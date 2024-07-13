Select Edition

South Africa

South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

By Philip Bendon
Springbok Backrow Kwagga Smith

South Africa player ratings: The Springboks were left shellshocked in Durban as two late drop goals from Ciaran Frawley sealed a 25 – 24 win for Ireland.

Struggling to match the Irish tempo in the first half, the Boks enjoyed a strong thirty-minute run in the second half and looked to have stolen it as Handre Pollard slotted six penalty goals.

Ultimately, their lack of cutting edge, just a week after being lauded as an attacking juggernaut, would be their undoing as they simply couldn’t break through the Irish defence. Stifling them further was a lack of impact from the ‘bomb squad’ who, instead of upping the ante, were a step down from the level achieved by the starters.

Here is how Rassie Erasmus’s side fared as they let slip a series victory.

1. Ox Nche – 6
Pinching Tadhg Furlong’s nickname as ‘the jukebox’ as he kept the hits coming, the Sharks star confirmed his place as first choice loosehead. Overall, he was far and away the best Bok forward on the night and had some highlight-reel moments in defence as he chopped down the powerful Irish ball carriers.

2. Bongi Mbonambi – 4
Nuggety and confrontational without really influencing proceedings, Mbonambi got stuck into the Irish after every scrum but struggled at line-out time to hit his mark as James Ryan got into his eye line and pinched a few crucial line-outs.

3. Frans Malherbe – 5
Forcing Andrew Porter to kick out shows the force that Malherbe generates on his side of the scrum. Unlike a week ago, however, he was fairly anonymous.

4. Eben Etzebeth – 5
Living life on the edge and perhaps past it, Etzebeth led the Bok defensive line and was pinged for being offside a few times. Ultimately, he got more right than wrong but lacked that trademark ‘big play moment’ that has been the backbone of his game throughout his career.

5. Franco Mostert – 4
Sustaining a gnarly nose injury early on did not deter the normally robust Mostert from throwing his weight about for the next fifteen minutes before he hobbled off with another injury.

6. Siya Kolisi – 5
Marshalled by the Irish defence far more closely than he was a week ago, the Bok skipper looked to utilise the extra kilograms that Racing 92 boss Jacky Lorenzetti felt was holding him back in the Top 14. Utilised as ‘Plan A’ from short line-outs, Kolisi carried hard into the heart of the Irish defence but was met with equal force on the gainline. Whilst this set a platform from which to launch from it was a far cry from the dominant one he set a week ago in test one.

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit – 5
South African Rugby’s totemic figure had an unusually nondescript first half but grew into the contest throughout the second half. Smashing into breakdowns, Du Toit wrestled back control and stifled the Irish lightning-quick ball but, like his compatriots, struggled to get over the gainline at any point.

8. Kwagga Smith – 6
South Africa’s do-it-all star was industrious as ever and came within inches of scoring the Boks’ first try as he chased PSDT’s charge down of Jack Crowley. Topping the carry charts for his side, the 31-year-old proved that he is not just an impact player late in fixtures but can maintain his explosive power for a full contest.

9. Faf de Klerk – 4
Ignoring calls from referee Karl Dickson to use it, De Klerk had a mixed bag as he didn’t quite get up the tempo of a week ago. Being replaced early in the second half was perhaps the biggest signal that the usually energetic de Klerk was a notch or two off the pace today.

10. Handré Pollard – 4
Packing his kicking boots this week, Pollard was impervious to the boot as he chipped away at the Irish lead and rewarded his pack’s growing dominance throughout the contest. Offensively, he offered little threat with the ball in hand and looked uncomfortable in Tony Brown’s system, which clearly requires him to test the defensive line, something he has rarely done over the past five years.

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse – 4
South Africa’s pinball bounced around the park but simply couldn’t find a crease to slip through as the Irish defence scragged him time and again.

12. Damian de Allende – 5
Far from the all-singing, all-dancing performance of a week ago, de Allende reverted to type as a crash-ball hit-up merchant. Following a week of praise for his exceptional passing skills, it was disappointing to see him routinely look to route one into the defence rather than get the ball to the edges.

13. Jesse Kriel – 4
Mimicking his centre partner, Kriel was a shadow of the player who took to Loftus last weekend. Defensively, he was fine without being spectacular, whilst he was completely ambiguous in attack.

14 Cheslin Kolbe – 4
Getting through a mountain of work without really threatening, the sparkling Bok magician fronted up in the physical stakes and chased kicks with vigour. Outside of this, he rarely looked like making a clean break as he side-stepped himself directly into the welcoming arms of Irish defenders.

15 Willie le Roux – N/A
Found himself on the wrong side of James Lowe’s knee inside the first two minutes which, unfortunately forced his departure.

Replacements:

16. Malcolm Marx – 6
Upping the ante when he replaced Bongi, Marx reaffirmed the understanding that he is the best hooker in the Bok squad. This being said, outside of the set piece, he was a yard off his best as he never had that ‘wow factor’ moment with a big turn-over or carry.

17. Gerhard Steenekamp – 3
Solid at scrum time but a significant drop off from the sublime Ox Nche in all aspects.

18. Vincent Koch – 3
Unable to replicate the scrummaging dominance of the man he replaced, Koch had an evening to forget and looks to be waining as a viable option for the uptempo attack that the Boks want to employ.

19. Salmaan Moerat – 3
A complete non-factor in proceedings, the Stormers skipper couldn’t get up to the pace of the game and appears to lack the power of the other locks in the squad in the carry.

20. RG Snyman – 4
Initially coming on as a blood replacement for Etzebeth, Snyman remained on the park as Mostert trudged off in the 17th minute with an injury. Acutely aware of his offloading threat, Ireland dedicated defenders to targeting the ball when tackling him, which saw him stripped a few times and nullified in open play.

