SVNS Series icon Perry Baker joins USA’s roster as reserve for Singapore

HSBC SVNS Series icon Perry Baker is an outside chance of completing an incredible comeback after being named as a reserve in the USA Men’s Sevens squad for this weekend’s regular season finale at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Baker called time on a decorated 10-year rugby sevens career last October, with the man known as the ‘Speedstick’ bowing out as an all-time great. The former two-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year has played a leading role in the growth of rugby sevens in the USA.

At 37 years of age, Baker’s final season on the SVNS Series only added to the legend that the ex-American football wide receiver had become in rugby union. In what was believed to be Baker’s final event on the SVNS Series, the flyer scored a hat-trick against Germany in Madrid.

Fans and SVNS stars took to social media in the days after Baker’s announcement to celebrate the American’s distinguished impact on the sport. Marcos Moneta, Rodrigo Isgro, Henry Hutchison, Carlin Isles and Gaston Revol were among those who penned messages.

It’s still highly unlikely that Baker will return to the SVNS Series in Singapore, but don’t rule it out completely, with the assistant coach named as injury cover. After a series of unfortunate injuries in the squad already, Baker will only take the field if others are ruled out.

“Perry has been named to the squad – but will only be used if we pick up further injuries and we are down playable numbers, so he likely won’t run out” coach Simon Amor said in a statement.

“He is an assistant coach first and foremost and he’s focused on developing the players and using his skills in a coaching capacity.

“It’s great to have his experience here and he’s learning and developing so much as a coach.”

Coach Amor has been other forced changes to the squad, with Peter Goodrum, Peter Sio Jr and Ryan Santos coming into the squad. Stephen Tomasin, Faitala Talapusi, David Still and Adam Channel have all been deemed unavailable due to injuries sustained in Hong Kong China.



The USA finished 12th at last weekend’s Hong Kong Sevens at the all-new Kai Tak Stadium. Lucas Lacamp led the way on the field as the Americans gave it absolutely everything, but injuries and fatigue became more of a factor as the event went on.

“It’s been a very challenging situation with injuries but has given us an opportunity to develop our perseverance and fight through adversity,” Amor explained.

“I’m really proud of the effort the guys have put in so far and look forward to seeing more of that in Singapore.

“It’s great to get Peter Sio Jr and Porter Goodrum out here. They debuted earlier this season and it’s a great opportunity for them to grow in the USA Sevens jersey.

“Ryan Santos hasn’t rained with the squad yet this year, so we’ll be throwing him a bit into the deep end but we know he is a big athletic player, a great team player, and we have high hopes for him in the future.”

The USA have been drawn into a pool of death for SVNS Singapore, with Fiji and New Zealand the other two sides in the group. With the 12 men’s and women’s sides spread across four pools respectively, only the top-placed side will move on to the semis this weekend.

This is the final regular season event before the winner-takes-all World Championship at Los Angeles’s Dignity Health Sports Park on May 3-4. The USA will be fighting against relegation to the Challenger Series at that home event.

