn.

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Comments

95 Comments
B
Ben Smith 2 hours ago

Who is molasses?

B
Ben Smith 2 hours ago

My name is not Saffa troll - it’s Benjamin of the Smith.


You can just use Ben or B-man.


Kindly thanking you.

P
PB 2 hours ago

You are as thick as molasses 🙈

P
PB 2 hours ago

Yes no doubt

P
PB 2 hours ago

Bully for you Saffa troll

B
Ben Smith 2 hours ago

Back to 100% win ratios! Get used to it.


I certainly am.

B
Ben Smith 2 hours ago

Always messy trousers watching the All Blacks. Front bottom side.


Warrior mode. Haka mode.

B
Ben Smith 2 hours ago

We have only shown very few of our new dance moves. We have many. Many.


A naturally ranked ‘10th’ team can win RWCs with dodgy refs and an aggressive doping programme.


They can not win at the garden of Eden though.

P
PB 3 hours ago

And when you woke up you had done it in your PJ’s

P
PB 3 hours ago

Gone since 2016

P
PB 3 hours ago

Still stuck in the archives? I don't care! Enjoying the last decades scores.


But I can understand you have nothing current to talk about. First huffing apuffing against a B team and then huffing and puffing to beat a 10th ranked team by the pride of NZ

P
PB 3 hours ago

Lol yeah right 🤭😂😂😂😂

B
Ben Smith 9 hours ago

I wish I had a 6 incher - because, bro! It's tough work carrying this 12” beast around!

B
Ben Smith 9 hours ago

The boks got done by Japan. At a RWC. And they were coached by Eddie Jones. Useless little Eddie.


They kicked the boks up and down the pitch.


I remember the boks collapsed and blew a 17-0 lead again the Pumas recently. Pumas must have been watching the 57-0 match for the inspired vibes.

B
Ben Smith 9 hours ago

Eden park was enjoyable - less than 12 months ago!


Don't call it a comeback because we were never gone!


Back in Black, RWC champs 2027. Undefeated Rennie.

P
PB 15 hours ago

No show your boyfriend your tiny haka, if that is what you call it

P
PB 15 hours ago

Hmmmm 🤔

Factually incorrect again Benny Hill. Boks smashed Argentina 67-30

Remind us again what the All Black score in Argentina was??

P
PB 15 hours ago

Ah Benny Hill, you keep having to dig deep in the archives 😂🤣😂🤣


Yeah, it was right out of a horror movie, but the results you mentioned all led to where we are now.


I notice you don't have any current success to gloat about so pre 2015 we go 🙄😂😂😂😂

B
Ben Smith 1 day ago

Japan who smashed the boks in a RWC match…


The boks not getting their yearly beating from the Pumas? Dodging the RC for that one?

B
Ben Smith 1 day ago

Wanna’ see my haka!

B
Ben Smith 1 day ago

I like you.

P
PB 1 day ago

Lol 😂 bully for you

B
Ben Smith 1 day ago

Of course I can read, bro!


I read that the ABs just beat the third best NH team 47-17.


I was very much happy when I read this.

B
Ben Smith 2 days ago

Increase the peace!

H
Hammer Head 2 days ago

Glory laundering.


Peace be with you.

B
Ben Smith 2 days ago

Deeply ironic from a supporter of the 10-man team.


57-0.

u
unknown 5 days ago

Oom Rassie. Waarmee is jy nou weer besig. Flexing your muscles

R
RK 5 days ago

This is going to be another 20 pointer for the Springboks, these Northern Hemisphere and NZ pundits keep running their mouths off, AB’s struggled against a French C team going to be 4-0 whitewash to the Boks come August, they should send an ANZAC team here, the quality will still to be too weak against the Boks, why anyone watches the low quality super ruby is anyone’s guess

U
Utiku Old Boy 5 days ago

STFU dumbo.

R
RK 5 days ago

This is going to be another 20 pointer for the Springboks, these Northern Hemisphere and NZ pundits keep running their mouths off, AB’s struggled against a French C team going to be 4-0 whitewash to the Boks come August, they should send an ANZAC team here, the quality will still to be too weak against the Boks, why anyone watches the low quality super ruby is anyone’s guess

E
EvilMockingJay 4 days ago

As a French, it was more a B team than a C team. Well the forwards were C but the backs were A-.

