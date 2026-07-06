How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

“I have not failed. I’ve just found one thousand ways that won’t work.” Those words did not belong to the man who invented the lightbulb, because at least 20 other scientists had tried and failed before Thomas Edison finally succeeded in 1879. They even had the patents to prove it. The words related to the first man to create a stable, commercially viable incandescent lightbulb. An invention which pioneered the trail towards the electrical power-grid system we know today.
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Hemispheres collide in the new Nations Championship. Stream live, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV.
There is a big difference between inventing a sport and playing it for fun at amateur level, and making it professional success of it in the world of commerce. The Nations Championship which kicked off at the weekend suggests Test rugby is primed to thrive.
By the end of an enthralling first round of six consecutive matches starting at 08:00 UK time in Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch and finishing 14 hours later at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, a total of 54 tries and 381 points had been scored at an average of nine tries and 64 points per game. “I did doze off for a few minutes during Fjii v Wales,” ex-Scotland skipper John Barclay grinned half-apologetically on ITV, as the clock ticked on remorselessly towards midnight in the shadow of the Sierras Chicas mountain range.
For most of the day viewers all over the world would have been wide awake. Take a quick nap, and you would have missed two or three tries. There was more substantial content than ever before, and it was the first game of the inaugural tournament which set the tone for others to follow.
The cadre of top Gallagher Prem referees are currently head and shoulders above the England XV itself, and Bristolian Luke Pearce created the setting for an outstanding contest between the All Blacks and France.
The game was played according to Prem rules: an exhausting 39 minutes of ball-in-play time, with only 16 penalties awarded, and Pearce’s style of clear and constant communication meant a tapering from stern strictness at the start to relaxed ease by the end. Pearce whistled for seven penalties in the first quarter and six in the second, but only two and one in the third and fourth respectively.
As events unfolded, the players quickly understood and assimilated Pearce’s sharp interpretations, and a game which began well finished even better. They embraced risk more readily and the game became a riot of unrestrained optimism, reflected in New Zealand supremo Dave Rennie’s comments after the match.
“I loved the effort,” he said. “I loved the optimism. There was one time we were probably overly optimistic. We had a penalty, and we had two [players available], and they had four!
“But I thought we were able to play with a really high tempo. The [ratio of] lightning-quick ball was almost 85%, which is just outrageous.
“Both teams played pretty similarly, had a similar mindset. If you look at a lot of the stats, the numbers are very similar.
“We couldn’t shake them [France]. We’d score, and then we made a couple of errors that gifted them good field position.
“It wasn’t a great start, was it? Down 7-0 and a yellow card, but I thought we managed the next 10 minutes really well and managed to score. We constantly got our noses in front and then gave them an opportunity, and they were good enough to take it.
“Their short passing game was excellent, and we just lacked a little bit of line-speed on the inside to apply a bit more pressure.”
Rennie might as well have been talking about Les Bleus as his own charges. The All Blacks averaged 85% of lightning-quick, sub three-second ball from their 120 rucks, compared to France’s 78% from 117. Both were way, way above the average where you are considered to be clearly succeeding at ruck clearance [65%]. Neither side could stop the other from creating chances and converting them:10 line-breaks for the home side, and another 12 for the visitors over 80 minutes.
The key was Pearce’s clarity at the breakdown. Attempts at the pilfer were never rewarded if there was any hint of obstruction or interference on the opposing cleanout supports. There 337 total rucks at an average of one pilfer per 112 breakdowns. The Englishman awarded seven ruck penalties against the defence, and only three against the attacking team. The dice were heavily weighted in favour of the offensive side, and the playmakers on both sides were queueing up try their luck at the craps table. Every minute of the game, someone somewhere was blowing on the red dice, raising their eyes to the heavens, and looking to roll a ‘seven’ or more.
The artists of the risk-reward seesaw were freed to be themselves and the spectacle was all the better for it. Inevitably for Les Bleus, it meant France number 10 Matthieu Jalibert showing the whole of New Zealand what it had been missing one year previously, and a happy point of comparison between the Union Bordeaux-Bègles playmaking Svengali and Hurricane rookie sensation Ruben Love.
The first five-eighths on both sides enjoyed a good day at the office, and if there is one aspect of Jalibert’s game which can become an inspiration for Love in future, it is the sheer volume of creative involvements by the Bordelais number 10 – 51 total involvements over 80 minutes with 11 significant wins at Ta Kaha. Jalibert is constantly prodding and probing, and like Edison the ways that do not work never deter him from trying again.
The volume of his work was reflected in the stats presented when he was selected to Opta’s European team of the season.
