Super Rugby Pacific

Chiefs vs Reds takes: The Rassie Erasmus influence, back row stars

By Henry Lee at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton
HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - JUNE 07: Samisoni Taukei'aho of the Chiefs scores a try during the Super Rugby Pacific Quarter Final match between Chiefs and Queensland Reds at FMG Stadium Waikato, on June 07, 2024, in Hamilton, New Zealand. (Photo by Michael Bradley/Getty Images)

Super Rugby Pacific round eight got underway at a wet FMG Stadium in Hamilton on Friday night. The wet conditions and surface played a massive part in the top-of-the-table clash, with the Chiefs eventually beating the Queensland Reds 27-15.

A late flurry of tries by the Chiefs bench proved to be the difference in an error-ridden 80 minutes of Super Rugby Pacific action.

The Reds travelled to Hamilton leading the competition after three straight wins, while the Chiefs received exciting news this week, with star playmaker Damian McKenzie re-signing with the club and New Zealand Rugby until 2029. 

Here are five takeaways.

Match Summary

2
Penalty Goals
0
3
Tries
3
3
Conversions
0
0
Drop Goals
0
117
Carries
95
2
Line Breaks
4
20
Turnovers Lost
18
7
Turnovers Won
9

The Rassie Erasmus influence

Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan won’t admit it, but his bomb squad is one of the big reasons his side are now top of the Super Rugby Pacific table.

On multiple occasions in the 2025 season, the Chiefs’ bench impact has been the difference between winning and losing games. Friday evening’s contest with the Reds was no different, with Samipeni Finau, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tupou Vaa’i and Xavier Roe all entering the game in the 47th minute. 

This was when the Chiefs started to shift the momentum their way, as some of their All Blacks contingent rolled up their sleeves and took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Replacement playmaker Josh Jacomb’s introduction also helped the Chiefs put more pressure on the Reds defence, highlighted perfectly when he kicked a long-range 50/22 shortly after coming on the field. 

Taukei’aho’s introduction also helped their lineout efficiency, as the Chiefs replacement hooker was at the heart of their lineout maul try in the 70th minute, extending the lead to ten points with under ten minutes to go.

Erasmus might not be the one pulling the strings for the Chiefs, but it’s safe to say his way of coaching has changed the way teams use their bench. 

Reds stick with their plan

The Reds are the only team in Super Rugby Pacific not to take a penalty so far in the first seven rounds of the competition, and they kept it that way in Hamilton on Friday evening.

It all went to plan the first time of asking, as they opted to go to the corner instead of taking the easy three, before a Matt Faessler lineout special put the Reds in for their first try.

In the second half, they went for the same option, this time the Chiefs pack held strong by holding up the lethal Reds lineout drive. This proved costly for head coach Les Kiss’s side, as the Chiefs went down the other end to capitalize on the Reds’ missed opportunity. 

The Reds taking the lineout option didn’t cost them the game, but it sure could have been a different last 30 minutes if they had taken the points on offer early in the second half when down to 14 men.

Fascinating battle of loose forward trios

It only took less than three minutes for All Blacks loose forward Luke Jacobson to cross the line for the game’s first try, showing fans at home that his loose forward trio was up for the task.

There’s been plenty of discussion regarding the Reds loose forward trio of Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson and Joe Brial, who in their own right, are one of the best combinations in the competition. The back row matchup in Hamilton was one of the most important on the night, where all six loose forwards were heavily involved.

McReight was busy around the park making a game high 23 tackles, and Wilson was ever present on both sides of the ball, carrying 15 times.

Joe Brial, the uncapped international from the Reds trio, scored a brilliant solo try in the dying minutes of the first half. After a high ball drop by McKenzie, Brial kicked the ball ahead and found himself in a foot race with Chiefs speedster Emoni Narawa. Brial reached the ball first as it stopped perfectly right before the dead ball line, where Brial dived and used the wet surface to his advantage, levelling the scores heading into halftime. 

Both teams’ loose forwards were physical throughout, and despite the challenging conditions, they still managed to impose themselves on the game. 

Tim Horan weighs in on Les Kiss' Wallabies chances

Tim Horan thinks Les Kiss could do it, but has cautioned against double-booking him as Wallabies and Queensland Reds coach in fear of tunnelling out Australian rugby's recent progress.

