Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test Two

Ireland player ratings live from King’s Park: A week after their TMO and individual error frustrations in Pretoria, Andy Farrell’s Ireland came to Durban looking to draw the series and dispel all the chatter in recent days that a significant gap exists between South Africa, the back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions, and the two-in-a-row Six Nations title-winning Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2025 British and Irish Lions coach made four changes to his XV, three due to injury at hooker, scrum-half and midfield while also starting James Ryan in place of the benched Peter O’Mahony. Farrell’s major annoyance in the 20-27 reverse at Loftus Versfeld was that Ireland never attacked the game as they wanted and played catch-up on the scoreboard from third minute through to the finish.

Here, amid the disco/swim club vibe reverberating around the ground, they brought their razzle and dazzle and led 10-0, 16-6 and 19-18 at various junctions throughout a rollocking contest before then landing the killer blow, replacement Ciaran Frawley kicking an ugly but brilliant drop goal from way out just after the end-game hooter had sounded.

Andy Farrell on how Peter O’Mahony took the demotion Andy Farrell on how Peter O’Mahony took the demotion

The clinching of a deserved 25-24 win – only the second-ever for Ireland away to South Africa in the southern hemisphere – was an incredible moment for a player who endured the torture of missing a last-gasp drop goal to win the Champions Cup for Leinster versus Toulouse in May.

Seven weeks later, he had gone from villain to hero with a second swing of his right boot on the night (he also scored a more sweetly struck 70th-minute drop goal) to reignite that chatter about who really is the world’s best despite the outcome of last year’s French World Cup. Here are the Ireland player ratings:

22m Entries Avg. Points Scored 0.4 7 Entries Avg. Points Scored 2 5 Entries

15. Jamie Osborne – 8.5

A class act last weekend on debut and classy again in cap No2. A penalty-conceding mistimed jump could have unsettled him but this kid is made of stern stuff and aside from having a vital catch/pass part to play in the creation of Conor Murray’s try, his speed of thought and limb in hunting down Kwagga Smith and preventing a 27th-minute try was akin to a veteran’s contribution. Began the second half with more big defensive involvements and stayed at it through to the finish. Absolutely fabulous.

14. Calvin Nash – 6.5

A lost soul in Pretoria with the way the Test unfolded, he was much, much busier here, everything from a calm 10th-minute mark to frequently giving Jack Crowley a cross-kick option. If there was one regret it was not finding the pass to connect with Garry Ringrose 13 minutes later after a catch and run. Played 61 minutes, exiting at a time when Ireland had gone 21-19 behind and needed fresh legs.

ADVERTISEMENT

13. Garry Ringrose – 7

Bundee Aki’s dicky shoulder got him the start but his second-half form last weekend was impressive enough anyway to demand inclusion. He will always have detractors for his level of missed tackles, and there were five here according to the full-time stats, but the upside is he selflessly puts himself about and here was no different. Look at the sweeper role he played in ruining the recycle South Africa were looking for from the Smith beak. Finished on the right wing for the last quarter to accommodate Stuart McCloskey’s midfield introduction.

12. Robbie Henshaw – 8.5

Immensely physical last weekend, it was unfortunate that his game was cut short at the break. He went the distance here, though, with an even better display in which the highlights were the wristy assist he gave for the Murray score and then the way he lined up and rattled the ball-carrying Pollard on the half-hour. Star-studded stuff.

11. James Lowe – 7

As with Ringrose and his tackling, you must always legislate for some sort of concentration lapse from the winger and it happened on 29 minutes when he kicked out on the full after the ball was passed back to him in the 22. Did numerous things well, though, such as kicking ahead and then forcing Handre Pollard to concede a scrum-five on the first-half hooter, igniting the pressure that led to three Crowley points. Stayed tuned in through the second period and will revel in being a winner after his first Test issues, especially as it was his kick-chase that got Ireland the throw in at the last lineout.

10. Jack Crowley – 8

Four from four for 11 points off the kicking tee in the first half, he was energetic and constantly looking to vary the play. That endeavour nearly came at a cost when he decided late to change the direction of one kick through and it was blocked and nearly cost a try to Smith. He simply dusted himself off and got back to the task at hand, finishing with an important 59th minute penalty kick before giving away to Frawley.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Conor Murray – 8

The second injury alteration, the veteran stepping for the concussed Craig Casey, he was amongst the scorers again with another well-finished 14th-minute try under the posts. Seemed to enjoy himself immensely, the nuisance of Faf de Klerk in the head-to-head at nine urging him on, and his general level of service provided Crowley with an extra second to do his stuff. Another 59th minute exit.

