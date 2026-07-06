Springboks make 10 changes for Scotland as Rassie swings selection axe

Rassie Erasmus has rung the changes for the Springboks’ Nations Championship clash against Scotland in Pretoria, making 10 alterations to the starting XV that defeated England 45-21 last weekend.
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Only five starters from the England victory retain their places in the run-on side: Jesse Kriel, Damian Willemse, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Paul de Villiers and Ruan Nortje.
Du Toit will captain the side again after taking over the role following Siya Kolisi’s late withdrawal last week, while Willemse returns after celebrating his 50th Test appearance against England. De Villiers, meanwhile, keeps his place after making his debut off the bench.
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Canan Moodie has been promoted from the replacements to the starting XV, while Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Zach Porthen, Ben-Jason Dixon and Grant Williams are among those retained in the matchday 23.
In the backline, Aphelele Fassi is selected at fullback alongside wings Edwill van der Merwe and Moodie.
Fixture
Nations Championship
South Africa
42 - 28
Full-time
Scotland
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Kriel continues in midfield but is paired with Willemse, while Handre Pollard and Embrose Papier form the halfback partnership at Loftus Versfeld.
Up front, Boan Venter, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw make up an entirely new front row. Cobus Wiese comes into the second row alongside Nortje, while De Villiers joins Du Toit and Evan Roos in the back row.
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Erasmus has again opted for a six-two bench split. Wessels, Ntuthuko Mchunu and Porthen provide the front-row cover, with Dixon, Vincent Tshituka and Elrigh Louw completing the forward reserves. Williams and Quan Horn are the backline replacements.
A cluster of senior players remains unavailable through injury niggles, including Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Andre Esterhuizen and Ethan Hooker.
“We have good depth in our squad, and this will be a great test for the team,” said Erasmus.
“We told the players from the outset that we would give as many of them a chance as possible to play this season, while we are also trying to manage some players, while others are not available for selection this week, so it was important to select a team with some continuity from last week, while bringing in players we believe will be the right fit for what we are expecting from Scotland.
“They had a good Six Nations campaign, and they come off a victory against Argentina away, so they will be psyched up going into this match.
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“All of the players have been working extremely hard at training, and they are fully aware of the threat Scotland poses,” he said.
“Many of these combinations have played together for the Springboks and for their provincial teams this season.
“Many of the players will also be playing at their home ground at Loftus Versfeld, so they know the field and conditions well.”
Looking ahead to the contest, Erasmus added: “They [Scotland] are a quality team, who will test us in all areas of the game, and they are well coached, so they will throw everything they have at us.
“Matches against them are always tough, and looking back, there have been some very close encounters between the sides in the past, so we need to be switched on from the first whistle, be accurate in all departments of the game, and use our opportunities if we want to get the desired result.”
South Africa have won their last nine Tests against Scotland and boast an 83.3 per cent win record in the fixture, having won 25 of 30 meetings between the sides. Saturday’s encounter will also be the first between the nations in Pretoria.
Du Toit will move to within three Tests of becoming a Springbok centurion when he takes the field for his 97th cap, while Pollard returns to the city where he made his Test debut against Scotland in 2014.
The match kicks off at 17:40 local time.
Springboks: 15 Aphelele Fassi; 14 Edwill van der Merwe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Canan Moodie; 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Embrose Papier; 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (c), 6 Paul de Villiers; 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Cobus Wiese; 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Boan Venter.
Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Zach Porthen, 19 Ben-Jason Dixon, 20 Vincent Tshituka, 21 Elrigh Louw, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Quan Horn.
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Who is molasses?
My name is not Saffa troll - it’s Benjamin of the Smith.
You can just use Ben or B-man.
Kindly thanking you.
You are as thick as molasses 🙈
Yes no doubt
Bully for you Saffa troll
Back to 100% win ratios! Get used to it.
I certainly am.
Always messy trousers watching the All Blacks. Front bottom side.
Warrior mode. Haka mode.
We have only shown very few of our new dance moves. We have many. Many.
A naturally ranked ‘10th’ team can win RWCs with dodgy refs and an aggressive doping programme.
They can not win at the garden of Eden though.
And when you woke up you had done it in your PJ’s
Gone since 2016
Still stuck in the archives? I don't care! Enjoying the last decades scores.
But I can understand you have nothing current to talk about. First huffing apuffing against a B team and then huffing and puffing to beat a 10th ranked team by the pride of NZ
Lol yeah right 🤭😂😂😂😂
I wish I had a 6 incher - because, bro! It's tough work carrying this 12” beast around!
The boks got done by Japan. At a RWC. And they were coached by Eddie Jones. Useless little Eddie.
They kicked the boks up and down the pitch.
I remember the boks collapsed and blew a 17-0 lead again the Pumas recently. Pumas must have been watching the 57-0 match for the inspired vibes.
