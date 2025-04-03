SVNS Singapore schedule: Fiji take on New Zealand, the path to history

History will be made at Singapore’s National Stadium this weekend, with the League Winners for the 2024/25 campaign set to be crowned after the final regular season event. This is the last stop on the Series before the World Championship in Los Angeles on May 3-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a breathtaking three days at Kai Tak Stadium during the new-look Hong Kong Sevens, the circuit heads to Singapore for a two-day event. The equation is simple: every match is a must-win as teams look to remain in the race for Cup Final glory.

All 12 men’s and women’s sides have been allocated into one of four pools instead of three, with each team only playing two matches on day one. The semi-finals will consist of the four pool winners only, meaning every match will have a big say on how the tournament plays out.

LA’s Dignity Health Sports Park will host the World Championship and SVNS Series playoffs on May 3-4. Don’t miss out – buy your tickets HERE.

Both New Zealand teams are the defending champions in Singapore, with the Kiwis achieving a ‘blackout’ with Cup Final wins last season. That result followed the All Blacks Sevens’ and Black Ferns Sevens’ wins in Hong Kong China the week before.

12 months later, the Black Ferns Sevens are on the cusp of repeating their heroics in the league. If the New Zealanders top their pool in Singapore this weekend, they will be crowned League Winners for the second successive season.

In the men’s draw, Argentina are also on the brink of going back-to-back in the league. Los Pumas Sevens will wrap up the regular season’s top prize if they place sixth or better at SVNS Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Confidence is high after winning the last two tournaments but we are still looking forward to growing in Singapore, to doing things even better on the field and then get the results,” Argentina captain Santiago Mare said.

“Becoming League Winners give us a lot of motivation. It is the objective and we are working a lot, just focusing on our game play and our actions, not the result.

“Every pool is very hard and every match is like a final so we have to be very clinical and play very well in the first two matches. It would mean a lot to become League Winners so we are focusing on that.”

Argentina will take on South Africa in their first match at 4:44 pm local time, with the Blitzboks desperate to bounce back after a ninth-place finish at the Hong Kong Sevens. Los Pumas Sevens will also take on Great Britain at 8:00 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in the men’s draw, the final match of the day is a must-watch battle. Fiji and New Zealand will trade blows on the sevens field, with only one of those traditional rivals able to make it through to the next round – the USA are also vying for top spot in Pool D.

In women’s sevens, the Black Ferns Sevens take on China and Brazil. The New Zealanders came up against Brazil twice in one day at the Hong Kong Sevens, including a quarter-final, so while the New Zealanders are strong favourites, the Brazilians will be a tough challenge.

This stop in Singapore is the final event on the SVNS Series before the World Championship at LA’s Dignity Health Sports Park. That’s a winner-takes-all tournament, with the top eight teams in men’s and women’s sevens battling it out to be crowned this season’s overall SVNS Series champions.

Download the RugbyPass App to watch exclusive SVNS Series videos and catch up on the latest news you need to know. Download it from the App Store HERE or Google Play.

SVNS Singapore schedule day one

Women 1 Pool D Fiji Ireland 10:30

Women 2 Pool A Brazil China 10:52

Women 3 Pool C USA Great Britain 11:14

Women 4 Pool B Japan Spain 11:36

Men 1 Pool B Ireland Kenya 12:42

Men 2 Pool C Spain Uruguay 13:04

Men 3 Pool A Great Britain South Africa 13:26

Men 4 Pool D New Zealand USA 13:48

Women 5 Pool D France Ireland 14:10

Women 6 Pool A New Zealand China 14:32

Women 7 Pool C Canada Great Britain 14:54

Women 8 Pool B Australia Spain 15:16

Men 5 Pool B France Kenya 16:00

Men 6 Pool C Australia Uruguay 16:22

Men 7 Pool A Argentina South Africa 16:44

Men 8 Pool D Fiji USA 17:06

Women 9 Pool D France Fiji 17:33

Women 10 Pool A New Zealand Brazil 17:55

Women 11 Pool C Canada USA 18:17

Men 9 Pool B France Ireland 18:39

Women 12 Pool B Australia Japan 19:16

Men 10 Pool C Australia Spain 19:38

Men 11 Pool A Argentina Great Britain 20:00

Men 12 Pool D Fiji New Zealand 20:22