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Women's Six Nations

Rhona Lloyd ready for reunion with old coach François Ratier: "He empowers players to be decision makers"

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Rhona Lloyd of Scotland looks on during the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Quarter Final match between England and Scotland at Ashton Gate on September 14, 2025 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
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Since 1295, Scotland and France have had a shared alliance, the Auld Alliance. Though never formally revoked, it remains a unifying – if somewhat unofficial – bond between the two old kingdoms to this day, even transcending to the sporting setting.

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Scotland’s women know that more than most. Several key players have plied their trade in the French Elite 1 league over the past decade. Former captains Lisa Martin and Jade Konkel were the first to head over La Manche, playing for Lille Metropole.

Others have since followed: Helen Nelson spent a season at Montpellier, where back-rower Rachel McLachlan is now a regular starter, while Chloe Rollie remains a fan favourite at Toulon Provence Méditerranée.

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Rhona Lloyd spent four seasons with Stade Bordelais, playing under current French coach François Ratier and knows a thing or two about the likely group of players taking to the Hive Stadium in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon.

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Womens Six Nations
Scotland Women
28 - 69
Full-time
France Women
All Stats and Data

“We’re really excited to be playing at home again, France at home at always been a great fixture and the fans really get behind us,” Lloyd told RugbyPass.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed with how the last two games went for us, and even the end of the Wales game – although we won – we didn’t really play to our full potential. So, it’s all about building towards that putting on a show in front of our fans.

“I’ve played with a lot of the players in the French team, at Bordeaux we had a lot of internationals in the squad, so I probably know the players a lot more than some of the others both on and off the pitch!

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“I guess it’s kind of an advantage, because I know how good some of those players are; they have some excellent players but so do we so it’s all about being aware of the threats they pose and the type of rugby they play, which is very different to a lot of other teams in this competition. So, we need to be diligent in the reviews that we do ahead of the game.

“After the game, I’ll definitely be sitting down with a few familiar faces, I look forward to that but there will be no niceties during the match!”

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Lloyd missed the trip to Italy due to having to follow a concussion protocol but played a key role in her side’s hard-fought opening weekend victory over Wales in Cardiff.

Since then, Scotland have been under the cosh, losing heavily at home to England and then falling well short of their own expectations in a morale-sapping defeat to the Italians.

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Injuries have also hampered the squad throughout the tournament, with Rachel McLachlan, Evie Wills and Hannah Walker all joining Emma Orr in being ruled out for the remainder of the Six Nations.

It’s far from ideal, but according to Lloyd, every setback is an opportunity for others to demonstrate their worth as the squad starts to build depth.

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“We’ve had a few injuries in the squad but that gives other players an opportunity to work together and we’re definitely building towards the next World Cup, during this Six Nations, and getting comfortable in new combinations,” Lloyd said.

“There’s been glimpses of it so far, but we’re treating this as a development cycle and I’m sure it will start to pay off. The squad obviously looks a lot different to how it did at the World Cup, there have been a lot of changes and we are still finding our feet and getting used to those combinations.

“So, there is a bit of acknowledging that but at the same time, we want to meet the standards we’ve set for ourselves and keep moving Scotland up the world rankings. Sione [Fukofuka, Scotland’s head coach] has been great and we’re all really excited to be working with him. He wants to play an exciting brand of rugby.”

Two years ago, when France last came to Edinburgh, the match went right down to the wire, with only a late try from Emeline Gros giving the visitors some breathing space to come out 15-5 winners.

Sione Fukofuka’s squad are in desperate need of a performance to match their ability and ambition, and that may just come in front of another packed home crowd at the Hive. Whether the result comes with it remains to be seen, but Lloyd is hopeful that the week off between matches will have a positive impact.

Womens Six Nations

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
England Women
3
3
0
0
15
2
France Women
3
3
0
0
15
3
Italy Women
3
1
2
0
6
4
Ireland Women
3
1
2
0
5
5
Scotland Women
3
1
2
0
4
6
Wales Women
3
0
3
0
2

“The fallow week has given everybody an opportunity to reset properly, which is a good thing,” Lloyd added.

“When you’re playing games back-to-back, you’re reviewing the last game and then immediately focusing on the next one and that can come round really quickly. But with the fallow week, it gives us all a chance to review the previous game properly and to breathe a little, so we’ve definitely taken advantage of that.

“François is a brilliant coach, I absolutely loved being coached by him at Stade Bordelais; he really empowers players to be decision makers on the pitch and make decisions on the ball. He will have brought a lot of structure to the French squad which, maybe they didn’t have as much of in the past, so he’ll be wanting them to play in the right areas.

“It’s absolutely huge, the volume of the crowd at the Hive always helps us produce big moments and that was never more so the case than when we beat Ireland in the last-minute last year.