1. Andrew Porter – 6

Had amends to make after some costly breakdown penalties last weekend but his 57-minute contribution was to end with the concession at a ruck that allowed Pollard push South Africa into the lead for the first time. You can’t fault the brand of resistance that the loosehead brings every time, and his tackle count here reached double figures, but this was an evening when the nuts and bolts of his scrum play struggled as it was the set-piece that gave the hosts the opening two scores off the tee.

2. Ronan Kelleher – 6.5

Played last week’s second half in place of the crocked Dan Sheehan and was all the better for that lengthy run as he cleaned up his error count and didn’t take a backward step despite the punishment the Springboks back was looking to dish out. A curiosity of his 65 minutes was that he had just four lineouts to throw into. Fair play to him, he enjoyed a 100 per cent return.

3. Tadhg Furlong – 6

Had a busy start with a number of short carries. Quietened down as the first half developed but enjoyed a strong finish before exited on 45 minutes for a HIA.

4. Joe McCarthy – 8.5

Missing in action last weekend, he was all over this success. Announced himself to the hosts on 12 minutes with a cracking line off a Furlong pop, and his immense value was illustrated in the nuggety way he stopped a try-threatening Springboks maul on 33 minutes. Stuck at it in the second half when the hosts dominated to ensure his team still had the chance to win it at the death.

5. James Ryan – 8

Impressive off the bench at Loftus, he convinced Farrell to slot him into the row for the start and his attitude in not tolerating the carry-on of the Springboks was tremendous during his 57 minutes in the pitch. Hugely important tackle count. Initially seemed to be the culprit for the sin binning that ended with Caelan Doris being carded.

6. Tadhg Beirne – 7.5

Switched from lock to blindside for this rematch, he has limited involvements on the ball as this was an evening that consisted more of clear-outs and all that type of grunt. The one time he needed to fetch possession though, he didn’t so with aplomb, rising to fetch Rob Herring’s 80th minute throw that ignited the move for the winning score.

7. Josh van der Flier – 7.5

Played just the 57 minutes but did enough in that time to still finish as his team’s highest tackler. It was quite a shift for him. A week ago, there was so much talk about Pieter-Steph du Toit in the aftermath but van der Flier and his easy to spot red cap deserve great kudos for laying a solid foundation for victory.

8. Caelan Doris – 8.5

Easily Ireland’s best player seven days ago, by had fellow heroes sharing the load here. Denied a try just before break when tackled near the line off the back of a scrum, his huge carries were significant all the way through. Will be frustrated he was carded, as Ireland ‘lost’ that period 0-9, but wasn’t to be denied, making the key drive in the lead-up to Frawley’s glorious moment.

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring – 6.5

Had initially issues with his throwing following his 65th minute introduction and was held short when a penalty as tapped five metres out, but found his man Beirne when most needed in the 80th minute.

17. Cian Healy – 6

A 57th minute sub, he helped when he could to ensure the scoreboard didn’t get away on Ireland at a time when the Springboks were on top.

18. Finlay Bealham – 6.5

A 45th minute introduction when Furlong exited early, he was visibly annoyed with the scrum penalty awarded against him on 64 minutes. Decent number of tackles put in.

19. Ryan Baird – 6.5

Another 57th minute change, he was just what the Irish pack needed heading into a last-quarter that will be famously remembered in Irish rugby history.

20. Peter O’Mahony – 6.5

Similar to Baird, he gave 23 minutes of important graft to keep Ireland in the fight.

21. Caolin Blade – 7.5

His third cap amounted to 21 minutes but he was crucial in that final play, telling Frawley what was left on the clock and then providing the pass for the kick to launch.

22. Ciaran Frawley – 10

We rarely give top marks but he thoroughly deserves this rating. Had 21 minutes to nab Ireland their win. His 70th minute drop goal was so sweet, coming off a South African goal-line drop out. But the way he held his nerve to land the winner with the final touch was exquisite, especially as it was just when weeks ago when his glory strike for Leinster drifted agonisingly wide of the target.

23. Stuart McCloskey – 7

Given 19 minutes for Nash, resulting in a midfield reshuffle, he stood up and ensured Ireland didn’t fold after Pollard put them 24-19 ahead on 65 minutes. A lovely cameo appearance by him.