Eden park was enjoyable - less than 12 months ago!
Don't call it a comeback because we were never gone!
Back in Black, RWC champs 2027. Undefeated Rennie.
No show your boyfriend your tiny haka, if that is what you call it
Hmmmm 🤔
Factually incorrect again Benny Hill. Boks smashed Argentina 67-30
Remind us again what the All Black score in Argentina was??
Ah Benny Hill, you keep having to dig deep in the archives 😂🤣😂🤣
Yeah, it was right out of a horror movie, but the results you mentioned all led to where we are now.
I notice you don't have any current success to gloat about so pre 2015 we go 🙄😂😂😂😂
Japan who smashed the boks in a RWC match…
The boks not getting their yearly beating from the Pumas? Dodging the RC for that one?
Wanna’ see my haka!
I like you.
Lol 😂 bully for you
Of course I can read, bro!
I read that the ABs just beat the third best NH team 47-17.
I was very much happy when I read this.
Increase the peace!
Glory laundering.
Peace be with you.
Deeply ironic from a supporter of the 10-man team.
57-0.
Oom Rassie. Waarmee is jy nou weer besig. Flexing your muscles
This is going to be another 20 pointer for the Springboks, these Northern Hemisphere and NZ pundits keep running their mouths off, AB’s struggled against a French C team going to be 4-0 whitewash to the Boks come August, they should send an ANZAC team here, the quality will still to be too weak against the Boks, why anyone watches the low quality super ruby is anyone’s guess
STFU dumbo.
This is going to be another 20 pointer for the Springboks, these Northern Hemisphere and NZ pundits keep running their mouths off, AB’s struggled against a French C team going to be 4-0 whitewash to the Boks come August, they should send an ANZAC team here, the quality will still to be too weak against the Boks, why anyone watches the low quality super ruby is anyone’s guess
As a French, it was more a B team than a C team. Well the forwards were C but the backs were A-.
PS : you sound really too arrogant. YOU are not on the pitch, you know ?
That unconvincing win over a limited English team has really taken it out of the boks.
Hard to recover fast when players are closer to 40 than 30.
😂😂 AB win over a French C team hardly anything to brag about especially the low standard of super rugby
Only Rassie can do this !
Rassie often underestimates the opponents !
Scotland will surprise him !
Worried
England reserve Front line was porous, they capitulated at the 60s minutes, The Scots have a better reserve props so we can expect some parity when the reserve forwards come on.
The depth chart construction project that Rassie has been spearheading over the last 6 years is really commendable. I’d like to see his first choice team.
Don’t underestimate the jet lag. It’s a brutal flight from Cordoba and the type of longhaul the Scots won’t have much experience of how to deal with. Should be hard fought match either way.
The many SAs in their squad will.
Scotland should walk it.
Go the haggis munchers…..a real chance in this one
Glasgow blew a hole in that SA club team. In a SA final.
Not sure this team shows sufficient respect to the Scots. I’m getting Bloemfontein Wales flashbacks…
Scotland looked way better against Argentina than I would have expected (plus they rested some of their best shots) ….. there must be loads of self-confidence in the Boks camp if Rassie is fielding what at first glance looks like a B-team ….
This is definitely a new look Bok side. From memory Boan, PSdT and Nortje the only starting forwards that played the ABs, France and Ireland last year. No Jasper, Lood, Synman, Eben, TdT - that’s a lot of power missing. It will be a test of their depth for sure, as this Scottish team will bring much more speed and cohesion than the English side. The backs looks more familiar if untried recently. Going to be interesting.
Most of the Scottish players have played in Pretoria in the URC final a couple of years ago. If the ref favours the attacking team in the breakdown then Scotland have a chance.
What are you trying to articulate? That the Bok team doesn’t attack? Or the Scottish team will dominate the Boks. I am confused.
What a team
Really looking forward to seeing Papier and Pollard at their 🏡
The reserve front row looks fragile to me, the forwards selection is solid.
Lol 😂
Fragile how? Boan Venter played vs Ireland and France and was very comfortable. JH Wessels has played hooker with aplomb and Porthen did well off the bench.
Boks flexing the depth. Scary stuff
Was anyone in the team “axe’d”? Not sure the headline is very precise in terms of its language ;-)
This is Rugbypass. Being precise is irrelevant.
They are still debating which “Damian” was the MOM against England😀
That was a tough game at altitude, so no surprise they have rested so much of that team and shows their experience of playing week to week and travelling during TRC.
Planned rotation as Wayne has mentioned. All 60 plus players should get some game time.
Not resting anybody, its a pre-planned rotation of players throught the year to give everybody a run in the build up to the RWC next year.
Until then, the only time players will get rested is if they are injured.
A very “URC” looking team with only 2 OS players in the match day 23
True. I would have selected Moyo on the bench or even picked him of Pollard. That’s just me, Rassie like Pollard.