“When you’ve got the crowd behind you, it really empowers you to produce your best. Everyone talks about playing France away and how tough it is and that’s because they’ve got the support they have at home. To know we’ve got such amazing support at home is what we need to go out there and put in our best performance against France.”

Adversaries on the pitch, friends off it. Never has a rugby rivalry been more Jekyll and Hyde than between Scotland and France. The Auld Alliance will, of course, endure, but 80 minutes of all-out battle is certain to produce a humdinger of an encounter.

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Comments on RugbyPass

B
Blackmania 7 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

For several reasons

You have to analyze the situation based on the style of play Rennie and his staff will want to implement — presumably a high-intensity game with a lot of running.



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S
SB 11 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

I think some All Black fans who are expecting the team to magically return to 2011-2015 standards in terms of results under Rennie will be badly disappointed. The performances should improve though, which won’t be difficult as most of them even in wins were not great under Razor.

The playing group will largely be the same and so no mental help or coaching will improve them to the point where they can beat everyone at close to 90%.



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11 Go to comments
R
Rick Clark 14 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Got to agree, unfortunately, I’m hoping he (Tavatavanawai) will go on tour to SA. He can play 11,12,13,14 and loose.

PLEASE tell me BS is delusional thinking Ioane has a claim to the 13 jersey even you lie just say it.



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11 Go to comments
S
SB 15 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Why not?

11 Go to comments
S
SB 15 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

It was very defensively successful. Also at the 2023 World Cup, in the big matches it worked well.

Ioane is not a great distributing centre but he’s still a solid player. We’ll see how he does in the Champions Cup final likely on the wing and in the URC playoff matches but I don’t think it’ll be that big of a shock if he’s included.



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11 Go to comments
R
Rick Clark 23 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

How can you can you say “The Barrett-Ioane midfield has proven to be successful and was dismantled by Robertson without cause in 2025.

Successful? When was that? Because it wasn’t last year. Robertson gave Iaone so many chances it was embarrassing, to watch him fail to deliver at Centre and on the wing. If Ioane is selected ahead of Tupaea, Tavatavanawai, Fainganuku or even Proctor, I will lose all respect for Rennie and his selectors.



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11 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 26 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

My prediction is that Tavatavanawai won’t be in Rennie/Henry’s squad.

11 Go to comments
S
SB 29 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Ah yea maybe Tangitau ahead of Narawa. I think Narawa is the better overall player though.

Forgot about Ioane, I think he’ll make it. Maybe ahead of ALB.



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c
cnw 29 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Hard to fault - but it leaves me feeling a little uninspired….

11 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 42 minutes ago
'The guy is not a fly-by-nighter': Plea made for Richie Mo'unga's All Black eligibility

It works Miz. 4 of top 5 in world select from home. Protecting their domestic comps I guess.

If I think back over history I can think of very few who “got away” from NZR.



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9 Go to comments
G
Guest 48 minutes ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Is it really a pity though? 😂 Sent from Outlook for iOS

211 Go to comments
B
Blackmania 49 minutes ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

Tangitau will be there, that’s for sure.

Narawa has played very little this year.



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11 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
'The guy is not a fly-by-nighter': Plea made for Richie Mo'unga's All Black eligibility

I always marvel at the utter stupidity of nations that won’t/don’t pick their best teams. NZ has got away with it for years past but the noose is tightening now. Australia has suffered significantly for not picking players like Skelton….wasted his best years. England have left out Jack Willis, one the best opensides in the world. Meanwhile South Africa pick from a worldwide pool and prosper !

9 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
The four All Blacks at risk of not making the cut in 2026

34 man squad prediction.

LH: de Groot, Norris, Numia



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11 Go to comments
P
PB 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

Local derbies in SRP are maybe intense, but don’t replicate the demands of test rugby, because the tournament organisers tinkered with rules to make it more attractive.

120 Go to comments
P
PB 2 hours ago
Not caving to Richie Mo'unga is a good thing for the All Blacks

That remains to be seen, he needs space to thrive, Boks don’t offer much space.

120 Go to comments
M
MDL 2 hours ago
Sir Graham Henry outlines top priorities as new All Blacks selector

You put in the article picture…. As non-selection? 🤣

5 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

They pressed him on why and his answers were hilarious.

MARX because he just loves a scrum and still wears the 8 stud 21mm studs.



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211 Go to comments
N
NB 2 hours ago
'Move Sua'ali'i to 15 - Rugby Australia cannot afford another unfulfilled talent'

Think CD has gone back to Fox Fran?

211 Go to comments
N
NoLongerARuck 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus names 10 uncapped players for latest 40-man Bok camp

Springboks have been throwing caps around for the last 8 years. Its why they have build as much depth as they currently have. 56 debuts in 8 years says alot

47 Go to comments
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