The repetition of creative effort is really the keystone of modern attacking praxis in rugby. Instead of waiting 10 minutes between every stroke of creative genius, the spectacular recurs every 90 seconds or two minutes. Les Bleus scored on their opening possession only two minutes into proceedings.
Jalibert and his clubmate, right wing Damian Penaud, link twice in the 40 seconds that the sequence lasts, once on a short break down the right at 1:03 on the game clock, the second and decisive connection coming on the left side of midfield only 15 seconds later. The overhead shot illustrates how quick regroupings on attack will always outmanoeuvre the same movements on defence in the modern game. The defender looking to mark Penaud is both cases is full-back Damian McKenzie, but he is a couple of steps short of ‘set’ in the second instance. As long as Jalibert picks the right pass, France must score.
The sequence also highlights the role of the forwards in the French attacking system, observed by ex-Wallaby number 10 and Jalibert’s spiritual predecessor in green and gold, Quade Cooper on Sky Sport NZ.
There are three forwards resourcing the first ruck, the other five roll around in between the two 15m lines to the right, while the remaining French backs overload the width of the field to the same side. It is the same system RugbyPass highlighted recently but with a superior decision-maker at number 10 to nail down the opportunities which arise. As the screenshot shows in plain back-and-white, there are four Kiwi defenders on the narrow side with nobody in front of them, and nothing to do.
As Cooper pointed out: “[France] has got eight forwards stuck in the middle of the field, playing really flat.
“When you’re seeing this system of eight flat forwards across the field, and a whole backline swing [behind them], [number nine Maxime] Lucu is choosing hitting the fourth, sometimes hitting the fifth guy, which is cutting out the All Blacks defence.
“When you’re out there and you’re used to looking at pods and all of a sudden you’ve got a flat line of eight forwards and then a backline all swinging to the outside, it’s creating numbers and creating headaches for the All Blacks.”
McKenzie enjoyed a measure of revenge towards the end of the first quarter.
First McKenzie is at second receiver from scrum at 19:20 to pin down the French midfield backs on first phase, but he has recycled himself on fourth 20 seconds later to run at a tight forward on the other side of midfield. Given steady supply of lightning-quick ball to oil the wheels of delivery, there is no way that the defence can realign quickly enough to cope with that range of movement.
In the space of just 40 seconds of play, Jalibert runs from the backfield to play acting scrum-half, makes a bust, throws a poor pass, re-rucks over the man who goes back to make the save; engineers another mini-break and throws a one-handed offload to create a try with his second wind. Never mind the mistake, feel the width of play. A failure is the essential preparation for success.
For Matthieu Jalibert for France, read Jordie Barrett for the All Blacks in the 49th minute of the game.
Pass-ruck-pass-acting half-run-break and one-handed try assist: all in the space of 50 seconds. It’s hard to defend that level of involvement by a multi-skilled player.
The first round of the inaugural Nations Championship is already showcasing the game as never before in the professional era. Gone are the ‘friendly’ tours of the opposite hemisphere in July and November, now there is something serious to play for. It may just prove to be the moment, and the tournament at which professional rugby finally grew up.
An English referee out of the top bracket set the attacking agenda and the rest of the day’s events supported it. High ball-in-play time, quick tempo, super-swift ruck delivery, let chips fall where they may and the devil take the hindmost.
It brought the creative playmakers and finishers on both sides to the fore and involved them consistently. Cooper was quietly turning green and gold with envy. He would have enjoyed rugby’s lightbulb moment. Time to break out the multi-coloured Mizunos for one last tilt at the oval-ball game.
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I might be putting too much on his try. And it might be more hope than reality as I see his move there in the second half as needed when playing the Boks
Yep. Did you think Vaai found himself in the game more towards the end? Haven’t had a second look yet might do that.
I think the ABs have hung onto some players for too long and not given sufficient opportunity for new players to bring a different refreshed culture to the team. By Wilson do you mean Harry Wilson? A good leader for sure. For me Ardie looks exhausted already. He needs a good month off but instead is rolled out to lead every game. Taylor too looks like he is operating on automatic pilot. Vaa’i too until they shifted him to 6. Sititi was just off all night - and I wonder whether they brought him back too soon. By contrast both Tau’keiaho and Aumua came out firing, as did Morby and Segner.
oh and on these previous points, yeah, but I think that something like confidence etc starts with the environment first, and hesitation to put players on the park and back them is huge to belief within the squad when it gets to the 60min mark in a game too.
Yep I don’t need to point out again where it all stems from, but I’ll say if they had someone like Wilson in there team the problem wouldn’t be as bad.
