International

Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

By PA
Ireland's players celebrate after winning the second Rugby Union test match between South Africa and Ireland at Kings Park stadium in Durban on July 13, 2024. (Photo by WIKUS DE WET / AFP) (Photo by WIKUS DE WET/AFP via Getty Images)

Ciaran Frawley coolly landed a last-gasp drop goal as Ireland weathered a second-half storm to pull off a stunning 25-24 victory in Durban and secure a 1-1 series draw against South Africa.

Frawley stepped off the bench to split the posts in dramatic fashion with the final action of a thrilling encounter at Kings Park Stadium following a similar effort just 10 minutes earlier.

Andy Farrell’s side looked set to slip to an agonising defeat to the back-to-back world champions after Conor Murray’s try helped reward a ferocious first-half display with a 16-6 lead.

Flawless fly-half Handre Pollard slotted eight penalties to turn the contest in the Springboks’ favour on the back of their 27-20 triumph last weekend in Pretoria.

But Frawley sensationally added to 14 points from Ireland number 10 Jack Crowley to secure a statement success from Farrell’s 50th Test as head coach.

The extraordinary twist came at the end of an undisciplined second period from Ireland during which stand-in captain Caelan Doris was sin-binned.

 

T
Toaster 5 mins ago

Great match

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 4 minutes ago
Simon Mannix's Portugal bags big win over World Cup regulars

Awesome They were a shining light at the World Cup

1 Go to comments
T
Toaster 5 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great match

1 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 15 minutes ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

Gripping contest with a lot on the line for the ABs - foremost of which was a 30 year record on Eden Park to defend. Still plenty of work-ons in the side but Ratima showed he is up to this level and BB reminded everyone of his enduring skill, speed and class with his injection marking the lift to x-factor AB rugby. All the bench lifted the performance and Vai’i, replacement front row, ALB and the two halves made their case. LJ contributed solidly but did not show out. The in-game strategy shifts seem to be working - something recent AB teams seem to have struggled with. Not sure if lessons learned by senior leaders are driving this or coaching scenario run-throughs but it is a notable shift for me. This England team has a lot of growth in it and are very comfortable playing a complete game. Much more enjoyable to watch than previous versions and they are definitely top tier and capable of beating anyone on their day.

7 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 21 minutes ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Well played Ireland.What a gutsy win. The Boks had it but Ireland had other ideas. Brilliant game of rugby and again well done Ireland - the best team won.,

34 Go to comments
A
Ace 34 minutes ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Gut-wrenching! But there’s no denying that the better team won.

13 Go to comments
J
John 34 minutes ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

The boks really missed Willie LeRoux today I think

17 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 39 minutes ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Disappointing. But well played to Ireland.

13 Go to comments
J
John 39 minutes ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Well done to IRL and Frawley. The boks need to school Sacha - should not have kicked and kept possession in 75th min

154 Go to comments
d
darragh 39 minutes ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

All my homies love Frawley

13 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Not true - Richie doesn’t croc-roll ppl like that punk Doris or James Ryan

154 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

First up to any of the ABs fans who accused us of “bluster” pre-series for saying it would be a competitive - I'm glad it turned out to be an excellent series to which the ABs were deserving winners and I hope next time a side tours you'll be a little more humble. I loved the heart shown by the English boys and how they managed to contain the AB attack for large parts of the series. Was very disappointed by the lack of cohesion and ambition ball in hand, we looked after the ball poorly and hardly went 2 phases without kicking it away. We're not giving ourselves enough opportunity to put phases together and build pressure. The ambition shown in the 6N against Ireland and France seems to have gone and our players look very hesitant with ball in hand, we look much better when Marcus is taking the ball flat and boys are running hard at the line. So frustrating when we're starting to build pressure in the 22 we go back to the grubber kick then find ourselves back on the half way line 10 seconds later. We've shown great success with our box kicking game but we need to leave the flipping grubber kick in the locker room. Like the Marcus Smith hail Mary miss pass that went straight to Mark Telea, we seem to have no patience. Sometimes we just need to recycle the ball and go again. Loving seeing Maro back to his best and Fin Baxter really impressed, Alex Mitchell looks to be one of the most complete 9s in world rugby, great around the base and impeccable kicking. Congrats to the ABs, far more dangerous and skillful than England. We contained you for large swathes but to shut down that amount of pace and skill for 80 mins is nigh on impossible. Managed to find a way to win and instinctively grabbed the rare opportunities which came your way. Finding ways to win in two tight test matches will I'm sure be a great experience for your younger players. Beauden needs to be in the starting 15, what a worldie.

7 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Samoa struggle past Spain in wet conditions

Why is Samoa not better? Seriously Spain?

1 Go to comments
T
Tristan 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Razor has had 2 weeks and had to win these 2 tests. Box ticked. I'm hoping that now he will start to introduce new players and the team will get up to speed on new coaching teams systems. I really am hoping that by end of RC we start to see what this team is going to be….

29 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Itoje had an amazing game, he disrupted so much lineout ball and was a constant nuisance. 8.5 for me. As much as I like Marcus Smith I'd have given him a 7. He kicked goals well and put in two lovely crossfield kicks but our attacking game ball in hand lacked any cohesion and he is the guy pulling the strings. We hardly stringed more than 2-3 phases together without kicking the ball away.

4 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

33 minutes in Ireland are going to go for unvontested scrums.

34 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Fissler Confidential: A big week for Stuart Hogg

Has he scheduled time to beat / stalk his ex-wife?

2 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Wales | July series second Test

Writing a comment b/c no one seems to care

1 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Marcus Smith partly blames himself for England loss to NZ

ENG faded in the last 20 min….They need more depth and a 2nd Itoje

12 Go to comments
p
peter 2 hours ago
Ireland vs South Africa | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

so how do you actually watch the game…

13 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 2 hours ago
Wales player ratings vs Australia | July Series 2nd Test

Realistically, which Wales players are currently in contention for Lions selection? Perplexing that Italy were largely able to turn their 6N fortunes around after a pretty poor WC, but Wales over the same period seem to have gotten worse. Happy that Aus get a couple of wins - as lord knows they needed it too, but Welsh Rugby really is in a dark place atm.

1 Go to comments