21. Marco van Staden – 3
Offered very little from the bench as he was a step and a half behind the action, clearly he is a step behind Kolisi as a ball player and this showed as he never looked like making a break.

22. Grant Williams – 6
Adding a level of energy and pace to the Bok’s attack, Williams was a bright spark from the bench and looked far more comfortable in the Tony Brown attack than de Klerk. Mixing in a handful of long-range kicks with a top-class chase, Williams was arguably the best of the Bok backs alongside his fellow replacement Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

23. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu – 6
Targeted early and often by Jack Crowley with high balls, the highly promising youngster was found wanting by the Irish kick chasers namely Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne in the first half. Starting the second forty brightly with a superb break showed his immense potential with back-to-back brilliant breaks and continually got better as the contest went on.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Johnny 11 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Those ratings are a joke, most those players were far superior to those ratings. Also, no proper explanations for why they were so low. Extremely poor writing and analysis even for this site.

5 Go to comments
P
Peter 12 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Poor ratings. Did you even watch the game? Not being reading much RugbyPass / SaRugbyMag lately, now I remember why.

5 Go to comments
j
jim 15 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great game fiercely contested from the start. Hard luck South Africa, still the best in the world. South Africa didn’t deserve to lose that game, but Ireland hung in there in an attritional second half to put themselves into the winning position

43 Go to comments
R
Ross 24 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Just because SA lost doesn't mean they were shit. So reel your necks in on the crap scores for players RP. It was a tight game, just won by Ireland.

5 Go to comments
b
bob 39 minutes ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

What great game was the prick watching? A nail biter in which both teams were brilliant and not much separated them.

5 Go to comments
b
bob 45 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Fantastic game of rugby. Well played both teams. Incredibly physical. These bodies need rest and recuperation.

43 Go to comments
r
rory 47 minutes ago
Time to say goodbye to this Springboks team

This team was outplayed today. It is all well and good to use the backs to strike out wide like they did in the first test Vs Ireland but to take our focus off our forward domination will end in disaster. Today the forwards were outclassed/outmuscled by the the Irish forwards. The Boks cannot change from laying a solid foundation by the forwards before attempting anything else. They will do so at their own peril. Because of age changes will have to be made: Hanekom, Roos, Van den Bergh, etc.

18 Go to comments
C
CraigD 49 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

What a great test. That result is very good for rugby as a whole. Well played Ireland at least some good news after all the heartbreak. What a way to end your season

43 Go to comments
e
eamonn 49 minutes ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great positive for us is we done that without a so magnificent bunch of front-liners and Jamie at 15 done great. Peter is cooked, as it Healy - would love to see ahern come good in the autumn and it’s a pity we ain’t playing SA then too - would be a cracker

43 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 hours ago
South Africa player ratings vs Ireland | July Series 2nd Test

Phil should never write an article on this site again unsupervised . If SA won / each player would have roughy 3 extra points . It’s not L’Equipe you Clickbait clown . Great game between two very evenly matched teams .

5 Go to comments
T
Turlough 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Great test. I expected Ireland to turn up and I expected blood. SA will be disappointed not to see it out. Ireland will be delighted but will be annoyed about all the mistakes. Some under pressure in fairness. First 25 mins was the Ireland we were more accustomed to. Crowley is still trying positional kicks too close to opposition defence line. It might work with Cork Con it doesnt work at International level. He needs to take a leaf out of Frawleys book and practice, practice, practice. I thought South Africa were surprised by the strong Irish start. I think the Irish lads deserved a good ending after such a heartbreaking year. You can see with the varying styles and depth that Ireland are indeed not Leinster. And who.is the best team in the world? One team are world champs and No1 ranked. Work it out.

43 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Warren Gatland makes public promise after Wales' loss to Australia

What a baseless promise. Just another way to buy more time before the inevitable. How about ‘I promise not to take any pay until we win a test’. Something meaningful that we can judge. We’re facing three more years of this same excuse until the next World Cup. Australia are no great team, they are rebuilding with 7 new caps last week. Wales made them look good.

2 Go to comments
B
Barry 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Right result and no saffa can begrudge a team winning by a point. Done the most experienced bok team in history in their yard. With largely a reserve team. The better rugby nation. 4 of the last 5 won, half of those away from Dublin 4. Magic.

43 Go to comments
T
Tom 1 hours ago
Warren Gatland makes public promise after Wales' loss to Australia

Clearly big problems with Welsh rugby but bringing back Gatland was desperation. He's achieved nothing since parting ways with Shaun Edwards. The Welsh defence is what won them championships and that was Shaun Edwards remit.

2 Go to comments
G
Gavin 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

What a game.

43 Go to comments
J
John 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Tight match. Bok line outs were meh and very little jackaling - have the laws/bok approach at rucks changed? Really don’t understand why Sacha didnt keep the ball in the 75th min…

43 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Well played Ireland. Incredible game of rugby and series. Such a pity there isn’t a decider. Boks had it but Ireland had other ideas and well played Crawley. Such an enjoyable game n the balance till the last play.

43 Go to comments
P
PDV 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Fair enough - well played Ireland. Valuable lessons for Boks.

43 Go to comments
B
Blaaaah 1 hours ago
Boks bowed as Ciaran Frawley magic secures last-gasp Ireland win

Awesome game even if Boks lost. Kudos to both teams and Ireland played very well especially in 1st half and last drop goal.

43 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hours ago
Simon Mannix's Portugal bags big win over World Cup regulars

Awesome They were a shining light at the World Cup

1 Go to comments