The problems were very evident in that often losing Foster team as well, win one lose on win one lose one. I think it’s the same cause yes.
Primarily it’s a not zoned in issue but logically I think we must also have to assume the opposition can cause the same problem. A decade again, not even that, I would say every opposition targeted the All Blacks, bring a consistent level themselves. Now I don’t think they are able to do that nearly as much, with much more even and better opposition for them to target, and of course having achieved a lot of their goals against the ABs already they are slipping off more than were accustomed to.
Did Italy rally late against the ABs or did the abs lose focus? I think little more of the later, hopefully in part because of the new game plan and players on.
The problem for Razor is hard to pin down. Something not quite right with a cohort of players with a bit of a losing culture. Did you see the game against Italy - same terrible malaise at times. Things don’t go right and team struggles with basics.
One the stranger things which happened when they changes the rules to stop ‘escorts’ was it made 6’5 Freddie Steward a much less effective defnsive FB under the high ball… SA consistnetly pick two tinies on the wing in Chessy and KLA, and they have other like Edwill and Cheswill Jooste in the wings [no pun intended]. So I would not be overly concerned if the guy has that level of ability.
According to Wikipedia. For all his bravery, speed and skills, (maybe BECAUSE of his bravery) Hurley has been injured a lot (as OtagoII says). With the increased competition for the high ball, IMO a taller fullback - or someone with springs in their feet and with some strength to compete - has a decided advantage over a 5’9” FB. Blair Murray, the kiwi playing for Wales is very similar to Hurley (listed at 5’8”) but is similarly disadvantaged despite being a good rugby “package”. As I keep saying, NZ has plenty of other / better options.
I’d rather watch the ABs lose playing like this than Razors team kick away all possession.
I really doubt it UOB!
It seems to be, but we’d like to see a bit more pleasure to balance out the pain!
You have to be a bit of a masochist to support England these days, so it goes with the territory - it’s all part of the journey. 🤣🤣🤣
I went down to see the Irish game and really enjoyed it.
And I’m prepared to admit that the two selections I was most critical of Williams and Canham both justified their selection. Our locking stocks are looking the strongest I can remember if you add LSL ,Frost and Skelton into the mixture.
Lonergan looked very sharp Carter apart from his goal kicking looked like the answer at number 10. But for all Ikitau’s great play I yearn for him to be moved out to 13. I just thought the Wallabies lacked the experience or the confidence to finish the job.
Watched the ABs take on France B and what a great watch that was. I enjoyed the game so much I watched it twice. I have been surprised at some of the reactions from over the ditch. This was a game the ABs could have easily lost and to win by two at home against what is definitely a B team to me doesn’t deserve the accolades they received.
Of the new players I thought Jacobsen had a very average first half but he did come solid in the second. Love had a very promising start despite the yellow.
I was most impressed with Numea especially around the paddock and Darry had by far his best game for the ABs.
But DMac oh dear. The” best fullback in the world” does not miss 4 tackles and give away 3 turnovers. And his tactical kicking. The least said the better.
Indeed, Australia’s second row looks greater than it was a few years before. I hope it will enable them to contemplate the idea of putting two locks of their bench !
Yes Aussie second row went well in the event, and on occasions they even exposed just how threadbare the Ire tight five is atm. Down at least four loose-head props.
The stubborness about doing things the same old way has not changed tho, with JAS making two big offload mistakes after making the break initially. As you say Ikitau has made a good fist of 12 but he really needs to move back to 13 for his country.
It was pure relief on the NZ side I felt, relief they could still play the game with some freedom after the Razor era!
I think in time they will reverse the Numia/EDG set, with Xavier starting and Grooter finishing games.
I read an interview with Rennie which I thought contained some very doubtful facts.
Firstly: Referring to Jordan and McKenzie. “The two best fullbacks in the world on the field at the same time,” Rennie said.” It is maybe arguable that Jordan is the best fullback in the world but McKenzie no way.
Secondly: “I’ve been so impressed with Beauden. I haven’t coached him before. His contribution has been massive. He’s come in; he’s training really well. To have someone of that quality sitting in the wings, it shows how strong we are in that position.”
That’s a hopeful sign for the other international sides. It shows that Rennie has definitely imbibed the Barret kool aid. We can all look forward to the resurrection of the 35 year old who is not over the hill but rapidly going down it.
Neither is close to being the best 15 in the world. Just look at Willemse v Eng, and Keenan v Aussie. Thomas Ramos?
Maybe DR meant BB’s influence on the rest of the squad in training? He didn’t pick him in the 23 after all!