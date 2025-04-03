Harlequins sign 132kg England prop Harry Williams

Harlequins have confirmed the signing of tighthead prop Harry Williams ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 19-cap England international arrives at The Stoop from Section Paloise, where he spent a season in France’s Top 14 following a previous stint at Montpellier in 2023/24.

Williams (33) was born and raised in South London and attended Whitgift School before embarking on a professional career that included spells with Wasps, Nottingham, and Jersey Reds.

The 6’3, 132kg front-rower made 162 appearances for Exeter Chiefs over eight years during the most successful period in the West Country club’s history – featuring a Premiership title in 2017 and a Premiership and European Cup double in 2020.

The addition of Williams bolsters head coach Danny Wilson’s front-row contingent. His last England cap came against Scotland in the 2021 Six Nations.

“I’m excited to be returning to the Premiership and joining Harlequins – it’s a great club with a huge fanbase,” said Williams.

“When the opportunity came up it felt like a great fit for me and feels like I’m coming home having grown up nearby in South London. I can’t wait to get started, give my all for the Club and learn from a top scrum coach in Adam Jones.

“Harlequins were the first team I ever went to watch with my Dad when I was younger, so the move feels like a full circle moment – I’m super excited to run out and play at The Stoop.”

The club has expressed satisfaction with the signing, citing Williams’ high-level experience and familiarity with English rugby as key assets for the season ahead.

Head Coach Danny Wilson said: “Harry is a great addition to our forward pack heading into next season. He’s a proven tighthead with experience at the top level of the game and adds depth to our front row options.

“He’s a powerful ball carrier and top scrummager, which will help us set a platform to play our style of rugby. We’re looking forward to welcoming Harry into the Club this summer.”

