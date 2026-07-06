How rugby found its 'lightbulb moment' in the Nations Championship opener

“I have not failed. I’ve just found one thousand ways that won’t work.” Those words did not belong to the man who invented the lightbulb, because at least 20 other scientists had tried and failed before Thomas Edison finally succeeded in 1879. They even had the patents to prove it. The words related to the first man to create a stable, commercially viable incandescent lightbulb. An invention which pioneered the trail towards the electrical power-grid system we know today.

Stream Nations Championship 2026 LIVE Hemispheres collide in the new Nations Championship. Stream live, replays and highlights free on RugbyPass TV. Watch on RPTV Starts 4th July 2026 - USA only.

There is a big difference between inventing a sport and playing it for fun at amateur level, and making it professional success of it in the world of commerce. The Nations Championship which kicked off at the weekend suggests Test rugby is primed to thrive.

By the end of an enthralling first round of six consecutive matches starting at 08:00 UK time in Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch and finishing 14 hours later at the Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes in Cordoba, a total of 54 tries and 381 points had been scored at an average of nine tries and 64 points per game. “I did doze off for a few minutes during Fjii v Wales,” ex-Scotland skipper John Barclay grinned half-apologetically on ITV, as the clock ticked on remorselessly towards midnight in the shadow of the Sierras Chicas mountain range.

For most of the day viewers all over the world would have been wide awake. Take a quick nap, and you would have missed two or three tries. There was more substantial content than ever before, and it was the first game of the inaugural tournament which set the tone for others to follow.

Luke Pearce is liked by players and pundits for his clear lines of communication (Photo Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

The cadre of top Gallagher Prem referees are currently head and shoulders above the England XV itself, and Bristolian Luke Pearce created the setting for an outstanding contest between the All Blacks and France.

The game was played according to Prem rules: an exhausting 39 minutes of ball-in-play time, with only 16 penalties awarded, and Pearce’s style of clear and constant communication meant a tapering from stern strictness at the start to relaxed ease by the end. Pearce whistled for seven penalties in the first quarter and six in the second, but only two and one in the third and fourth respectively.

As events unfolded, the players quickly understood and assimilated Pearce’s sharp interpretations, and a game which began well finished even better. They embraced risk more readily and the game became a riot of unrestrained optimism, reflected in New Zealand supremo Dave Rennie’s comments after the match.

“I loved the effort,” he said. “I loved the optimism. There was one time we were probably overly optimistic. We had a penalty, and we had two [players available], and they had four!

“But I thought we were able to play with a really high tempo. The [ratio of] lightning-quick ball was almost 85%, which is just outrageous.

“Both teams played pretty similarly, had a similar mindset. If you look at a lot of the stats, the numbers are very similar.

“We couldn’t shake them [France]. We’d score, and then we made a couple of errors that gifted them good field position.

“It wasn’t a great start, was it? Down 7-0 and a yellow card, but I thought we managed the next 10 minutes really well and managed to score. We constantly got our noses in front and then gave them an opportunity, and they were good enough to take it.

“Their short passing game was excellent, and we just lacked a little bit of line-speed on the inside to apply a bit more pressure.”

Rennie might as well have been talking about Les Bleus as his own charges. The All Blacks averaged 85% of lightning-quick, sub three-second ball from their 120 rucks, compared to France’s 78% from 117. Both were way, way above the average where you are considered to be clearly succeeding at ruck clearance [65%]. Neither side could stop the other from creating chances and converting them:10 line-breaks for the home side, and another 12 for the visitors over 80 minutes.

The key was Pearce’s clarity at the breakdown. Attempts at the pilfer were never rewarded if there was any hint of obstruction or interference on the opposing cleanout supports. There 337 total rucks at an average of one pilfer per 112 breakdowns. The Englishman awarded seven ruck penalties against the defence, and only three against the attacking team. The dice were heavily weighted in favour of the offensive side, and the playmakers on both sides were queueing up try their luck at the craps table. Every minute of the game, someone somewhere was blowing on the red dice, raising their eyes to the heavens, and looking to roll a ‘seven’ or more.

