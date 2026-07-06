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Nations Championship

Six Boks make our Nations Championship team of the week - Round 1

Damian Willemse and Jac Morgan (Getty Images)
Comments
13 Comments

No one could have asked for a better start to the Nations Championship, which, in its opening round, offers some of the best Test matches of recent years.

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In a weekend packed with stellar performances, we went ahead and picked our round 1 best 15, with the Springboks supplying five, while the All Blacks and France each provided two.

1. Pierre Schoeman (Scotland)
The Pumas must still be having nightmares with Schoeman after yesterday, as the loosehead prop wielded himself like a sledgehammer, repeatedly powering his way through the Argentine defence. 13 massive carries, a top-notch try and a lesson on how to scrum.

VIDEO

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa)
It should come as no surprise that Marx has secured a place in the best 15 of the round, with the hooker once again proving a relentless force of nature as he helped the Springboks’ pack overpower England at Ellis Park. Close to perfection in his lineout duties and a brutish enforcer from the side of the ruck.

3. Thomas du Toit (South Africa)
England had a troubling time containing the Boks’ starting tighthead Thomas du Toit, who made several groundbreaking carries that plunged the Boks deep inside the opposition’s territory. Adding to his excellent performance, he stood up well to Ellis Genge and won a scrum penalty in the process.

4. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa)
Another performance for the ages. PSDT’s voraciousness in continuing to throw his body on the line and finding a way to break through the English defence solidified the Boks’ dominance at Ellis Park. Two line breaks, 21 successful tackles, one successful jackal and unending stamina.

5. Warner Dearns (Japan)
While Ben Gunter did put on quite the shift, Warner Dearns was as influential as his teammate, with the Hurricanes lock stealing two opposition lineouts and crossing for a try as the Brave Blossoms secured their first win over the Azzurri since 2018.

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6. Rob Valentini (Australia)
Relentless for nearly 80 minutes, the Brumbies back-rower was easily one of the best Wallabies against Ireland. Beyond 14 thumping carries, the blindside flanker was a constant headache for the Irish forward pack, who struggled to contain him at the breakdown, with Valentini nabbing a turnover mid-first half.

7. Jac Morgan (Wales)
In a weekend packed with some of the finest jackling performances seen in recent years, Jac Morgan emerged as one of the standout operators at the breakdown. The Welsh flanker forced Fiji to concede two penalties and claimed two turnovers of his own, also scoring a brace to help deliver the second victory of the Steve Tandy era.

8. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)
In a match of fine margins, Ardie Savea was potentially one of the reasons why the All Blacks came out on top. He won every collision and made the French loose forward trio suffer until the very end.

9. Cam Roigard (New Zealand)
The French must still be wondering how Cam Roigard managed to slip through their grasp in one of the finest performances of his Test career. Six defenders beaten, two line breaks, while not allowing Lucu to boss him around, having the upper hand until he was subbed off.

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10. Matthieu Jalibert (France)
Maestro. Jalibert kept dragging France from the dead even when Les Bleus seemed intent on making it easy for the All Blacks to power through, with the UBB fly-half producing an all-time performance.

11. Jiuta Wainiqolo (Fiji)
No tries for Jiuta Wainiqolo, but a winger’s performance shouldn’t be defined by the number of finishes, as shown by the LOU speedster in Cardiff. Ran the show from the left side of the aisle, outpacing most of the opposition to help set up his side’s best plays.

12. Damian de Allende (South Africa)
A Player of the Match performance from one of the Boks’ finest ever backline operators, de Allende was critical to a belting afternoon for the world champs. Tremendous on defence, de Allende narrowed down the English line of attacking options while setting up a handful of key plays and a try assist.

13. Fabien Brau-Boirie (France)
An outstanding performance from the young Pau centre, he delivered two of the biggest tackles in the All Blacks vs France showdown. Wasn’t intimidated by Jordie Barrett’s presence and even managed to evade the All Blacks centre twice. If he keeps performing at this level, it will be a near-impossible task to remove him from Fabien Galthié’s first 15.

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa)
Marcus Smith will still be wondering what happened in the split second he found himself one-on-one with Cheslin Kolbe. The elusive winger was at his devastating best, scoring a try, making a line break, winning six aerial contests and claiming a turnover as he played a starring role in the Springboks’ impressive start to the Test season.

15. Damian Willemse (South Africa)
That 50/22 has to sit amongst the very best kicks and punts of the year, showing why he is currently the world’s best international fullback – with only Thomas Ramos on par with him. Was immaculate under pressure, expertly controlling the backfield and effectively neutralising England’s dangerous outside backs, who struggled to find a way past him throughout the contest.

Honourable mentions to Kyle Rowe (Scotland), Ben Gunter (Japan), George Martin (England), Jasper Wiese (South Africa), Josh Canham (Australia), Rhys Carré (Wales) and Hugo Keenan (Ireland).

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Comments

13 Comments
A
Andrew 4 days ago

PsdT made 14 tackles, not 21

c
cnw 5 days ago

Jordan had a stellar game against very good opposition. Cheslin is Cheslin but his opposition (especially his opposite) were decidedly average. Jordan gets my pick for 14. Otherwise this seems fair enough.

J
JO 5 days ago

Ah…just never like these… SO many brilliant performances…on a day the showcased Heaven’s Game to be just that!! Whataday

B
Ben Smith 6 days ago

All 15 starting ABs from the Albany test would make that team.

S
SL 5 days ago

How?

A
Amyxxx 6 days ago

Shows how poor ireland was

J
JC 6 days ago

Shows how good they were, considering that Ireland played poorly. Ireland played way below their normal level, but still beat a bristling Aussie team. That’s what the top sides do. Some will be rested for Japan to build squad strength. … But after that one... Bring on the Keewees.

B
Bazzallina 6 days ago

Have to say this team is about right or at the least all deserving …how good is Warner Dearns got the full 360 game that guy def makes my world 23 ( which I think Rugbyoass should do it’s a 23 person game these days ) and honestly is there another lock you would take over him to start a new club? especially when u take into account his age absolute gun

c
cnw 5 days ago

Agree - Whitelock like.

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 8 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 9 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 11 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 13 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 16 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 16 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 18 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 19 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 23 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 23 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 25 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 31 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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