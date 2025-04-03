Northern Edition

Autumn Czaplicki opens up on balancing military service and SVNS

Autumn Czaplicki of USA Rugby playing 15s and on the SVNS Series. Pictures: Autumn Czaplicki on Instagram and USA Rugby.

This season’s tournaments has steered a wave of excitement for team USA, with the team being characterised as a refreshed group full of energy and camaraderie.

In an interview with Autumn Czaplicki, who came off the bench in Perth quarterfinals against France, the American has looked back on what it was like to step onto the HSBC SVNS pitch for the first time in her sevens debut for the Eagles.

Czaplicki had previously trained for a couple of years and had recently played the 15s game with the Women’s Eagles since 2023. She ran onto the Perth pitch with five test match caps to pair with her official debut on the HSBC SVNS circuit.

She details just how transformative this team has been: “We have what feels like a brand new team, full of energy; affection for each other, and the game.

“The biggest challenge was just learning how to play with and off each other, which comes with time.

“We have amazing play makers and ball carriers. We each have our own strengths that we bring to the table, and when we put it all together collectively, I think we will be unstoppable.”

With each training session and tournament, the team has shown positive improvement, setting the stage for a formidable unit to make a significant impact on the circuit.

Their recent close-to-home tournament in Vancouver served as a measure for the team’s progress. Czaplicki emphasises the focus of intent rather than win or lose outcomes.

“Our biggest objective is to play with intent and not to worry so much about the outcome.

“It doesn’t matter if we get twelfth or eighth place, it’s did we play how we wanted to? The short answer for that is no, we didn’t.

“We just need to hold ourselves accountable and play how we want to play. To be able to hone in on everybody’s individual strengths and work collectively as a team.

Czaplicki and the teams’ introspective approach demonstrates the Eagles commitment to growth and training, which in some cases can be more important in the long run, especially for a tournament.

On a more personal note, Czaplicki reviews her performance in Vancouver as a slight improvement over her debut in Perth.

“I feel as if my Vancouver performance was better than Perth, even if it was by a marginal 1%.

“Despite limited minutes on the field, I’m still able to take a lot back home to work on.

“I’m focused on being adaptable in defence, when everything feels chaotic and making more positive impacts on both sides of the ball.”

Balancing the demands of both military service and elite athleticism is no easy task, yet Czaplicki manages to navigate this path with ease.

In the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program, the role of a soldier invariably takes precedence over that of an athlete, a principle she very much embraces.

“Being a soldier athlete, the soldier part always comes first before the athlete part.

“Fortunately for us, our coaches understand that, and they’re very understanding of our unique situation in general.

“I’m able to complete the obligations I have for the army as well as training for rugby. It’s worked out pretty well.”

It’s clear the relationship between her military duties and rugby training has created a disciplined and adaptable persona, attributes that serve her well in both areas.

The new season has witnessed a closeness among team members, with Czaplicki observing:

“This is probably the closest this team has ever been. There’s just no doubting the love that we have for each other, even though we’re a fairly new team.

“We’re still trying to figure out how to connect on the field, just like we do off field. You can see it getting better every day, every training and series stop.”

Czaplicki credits much of her mental resilience to her military training, which has provided her with the capacity to tackle challenges head on and go beyond her comfort zone.

“The military has shown me that I’m capable of doing really hard things out of my comfort zone. I give the military a lot of credit because if it wasn’t for them, I don’t think I’d be playing at this level.

“I’ve learned sacrifice, discipline and the no excuses work ethic. I’m thankful to carry these army values with me everyday, they bring the best out of me.”

Influences play a key role in an athlete’s development, for Czaplicki, figures like Sarah Levy, Stephanie Rovetti, and Kristi Kirshe have been pivotal.

“My biggest influences would have to be Sarah, Steph and Kristi. All three of them have inspiring rugby journeys.

“Sarah is a great ball carrier and aerialist, who can hit lines well. Steph has a distinctive flair that’s similar to a basketball player. Kristi has a tenacious spirit.

“All three of them have an unmatched work ethic.”

These role models have not only inspired her but also shaped her approach to the game, encouraging the use of diverse skills and mindsets into her own style of play.

Reflecting on her collegiate career at West Chester University, Czaplicki cherishes the joy and friendship that shaped those years.

In her opinion, the team’s skill in balancing competitiveness with enjoyment left a mark on her.

“I remember having so much fun with the team on the pitch and I’m thankful for that.

“My everyday goal is to have fun, because I feel that’s when I play my best. Not worrying about the pressure or audience.”

The recognition of women’s rugby globally is mirrored in the United States, where Czaplicki has observed positive shifts.

She has noticed an increase in collegiate teams and heightened competitiveness in the college game. .

To sustain this growth, she suggests robust support at all levels and the culmination of larger fan bases.

With both the Women’s Elite Rugby league and the upcoming Rugby World Cup, she remains positive about the sport’s future growth.

“I see some changes already. There are more college teams and they’re more competitive.

“I heard someone say that Americans are the biggest rugby fans, but they just don’t know it yet, and I agree with that.

As team USA prepares for their next tournament in Singapore, the focus remains the same.

“The team’s biggest goal is to play how we want to play, which includes a lot of work ethic on defence and creating absolute chaos in attack.”

Czaplicki is honing in on the finer details, particularly in set pieces and kick-offs, recognising that small improvements in these areas can bring significant results.

“I’m focusing on how I can make positive impacts, whether it’s set piece or kick-off, I think I can make a lot of impact.”

Her broader aspirations in rugby are straightforward, she wants to become the best player she can be.

“I just want to become the best player I can be. Hopefully that will come with a lot more experience and series stops.

“Big plays such as; the Olympics and World Cups will help.”

For young athletes juggling multiple commitments, Czaplicki offers a piece of advice that has guided her through her own rugby journey.

“My father would always say to me, ‘If there’s a will, there’s a way’.

“If you really want it, you have to stay committed, disciplined and never give up.”

For those willing to put in the work, she believes success is within reach.