The artists of the risk-reward seesaw were freed to be themselves and the spectacle was all the better for it. Inevitably for Les Bleus, it meant France number 10 Matthieu Jalibert showing the whole of New Zealand what it had been missing one year previously, and a happy point of comparison between the Union Bordeaux-Bègles playmaking Svengali and Hurricane rookie sensation Ruben Love.

The first five-eighths on both sides enjoyed a good day at the office, and if there is one aspect of Jalibert’s game which can become an inspiration for Love in future, it is the sheer volume of creative involvements by the Bordelais number 10 – 51 total involvements over 80 minutes with 11 significant wins at Ta Kaha. Jalibert is constantly prodding and probing, and like Edison the ways that do not work never deter him from trying again.

The volume of his work was reflected in the stats presented when he was selected to Opta’s European team of the season.

The repetition of creative effort is really the keystone of modern attacking praxis in rugby. Instead of waiting 10 minutes between every stroke of creative genius, the spectacular recurs every 90 seconds or two minutes. Les Bleus scored on their opening possession only two minutes into proceedings.

Jalibert and his clubmate, right wing Damian Penaud, link twice in the 40 seconds that the sequence lasts, once on a short break down the right at 1:03 on the game clock, the second and decisive connection coming on the left side of midfield only 15 seconds later. The overhead shot illustrates how quick regroupings on attack will always outmanoeuvre the same movements on defence in the modern game. The defender looking to mark Penaud is both cases is full-back Damian McKenzie, but he is a couple of steps short of ‘set’ in the second instance. As long as Jalibert picks the right pass, France must score.

The sequence also highlights the role of the forwards in the French attacking system, observed by ex-Wallaby number 10 and Jalibert’s spiritual predecessor in green and gold, Quade Cooper on Sky Sport NZ.

There are three forwards resourcing the first ruck, the other five roll around in between the two 15m lines to the right, while the remaining French backs overload the width of the field to the same side. It is the same system RugbyPass highlighted recently but with a superior decision-maker at number 10 to nail down the opportunities which arise. As the screenshot shows in plain back-and-white, there are four Kiwi defenders on the narrow side with nobody in front of them, and nothing to do.

As Cooper pointed out: “[France] has got eight forwards stuck in the middle of the field, playing really flat.

“When you’re seeing this system of eight flat forwards across the field, and a whole backline swing [behind them], [number nine Maxime] Lucu is choosing hitting the fourth, sometimes hitting the fifth guy, which is cutting out the All Blacks defence.

“When you’re out there and you’re used to looking at pods and all of a sudden you’ve got a flat line of eight forwards and then a backline all swinging to the outside, it’s creating numbers and creating headaches for the All Blacks.”

McKenzie enjoyed a measure of revenge towards the end of the first quarter.

First McKenzie is at second receiver from scrum at 19:20 to pin down the French midfield backs on first phase, but he has recycled himself on fourth 20 seconds later to run at a tight forward on the other side of midfield. Given steady supply of lightning-quick ball to oil the wheels of delivery, there is no way that the defence can realign quickly enough to cope with that range of movement.

In the space of just 40 seconds of play, Jalibert runs from the backfield to play acting scrum-half, makes a bust, throws a poor pass, re-rucks over the man who goes back to make the save; engineers another mini-break and throws a one-handed offload to create a try with his second wind. Never mind the mistake, feel the width of play. A failure is the essential preparation for success.

For Matthieu Jalibert for France, read Jordie Barrett for the All Blacks in the 49th minute of the game.

Pass-ruck-pass-acting half-run-break and one-handed try assist: all in the space of 50 seconds. It’s hard to defend that level of involvement by a multi-skilled player.

The first round of the inaugural Nations Championship is already showcasing the game as never before in the professional era. Gone are the ‘friendly’ tours of the opposite hemisphere in July and November, now there is something serious to play for. It may just prove to be the moment, and the tournament at which professional rugby finally grew up.

An English referee out of the top bracket set the attacking agenda and the rest of the day’s events supported it. High ball-in-play time, quick tempo, super-swift ruck delivery, let chips fall where they may and the devil take the hindmost.

It brought the creative playmakers and finishers on both sides to the fore and involved them consistently. Cooper was quietly turning green and gold with envy. He would have enjoyed rugby’s lightbulb moment. Time to break out the multi-coloured Mizunos for one last tilt at the oval-ball game.