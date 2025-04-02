Exeter look to Charlie Chapman to boost scrum-half options

Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter is continuing his recruitment drive for next season by raiding West Country rivals Gloucester for scrum-half Charlie Chapman.

Devon Live have reported that the Chiefs have moved for Chapman, who has been out of favour at Kingsholm since the arrival of Wales star Tomos Williams in the summer.

Gloucester-born Chapman, 26, a former Scotland A international, has slipped down the pecking order at his hometown club after former London Irish star Caolan Englefield emerged as Williams’ understudy.

Chapman even came off the bench for Hartpury in a win over Cambridge in October and has made 10 appearances for George Skivington’s side this season, the last coming in the Premiership Cup quarter-final defeat at Newcastle Falcons.

He has made 101 appearances for the club but will join his former Gloucester teammate, Stephen Varney, in Devon when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Baxter moved for Varney after moves for Australia international Jake Gordon, Scotland star Ben White and former England international Raffi Quirke all fell through.

And he won’t be the first player moving between the two clubs this summer, with Baxter admitting that Exeter hooker Jack Innard will be making the 110-mile trip up the M5.

Baxter has been busy strengthening his squad for next season with Springbok hooker Joseph Dwebe, Brumbies back row Tom Hooper and fellow Wallaby Len Ikitau also moving before the end of the year.

The signing of Chapman could mean that Stu Townsend, who has been locked in contract talks with Baxter, could be on his way to Harlequins when his current deal runs out.

Torbay-born Townsend, 29, joined the Chiefs in 2012 and has had loan spells at Taunton and Cornish Pirates. He was a member of the squad that lost the Premiership Cup final against Bath two weeks ago.