PS : you sound really too arrogant. YOU are not on the pitch, you know ?

B
Ben Smith 5 days ago

That unconvincing win over a limited English team has really taken it out of the boks.


Hard to recover fast when players are closer to 40 than 30.

R
RK 5 days ago

😂😂 AB win over a French C team hardly anything to brag about especially the low standard of super rugby

u
unknown 5 days ago

Only Rassie can do this !

Rassie often underestimates the opponents !

Scotland will surprise him !

u
unknown 5 days ago

Worried

A
Ayre123 None 5 days ago

England reserve Front line was porous, they capitulated at the 60s minutes, The Scots have a better reserve props so we can expect some parity when the reserve forwards come on.

T
TheNotoriousFig 5 days ago

The depth chart construction project that Rassie has been spearheading over the last 6 years is really commendable. I’d like to see his first choice team.

D
DP 6 days ago

Don’t underestimate the jet lag. It’s a brutal flight from Cordoba and the type of longhaul the Scots won’t have much experience of how to deal with. Should be hard fought match either way.

B
Ben Smith 3 days ago

The many SAs in their squad will.

H
Hammer Head 3 days ago

Scotland should walk it.

B
Bruiser 6 days ago

Go the haggis munchers…..a real chance in this one

B
Ben Smith 3 days ago

Glasgow blew a hole in that SA club team. In a SA final.

J
Johan 6 days ago

Not sure this team shows sufficient respect to the Scots. I’m getting Bloemfontein Wales flashbacks…

H
Henrik 6 days ago

Scotland looked way better against Argentina than I would have expected (plus they rested some of their best shots) ….. there must be loads of self-confidence in the Boks camp if Rassie is fielding what at first glance looks like a B-team ….

c
cnw 6 days ago

This is definitely a new look Bok side. From memory Boan, PSdT and Nortje the only starting forwards that played the ABs, France and Ireland last year. No Jasper, Lood, Synman, Eben, TdT - that’s a lot of power missing. It will be a test of their depth for sure, as this Scottish team will bring much more speed and cohesion than the English side. The backs looks more familiar if untried recently. Going to be interesting.

E
Eric Elwood 6 days ago

Most of the Scottish players have played in Pretoria in the URC final a couple of years ago. If the ref favours the attacking team in the breakdown then Scotland have a chance.

P
PB 6 days ago

What are you trying to articulate? That the Bok team doesn’t attack? Or the Scottish team will dominate the Boks. I am confused.

u
unknown 6 days ago

What a team

Really looking forward to seeing Papier and Pollard at their 🏡

A
Ayre123 None 6 days ago

The reserve front row looks fragile to me, the forwards selection is solid.

P
PB 6 days ago

Lol 😂

Fragile how? Boan Venter played vs Ireland and France and was very comfortable. JH Wessels has played hooker with aplomb and Porthen did well off the bench.

I
IN 6 days ago

Boks flexing the depth. Scary stuff

F
FD 6 days ago

Was anyone in the team “axe’d”? Not sure the headline is very precise in terms of its language ;-)

H
Hammer Head 3 days ago

This is Rugbypass. Being precise is irrelevant.

A
Ayre123 None 6 days ago

They are still debating which “Damian” was the MOM against England😀

P
PMcD 6 days ago

That was a tough game at altitude, so no surprise they have rested so much of that team and shows their experience of playing week to week and travelling during TRC.

R
RugCs 6 days ago

Planned rotation as Wayne has mentioned. All 60 plus players should get some game time.

W
Wayneo 6 days ago

Not resting anybody, its a pre-planned rotation of players throught the year to give everybody a run in the build up to the RWC next year.


Until then, the only time players will get rested is if they are injured.

W
Wayneo 6 days ago

A very “URC” looking team with only 2 OS players in the match day 23

R
RugCs 6 days ago

True. I would have selected Moyo on the bench or even picked him of Pollard. That’s just me, Rassie like Pollard.

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 9 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 10 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 18 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 19 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 21 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 24 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 24 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 25 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 31 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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