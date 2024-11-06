Northern Edition

Autumn Nations Series

Crowley to start vs All Blacks as Ireland change 5 from Bok slaying XV

Jack Crowley, right, and Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland during the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between England and Ireland at Twickenham Stadium in London, England. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has opted for Munster No 10 Jack Crowley to start on Friday against the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium.

There had been much debate as to who would start at fly-half following Ciaran Frawley’s heroics in July against South Africa, but Crowley has held on to the jersey.

The sides will meet for the first time since their World Cup quarter-final epic last year, where the All Blacks narrowly came out on top 28-24 winners.

Since then, Ireland have won a Six Nations title, drawn a series with the world champions South Africa and climbed to number one in the world rankings.

The squad welcomes back a number of players who were unavailable for the most recent victory in South Africa, including Jamison Gibson-Park, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan, who was representing Ireland Sevens at the Olympics.

Conversely, Tadhg Furlong, who was injured this week in training, is an absentee from the starting XV that triumphed over the Springboks. Finlay Bealham will start in his place at tighthead, with Tom O’Toole serving as back-up.

The second-row and back-row are the only units that remain unchanged from the victory in Durban, with former captain Peter O’Mahony proving his fitness last week for Munster against an All Blacks XV to make his way onto the bench.

The 107-cap O’Mahony is part of a hugely experienced bench, with fellow centurions Cian Healy and Conor Murray joining him. Second-row replacement Iain Henderson will also provide 81 caps-worth of experience.

Farrell has chosen a 5-3 split on the bench, with Frawley and Jamie Osborne providing cover in the back line. With only eight caps between them, the pair lack experience compared to the rest of the bench.

Looking ahead to the match, Farrell said: “I am really pleased with the effort of the squad across the week’s training camp in Portugal. Since assembling at the IRFU High Performance Centre last week, the players have brought real application to training and it’s great to see a number of players back from injury, which is testament to their diligence and the superb work of the medical team.

“It’s a hugely exciting four weeks ahead in Aviva Stadium and we know we’ll need to perform at a high level to beat a top-class New Zealand side. The challenge doesn’t come much bigger or better than New Zealand at a packed Aviva Stadium on a Friday night under lights with a home crowd roaring us on.”

Ireland XV
15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(39)
14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(21)
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(60)
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(57)
11. James Lowe (Leinster)(33)
10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(16)
9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(35)
1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(66)
2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(33)
3. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht)(42)
4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(12)
5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(64)
6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(52)
7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(64)
8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(43)(captain)

Replacements
16. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(40)
17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(131)
18. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(13)
19. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster)(81)
20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(107)
21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(118)
22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(6)
23. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(2)