Read Now

A game for the rugby purists

It wasn’t a pretty game. The backs had little to no ball, and set-piece time was the difference.

There were errors, a yellow card, and multiple TMO interventions, much to the despair of the 9,882 home fans, who, for large parts of the match, were frustrated with the stoppages and errors from both sides. Both teams made over 15 errors.

The highlights package won’t be the most exciting watch of the season, but McMillan will be more than pleased with his side’s effort. Especially after bye week, where teams often struggle to hit the ground running after a week off.

Milestone man struggles

Shaun Stevenson would have hoped the nasty weather wouldn’t impact the game as much as it did, as the electric fullback’s skills weren’t on show in his 100th game for the Chiefs.

Stevenson is the 11th Chiefs player to reach 100 caps, alongside club legends like Liam Messam, Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane.

On top of an early deflected kick that fell straight into Filipo Daugunu’s hands, Stevenson had two errors in the first 25 minutes, not starting his milestone game as well as he would’ve liked.

The Chiefs fullback had little impact with ball in hand, mostly to do with his side’s attitude to roll the sleeves up and attack the Reds with pick and go’s.

It will be a game to remember for Stevenson and his family, but he might not want to remember much of the action on the park.

4 Comments
B
BH 5 days ago

Great teams win ugly and the Chiefs were too strong for an excellent Reds outfit.


The last point about Stevenson is incorrect. He had a poor and ineffectual first half but he made a series of strong carries late in the 2nd half off set piece which not only saw him get over the gainline, but allow the Chiefs to set up multiple phases and eventually score points. Plus he didn’t drop the ball again.

I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

The yellow card was a bit harsh. SR isn’t known for soft yellows.

S
SadersMan 5 days ago

Bloody hell. What’s Rassie got to do with Xavier Roe coming on? Ridiculous.

C
CW 5 days ago

Jamie Joseph won 2015 SR title with the Highlanders with a 6-2 split.

O
OJohn 5 days ago

It was actually Ewen McKenzie who pioneered ‘Strike Players’ in 2011.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SadersMan 16 minutes ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

What a dumb header. It’s like comparing kindergarten with high-school. And invites ridicule & takes away from the core story, that is, a legend of the game has retired.


Clicked, not read.

6 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 26 minutes ago
'There appears little prospect of change at the top in Europe. That should be a concern to all’

“With Saints slated to travel to Leinster’s lair”


That may well prove to be the case but it’s a pretty disrespectful statement to make from a Castres and Glasgow perspective!

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 43 minutes ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

Don’t disagree with your assessment on the French match and I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Toulon win but Leinster are heavy odds on here and it would be a massive upset if Glasgow won. They will missing be some key players and even their first pick 23 would need to be at their very best to compete with Leinster. In Dublin. In a CC ko match. Ofc upsets CAN happen, but it would be one helluva upset.

2 Go to comments
C
Cantab 58 minutes ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

True consistency means a team wins at least half of their games and makes the top 6. Moana has yet to do this even though the ability is there. Just 2 wins this season and they need to build on this. They are at least ahead of the misfiring Blues and the coming match ups between the 2 will likely decide which will progress.

12 Go to comments
T
TM 1 hour ago
Champions Cup: And then there were eight...

Hugely enjoyable as ever! Thank you Graham. These last 8 are awesome and Munster grace them. On a day when my club Cardiff are put into administration, it’s a little consolation that great rugby is on show again this weekend. Can Toulon upset the odds? Who knows? I don’t bet these days but I think they have a chance.

1 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

That’s not really showing an interest in the article GP.


The author is trying to argue against Sam. Sam was excelled at prep, you can’t say it’s he’s one strength, but you also can’t just state he was a smart guy, because he did some incredibly stupid things on the football field at times, like pushing people in the back (what kind of AB does that?), but he did prep well. That made him what you see, at all levels, yes. Why can’t Barrett be the same? Show the best of bother worlds?


You’ve just done exactly what I did in my comment.

8 Go to comments
C
CN 1 hour ago
Tier 2 newcomers front queue for ex-Bristol boss Dave Ward

While I get the challenge of going to Worcester, should that be the destination, and the potential of working on a blank canvas, when are clubs going to give opportunities to women coaches for women teams?

1 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Why Les Kiss and Stuart Lancaster can lead Australia to glory

You certainly based them on your own evidence. Just as a true story is truly a story.


