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Super Rugby Aupiki

Super Rugby Aupiki: Talking points after four rounds of the 2026 season


UPPER HUTT, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 04: Arene Landon-Lane (R) of Hurricanes Poua celebrates with Te Rauoriwa Gapper after scoring a try during the round four Super Rugby Aupiki match between Hurricanes Poua and Blues Women at Maidstone Park, on July 04, 2026, in Upper Hutt, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)
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Super Rugby Aupiki is four rounds down, and the biggest surprise are the surging Hurricanes Poua, who have won two matches in a row for the first time in their history.

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Defending champions the Blues have lost two in a row for the first time since 2023. Matatu looks like the team to beat and Chiefs Manawa are struggling. What are some of the major themes emerging after a month of Super Rugby Aupiki?

Hurricanes Poua Blowing Up

Hurricanes Poua hinted they would be more competitive when they stretched Matatu in wet, blustery conditions at Maidstone Park on Sunday 21 June.

A week later they rallied from 14-3 down and a red card to upset Chiefs Manawa for their first win in 12 matches and 840 days.

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Could anybody have anticipated they would then win consecutive matches for the first time ever? They outclassed the Blues 45-30 while setting records for their biggest win, most points scored in a game, and most conversions and penalties.

In the Blues’ win, winger Wikitori Viljoen became the first Poua player to score a hat-trick. Previously, five other players had scored twice in a single game. Viljoen is the daughter of the late Maori All Black Sam Doyle, a pioneering male Hurricanes player in 1996.

What’s changed in the capital?

The biggest difference between the Poua this year and last is their residency at the New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport (NZCIS), a world-class facility owned by major team sponsor Gillies Group.

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NZCIS has hosted the All Blacks, Hurricanes men, Black Ferns, Phoenix football and countless sporting stars. Previously, Hurricanes players were scattered far and wide, making training more difficult. Meanwhile, the Blues, Matatu, and Chiefs Manawa had a large concentration of players in the central cities of Auckland, Hamilton, and Christchurch. This reality was acknowledged by the co-captain Te Rauoriwa Gapper after the win against the Blues.

“The centralising has been great for us. We’ve been able to work together and train together a lot more, which has been really good. There are still some really big things we need to work on but the trust we have in each other is there.”

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Head coach Hayden Triggs and assistant coaches, Rugby World Cup-winning Black Ferns Mel Bossman and Emma Jensen, have been bold with their selections. Halfback Iritana Hohaia at fullback was daring, not entirely successful but at least an attempt to shake things up.

Renee Holmes at first-five has been a masterstroke, the Poua’s most experienced Black Fern driving the game and kicking like Thomas Ramos, 14 goals from the last 15 attempts. The Poua have scored five fewer tries than Manawa but have two more wins.

Young, hungry talent has been backed to express themselves. Viljoen is on fire. Blindside Anahera Hamahona was a powerhouse against the Blues. She won a 2025 Super Rugby W title with the Warathas. Locks Sam Taylor and Stacey Niao both rank in the top ten of the competition for tackles and lineouts won, providing the Poua pack with a sturdy spine.

Utility back Arene Landon-Lane is one to watch and despite missing the Blues game, Black Ferns dynamo Ayesha Leti-I’iga is seeing plenty of the ball, ranking in the top ten for defenders beaten and metres gained.

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By winning two games, the Poua have already exceeded expectations. Can they carry on the momentum?

Chiefs Manawa Season Goes from Bad to Worse

In contrast to the Poua, Manawa have suffered a record four consecutive defeats and were down 31-5 at halftime against Matatu on Saturday. Adding to their troubles, Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu has been ruled out for six months with a hamstring injury.

Manawa have the worst defence, conceding 154 points. They are the least efficient team with possession, making the most carries at 553 but the fewest clean breaks with 22.

Manawa’s best is very good. Tries in ten minutes to Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a, Ariana Bayler, and Louise Blyde closed the gap to seven against Matatu approaching the last quarter. However, the gap between Manawa’s best and worst is extreme. This was best illustrated in the Poua game when they completely went off the boil with bad decisions and even worse handling.

An initially young squad, with 13 possible debutants at the start of the season, always faced a rebuilding challenge. However, failing to win a single match would be a disaster.

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Black Ferns hooker Vici-Rose Green has been solid. Chyna Hohepa is 36 but could be mistaken for being at least a decade younger, while Shyrah Tuliau-Tua’a has been the most promising back. She has run for more meters than any other player and ranks in the top ten for carries, clean breaks, defenders beaten, and offloads.

Kaipo Olsen-Baker Stats Queen, Say No More

So far, Matatu are the best team and it’s little wonder they have the best player, Black Ferns No.8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker. She ranks in the top ten of almost every important statistical category.

Tries: 5 (1)
Points: 25 (3)
Carries: 65 (2)
Clean Breaks: 3 (10)
Defenders Beaten: 13 (4)
Tackles: 72 (1)

Blink and you’ll miss Binky

Matatu’s round three clash against the Blues was settled by a rookie that you’ll hear more about. Trailing 21-20 in the 70th minute replacement winger Binky Muamua beat Black Ferns Sevens speedstar Jaymie Kolose on the outside and raced into open space. After an electrifying 45-metre run, Amarante Sititi made a crucial covering tackle. From the ensuing recycle, Hannah King crossed untouched.

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Muamua, 19, scored 11 tries in six matches for Canterbury in the 2025 Farah Palmer Cup. She has been in the New Zealand Under-20s system and is similar in build, speed and approach to Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

King was superb from the tee in the game, landing all five attempts, including a sideline conversion. She is driving a backline that’s scored 20 tries in four games with commanding authority and poise.

Are the Blues Faltering?

Selections have been consistent but playing form has not. The Blues failed to convert all six tries against the Poua and fell to a 17-0 deficit in as many minutes to Matatu. Captain Maia Ross, who was yellow-carded against Matatu, bemoaned the lack of discipline in the Grand Final replay defeat.

“They got down the field off our mistakes and our ball retention, so that will be a big focus for us this week, being more clinical.”

The week before in their unconvincing 27-26 win against Chiefs Manawa, Ross observed: “To be honest, it was pretty ugly, but we gutted it out and were able to get our processes together towards the end and I think that’s what got us the dub.”

Is the burden of being twice-defending champions somehow crippling the Blues? Are some Black Ferns who played PWR a touch tired? Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Ruahei Demant, Ross don’t look tired, but their workload is heavier than ever. What tactical adjustments can the Blues make to improve outcomes?

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Comments on RugbyPass

D
DarstedlyDan 9 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

Doesn’t kick? Then the two tries at the weekend that came directly as a result of JB kicks were just faked, along with the moon landings?

Ben smith is right - Barrett is in sublime form, and is essential to the AB backline. Have no idea whether he is the POTY - those type of awards are hugely subjective anyway and are affected by more things than just the nominees’ qualities. But he is a fine 2nd five.



...

36 Go to comments
J
JW 10 minutes ago
Dave Rennie adresses the four All Blacks to miss selection in both opening Tests

You should look it up then.

You’ll notice a few of the South Africans are completely ripped



...

58 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 10 minutes ago
South Africa pushed all the way in Pretoria by Scotland

Online Saffer baby says what?

72 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

His chin was an arse, lets face it.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 12 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Disgusting arrogance. Let me guess…online Saffer?

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 14 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Brousset just need to take rugby laws seriously. No need to ignore law breaking by those juiced up cheaters.

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 15 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Must be lowered as soon as the ball is won. The to regain balance is just a lie on your part. South African online supporter?

53 Go to comments
a
av 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I see you sleep with that song 57-0 on repeat! Your night light not working anymore ? Anyway, we will still invite you to our threepeat RWC jamboree in wild Africa, - that’s if your stepmom and dad let you leave the family home

53 Go to comments
J
JW 17 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

I don’t think you can give Ardie the leeway that he’s not fit enough. It was purely laziness letting Menoncello through for that first try.

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funnier you don't deny seat sniffing…

Busted! Get out of my stadium!



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 17 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

He doesn’t need to be in SA to read the muppet show that is the online Springbok supporters,

53 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Dave Rennie on where he wants improvements from All Blacks after Italy win

But you’ve just pointed out theres no threat in the north?

8 Go to comments
B
Ben Smith 18 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

You’re worthy of the name all the same! Protecting the sports core principles. Respect.

Eric had something about him. The top talent never went unnoticed, even down in this hemisphere.



...

53 Go to comments
u
unknown 19 minutes ago
The All Blacks have the best No.12 in the world and the next WPOY

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

36 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 20 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Journalist writes about toxic Bok online supporters and like flies to sh1t…..

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 21 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Juicers:

According to figures published by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), the number of tests carried out within rugby by the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) fell from 785 in 2015 to just 127 in 2024.



...

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 24 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

The best I can do? These damning figures are from the World Anti-Doping Agency. One 2019 Bok tested positive from a sample on eve of 2019 RWC. Another was positive later. That was with the tests reduced by 600%.

53 Go to comments
a
av 24 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

Its funny how you cannot keep the main thing the main thing ?! - Springbok Rugby Dominance. It must be that we f&@$#d you so hard that you cannot hear your own farts anymore !

53 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 26 minutes ago
Toxic Springboks fans miss the point in struggle session against Scotland

I will pass that on to the real EE Ben. His performance versus a very arrogant Will Carling lead England in Lansdowne will always be fondly remembered. England started with white jerseys but finished with red jerseys 😉

53 Go to comments
B
Bruiser 31 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Italy | Nations Championship 2026

One of my observations was 46 missed tackles by your little Bokke if you happened to observe that

98 Go to comments
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