Re: Pep, he made history beyond the age of 50. History. If continuing to break records and achieve trophies isn't a metric for success…


He's still competing for a major trophy this year. Should he get it, it would be 8 consecutive seasons with a major trophy. Then the world club cup in the summer.


Best to wait until the postseason to see were things stand.


Talk again in July? I think there's rugby on around then also.

179 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Have you heard that he just wants to play?

The guy was quite ahead in his development

It’s the exact opposite Soliloquin, he’s only had proper coaching and rugby the few years he’s been in NZ, since last year of school? His dad or family ran the local club or something, and had connections to pro rugby back in France?


He is a very very raw talent from what I’ve seen, at about the NPC level here, were this year (even still despite leaving, or will Toulon want him straight away perhaps?) he’d be pushing for a regular starting spot, a good 10 games or so perhaps. But maybe that’s the level you’re talking about?


The article quite clearly states it was about the ‘package’, and we all know what that means. But you’re quite right, he might feel just as much French as he does Islander? French clubs wanted him, were I think NZ was more accommodating him. Personally I would have liked for him to have had a few years here while playing French U20s, before heading over a bit more capable.

7 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

Incorrect. Clubs aren’t going to suddenly stop going after someone just because you think the got slighted by a kid wanting to return home(ish).

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Rugby down under could have hit high gear with Anzac Tests

There’s no denying that NZR will be laughed at for missing a trick if the Wallabies win the Lions series and Bledisloe this year, and fail to return it due to drawing 1-1 next year.


A HUGE miss. I don’t think you’re going to get 4-5 million anywhere else.

87 Go to comments
G
GP 2 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

Because it makes some interesting observations. Sam Whitelock never coasted at Super level. Unlike some others whose priority was the AB’s .Two in particular did that 2010-15. Sam Whitelock became the captain and rebooted the Crusaders whole focus. Kieran Read was totally focused on the Crusaders and the AB’s like Sam. But it helped him , just being the AB captain . Same situation now for Scott Barrett. Auckland did it re Sean Fitzpatrick/Zinzan Brooke.

8 Go to comments
O
OJohn 2 hours ago
Why French rugby would be poorer if Ronan O'Gara leaves La Rochelle

What did Rod Macqueen win before he became the greatest international rugby coach ever ?

25 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

The lad wants to play superior rugby in a real comp in full stadiums and with supporters who love the sport - and for a living wage too


He wouldn’t find that in the SH anytime soon

7 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
'Competitive culture': Tana Umaga on what makes Moana Pasifika succeed

There were two teams who I noted as moving around the park much better this year and looking like they could be real threats on attack. The Highlanders made easy work of it against the Waratahs at times, first up, and Moana had a couple of key contributions I can’t remember against who.


Obviously the move of Jim was a big call and difference maker, but also 9 and 10 had been lively, Tele’a solid as ever, and of course Tangitau hit the scene. For Moana Lalomilo was even more fo a recking ball than Tavatavanawai, and he had Patafilo in great touch outside as well. Both attacks, obviously with forwards involvement as well, fired pretty damn nicely, and we all know by now that yes, attack is the key to winning games.


The Landers have almost even stalled a bit in their progress from that, still great in patches but without the consistency of Moana’s. Maybe Millar will be a bit faster in his play and provide the same edge Pellegrini has? I agree with you, Moana has taken their game on a step and if they do hold together, have the players playing good rugby, they can make their first finals.

12 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 3 hours ago
'We offered him a three-year deal': Hurricanes priced out of U20 star

If there were any shackles, he would have never returned to NZ last year.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

they were however, undefeated for just over 40 games.

6 Go to comments
J
Jmann 3 hours ago
All Blacks-beating world record holder calls it quits after 18 years

the 1987 All Blacks went undefeated for over 40 games

6 Go to comments
R
RedWarriors 3 hours ago
John Barclay: Leinster tie is opportunity for Glasgow's Lions hopefuls to roar

“Everybody is writing Glasgow off”. Literally nobody is writing Glasgow off.

Start of season Barclay was saying that Toulouse were head and shoulders above all others. They will find it extremely difficult to escape from Toulon this weekend with a win.

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
How Scott Barrett performs in Super Rugby Pacific is not a big deal

LOL

8 Go to comments
